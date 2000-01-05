Honey Baked Chicken I

I made this last night for my husband and it was beyond delicious! I had to make a few changes and here are my notes: I only had chicken tenders- so I cut those up in to 2-3 inch chunks of chicken. seasoned them with garlic powder, ginger, cayenne pepper, and a little s&p. Put them in a deep dish, added 1/2 cup honey- 1/3 cup lemon juice, a 1/2 tbsp of Tiger Sauce (best hot sauce on earth with an Asian flare!) and then finely chopped two large cloves of fresh garlic and mixed that all together- covered with foil and let it marinade in the fridge for about 2.5 hours. I added some oil to my wok, threw in the chicken and cooked until juices ran clear and chicken was somewhat brown. Removed the chicken from the wok with a slotted spoon, threw it all together on a cookie sheet, drizzled more honey over the chicken, and put my broiler on low. Broiled for about 5-6 minutes or until honey starts to brown a bit, flipped them over and did another 5 minutes on other side. Served with sauteed brussel sprouts and jasmine rice. TO DIE FOR !! Definitely a fun, easy, and delicious meal :)