Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II
A good pie for the diabetic and doesn't have an aftertaste.
I have made this pie two different times with good results but I must say I didn't follow this recipe exactly. This recipe is similar to the one on the back of a Libby's 15 oz can of pumpkin and I basically drew from both recipes to make a good sugarless pie. I used the full 15 oz. can of pumpkin, a full can of evaporated milk, two eggs, about 2 tsps. of pumpkin pie spice (but went a little light on the 2nd tsp), 2 eggs and 36 packets of Splenda (equivalent to 3/4 c sugar called for by Libby's). I also followed Libby's cooking recommendations which was cooking the pie for 15 minutes at 425 degrees and then 50 minutes at 350 degrees. The pie did not turn out smooth looking like the one in the picture(there were several cracks) but it was done and it tasted delicious. And, it fit perfectly into a 9 inch pie crust. No one could tell that it was sugarless. So I would recommend this recipe as a guide but if you don't want to waste a partial can of pumpkin and a partial can of evaporated milk, then follow my guidelines and you will have a delicious sugarless pie!Read More
We used a full 15-oz can of pumpkin and forgot that 6 packets of Splenda wasn't nearly enough... that only converts to 12 teaspoons of sugar = 1/4 cup of sugar. A regular pumpkin pie uses 3/4 cup of sugar or sometimes even more. So, if you want to use a full 15-oz can of pumpkin (most crusts hold that much), I think you'd need more like 12 to 18 sweetener packets for it to taste like a regular pie, and about 3 times the spices. At least that's how I'm going to make it for Christmas (I think I'll use 14 packets.)Read More
Wonderful! I originally created this pie for my diabetic grandmother but loved it so much I ate most of it myself! Baked in muffin pans without the pie crust it is a great snack...the hardest part is not eating it all at once :)
This pie has no bad or odd after taste at all. It tastes exactly like a normal pumpkin pie. Also very easy to make.
Great recipe for diabetics hubby and mother-in-law who is an expert in cooking and baking. The only changes I made: I use 1 cup of splenda for baking sugar and fat-free evaporated milk plus 1/2 of lite whipping cream.
I made this pie for my dad for his last 2 birthdays and he loved them. I used Splenda this year. I can't even tell this is a sugarless pie.
My inlaws are both diabetic, and my dad requires gluten-free so I used a gluten-free pie shell from Whole Foods. I hated to use just a cup of pumpkin and waste the rest of the can, so following another reviewer's advice I used the whole can, 3/4 cup Splenda, 3 teaspoons p.p. spice, and an extra dash of the evaporated milk. I was a little worried that I totally bungled it when after 45 minutes it was still not "set"...but after an hour in the oven it set beautifully. Everyone raved and my husband said it tasted exactly like a regular pumpkin pie. He is quite the pumpkin pie lover (I don't care for it myself and didn't taste it) but he said it was fabulous, so I feel comfortable highly recommending it!
I made two of these pies for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved them. You never would have guessed they were made without sugar!
this is really a good tasting diabetic pie, I fixed it for thanksgiving,and had some pumpkin left in the can,so decided to fix a differnt recipe,which left an after taste. From now on I will only fix this recipe, and throw away the left over pumpkin.
My grandpa loved this...and so did the rest of my family. I even added another pie crust on the top which turned out great! Thanks, wonderful!
A good, simple & basic pumpkin pie. Don't mention it's sugarless & no one will ever know!
An excellent pumpkin pie that a diabetic can easily fit into their meal plan.
My husband's Grandfather is diabetic so I made this for him for the holiday's. He loved that he could eat some pie! Great for diabetic
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a big hit! Some family members have diabetes and were happy to be able to enjoy pumpkin pie. I used 3/4 cup of splenda instead of the 6 packs of sweetener.
it was very good my husband who is diabetic loves it! i did add 12 packs of spelenda but it really was tasty thanks i will be using it all year round
Easy, yes! Tasty, NO! should have listened to other reviewers and added more sweetner. Used stevia instead of Equal, the diabetics did not think it was sweet enough...maybe that is why they are and I am not!! Will play with it again.
For a sugarless, pie, this was good for my father who has Diabetes.
Not very good. It needs at least double the amount of sweetener.
Made this for my father in law who recently found out he was a diabetic. He said this had a really good taste considering it had no real sugar, but wished had a little more filling. He's still adjusting to not being able to eat a whole pie by himself. Ha! I would for sure make this again.
This recipe is wonderful, the flavor is fantastic.As a diabetic myself...I klook for great tasting recipes that my whole family will enjoy--this one is a keeper!!
I am NOT a baker and this pie was soooo easy to make. My husband is diabetic and he enjoyed it. I had to cook it longer than the recipe called for, but other than that I was wonderful!
I made this for my daughter, because I don't like to give her sugar. We both liked it alot. I do think it tastes a little different than regular pumpkin pie; however, it is still absolutely yummy. I will definitely make this at Thanksgiving as an alternative to the other pies/desserts. We can all use a little less sugar in our diets!
I made 3 of these pies for our women's club pie sale. They went over so big! The older ladies appreciated having a sugar free alternative and it was easy and quick to make! I loved this recipe.
This is a very good recipe. I made it as the recipe said & it turned out well & tastes great. We are both diabetics, so this is a keeper for us!!!
Quickly tried this recipe being diabetic. The pie needs to use a shallow pie plate. I had to double the recipe to fit in a deeper dish so the cooking time doubled. The pie itself was OK but lacked in sweetness even after adding an extra 1/3 cup of sugar. Family didn't like it but I found it did taste much better the next day. I'd probably try it again with 1/2 splenda and 1/2 sugar and a shallower pie pan.
Excellent recipe! Works great while being on the South Beach diet Phase II and very very tasty.. had to make 2 pies since my husband ate the one alone.
We made this for my son's father-in-law who is diabetic and he absolutely loved it!! My son who is NOT diabetic enjoyed it more than the other pies at the table. So did everyone else. Not a crumb left... Awesome
I made this recipe for the diabetic family members who couldn't have the regular desserts. Everyone said it tasted very good... and one asked to take the rest home, so I guess it's a winner. It was super easy to make and a lot cheaper than the sugar-free pies you buy at the store.
My husband, step-father, and my in-laws are diabetic, so I made a few of these for the holidays. Everyone liked them a lot better than the store bought sugar-free pies.
I made this for my dad who is border line diabetic and was not a hit at all. He was very polite and said it was just fine. My sister on the other hand was completly honest and said it was pretty bad. It was very easy to follow, but as others stated doesn't a whole bunch with only using 1 cup of pumpkin.
I have gestational diabetes, so I was happy to find this recipe. I modified it a little, I used light vanilla soy milk instead of condensed milk, and I added extra pumpkin, about 1 + 1/3 cups, and less milk, 2/3 cups. I also added a tablespoon of sugarfree maple syrup. The pie was delicious!
everyone knew it was sugarfree. FYI
I baked a real sugar pumpkin & pureed one cup of it for this filling. I didn't have any pumpkin pie spice, so I added some cinnamon, ground cloves, ginger & nutmeg. I used one cup of 2% evaporated milk & added a 1/2 cup of regular splenda, with the egg. It was DELICIOUS & I couldn't tell it was sugar free. Great recipe & a keeper for my recipe box.
I liked the recipe. Its sugarless and low calorie. I followed the recipe to a t and put it in for 30 mins- none of the pie was set. An hour passed and only the sides were set another hour and 15 mins the pie was done. It took WAY too long to bake.
I am also a gestational diabetic. This was very good. Took longer to cook than stated and could maybe use an extra packet or two of sweetener. The only other thing is that it didn't totally fill the pie crust, more like 2/3 of normal, but all in all very good recipe.
can't even tell its sugarless!
4 stars because my diabetic hubby loved it. i thought it was a bit bland, though im not sure how to change that without adding maple syrup or some other sugary bits. for one, i used xylitol, and i had whip cream instead of canned milk. it came together well and set well after i baked it an extra 25 min.
It was very good...I used 20 packets of Splenda and added some maple syrup to taste. Quite good.
I followed the Libby's Pumpkin Pie recipe but substituted 15packets of Splenda for the 3/4 cup of sugar. It did not look as pretty but tasted great! My son who is a diabetic loved it!
A good diabetic pumpkin pie! No after taste! I used 8 packets of stevia!
The filling was very watery, so I needed to bake it for 1 hour and 10 minutes to get it to firm up enough. It might have been because I used a Brown Sugar alternative (I didn't have any granulated artificial sweetener on hand) But, it did firm up enough and tasted pretty good. I had bought enough pumpkin puree and evaporated milk to make 3 pies, so I froze one, baked one and used the rest of the filling in muffin cups, which I had sprayed with non-stick spray and put a sugar free pumpkin spice cookie in the bottom of each cup. These were done after cooking 30 minutes at 350 degrees and then an additional 10 minutes at 250 degrees.
All I did was use stevia and allspice
Made this pie for my brother. He loves it! I followed the recipe but added a bit more quantity on the spices. Used "Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust" recipe so not completely sugar free. Used Sugarfree Cool whip. It was just as tasty as the other pies with the sugar.
I made this exactly as stated except that I added pumpkin spice. The six packets of splenda, and it was delicious.
Its alright. Texture wasnt as solid as I would have liked.
Just made this. Quite possibly better than normal pumpkin pie. I did have to almost double the baking time but it came out perfectly. Made with a Keebler Ready Made graham crust, but next time I'll use my own recipe and see if it comes out just as good. And there's absolutely no discernible aftertaste.
Excellent pie for my diabetic mother. She loved it. I did increase Spends as suggested by other reviewers.
I will definitely be making this again. I made NO changes and it turned out great. My kids (all adults) ate it before they knew it was sugar free and said if I hadn't told them they never would have known!
Absolutely delicious!!
I used the 15 0z can of pumpkin, the full can of evaporated milk and 20 packets of splenda. pumpkin pie spice i never measure, just go by taste. this was a really easy recipe and i thought it was very good, especially for my newly-diagnosed diabetic husband.
Needs many tweaks to make it edible and taste like an actual Pumpkin Pie. I didn't use Evaporated Milk (I forgot to get some) and used yogurt instead. Also, I used Splenda for Baking and upped the amount to 3/4 cup. To add a little extra flavor, after heating the Pumpkin and Splenda together on the stove top, I set the mixture aside in a bowl and used about 1/2 cup of Whiskey to de-glaze the pan which added an extra bit of flavor. Cooking time needs to be based on sight as every stove cooks differently, mine took approximately 50 minutes. Also, used cinnamon and nutmeg for my "pumpkin spice" since it's what I had on hand. My Chef husband said it was one of the best he's ever had and we're taking it to both sides of the family for the holiday. Happy Baking!!!
This is very good. I used 2 pie pumpkins that I roasted and a full can of evaporated milk and baked 15 minutes at 400 then 30 minutes at 350. Next time I will prensor the crust as it was not baked under the pie.
