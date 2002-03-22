Easy Apple Crisp

Use this easy recipe with leftover apples from the fall or anytime in the year when you want an easy take-along dish or when company arrives at your door unexpectedly!!!! Serve warm with ice cream or whipped topping. You can substitute 2 (21 ounce) cans of apple pie filling for the apples and water.

By Mary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Arrange apples in an even layer in bottom of baking dish. Pour water over apples.

  • In a medium bowl mix together cake mix, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Stir in melted butter or margarine until ingredients are thoroughly blended; mixture will be crumbly. Sprinkle mixture over apples.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 60.9g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 343.7mg. Full Nutrition
