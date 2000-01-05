Honey Baked Chicken I

This recipe is over 27 years old. It is a classic dish and a tasty treat for your guests and you to enjoy.

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Rub chicken pieces with garlic powder, salt and pepper. In a small bowl, beat egg yolk with honey and butter or margarine, then brush this mixture over chicken pieces. Place chicken pieces, skin side down, in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 to 60 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear, basting with remaining butter or margarine. Just before serving, turn chicken over and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes to cook the skin on the other side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 42.9g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 43.5g; cholesterol 211.2mg; sodium 1190.3mg. Full Nutrition
