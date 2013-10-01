Cinnamon Coffee Cake II

Tastes great for breakfast, brunch or dessert. May also be made in a Bundt pan.

Recipe by Janis Woods

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan, or a 10 inch Bundt cake pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix, vanilla pudding mix, and butterscotch pudding mix. Add the eggs, oil and water, mix until well blended. In another bowl, stir together the brown sugar, cinnamon and nuts. Pour half of the batter into the pan, spread evenly. Sprinkle with half of the nut mixture. Cover with the rest of the batter, and sprinkle with the rest of the nut mixture.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, then turn the oven down to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) and bake for an additional 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 274.9mg. Full Nutrition
