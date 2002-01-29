Easy Chili I

I made something very similar to this tonight. Since it was for the wife and kids, I couldn't make it too hot so I did not add any peppers, but I did make the following changes (it probably is about just as hot as it would be following the recipe). 1) As I already stated, no jalepeno peppers, or other hot peppers were used. I added sme mad dog 357 Ghost Pepper hot sauce to add additional heat to my bowl. If I was making this for myself or made a second pot, I would be adding in habaneros and ghost peppers however. 2) I used 2.5 tablespoons of chili powder, but 1.5 was regular chili powder, and another tablespoon was chipotle chili powder. This adds that burnt chipotle taste and it's really good! It also adds a lot of heat, because chipotle chili powder is 5-8 times hotter than regular chili powder. For even more heat, use no regular chili powder and 2.5 tablespoons of chipotle chili powder. 3) I added 1/2 teaspon of ground cayenne pepper. Cayenne is fairly hot, but extremely flavorful so even a small amount can add a lot of flavor. For hotter chili, add another teaspoon of cayenne pepper. 4) I used 2 bay leaves. 5) Serve over brown basmati rice. Even if you don't particularly care for brown rice. This recipe can be improved upon following my changes, but I will still give this 5 stars if following the original instructions. I like things hot and spicy, so my changes suit my personal taste better.