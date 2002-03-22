Easy Apple Crisp

YOU WILL NOT BE SORRY IF YOU TRY THIS RECIPE! EVERYONE LOVES IT! I have also tried this recipe with my own changes, many were made based on the suggestion/input from others. I have made it several times.I use Granny Smith apples-about 11 medium/large size, but have found that a mixture of Red Delicious with Granny Smiths are best.I use apple juice instead of water with about a teaspoon of vanilla extract mixed in before pouring over the apples. Instead of melting butter (in a hurry) I just take a stick of butter and slice it up evenly into pads and place them evenly spread out atop the apples that have already been tossed in a little lemon juice, sprinkled with cinnamon and about 2 tsp white sugar and about 3/4 c brown sugar. I then evenly sprinkle a yellow cake mix over that. For the "crisp", I buy cheap oatmeal cookies and crush them up (coarsely) to equal about 1 cup and sprinkle them over the dish and add about a cup of chopped pecans(we love them, they seem to be a nice complement to the recipe and they also help to cut the sweetness and adds great texture). I finish with a little caramel topping drizzled over all of it. For that amount (Approx 5-6 lbs of apples) I baked it for an hour. I covered it with foil for the last 15-20 min of baking at 350 deg. I bring it to a work Thanksgiving potluck every year and to my mom's for Thanksgiving and people rave over it. The pumpkin and apple pies are left over, but not this dessert! ;)