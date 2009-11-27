Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II

I have made this pie two different times with good results but I must say I didn't follow this recipe exactly. This recipe is similar to the one on the back of a Libby's 15 oz can of pumpkin and I basically drew from both recipes to make a good sugarless pie. I used the full 15 oz. can of pumpkin, a full can of evaporated milk, two eggs, about 2 tsps. of pumpkin pie spice (but went a little light on the 2nd tsp), 2 eggs and 36 packets of Splenda (equivalent to 3/4 c sugar called for by Libby's). I also followed Libby's cooking recommendations which was cooking the pie for 15 minutes at 425 degrees and then 50 minutes at 350 degrees. The pie did not turn out smooth looking like the one in the picture(there were several cracks) but it was done and it tasted delicious. And, it fit perfectly into a 9 inch pie crust. No one could tell that it was sugarless. So I would recommend this recipe as a guide but if you don't want to waste a partial can of pumpkin and a partial can of evaporated milk, then follow my guidelines and you will have a delicious sugarless pie!

