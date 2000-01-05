Honey Baked Chicken I
This recipe is over 27 years old. It is a classic dish and a tasty treat for your guests and you to enjoy.
OMG! Im sitting down to a sample of this chicken (before I serve it in 30 mins)and I can't believe how delicious it is. I have a knack for making everything taste the same - not this chicken though! I was sick of lemon chicken so this was an awesime and welcome break. I added more garlic, more honey, and a mix of red,black and white peppers, salt, nutmeg, and dry mustard. I also added a tablespoon of dijon to the egg mix. WONDERFUL!!!!Read More
Wouldn't name this honey baked chicken. Didn't taste the honey & I added more. Kinda bland. I'll use the leftovers for something else.Read More
I made this for dinner tonight, and it was excellent! I didn't change a thing, and the chicken smelled wonderful as it was baking, and turned a nice golden color! Got rave reviews from my boys!!(Hubby and son), everyone had seconds. I served it with oven brown potatoes and peas, great meal. Will make again, and again!
Loved it with a few changes! I doubled up the garlic, salt, pepper seasoning. A whole chicken is too much for us, so I marinated the rest in the fridge for the next day. For the basting sauce, I used 2 egg yolks, 4x honey and 1 stick butter. This was an absolute hit with the family. I've been asked to make it every week. Thanks for sharing!
A good easy recipe. I've made this recipe several times and my family enjoys it. I've settled on the following minor changes: 1.) Mix the egg with the salt, garlic powder and pepper in a bowl and dip the chicken into the mixture (rather than rubbing the seasoning on the chicken and then brushing on the egg). It's much quicker. 2.) I double the sauce (except for the butter) and pour whole thing over the chicken. Baste a couple of times while baking 3.) I don't use a whole chicken (just personal preference). I use 5 chicken breasts. Thank you for the recipe!
I liked this recipe alot..I even gave it away to two of my friends at work! My boyfriend nearly swallowed the chicken whole it was so good! I added just a little more honey. The thing I like about the recipe is that it is forgiving, you can add, take away or alter it to your liking and it will still be good. I am not an experienced cook, so I like something that I can work with when I try to make dinner.Thanks for the recipe!!!
I bet if this chicken wasn't so dry (my fault for not checking it at 45 minutes), it would've been 100% FABULOUS! I made some changes, due to reading all the reviews. I used 1.25 lb pkg chicken breasts. Didn't measure the spices, and added parsley, cayenne, nutmeg and Penzey's Pasta Sprinkle. I went ahead and used 2 yolks, 2.5 tbs lemon juice, cut the butter to 2 tbs, and upped the honey to just under 1/2 cup. Marinated all day. Baked, covered, at 350 for an hour. Then, I followed Azra's suggestion of letting the chicken sit for a few minutes, and drizzling it with more honey. Trying it before I did that, with all the honey I already used - yeah. FOLLOW THAT TIP! It totally makes the recipe.
Very tasty, and very simple. I'm just getting into cooking (fast food generation for the lose!), and this was perfect to cook and re-heat later. I substituted chicken breast for the whole chicken no problem, and added more garlic. Thrilled with the result!
I tried this recipe and it was great except that I added my extras to it such as one and a half tablespoons of brown sugar, of course extra garlic and black pepper than the amount said above. It is simple and quick. The oven does the work. You only have to turn the chicken over and brush on sauce once. Just purchase a cut-up chicken from your local store so you don't have to do all that work. Very yummy indeed!
I made this dish tonight for the first time and it was great. My family loved it and I am considering adding this as one of my side meats for Thanksgiving dinner. Instead of using cut of pieces of chicken, I will marinate a roaster instead. I did make a few changes: I added extra 1/2 cup of honey, used minced garlic instead of garlic powder, 1 tsp of rosemary with the seasoning, and added 1 tsp of liquid smoke to give it a hickory taste.
This was pretty good, but it didn't have enough honey flavor. I had to use a lot more than the 1 1/2 tablespoons that the recipe calls for.
I made this last night for my husband and it was beyond delicious! I had to make a few changes and here are my notes: I only had chicken tenders- so I cut those up in to 2-3 inch chunks of chicken. seasoned them with garlic powder, ginger, cayenne pepper, and a little s&p. Put them in a deep dish, added 1/2 cup honey- 1/3 cup lemon juice, a 1/2 tbsp of Tiger Sauce (best hot sauce on earth with an Asian flare!) and then finely chopped two large cloves of fresh garlic and mixed that all together- covered with foil and let it marinade in the fridge for about 2.5 hours. I added some oil to my wok, threw in the chicken and cooked until juices ran clear and chicken was somewhat brown. Removed the chicken from the wok with a slotted spoon, threw it all together on a cookie sheet, drizzled more honey over the chicken, and put my broiler on low. Broiled for about 5-6 minutes or until honey starts to brown a bit, flipped them over and did another 5 minutes on other side. Served with sauteed brussel sprouts and jasmine rice. TO DIE FOR !! Definitely a fun, easy, and delicious meal :)
Followed recipe exactly. Everyone enjoyed, even my 5 year old!
Oh, so good! Definitley the best chicken I have ever eaten in my life, and I've eaten a lot of chicken! Thanks for an awesome recipe. :)
My family really loved this dish! I did as others and added extra honey, rosemary and liquid hickory smoke! I also increased the heat to 350! Very easy to make! Will make again! Thanks!
This was so delicious! I used two cloves of minced garlic instead of the garlic powder, only 1/2 teaspoon salt, increased the black pepper to 1/2 teaspoon and increased the honey to two tablespoons. Spread the mixture onto two bone-in chicken breasts and basted twice. I was unsure about baking them skin side down so I put the skin up about 10 minutes in, and at the end put them under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp the skin. I had never cooked with honey before and now I'm sold!
Excellent. Very moist and tender when covered while cooking. Kids and adults alike enjoyed.
I made this last night at the last minute with boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Prepared as is except added fresh garlic instead of garlic powder and also added some dry rosemary, lemon juice and doubled the honey. Marinated for 1 hr beforehand. Came out delicious and I think if you marinated overnight would be even better. To keep this from being dry, make sure you cover with tin foil, which the recipe did not call for. I think this is a good base recipe, but you can add different herbs to kick it up a notch. Thanks for sharing!
My husband is a cook at a resturant. He made this for the buffet they do everyday for lunch. He had to make more since it went really fast. It was really tasty.
I made this recipe last night for dinner and it was fabulous! I did add more garlic powder all over the chicken pieces and as suggested when I turned the chicken over, I added a bit more honey and then turned on the broiler to really brown it up..It looked and tasted delicious! It was tender and juicy and the flavor was outstanding! I will be making this again alot! Thanks for a great recipe..
This recipe has become a family favorite! I generally double the spices. And definitely, line the baking sheet with foil before baking.
Great for quick and simple & meal, next time will drizzle a little extra honey on the chicken after its cooked...thanks for great idea
I prepare this recipe with wings, it is sooo good and a staple for family BBQs. My two picky girls love this as wings, boneless breasts or bone in legs :)
Good, however I didn't like the texture of the skin, so next time I would make this with skinless boneless chicken breasts instead. Leftovers were great cut up for cold sandwiches too.
This was good, but I should have basted more I guess. Next time I might use a tad more honey and remember to baste.
Good, but next time I'd cut the amount of butter and use more honey. I baked it for an hour at 325 and when I turned the chicken skin-side up I increased the temperature to 350 and baked it another 30 minutes.
This was so good! I forgot to add the margarine (oops!) and doubled the glaze. Might not of had to if I would remember certain things. I did add parsley and made one actual change, used maple syrup instead of honey. I can't imagine the difference being that big but still....so good!
This recipe has become one of my regular go tos! I actually use it on boneless chicken breast or tenders, and my family loves it! The basting is a must, so don't forget, and flipping them with about 15 mins left helps too! Delicious, thank you so much for sharing!
Hmm..this was pretty good. I will probebly make it again but it definetly needs some more flavor. I used garlic salt, paprika, salt and peper...and it was still missing something...maybe some kind of herb spice like basil or thyme would add a good flavor. Anyways so what I suggest is for the people who say that they cant taste the honey, at the very end when the chicken is done let it stand for about 5 minutes..then pour some honey over it, trust me..the reason you dont taste it is because it melts off while baking...this will create a sweet cripsy honey coating.
Absolutely delicious!
Very tasty and very easy. I remove the skin from the chicken to try and cut down the fat, but it also helps these wonderful flavors get deeper into the meat. Excellent recipe!
The BEST chicken I have ever made!! Added extra honey and used garlic salt instead of garlic powder and salt! AMAZING!
I tried this tonite I didn"t change anything.I thought it was just o.k. I was expecting it to be a little more tastier.I used the leg quarters,I'm not a big fan of leg quarters. Iwill try again with chicken breasts
I love the simplicity of this tasty recipe. I normally double up on the honey-egg mixture and use it more as a light sauce than a glaze.
Made this without changes. The chicken was juicy but not very flavorful. I'll try something else next time. Nothing memorable.
So good!! I didn't have enough honey when i made mine =( however i used some maple syrup and it turned out AMAZING!!I will most defintley make this again!!!!
Fantastic! A little crispy on the outside but it was very tender on the inside and some nice flavor. I did add dijon to the egg mix and I didn't really notice the difference. Maybe add more, maybe omit, we shall see...
This was excellent... I too added extra honey & seasonings, I basted a whole chicken that was roasting... it was tender and delicious! Great Recipe!
I'll admit I altered this a bit because all I had were boneless-skinless breasts. I cut them in strips and pounded them out a little, then basically followed the recipe except I cooked them in a large skillet on the stove top. A little mustard powder gave it almost a barbeque taste that the hubby truly loved. I'll definitely try it again with bone in chicken pieces - loved the mix of ingredients! Thanks so much for another keeper.
I made this recipe with a roaster, and it was absolutely delicious. I had to cook mine a bit longer because I didnt cut it into pieces. Approximately every 20 minutes I basted the chicken with the honey butter sauce. We absolutely loved it! This is a simple recipe that can be easily adjusted according to your taste or available ingredients. If you are willing to spend a little extra, i would suggest using pure honey becuse the taste is unbelievable. Either way, this recipe was a hit. After dinner, i cleaned the rest of the chicken off the bone and stored it in the refrigerator, the next day i heated it slightly in the microwave and then made it into toasted sandwiches with melted cheese. Thanks for the great recipe!
This chicken is so moist and wonderfully flavored! I have served this to family and guests many times and always get lots of compliments and people asking for the recipe. Very easy, as well!
It was wonderful! There were a few changes I made. I used skin/boneless chicken breast, for that's what I had. I used ginger powder(it's sweeter) instead of garlic powder. I added some fresh lemon-mint & rosemary. Those herbs go very well with the flavor of honey. If you don't have any of those herbs, I find orange/lime slices/juice/peels also work very well with this recipe. Thanks for the simple great recipe!
My husband and boys loved this dish!
So I made this chicken the other night for dinner and it was a hit my husband loves chicken no matter how you make it and when I served him this dish he said now that is some good chicken. This will be added to the receipe box for next time...Thanks for sharing
This was very good, but I had to almost triple tha amounts of the dry ingredients-no way was that enough to coat the chicken. Also doubled the "glaze" ingredients. Everyone loved it!
My husband loved this chicken and I was only ok on it. But it was super easy to make and different.
Oh, my--this smelled oh-so-delicious while cooking, and the result was the most tender chicken I have yet cooked. A simple recipe that you can just put in the oven and forget about while you get some other things done. Next time I will, as others have suggested, raise the heat to 350 degrees, because the chicken was still pink after baking for an hour. Will definitely add this one to my archive of "staple" recipes.
I thought this chicken recipe was great. I used a whole chicken instead of pieces. I also added fresh squeezed orange juice to the marinade and cut up onion inside the chicken. I think this would also be very good on the BBQ.
I made this for my family the other night and it was very good. Not one piece left at the end of the evening. Thank you.
This recipe was amazing! I followed everything as it said. The Only thing was that I used drumsticks, they turned out really juicy! I set the oven to 350' and cooked it for about 50-60 min. And turned them over half way. I also added some onion powder and a little rosemary. I Served it with white rice and steamed vegetables. What a great dinner!! Thank you for the recipe.
easy to make & yummy..
Ididnt get the glazed look but it was still delicious and not one bit dry. Thank you.
We really liked and will def make again! Even got 2 out of 3 picky meat eater kids to try! Next time I think I want to try and grill! (I used 4 pieces of BLSL chicken breasts and baked on 350 for about 40 mins give or take)
Very easy but impressive. I used skinless, boneless dark meat. Next time I will add more garlic and salt. It made the house smell so nice! A very nice way to greet anyone coming over (or home from work). My husband tried the first piece first, then saved the rest for last. He always saves the best for last so we know he enjoyed the chicken!
We decided to forego the step of cutting up the chicken and roasted it whole. Next time, though, I would choose to use pieces. The juices that come off this bird are fantastic! But with the whole chicken, the juice didn't penetrate the meat as well as I would have liked, so I think it would be better to have individual pieces so each would have more flavor. A couple notes: we doubled the honey for more sweet flavor, and covered it with foil to lock in the moisture. Also, the pan drippings made a really good gravy!
First off, I always follow the recipe because I'm new at this BUT going forward I think I'm going to start taking other reviews into consideration. While the chicken was very moist all we could taste was butter. Next time I think I'm going to reduce the butter by half and add more honey. I might even top the chicken with honey after it's cooked (like someone else suggested). I just think it would have been nice to taste more than just butter. Maybe it will be better next time.
This is very good, we enjoyed it so much, perfect dish for a cool autum night. I doubled the garlic and pepper and then I Qudrupled the entire seasoning to have enough to put in a salt shaker,, easier then rubbing,, great combination for other items later on. Will do again.
This was soooo yummy & super easy. My 3 sons, 6/4/2 years jsut could not stop eating this chicken(they usually do not like chicken). I did add x3 more honey. They asked to have this again. That makes me happy :)
Just OK - nothing exiting. Guess I was expecting something more sticky and sweet.
Simple,different and delicious.Added more garlic and a touch of montreal steak spice just before serving.
I loved this recipe but I can’t help but add or change things around a bit. First I brined the chicken overnight in kosher salt and Ginger Ale. Then I changed some of the ingredients. ~1/2 tsp. Onion Powder ~1/8 tsp. Ground Ginger ~1/8 tsp. Poultry Seasoning ~1/2 tsp. Brown Sugar ~1/2 Tbsp. Mustard ~2 tsp. Kosher Salt ~3 Tbsp. Honey ~6 Tbsp. Butter Basting every 15 minutes (Yes, I know I added extra butter but my-self and my fiancés love butter. And NO we are NOT overweight or fat by any standers.) Sorry, but I felt the need to defend my-self b/c everyone else cut the butter down. lol :}
My first baked chicken It was good and easy to make some of the kds enjoys and some didnt. I did add more butter and honey, Dijon mustard and some rosemary.
This is my boyfriend's favorite dish. He requests it over and over.
Just made this tonight and it turned out beautifully! The chicken was very moist and tasty. My preschooler ate three drumsticks and my husband said I could make it again!
I only had boneless, skinless chicken thighs but the recipe still worked. The chicken was tender and the seasoning excellent. I didn't even have to marinate the chicken to get it this moist and tender.
Great recipe! Very simple, and easy to cook like a pro..my family enjoyed it. For us southerners, though, I added some extra garlic and pepper, which made it just right. Thanks!
Soooo good. I had my doubts, but it turned out perfect.
So delicious! My fiance and I both enjoyed this versatile chicken - I served it with seasoned rice and vegetables but it would really go with anything. Very simple yet tasty.
This was bad. All I could taste was egg yolk, and it was disgusting. I drenched it with honey mustard before serving, and still the overpowering taste of egg came through. Yuck. What a waste of chicken.
Wow, this was really, really good. And I usually hate baked chicken. I am not the biggest cook in the world, but this recipe came out perfectly! Thank you Holly
The chicken came out amazing!!! I was afraid it would be too sweet but it wasnt. IT was even great the next day!
I made this for dinner last night, and found the flavor lacking intensity. I added more of the dry seasonings than the recipe called for, but somehow, the garlic powder and pepper didn't come through. I did use the pan drippings to substitute the water in some Stove-Top stuffing, on a whim, and that was pretty tasty. The chicken was better cold, sliced for a sandwich, as I did today.
Easy to put together. Not sure if I will make this again though. I did not like the egg coating. But the end result was very tasty!!
This was great!!! My husband raved about it! Another variation might be to try with just chicken breasts or tender. It will take some of the prep time out by using breasts or tenders. A+
Pretty good. Although I think I used to much pepper. Reminds me of chicken with a honey mustard sauce. Overall, not bad!
my whole family loves this chicken it is one that i will always make
Very good. Kids liked it.
Very good recipe...I doubled the honey and spices and added a bit more butter. I used bone-in skin-on breasts, and basted throughout cooking. My picky hubby loved this-he usually only eats boneless skinless chicken breasts. I'm making this again tonight!
This was good I would only change a couple of things. Like marinating them in the spices and butter and cooking for the same time but at 375 Degrees F. Because I had to cook it for an extra 20 minutes. When I checked it at recommended time it still had alot of blood. The taste was great though
This chicken recipe is definitely one of my favourites! I usually use chicken thighs because my family likes dark meat, and sometimes I am more liberal with the seasonings. I normally serve it a simple side of white rice, but I've also paired it with grilled lobster as part of my boyfriend's birthday dinner. My friends also love when I make this recipe for them.
Really great recipe... but you must increase all ingredients... Sprinkle salt, pepper and garlic over chicken... I used 3 egg yolks and lots of honey... and a whole stick of butter... Gives it a lot more flavor
This recipe was ok. I was expecting more of a thicker honey glaze and thought the honey flavor would be stronger. If I make it again I definitely will be using boneless, skinless breasts instead of bothering with cutting up a chicken.
Was tasty! Not over bearing - but good, my chicken was moist and had a good flavor. I changed and addded minced Garlic instead of the powder. I also added red pepper flakes.
I think that this is a solid/good and will try it again at some point. The flavor was good, though pretty low-key. Perhaps a small amount of cayenne would make a nice addition? In my preparation, I added paprika for color and barbecued a whole chicken (standing upright on the grill). It charred a bit (legs and wings) but the entire chicken was still usable. I will, next time, use a whole cut-up chicken or perhaps quarter the bird and cook it basted-side-up in an oven.
This was a change! really enjoyed it.
We really liked this, was a good change on chicken (which we eat alot of).
I just made this and it is delicious! I decided to forgo the dry ingredient measurements and just eyeball the amounts but I used the exact measurements for the honey and margarine. I also substituted light corn syrup for the honey, because I didn't have any (and my father is allergic to bee products). I forgot to grease the pan, but it didn't stick due to the drippings, etc. At first I thought I'd added too much garlic because of the smell emanating out of my oven but it turned out delicious! I used leg quarters for this recipe. Some said it was bland, and yes, compared to some chicken recipes it is, but the natural flavor of the chicken really came out and it's incredibly easy to make, so it has its redeeming qualities. I'll definitely make this again.
This was a huge hit with my family. The honey gives it that touch of sweetness. And it was so simple to make. I will be making this again and again.
Fabulous! Hubby always asks me to make this whenever I have no clue what to make.
Awesome
My wife and I loved this recipe. Like most, we made some changes, but we really enjoyed how this came out. For dietary reasons we couldn't use black pepper or most spices, so we used extra fresh garlic. We also can't use honey, but substituted rice syrup, and it still came out great. I will say that if we had only used one egg yolk we wouldn't have had enough to coat the chicken pieces, so I'm glad we used two right off the bat. Thanks!
We did not like this recipe at all. I made it exactly according to the directions & it was bland. The only thing good I can say about it is the chicken was juicy.
I found this recipe 2 months ago and have made it 3 or 4 times already. I had never butchered a chicken before so I googled how to butcher a chicken and made it the first time and it was so yummy. I double the ingredients for the sauce and use garlic salt instead of salt and garlic separately. A home run in our house.
Very good recipe. Strong Honey taste, yet if that is what you are looking for, this is the recipe. I'm going to try it next time with a little something, something like a dash of teriyaki sauce or some chili. But very good just as is.
I followed the recipe exactly, and even added more honey than was called for, but it was very bland. Hubby and I ended up dipping the chicken in honey as we ate it. It looked better than it tasted, I probably won't be making this one again.
I simply added a bit more garlic powder and used bite sized pieces of chicken cutlet and my family absolutely loved this recipe.
Awesome chicken, everyone liked it, I did use chicken pieces instead of breasts and cooked it for 1 1/4 hours. It got rave reviews and some were asking if they could have the leftovers the next day. I also cut down on the butter and put garlic salt & onion salt and coated it with ground up croutons.
A flavorful meal, it's good
