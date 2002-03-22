Easy Apple Crisp

Use this easy recipe with leftover apples from the fall or anytime in the year when you want an easy take-along dish or when company arrives at your door unexpectedly!!!! Serve warm with ice cream or whipped topping. You can substitute 2 (21 ounce) cans of apple pie filling for the apples and water.
This recipe was so simple, yet so delicious! Some changes I recommend that other users may have also recommended: use 3/4 water instead, use only 3/4c brown sugar (it was a bit too sweet for my taste), use large green apples, bake for only 40-45 minutes, and add rolled oats to the cake mixture (i added about 1/2c). The rolled oats give the topping a crispier, yet mildly chewy consistency. Also, eating this a la mode with vanilla ice cream = HEAVEN!
Well, I couldn't find the recipe I usually use, so looked for one to make Hubby something with apples. He was suggesting one that used the cake mix topping. I found this one and tried it right to the recipe, except I added a little oatmeal to the topping for extra flavor. I was not really happy with it, and won't make this one again. It was so sweet it made the roof of my mouth itch! Cut the brown sugar IN HALF and it might be a lot better. I used granny smiths too, so it wasn't sweet apples/sweet sugar situation. The topping got too hard as well. I attributed some of that to my adding some oatmeal, but still... it wasn't what I was after at all, and way way too sweet as written.
Very good! I made a few changes, though: I used apple pie filling instead of apples to make it easier, cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup (thought the filling would be pretty sweet), added about 3/4 cup of rolled oats and poured 3/4 cup of margarine over the top. The top ended up chewy and crispy. I made it for a dinner party and was asked for the recipe a number of times!
KDBONN
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2006
This recipe is a keeper! Easy and so delicious! I did add about 1 cup of oatmeal to the topping, and I used a cinnamon blend that has nutmeg in it. If you add nutmeg on its own, just a pinch or two is fine. If you like your topping with the oatmeal in it like I do, also add about 2 Tbsp. more butter to make up for the extra dry ingredient in the topping. The apples bake down, so if you like a thicker layer of apples, use one or two more. Using yellow cake mix also works just the same as white. My whole family LOVES this recipe. You will too.
I have been looking for a great apple crisp recipe for ever! If I found one that was crispy, it had no cake-like middle. If I had cake, I had no crisp. You get the idea. This was both. I did alter the recipe. I used a spice cake mix instead of white, I omitted the brown sugar and added 2 packets of Quaker Instant Oatmeal Supreme cinnamon pecan cereal (make sure to get the supreme cereal only because of denser oats than regular)to the cake mix along with 1 tsp cinnamon. For the apples, I added 4 TBL caramel Ice cream topping blended with the 1 cup water and 1 egg. This was poured over the apples. I like the top really crispy so I put it under the broiler for a couple minutes. This was super easy and delicious!
I made this today to serve for Mother's Day tomorrow. My dh and I sampled it out of the oven warm and it is delicious. I took the advice of other reviewers- I doubled the amount of apples,tossed them in lemon juice, sprinkled them with nutmeg and cinnamon, and then added 1 T of vanilla (actually vanilla butter nut extract) to the apples; I reduced both the water and brown sugar to 3/4 of a cup, and added 3/4 cup of oats to the topping. I baked it for 20 minutes at 350, then covered it with foil for another 20 minutes (total cooking time was 40 minutes). Thanks!
This was a hit at a Rosh Hashana dinner I brought it to last night--everyone had seconds! I did make a few changes from the recipe. I used a whole 3-lb. bag of Granny Smith apples (12 small apples), and might use even more next time because they cook down so much. As suggested by other reviewers, I used less water and added extra cinnamon and some vanilla to the apples, sprinkled nuts on top, and only baked it for about 50 minutes. Thanks for such a great recipe.
FALULOUS!!! Took others suggestions and used 3/4 cup apple cider in place of water; omited sugar, and added 1 cup oatmeal to cake mix topping. The whole pan is gone and my family is clammering for more. Brother-in-law got jiffy cake mix by mistake, and I used 2 boxes to great success. Will make again and again, and everyone asked for the recipe.
This is outstanding. Reading the reviews, I don't understand why everyone keeps adjusting this recipe. The name is EASY - if you keep it that way, it's outstanding just like it is. Otherwise, it will take as long as an apple pie.
DELICIOUS! First note: To make life easier, buy an inexpensive apple corer/slicer. It makes the process so much quicker! I altered this recipe after reading other reviews. Instead of a white cake mix, I used a butter yellow mix. I used almost double the amount of apples (10) which requires using a second dish. Before placing them in the dish, I tossed the apple slices in nutmeg and cinnnamon with a little bit of lemon juice. I used 3/4 Cup water with a teaspoon of vanilla mixed in. I reduced the amount of butter to 6 Tbs. and I reduced the brown sugar to 3/4 Cup. Like many other reviewers, I added 3/4 Cup rolled oats to the mixture. I imagine this would also taste good with pecans or chopped walnuts mixed in, which I will try the next time I make this. It is fabulous when you serve it warm with a scoop of vailla ice cream. Even my Mom, who is an "Apple Crisp Aficionado", loved this dessert. Enjoy!
I served this on Thanksgiving and it was a hit! Even my sweets-hating family raved about it. I used the suggested changes: 3/4 cup water, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats added to cake mixture, baked for 45 min, and I also threw in 1 tsp. baking spice with the cinnamon. Excellent with vanilla ice cream, french vanilla cool whip, or all by itself. I will be making this a LOT!
My teenage daughter made this for our Thanksgiving dessert, and it turned out wonderful! We added two packets of cinnamon brown sugar instant oatmeal on the top before baking and it was fantastic! Really easy and very tasty!
Excellent recipe! I used a yellow cake mix and it was delicous. I scaled back the brown sugar to about 3/4 cup. I also increased the cinnamon and added 3/4 cup oats, as others had recommended. Great recipe and I usually don't care for recipes with cake mixes. This is a pretty sweet tasting recipe - if you like your desserts sweet, this one is for you! Great with vanilla ice cream. God Bless
OMG!!! This was absolutely delicious!! By far the easiest and best desert i've made. I was affraid it wouldn't come out good because im not an expert but i followed the exact directions with the exception that i added the 3/4 oats, and only 3/4 of brown sugar as other suggested. No left overs, and will do it again this weekend!Thanks!
This has to be the best apple dessert I have ever made! I made some slight changes because of personal taste...I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup based on prior reviews and that was borderline to sweet for me but hey it is a dessert after-all. I took 1/4 cup of the brown sugar listed and tossed that in with the apples, water, a little vanilla, a little extra cinnamon, nutmeg and then topped it with the cake mix mixed with the remainder 1/4 cup of sugar and cinnamon mixed along with the butter and 3/4 cup of cinnamon ( unsweetened) oats. I had to bake mine quite a bit longer ( 30 extra minutes) until it turned golden brown but it was well worth it! It DOES look soupy when it comes out but thickens upon standing. I have used white, yellow and funfetti ( looked weird tasted great) cake mixes and they were all good. Next up I am going to try Spice Cake Mix.
This is wonderful. My son loves this and asked me to make it again soon. I did only use 3/4 cup water and used a little more cinnamon. It is a little runny at first, but when it cools it thickens nicely.
Very yummy! I only used about 3/4 cup of water and baked for 45 minutes and the apples were perfect - I sprinkled a little cinnamon directly on the apples after adding the water. Next time I might add some chopped nuts to the topping.
This is so easy to make and fast! I cut the brown sugar down to 1/4 cup and add 1 cup of rolled oats. 1 cup of brown sugar is too sweet for my families liking. I use this with apple and peach pie filling when I don't have time to core and peel apples. Omit the water and add 1-2 cans of pie filling and it works just the same.
By far the easiest crisp recipe I have used. I did tweak it just a bit though. I used more apples (enough to fill the 9x13 pan, and I had smaller apples), apple cider instead of water because I had it on hand, threw in a bag of baking caramel bits, and added some oatmeal to the topping. Super delicious, this will be my go-to recipe from now on!
PERFECT apple crisp recipe! Everyone raved about it! THANK YOU! I made some minor changes, following the suggestions of others. I cut the water back to about 1/4 cup. I sprinkled the apples with cinnamon. I added 1 cup of oats to the topping, and I used cinnamon swirl cake mix instead of white cake mix. I also cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. It was delicious! This is the only apple crisp I will ever make again.
I made this the quick way and used cinnamony apple pie filling and it turned out really good. Its so easy to make. I added a couple handfuls of oatmeal to the crumb mix and it was still very moist, but not wet. Also before I put it in the oven I sprinkled it very lightly with a cinnamon sugar mix. Topped it with whipped cream before we ate it. Again, it tastes like I spent all day working on it!
I followed this recipe exactly as written and found it to be super easy to make and delicious!! The sweetness/tartness can be determined by the types of apples you use... I used 3 granny smith apples and 2 mcintosh apples. I might add 1/2 C of oats the next time but that would be a personal preference so as to add even more to the texture.
I made this for my husbands birthday as Apple Crisp is his favorite. I did add raisins on top of the apples. It filled the house with a wonderful aroma and I was hoping it would taste as good as it smelled.... WE WERE NOT DISAPPOINTED! This Apple Crisp is wonderful and I recommend it 100%, so does my family! Thank you for the wonderful recipe:)
This was a HUGE hit! Super easy and delicious! I followed other reviewers and made the following changes as well. I used a yellow cake mix, tossed apples with cinnamon and nutmeg, reduced watter to 1/2 cup plus 1 T vanilla, added 1/2 cup oatmeal, changed butter to 6T, baked 50 minutes. Topped with ice cream...YUMMY! Now I'm off to send the recipe to everyone who asked for it. Thanks!
Very adjustable ingredients! I sprinkled a small handful of dried cranberries over the apples (which I mixed Braeburn with Honeycrisp), sprinkled w/lemon juice and substituted OJ for the water, then used 1/2 a pineapple cake mix that I added 2 cups old fashion oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar instead of the white, and a handful of pecans to. I cut into dry ingredients 1/2 stick butter and same amount of butter flavor Crisco. Sprinkle over apples and Cook 55 minutes @ 350 degrees. TRY Changing it up! Delicious and ALL YOUR OWN!!!
Easy is right! I make this multiple times a year and is usually my go-to recipe when I need to bring a dessert somewhere. I've used the white cake mix, yellow, strawberry, and even funfetti (though someone asked if it was moldy when I had just made it that day... they ate it anyway and loved it.) Make sure you use butter. I tried making this once for a lactose-intolerant friend of mine and it just wasn't the same. The dry mixture didn't get crumbly the same way when mixing, more formed a paste. We try to use a combination of cortland and braeburn apples for this recipe if we can find them at our local country store, and I reduce the water to 3/4 of a cup.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2000
Add a bit more cinnamon than the recipe calls for.Bake for 40-45 minutes instead of the reccomended time to avoid the apples over-cooking and becoming mushy.
Great! I give it 5 starts because it's so incredibly easy. I've made this recipe numerous times and I always receive compliments (and it disappears quickly). I've also used blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries in various combinations (reduce water) and everyone loves that too. You can adjust the sugar to taste. I've used white sugar when I didn't have enough brown sugar. We love the topping, so I sometimes use a little extra flour, sugar, cinnamon, and butter to make a thicker topping. You could also add oats/oatmeal to the topping.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/17/2006
I made this the other night and it was way to sweet. The cake mix was like eating solid sugar on the apples which were already sweat enough.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2006
Delicious and absolutely easy! I made a few alterations as per previous reccomendations. First, I used the Betty Crocker cinnamon swirl cake mix. It comes in two packages. One is the cake mix itself, and the other is the packet of cinnamon sugar. After I sliced the apples, I sprinkled about half the packet of cinnamon sugar (from the cake mix box) over the apples. Then I addded 1/2 c. water. In a bowl I combined the cake mix, the other half packet of cinn/sugar, 1/4 c. brown sugar, and 6T of melted margarine. Crumble over the apples and bake for 50 minutes at 350 degrees. It turned out incredible!! I will make this often.
YOU WILL NOT BE SORRY IF YOU TRY THIS RECIPE! EVERYONE LOVES IT! I have also tried this recipe with my own changes, many were made based on the suggestion/input from others. I have made it several times.I use Granny Smith apples-about 11 medium/large size, but have found that a mixture of Red Delicious with Granny Smiths are best.I use apple juice instead of water with about a teaspoon of vanilla extract mixed in before pouring over the apples. Instead of melting butter (in a hurry) I just take a stick of butter and slice it up evenly into pads and place them evenly spread out atop the apples that have already been tossed in a little lemon juice, sprinkled with cinnamon and about 2 tsp white sugar and about 3/4 c brown sugar. I then evenly sprinkle a yellow cake mix over that. For the "crisp", I buy cheap oatmeal cookies and crush them up (coarsely) to equal about 1 cup and sprinkle them over the dish and add about a cup of chopped pecans(we love them, they seem to be a nice complement to the recipe and they also help to cut the sweetness and adds great texture). I finish with a little caramel topping drizzled over all of it. For that amount (Approx 5-6 lbs of apples) I baked it for an hour. I covered it with foil for the last 15-20 min of baking at 350 deg. I bring it to a work Thanksgiving potluck every year and to my mom's for Thanksgiving and people rave over it. The pumpkin and apple pies are left over, but not this dessert! ;)
This was incredible! My parents raved about it when I brought it for dessert the other night. I made some changes as others had suggested. I used 8 small to medium empire apples, used 3/4 cup water with 3 tbsp. lemon juice and 1 tbsp. vanilla flavoring added. Also I used a yellow cake mix with pudding and added 1/2 c. quick oats to the cake mix. I also sprinkled cinnamon, nutmeg and about 1/4 c. sugar over apples in the pan. Used 1/2c. butter plus 3 tbsp. and it came out awesome. Thanks for the great recipe. My Mom is begging me for it.
Easy to make, and my husband couldn't get enough. We've made it a number of times and always say we're going to give some to family, and everytime we end up eating the whole thing. I will definitely make this for many years to come.
wow is all i can say about this one. definitely do yourself a favor and add oats to your dry mixture. you will not regret it! i added around a cup or so. i also did a little under a cup of brown sugar and it was perfect. and, i also added cinnamon to my apples and a pinch of sugar. i don't usually write reviews on recipes, but this one definitely deserves it! everyone you serve it to will love it!
I was very skeptical with the shortcut of cake mix. Have grown up on "from scratch" baking and apple crisp was always perfect. Tried this and my family absolutely loved it. I've always been one to favour alot of "crisp" and less apple, but this was too much crisp to apple ratio. Next time I'd double the apples and it would still be plenty sweet and crisp! Delicious!
This was absolutely fantastic !!! I did modify the recipe a bit....after reading reviews...I changed the sugar to 1/4 cup since the white cake mix has sugar...then I only added about 3/4 c water. I also put about a tablespoon of brown sugar with the apples. This was a fantastic recipe and it was a hit at the party....Gone in a few minutes !! SUPER EASY to make, too !!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2013
Made it for the office and my colleagues loved it. Only thing is 1 cup of water is way too much, trust me 1/4 cup would have been more than enough, was way too watery and ended up pouring some liquid out (too runny). Other than that it was a great crisp.
This was so easy and tasty! I added a dash of vanilla and cinnamon to the apples, and only 3/4 as suggested. I added about 1/2 cup of quick oats and only baked it for 50 minutes. I had it with vanilla ice cream and it was so good!
This recipe rocks. We used it this past Labour Day weekend to feed 135 hungry diners at Steak BBQ. It received rave reviews in the middle of Ontario's apple country. We used Paula Red apples to make the recipe, cut the sugar down and added some oatmeal.
Very tasty. Very east. I served it warm with fresh whipped cream. I followed some others advice and doubled the amount of apples and added 1 tsp vanilla to water. I thought the texture was great with twice the apples and can see it would be very soupy if you only used six.
I was sooooo disappointed in the this recipe! It was overwhelmingly sweet even after I cut down on the amount of brown sugar in the recipe. After all the great reviews I decided to make it for company before trying it first. BIG mistake!
I live on a farm with tons of apple trees! I LOVE this recipe! I made some adjustments. I used 1/2 cup water with 1/2 tsp. Vanilla to cover the apples. I added extra cinnamon, and about 2/3 cup oats to a butter flavored cake mix. The apples came out a bit mushy, but who cares! It's delicious! This might taste awesome with spice cake mix too!
I am giving this a three because I did not like how it turned out, it was too soupy and the crisp part was way too sweet. I tried it again but I altered the recipe a bit. I mixed cinnamon and apple pie spice with the apples before I put it in the pan. Then I reduced the water to a half cup of water and poured that over the apples. Then the crisp part, I reduced the brown sugar to a half cup. After all the alterations, the crisp came out really good.
WOW! This was simply fantastic, add a little of your "personal touch" such as cinnamon or pumpkin spice and it's a masterpiece! I can't believe how easy and wonderful this is! My husband is so picky and snobby when it comes to dessert and he rated this a 10!
This apple crisp is sweet, easy and delicious! I added 1/2 cup of oatmeal and only used 1/2 of the brown sugar. Next time I want to spice it up with apple pie spice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
10/11/2005
Good consistency and indeed very easy, but waaaay too sweet. I won't make this again, but if I did, I would cut the brown sugar in half and use oatmeal instead. The cake mix has plenty of sugar--no need to add more!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2005
I nervously made this once for a family function, (having never tasted it, going only by faith of the good reviews) and since then, have made for almost every church/holiday function. I ALWAYS get asked for the recipe! It is so incredibly easy! Like others, I cut back on the water, and I also added some instant oatmeal to the cake mix, and then sprinkled some slivered almonds on top. This is a definite winner!
My whole family loved this recipe! It's so easy to make and it makes your house smell so good! Note, any apple tastes great with the dish, but definitely use white cake mix, no other cake mix will taste as good! I've been told to make 3 batches of this for our Christmas party, enjoy!
I was really excited to make this as it had such great reviews.. I noticed many said it was too sweet so I used 3/4 cup brown sugar and a little more cinnamon. I also used 7 apples (all I had at the time). However, my husband and I just tried and at first it was like, wow this is great! But halfway through it was just too much!! Still much too sweet and the cake mix made me feel sick to my stomach. I think if I make it again I might use peaches or 3x the amount of apples. I am sure that more apples would balance it out better. I used a cake mix that was exactly the right amount but it was extra moist with pudding in the mix. Perhaps that was a mistake, but all I had on hand.
Made this yesterday for 3 friends who came for lunch & bridge. They loved it! And it certainly was easy. I took some tips from other reviewers, and made a couple of changes. Used yellow cake mix, and Granny Smith apples (almost double the number called for), but they were maybe a bit on the small side. Added only 1/2 cup of brown sugar to the mix, but I think next time I may not add any. Was still a very sweet topping. Added 1/2 cup quick cooking rolled oats. Next time will add 1 cup. Squeezed juice from 1/4 of a lemon over the apples and added a couple of pinches each of cinnamon & nutmeg.Used only 1/2 cup of water. The consistency was perfect! There was plenty of the topping crumb mixture, so next time I might try to find a smaller cake mix. All in all, IT WAS A HIT! Will definitely make it again. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2004
Delicious, easy recipe. I did make the following modifications: used 3 different varieties of apples; chopped the apples instead of sliced because we do like the apple pieces to be soft and smallish; sprinkled apple chunks in pan with cinnamon/sugar mixture; reduced water to 2/3 cup and added 1/2 tsp. vanilla to it; used yellow cake mix instead of white; reduced brown sugar to 3/4 cup (although next time I'll leave it at 1 cup because we do like our desserts to be sweet); added 2/3 cup rolled oats to dry cake mixture; reduced baking time to 45 minutes. Delicious out of the oven, but seemed to be even better about 3 hours later. Thanks for a great recipe and for all the suggestions!
I make this a lot when I'm in a hurry and my husband complains of wanting "something sweet". TIP: I add in a couple tablespoons of cornstarch, a little vanilla extract and some cinnamon and nutmeg and cook it quickly before I top with the cake mixture. It comes out a little less sloppy and disappears fast. Sometimes, I'll take some caramel ice cream topping and drizzle it over the top to really take it....over the top. ;)
Phenomenal. I used 12 granny smith apples, 3/4 cup packed brown sugar and 3/4 cup old fashioned oats in the mixture. This came out super. Baked for 50 minutes. Will definitely be making again very soon.
This recipes was very delicious and very easy to make. I used 1/2 cup of water and 1/2 cup of brown suger, it was still a little too sweet but still very good. I also added some oatmeal. Next time I'll reduce the brown suger some and add more oatmeal....
Absolutely delicious! I needed a quick & easy apple crisp recipe for Mother's Day. This looked like it would work for me since I'm not really skilled in the kitchen. I actually forgot to peel the apples, yet no one noticed! How can you go wrong with butter & brown sugar?! It was so divine that I couldn't believe I made it. I altered the recipe by adding nutmeg, a few drops of vanilla extract, a cup of steel cut quick cook oats & a little more butter. The oats gave it a thicker crumble. I topped off each serving with vanilla bean ice cream & everyone loved it. I made two 8x8 pans - one to leave with mom & one to take home. Brilliant idea! I'm having some for breakfast!
So I made this lastnight for my boyfriend and I. I have to say it was YUM! My girlfriend made a similar recipe and it took her forever to make it. This was fast and easy!! I peeled and chopped the apples, threw some lemon juice and cinnamon on them. Added some water, and then the topping. I did, however add chopped walnuts to the recipe to give it a little crunch. It was a tad bit too sweet for us, so next time I won't use as much brown sugar...but it's soo absolutely yummy!!
Well, I give this recipe 5 stars with one suggestion. I used a cup of oats and added 2 additional tbsp butter. I made this last night and it was fantastic. The kids loved it, the boyfriend loved it, and I loved it. No complaints here!
This turned out to be the best apple crisp I've ever had. Everyone who tried it LOVED it. I used the advice of the others though. I put lemon juice, cinnamon and nutmeg on the apples, I used 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup oatmeal. I also used a yellow cake mix. Only cook it for about 40-45 minutes. It was fantastic!
This is the easiest most tasty apple crisp I've ever made! I did add a cup of oats to the cake mix as some of the other reviewers suggested. I can't imagine making any other apple crisp again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2003
This was my first time making apple crisp for my kids. It was awesome they loved it I even took some to work and they loved it there. I only used 3/4 cup brown sugar and it was great. At work they are asking for it again. My daughter even asked to take it to school for a snack. WOW
Wow, I am definately keeping a white cake mix as a staple in my pantry. This was so easy & VERY tasty. I took the advise of a few reviewers and added some lemon juice, allspice, nutmeg & cinnamon to the apples. I also added 3/4 cup oatmeal to the cake mix before adding butter. Even my husband, the apple crisp King loved this!!
This was delicious and easy. I did use some suggestions from reviewers. I sprinkled the apples with a little cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar mixture. Also I decreased the water to maybe 1/3 cup because I was using home-grown Haralson's that are really juicy. The apples came out really good. Also I decreased the brown sugar to 3/4 cup and found it really sweet. I want to decrease it a little more next time but not sure if that would affect the texture of the crumbs. I also cut the baking time to 40 mins and it was perfect.
I made this tonight. It smells wonderful while cooking. My husband and 9 yr old son LOVED it! I liked it but prefer my usual recipe where all is made from scratch. I just didn't like the "cake mix" idea, however wanted to try something different. I will probably make again, as I got rave reviews.
This is fantastic. I've made it several times with both apples and blueberries, used both white and yellow cake mix (even the 50% sugar mix from Pillsburry) and each and every time this has turned out amazing. Easy and terrific. What a find. Thanks!
GREAT and simple recipe (except for all the darn peeling and coring!)!! I don't have any idea how many apples I peeled cause they were small apples from our tree. The sliced apples filled the 9x13 about 2/3 full. I added enough apple juice to just come to the top of the apples. I used a spice cake mix and tossed the apples in cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and a bit of cloves before I topped it with the crumb mixture. Baked a wee bit longer, but got rave reviews! The juice firmed up a bit and the entire house smelled divine! Thanks so much for the recipe! The only thing I'd do next time is add a wee bit of oatmeal for some crunch on the topping!
Excellent! Followed a few suggestions: used the spiced cake mix w 2 pkgs of plain breakfast oatmeal, apple cider instead of water dash of nutmeg. Added the 4 TBL of caramel sauce too. Nice crunchy top.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2009
MOUTH WATERING! This was the BEST apple crisp, ever. I did use some of the reviewers suggestions and added two extra apples, 2/3 cup of APPLE JUICE, not water. sprinkled the apples with nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon. Drizzled the apples with caramel ice cream topping. Reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup (with the apple juice and the caramel I probably could have reduced it to 1/3 or 1/4). baked it for about 45 min. Delish!
I've tried several different apple crisp recipes, but this recipe was by the far the BEST!!! My very picky Husband absolutely loved it! He said it was 100 times better than any of the other recipes and for me it was by far the easiest! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Now I know why New Englanders need cheddar cheese with their apple pie and crisp. This was SOOO sweet. Next time I'll put in only 1/4 cup of brown sugar, especially since the cake mix already has sugar in it. I also added 1/2 cup of oats and that helped.
This was easy and very good. I too added less than a half cup water as my apples were juicy. I left out the brown sugar because my apples were sweet. I added a cup of oatmeal like previous raters suggested. The topping did not taste like a cake mix and it was very crisp. I will definitely keep this recipe.
DEEEE-LICIOUS!!! I followed other reviewers suggestions. I reduced the water to 1/2 cup and reduced the brown sugar to 1/2 cup. I also used yellow cake mix (Jiffy Cake Mix - 50 cents) and sprinkled pecans on the top. I repeat - DEEEE-LICOUS!! I have wanted a good recipe for apples that wasn't an apple pie and this is it!
This WOWS everytime. Can be altered in so many ways....used dried cranberries, and fresh raspberries, apple cider instead of water. possibilities ENDLESS! soooo delicious! and quick!ps. made this time w/ french vanilla cake mix...only use BUTTER! added walnuts, raspberries, apple pie spice, fresh grated nutmeg. i think this is 10 stars! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/09/2006
I cooked it 45 minutes (recipe called for 50) and it burned. I didn't think it was that great. Sorry.
This is basically a "dump" cake. Over the years I have tried all kinds of "crisps", and they come out ok, but not great. Using the dump cake method w/a cake mix never fails. It is always a hit, and great to take to pot lucks or holiday gatherings. Pumpkin for the holidays is just delicious and festive, albeit that one requires eggs and a little more preparation. I used some apples I have on hand that needed to be eaten or frozen, made this recipe w/fresh apples, and not the canned apple pie filling and loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2005
i gave this recipe 5 stars because it was so easy to make and really good. the crust was crumbly and browned nicely. thankyou for the recipe!! i will use it again.
I made it exactly as described and it was DELICIOUS! Next time I will probably add some rolled oats because I like them, but not because this recipe lacks anything. Oh, wow. I hope that I can manage not to gorge myself on it tonight!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2006
I tried the recipe, but I didn't have a white cake mix, so I tried a cinnamon swirl, and didn't put the brown sugar and cinnamon. I just added the swirl mix from the box. It was really good and quick thank you
