Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II

4.4
61 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 17
  • 3 1
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

A good pie for the diabetic and doesn't have an aftertaste.

Recipe by Carolyn

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl whisk together egg, sugar substitute, and pumpkin pie spice until well blended. Add pumpkin and milk to egg mixture, and stir until smooth. Pour mixture into pie shell.

  • Place pie on a baking sheet and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until set in center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 218.5mg. Full Nutrition
