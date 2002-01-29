Easy Chili I
If you like spicy and hot you will love this. It will make you say 'yum yum'!
I did not add the jalapeno's ( HOT hot is not for me). This is a great recipe if you like a not-too-spicy chili. If you are looking for a three alarm chili or one that drains your sinuses, this is not it. Without jalapenos, it's got just enough spice and "kick" without having to drink 10 glasses of water to cool off. Good flavor, good consistency. I've now made it three times and everyone has loved it.Read More
Though this recipe is indeed "easy," it is not as flavorful as many other chili recipes I have had, some of which are available at the allrecipes website. It was fine, just not as memorable as others.Read More
I have tried many different chili recipes and this one is our family's favorite! We did NOT omit the jalapenos and it is not that spicy! My 3-year-old eats it. I adjust nothing and make it as the recipe indicates every time and its fantastic. Leftovers freeze well.
Nice easy chili, this is almost the same chili that I grew up on (with the exemption of the jalapenos). I used 1 tbsp of cumin, 1/2 tsp of oregano and 2 cloves of garlic, although it coulda used 3. I seeded the jalapeno and didn't find it that hot, so next time I will just chop up the whole thing and add maybe 3 tbsp. of chili powder (the way mom used to). As with all sauces & chili make sure that you adjust the seasonings before serving. (I am full from all the taste testing, so I had to skip dinner tonight, tomorrows lunch for me). Thanks for the easy recipe Danielle!
I love this chili! I like it thicker and add two cans of tomatoes instead of one, two cans of chili beans and two cans of kidney beans. I do not adjust anything else and it turns out great!
Great chili! Try browning the meat in Guiness, it really brings out the flavor in the meat.
Ahh, finally! I never could get the ingredients correct when doing chili on my own w/out a package. I left out the jalapenos for the kids sakes. I added 3 TBS chili powder, 3 cloves of garlic, 1/2 TBS of cumin, 1/2 TBS of oregano, and a can of tomatoes instead of the sauce (only because I didn't have sauce on hand). I also cooked up my own pinto beans because I didn't have any red or pinto canned. Even if I didn't use the recipe to a T it gave me a base from which to build from. I'll make sure and try it the recipe way next time.
I've never made chili before, and searched tons of recipes. Found this one, and SO GLAD I DID. I did end up adding more chili powder, but that was the only change. I loved that is was spicy, but not unbearable. Delicious, can't wait to make it again!
This chili was very tasty and easy, but not as spicy as I expected it to be. After browning the meat, onion, & peppers, I transferred to a slow cooker, added the rest of the ingredients, and cooked for approximately 4 hours on high. Very Good!
I have made this Chili once and it was very good! It freezes well! This week I was ill and my children defrosted a freezer bag of this chili for dinner and a neighbor came over to see how I was doing and had a bowl of it with the kids and asked me for the recipe! I did leave out the Bay leaf and the Jalapenos and replaced the diced tomatoes with stewed tomatoes (because I already had a can in the cupboard). I think the next time I make it I will try mixing in some ready made chili spice that i have seen at the store...But that is just the experimenter in me. The recipe is great as is! Thanks!
This chili is wonderful. It was spicy without having to add hot sauce, which is a first for me. Wouldn't change a thing.
Chili was a 5!!! definately an easy and quick to make recipe..Hubby loved it..The taste was so good, if you like Wendy's chili this one is better! So happy i found this recipe, Thank you! I made it exactly like recipe indicated and loved it, however i will add a second can of chili beans next time. Yummy!
Just tried the recipe with it snowing outside and it was outstanding! I tend to eat more chili the day after it's made and it is far and away superior. I have printed off 4 copies for friends that have requested them after trying some it. Great recipe!
The best easy recipe ever for chili. Nice flavor and texture, perfect. I did the recipe to the T. This would also be a great mexican chili recipe, just add some corn and a can of green chilies. Thanks a bunch!
I've made this several times in the past 3 years. It gets better each time...I often modify spices/seasonings to taste and add more peppers and beans. Great recipe.
This is a very good recipe,similar to mine. When I make my chili I use 3lbs. Ground Chuck. 3 packs of McCormick chili seasoning. 2 cans (29 oz.) diced tomatoes. 2 cans (29oz.) Whole peeled Tomatoes. 3 Stalks Diced Celery. 2 cans Campbells Beef Consume. 1/2 cup Brown Sugar. 2 cans Dark red kidney beans. 2 cans Bushes hot chili beans w/sauce. This makes for a real robust chili that everyone will love.
Fantastic! I made this for an office potluck; didn't have any bay leaf, chili peppers or bell peppers on hand, but I used 2 tablespoons of crushed red peppers and some paprika. On top of nacho chips, it was delicious!
This chili is such a hit and super easy to make. I did make a couple of changes. I used venison instead of beef and subsituted halfthe jalapenos for green chilis (too hot for the kids).
I doubled everything and substituted 4 fresh chopped cayenne peppers and 2 habanero peppers that I had sauteed in olive oil. After an hour or so I added two more cayennes and two hanbaneros (chopped fine) and transferred all to a crock pot. Starts with a faint heat and ends with a medium glow. No leftovers, everybody loved it!
I agree with other reviewers that it was very tomato-y, but I liked it like that. This was one of the easiest chili recipes I have ever made. I made it just as written except that I left the bay leaf out.
Delicious!! I have already made this chili recipe twice and my family has loved it each time. The second time I used the chili to make chili dogs. I made the recipe as listed but I doubled it to make sure there was plenty for my families hardy appetite and possibly a few left overs.
I get compliments on this every time I make it. I add more cumin and chili powder. I also add a lot of garlic freshly minced by hand. We also like it spicy so i usually use 3-4 jalapenos and 1-1 1/2 habanero peppers. I haven't found anyone yet who doesn't love this chili.
I made this recipe for a Chili contest and won first place. I added more spice to mine, but it was a great and super easy recipe. I can't wait to make this again.
I ABSOLUTELY LOVED THIS RECIPE! BEST CHILI I HAVE EVER ATE! THANK YOU! My husband also loved this!
Excellent and easy!! We didn't have jalapenos so I added some cayenne pepper (1tsp) to add a bit of extra spice. I also added in about 3/4 tsp celery salt, and maybe a tsp of basil and oregeno. Just to flavor it a little more. I usually don't like to alter a recipe before trying it once the way it calls for, but I have made chili so many times I thought it would be ok!! I'm sure it would have tasted good before my additions! I only added spices from another chili recipe I usually make from allrecipes. I think this one tasted just as good and was much easier! Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe!! Made it with everything I had on hand and it turned out to be the best chili I've ever made!! This is my new favorite chili!!
This is an easy and excellent recipe. I have cooked this often. The only thing I do differently now is add an extra can of chili beans and about tsp of sugar.
Great spicy chili. I used a seasoning mix from this site but still used the jalapenos.
This recipe is so quick and easy, perfect for a weekday meal. I used ground turkey instead of beef and upped the chili powder to 3 tablespoons. Everything else was the same. I'll be making this all winter long! Thanks for a great recipe!
Didn't use the chile peppers or the bay leaf and it was still excellent!
Very easy and good, but not as spicy as I was expecting (hoping). I added corn, an extra garlic clove, kidney beans, black beans (no chili beans), and I substituted the beef for ground turkey. I feel like there was something missing but it could have just been "corn bread" :)
Very delicious! Will make it a bit spicier the next time.
If your home has more than one person living it it, make your life easy--DOUBLE THIS RECIPE WHEN YOU MAKE IT! I had to make it twice in one week because my attempt to freeze some for a rainy day was thwarted when my husband defrosted and ate it after we had finished up what was allocated for "immediate consumption"! This is a great recipe--if you like a little more heat, add extra chili powder & more jalapenos. :)
i loved this recipe! minimal ingredients and delicious! next time i would add a half lb more ground beef, and maybe some more pepper :)
Awesome chili recipe. I have been trying out different chili recipes on my family and was told stop and they gave this recipe 5 stars and two thumbs up. My only changes were to leave out the chili peppers and bay leaf but did take the advice of Darren W. by adding the beer. Definitely a winning recipe!
My husband loves this, i didnt use the bay leaf tho
Great chili recipe - added additional 1/4 lb meat to make it extra thick & a bit of garlic - cooked in 300* oven for 2 hrs - added beans and returned to oven for another 1/2 hr - left in warm oven til dinner time - served with big green salad, home baked tortilla chips & sour cream - excellent meal
This was my 1st time making chili and it turned out great. I added more garlic and, for the jalapenos, used 1 with and 1 without the seeds. I also added a stick of butter and brown sugar. The first taste is sweet, then you get the spicy "kick". It was a great balance. I also added potatoes. Everyone loved it :)
Turned out excellent and everyone loved it.
This recipes is great, I changed a couple things around, I used Mccormick Chili powder (mild), 2 jalapenos chopped up with seeds, 2 cans of diced tomatoes (one with green chiles) 2 cans of beans (1 pinto/ 1 kidney drained) I didnt use bay leaf or cumin. I like my chili thick and it turned out great with the right amount of spice. I will deffinately make this recipe again.
Delish! Hot and Spicy!
Such a great recipe!!!! I made this last night and it was delicious. The only thing i did different was use dried beans which i made sure to cook beforehand and also, i used flour to thicken it at the end because I like my chili thick. Delicious!
Just made this recipe for my family and they loved it!! it was simple and easy to make but is so delish!!
My first chili, and my husband loved it.
I make this recipe with elk and deer meat as well and it's the best chili recipe I've ever used!
Since I have never made Chili before I was looking for something easy. Not only is this easy to make, but delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
It was my first time making chili and my husband and daughter LOVED it!!!! I highly recommend this!
It was the first time I didn't use the ready made packets of chili seasoning, and it came out good!! I didn't put chili peppers in because I didn't have any, and the chili was good, but not hot at all. We enjoyed it!!
This is an absolute bomb recipe for chili! Loved it! And so did my husband!
I'm new to cooking and recently started for my family and the wife and kids raved over this! It came out perfect as my cooking skills are nearly zero. Thanks
This tasted more like spaghettie sauce than chili. Way to tomato-ey. I had to add abour 4 more tablespoons of chili powder just to make it taste better.
I have never made chili before in my life and I am not a big chili eater. We had a chili cook off at work and I won 3rd place out of 40 entries. I was excited and my husband loved the chili. IT IS WONDERFUL!!!
I could only give it 4 stars since I changed it up a bit. I added extra bell pepper, an extra clove of garlic and an extra tablespoon of chili powder. I also added an extra 1/2 tsp. of cumin. In place of the jalapeno I added a can of rotel, which gave it just enough heat for us since we like spicy food. With my modifications, this is a 5 star recipe.
Whole Family loved it!
This was the first time,I ever made chili,and this was the best. Everyone loved it. I'll give this chili five stars.
I made something very similar to this tonight. Since it was for the wife and kids, I couldn't make it too hot so I did not add any peppers, but I did make the following changes (it probably is about just as hot as it would be following the recipe). 1) As I already stated, no jalepeno peppers, or other hot peppers were used. I added sme mad dog 357 Ghost Pepper hot sauce to add additional heat to my bowl. If I was making this for myself or made a second pot, I would be adding in habaneros and ghost peppers however. 2) I used 2.5 tablespoons of chili powder, but 1.5 was regular chili powder, and another tablespoon was chipotle chili powder. This adds that burnt chipotle taste and it's really good! It also adds a lot of heat, because chipotle chili powder is 5-8 times hotter than regular chili powder. For even more heat, use no regular chili powder and 2.5 tablespoons of chipotle chili powder. 3) I added 1/2 teaspon of ground cayenne pepper. Cayenne is fairly hot, but extremely flavorful so even a small amount can add a lot of flavor. For hotter chili, add another teaspoon of cayenne pepper. 4) I used 2 bay leaves. 5) Serve over brown basmati rice. Even if you don't particularly care for brown rice. This recipe can be improved upon following my changes, but I will still give this 5 stars if following the original instructions. I like things hot and spicy, so my changes suit my personal taste better.
This was the best chili I have ever made!!! It had several levels of flavor and the jalapeno did not make it spicy as I removed the seeds and membrane. I tripled the recipe for lots of leftovers and am so glad I did!! The only thing I did different was I threw it all in a crockpot and let it cook on low all day.
An excellent base recipe. I left out the jalapenos and found it still had enough kick. Next time I will add a 1/2 cup red pepper as well.
This was my first chili soup ever, and it came out great. Except for I might have used too much Guiness (a whole beer bottle), and I could taste a little bitterness in the soup, but it still didn't affect the flavor much. Highly recommend!
Liked this one! I added Franks Red Hot and substituted green peppers for hot peppers.
I used only one can of Rotelle. Wow...fabulous for a fall lunch.
I have made this twice now and both times it tasted great! This last time I also added zucchini and a can of yellow corn drained. Yum.
This was a standard base chili. I only had a small can of diced tomatoes and it had diced green chiles in it as well, and I used mexican tomato sauce (Del Fuerte brand) and added another box to make up for the missing diced tomatoes. I used pinto beans but I would have liked Ranch style or kidney beans better, but I think that a matter of preference. I think I used double the garlic though as it was minced in the jar and I used a small spoon of it. This did seem to be lacking something, some depth and some tang. I added some Cholula brand hot sauce to it at the table. Maybe a little cocoa powder and some vinegar or hot sauce is all it needs? This didn't make our favorites though, so we won't fix it again, but I did have fun trying out a new recipe.
Fixed recipe as shown...very good. Several family members said 'a keeper'. I gave it a 4-star only because had to remove seeds and veins from jalapenos to please others...I would like more heat, but still good.
This does have a kick, but not overwhelming. It's a very standard recipe, but great comfort food. Plus you can tell your friends you made it from scratch instead of buying one of those seasoning packets. Photo available on my profile page.
For a ground meat chill, this is quite good. Can easily be modified with your own flavorings to personal preference.
This Recipe was incredible!!!!!!
This Chili was delicious. I used 3 tbl. of Jalapenos, and it was nice and hot. Thank you!
Great chili!! I did add a can of tomato sauce and omitted the jalepenos. Perfect for cold nights! I recommend simmering the entire time to allow the flavors to come together.
I didn't add the jalapeno's, made my own chili powder and used kidney and black beans. This was awesome. My husband said it's better than his mom's. Will definitely make this dish again.
Bears Vs Green Bay Game: This chili is so good, it has taken my "Bear's" mind off the fact the Chicago Bears are getting beat at the moment. I added some suggestions of other members. I browned the beef in beer, adding the onion & pepper while browning meat. I also increased the chili powder, I realized after getting back from the store I was out of cumin so I substituted the spice with curry. I had some great whole tomatoes so I also added a chopped up tomato, and a can of corn, and 1 TBS of oregano. Yum Yum Yum... You gotta try this if your looking for something easy for a cold Sunday afternoon! Of course I served it with corn bread! Happy Holidays!
this recipe was great I thought this was a little thin too and very spicy for my taste buds, but my husband loved this will make again!!!!
I LOVE this chili. I left out the jalapeno's for the sake of my kids but otherwise prepared true to recipe. Great flavor, consistancy, and it's really easy.
This recipe is ready in no time and everyone that has tried it has absolutely loved it
Great, easy chili recipe. I used a can of rotel in the place of the peppers and one 8 oz. can of tomato sauce. It is yummy! Thanks!
Great pot of chili! Entire family loved this. Our only addition was sour cream and cheddar cheese as toppings. Easy to make and very tasty. Thank you!
We have used this recipe many times. We have it simmering on the stove right now. I just wanted to say that it is absolutely FANTASTIC!! We usually add a little extra chili powder and that is all. It is great as is. Thank you Danielle
Oh my gosh this chili burned my mouth up. I think it was my fault though... I put a small can of diced jalapeno's in it, and it was more than 2 Tablespoons. Oops, I read the recipe wrong and I thought it said 1/2 cup jalapenos. It also was a bit too thick for my taste. Next time, I will omit the jalapenos completely and add another can of tomato sauce.
This chili had a wonderful flavor. I brought it to my work for treat day in the crock pot and all my co-workers loved it.
One word: YUM!!
I have made this recipe for about 4 years now and it is always amazing! My boyfriend begs me to make it all the time! The only change I make is that I double the amount of chili powder to 5 tablespoons.
My fiance absolutely loves this recipe. He will even add extra hot peppers for a sinus clearing kick!
My husband made this for our church chili cook-off, turned out great. Heavy on the chili powder, i would say 2 tsp, max. We alsoused a tsp of serrono pepper and only 3 of jalo.
Fantastic! I added a 1/2 cup espresso to the chili and it just added a bolder and more smokey taste. Very good and easy to make.
Try this minus the beans & on a hot dog or brat. Trust me.
This was so very good. I used chili grind for the meat, and I used extra jalapenos since I was trying to use mine up from the garden. I always up the garlic content, so I used a few cloves. I followed one users advice and browned the meat and onions in a flavorful beer. I added a can of tomato paste. I couldn't find my bay leaves, so I left that out. I used the white chili beans because that's what I prefer...but other than that I followed the rest of the recipe and it turned out very well. I will make this again.
Made this tonight for my family. Left the peppers out to make it kid friendly. Was a big hit!! So easy and yummy!!
Awesome for being quick but the flavor wasn't there. It tasted like a can of tomato sauce with meat in it. So, I added quite a bit more seasoning to it. Hot sauce and even just a bit of hot sauce, beer and a little coffee! Delish! Thanks for the easiness of a quick dinner though!
My boyfriend is a huge chili fan, so I was nervous about making it for the first time, but he loved this! Easy to make and delicious!
I really love this recipe. Every time I make it, I get rave reviews and people are constantly asking for the recipe. Only changes I make: I like my chili to be meaty so along with lean ground chuck, I also add 1 pound Italian sausage which tastes wonderful. I'm not a big fan of chili beans, so I use one can of dark red kidney beans and one can of black beans, both rinsed thoroughly to remove excess salt. These beans give it a nice color and taste great. I leave out the bay leaf and jalapeno peppers since not everyone likes it spicy. I like to serve it with cheesy cornbread. Definitely one of my most requested meals!
This is a great chili recipe. I just added a little oregano and another jalapeno (since we like it TEXAS HOT), and doubled the beans and tomatoes to make it thicker and it made a great batch of chili!!
This is a perfect classic chili recipe with just the right amount of kick. Easy to customize but still delicious as is.
This is very easy and quick to make. It's a good basic chili, but I think it needs your own personal touch to make it great. I found that it was a little bland for my taste. Next time, I'll add a lot more cumin and a little more chili powder. It is a good recipe for building on.
This recipe is WAY too soupy. I had to reduce it twice, and it was still runny.
The best tasting chili ever.
Made a big pot of this recipe for my adult sons and friends. They all loved it! Served it with corn bread muffins. Added some red peppers (the tiny little ones) instead of jalepeno peppers. Will definitely make again.
This is the best chili recipe! I used 2 tablespoons of mild chili and half tablespoon of spicy. I omitted the jalapenos and it was just the right amount of spice for us. I saved this for my go-to chili recipe from now on. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent chili. Didn't deviate from this recipe. Just the right heat.
I made this chili to serve 20 kids at youth group dinner. It was delicious! I made no changes, and prepared according to the original recipe. It was GONE in 10 min.!!! Yum
