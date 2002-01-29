Easy Chili I

If you like spicy and hot you will love this. It will make you say 'yum yum'!

Recipe by Danielle Spivey

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium high heat, combine the ground beef, onion and bell peppers. Saute for about 5 minutes, or until beef is browned. Drain excess fat.

  • Add the chili powder, garlic, bay leaf, cumin, chile peppers, tomatoes, tomato sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally. Stir in the beans and heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 1105.7mg. Full Nutrition
