Cinnamon Coffee Cake II
Tastes great for breakfast, brunch or dessert. May also be made in a Bundt pan.
Tastes great for breakfast, brunch or dessert. May also be made in a Bundt pan.
Given how easy it is to throw together this recipe--and how well it always turns out!--I feel that this coffee cake definitely deserves five stars. The cake batter takes only five or ten minutes to whip up and seems pretty forgiving. Though the recipe calls for one vanilla pudding mix and one butterscotch pudding mix, I've never used the butterscotch (since I never have any in the cupboard!). Instead, I've used two vanilla mixes or one vanilla and one chocolate mix. Either way, the cake has always turned out great. Also, for a little extra flavor dimension, I've added a couple tablespoons of espresso or instant coffee to the water. The addition of coffee gives the cake a nice, subtle bite--and makes it into a true 'coffee cake.' Overall, this is a moist, yummy recipe that my family members always ask for. And because it's so easy to make, this would be a great cake for beginning bakers. Thank you, Janis, for your tasty submission!Read More
I will NOT make this again. With 2 boxes of pudding mix, plus the brown sugar-nut mixture it was WAY too sweet. This was a very dense, heavy cake that didn't get very "cake-y".Read More
Given how easy it is to throw together this recipe--and how well it always turns out!--I feel that this coffee cake definitely deserves five stars. The cake batter takes only five or ten minutes to whip up and seems pretty forgiving. Though the recipe calls for one vanilla pudding mix and one butterscotch pudding mix, I've never used the butterscotch (since I never have any in the cupboard!). Instead, I've used two vanilla mixes or one vanilla and one chocolate mix. Either way, the cake has always turned out great. Also, for a little extra flavor dimension, I've added a couple tablespoons of espresso or instant coffee to the water. The addition of coffee gives the cake a nice, subtle bite--and makes it into a true 'coffee cake.' Overall, this is a moist, yummy recipe that my family members always ask for. And because it's so easy to make, this would be a great cake for beginning bakers. Thank you, Janis, for your tasty submission!
HELPFUL TIPS AND WHY THIS IS 5 STARS: Everyone is right! This literally takes 5 minutes to throw together and then you've got an entire family excited you made something so pretty (submitted pic). For optional icing/toping, I put 1/2C powdered sugar and 1T of milk in a ziplock bag, cut off corner, and pour over. Looks real pretty and it's only enough to zig zag over. DEFINITELY take the advice of using Duncan Hines cake mix (white or yellow) or one that doesn't already have pudding in it. My oven is fast, and I still had to bake for 45 min at 325, so definitely check with toothpick! Also, you can use 2 pkgs of vanilla INSTANT pudding or 1 of cream cheese if you don't have butterstotch. I think putting 1/3 off batter, 1/3 off brown sugar mix, 1/3 batter, 1/3 brown sugar mix, then last of batter, last of brown sugar mix is the best. It VISUALLY looks prettier when you cut it (again, see pic), and it also isn't too overwhelming. Plus, any more layers then you don't get to taste the brown sugar mix and that's the best part right? I never put nuts b/c the kids don't like it, but if I did ...I'd use pecans.
I made this recipe LOW-FAT and it was INCREDIBLE! Seriously, it is the best coffee cake and SO moist! Instead of oil I use half a cup of apple sauce, and half a cup of apple butter. I sware you'll never know it's low-fat. I made it in a bundt pan, and layered it as follows: 1. batter 2. cinnamon mixture 3. semi-sweet chocolate chips 4. batter 5. cinnamon mixture 6. semi-sweet chocolate chips 7. batter 8. cinnamon mixture. I promise you will not be disappointed!
Since this cake adds 2 pkgs of pudding, use a cake mix that does not already have pudding in the mix. Duncan Hines is the only one I know of that doesn't have pudding added.
First off, I want to say this cake is amazing! SO good with a cup of hot coffee or tea, on a cold day. Secondly, shame on the reviewers who gave it less than 5 stars when they altered the recipe!! When you substitute ingredients for lo-cal or change amounts, etc. you can't expect good results. And to the reviewer who gave this 3 stars because he used grape seed oil? instead of vegie! the oil DOES make a difference! Grape seed oil has a distinct flavor and mainly used for sauteing, and not baking. This cake is fabulous when YOU FOLLOW THE RECIPE~
This is truly a great cake. I followed the recipe pretty much but make a few of the changes some suggested. For example, I used two vanilla pudding packs and 3/4 cup apple sauce-1/4 oil. This recipe deserves 5 starts and I will certainly make this again. Also, I had a piece the next day, and it was ever better than the first day I made it. This cake just keeps getting better and better-I cannot say enough about it. Awesome cake!
Everyone loves this cake. I substituted a box of instant cheesecake pudding for the butterscotch pudding and 3/4 C of apple butter for the oil. I also skip the nuts, as some of us can't have them. Delicious!
Loved it, loved it, loved it. I used cheesecake and french vanilla pudding (I'm not a huge fan of butterscotch) and made three layers that ended up swirling into a fancy "S" shape in my bundt pan. I may have overbaked it a tad because it turned out kind of dark, so I used the wonderful cover-up of dusting confectioner's sugar all over it. It was so moist and wonderful, I even caught someone picking crumbs off the serving plate!
My husband loves this cake, as do we all! It's definitely best on the 3rd day, as the flavors are perfectly blended by then and the cinnamon doesn't stand out too strong. Now I try to make it 2 or 3 days ahead of time and hide it from my husband so it won't be all gone before it reaches it peak! Also, I use pecans instead of walnuts.
Absolutely fantastic! I made this using a bundt pan and followed everything as stated in the recipe. If you use a bundt pan, add the cinn layer first so this layer ends up on the top of your cake instead of the bottom, like mine did. :( Next time I may use an 8x13 pan instead. I wish the order of layering in a bundt pan would have been mentioned in the recipe
I have made this twice and both times was a huge hit. I plan to make it again for Easter brunch. I mix the brown sugar/cinnamon/nut mixture in two batches, divided evenly and make one without nuts. I am able to make one half of this with nuts for those who love nuts and the other half "plain" for the little ones who don't like nuts. I also find that if I use a little bit less than half the batter for the bottom half, it's easier to distribute the top batter over the cinnamon mixture. Thanks for sharing this easy and delicious recipe.
I have made similar cakes like this before. The butterscotch pudding does give it a darker color and adds a little bit compared to all vanilla. When it says to pour half the cake mix in and then half the cinammon mixture in, I made four total layers. This makes the cinammon and sugar layer thinner and not over powering. I only used about 3/4 of the mixture and it was plenty sweet.
Fabulous! I made this for a brunch on Mother's Day, and it was great. I made it in a Bundt pan, layered it four times, used cheesecake pudding instead of butterscotch, pecans instead of walnuts, 1/2 cup of oil, 1/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar, baked it ten minutes longer, and dusted it with powdered sugar.
I will NOT make this again. With 2 boxes of pudding mix, plus the brown sugar-nut mixture it was WAY too sweet. This was a very dense, heavy cake that didn't get very "cake-y".
Excellent! Instead of making the cake, I made cofee cake cupcakes. I layered them- mix-cinnamon mixture-mix-cinnamon mixture. Baked for approx 20-25 mins. Substituted some unsweetened applesauce for the oil (3/4 c applesauce & 1/4 c oil). They turned out perfect!!!!I had to hurry and eat a few before the husband and kids ate them all.
I made 2 of these last night for my husband to take to work for his co-workers' treat today, and he said they raved about it. There was none left over. He said it was outstanding. I will definitely be making this again. It was very easy; I followed the recipe as it is, no changes. Thanks for this recipe.
Women, make this one and you will be loved! I have made this over and over and over and over. You can't go wrong with this one. It's simple, delicious!
This is my go to cake, we have breakfast at the VFW club and every time I make this I get so many great comments. I use two vanilla unless I have butterscotch, the butterscotch just take the sweetness down a notch.
This an excellent coffee cake... Moist and not too sweet. As some reviewers' suggested, I cut down the oil to 1/4 cup and made up the difference with cinnamon flavored applesauce. Also added some pumpkin spice to the cake mix. I will make this cake again.....
No one believed that I baked this...it's a 5-star bakery cake!! Followed another reviewer's tip and added a Tbsp of instant coffee to the water for a more authentic coffee cake taste...deeeelish! =)
Followed the recipe and would not change a thing. This is excellent as written. Moist and so flavorful. I was very happy to serve it to relatives that were visiting this morning. Thanks for sharing!
I made this recipe as written, and it came out delicious but a bit on the sweet side (and I am not a person who frequently complains of things being oversweet). I think all that brown sugar is the culprit--next time I will try reducing to 3/4 c.
Everyone absolutely loved this cake! I am an expert cook but a beginner baker and I loved the ease in the recipe. The butterscotch gave it great color and the flavors were so different. Nice change to the norm. The next time I would add the nut mixture after about 2/3rds of the batter. That layer seems to be on the bottom of the cake. Definitely will make this recipe again!
Very good. I used 1 1/2 cups flour+ 3tsp. baking powder+ 4tbs corn starch+ 1 1/3 cups sugar+ 2tsp vanilla for the cake mix. I also used fat-free milk instead of water.
One of the best coffee cakes I have ever tried! It made the house smell so good while it was baking we couldn't wait to taste it :) Instead of 1 cup of veg oil I used 1/2 cup cinnamon applesauce and 1/2 cup of canola oil. I also left out the nuts because we're not crazy about them in cake. YUM! It was so good that I think I will make another for my Dads birthday this weekend ;)
Followed the ingredients exactly. Mixed only until flour was wet. Used 1 loaf pan, put half of the batter in, topped with half of the topping, finished with remaining batter and topping. Baked for 50 minutes. Outstanding!! Thanks for a great recipe.
This was a FABULOUS coffee cake. Not only was it delicious, but it was easy and fast to make. I got more compliments on this cake than any other that I brought to my little group. The only change I made was to substitute 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup applesauce, for the cup of oil. The applesauce not only made the cake very moist, but it also gave it a slight apple taste which was wonderful. I recommend this to anyone at all who wants to impress other people. I now have to make up a number of copies of this recipe to give out to friends. Enjoy!
This coffee cake is moist and yummy, and best of all super easy!! You can throw it together fairly quickly. I have made it a few times for work and people LOVE it every time. I have tried it with Vanilla pudding, cheesecake pudding and coconut cream and all are nice. I really liked it when I used 2 coconut cream puddings and added some flake coconut to the cinnamon, brown sugar and nut mixture. This one is a keeper:)
I am not easily impressed and I have to say this was pretty amazing. Make it ahead of time as it tastes even better on day two and three (if it lasts that long). Very moist but not oily like others have said. I used a bundt pan which took an extra ten minutes or so. My husband has actually asked me to make one for him to take into the office.
I added one cup of chocolate chips on top of the first layer. DELISH!!!
Wonderful! But if using a bundt pan, START with a layer of the streusel topping, next a l layer of batter, next remainder of streusel, and finally, remainder of batter. If you follow the recipe as written when using bundt pan, you will not have a streusel layer on top after you invert your cake. I used a combo of French vanilla and white chocolate pudding, and added a drizzle glaze on top. Couldn't be easier or quicker to make. Caution...this cake is addictive!
I made this for an office brunch and everyone LOVED it. I did alter the recipe a bit. I don't care for butterscotch, so I used 2 boxes of vanilla pudding. I also used only 3/4 cup of vegetable oil and it came out VERY moist. Also, I didn't use all of the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. I will be making this again and again!!!
ABSOLUTELY fantastic! Don't change a thing if you don't have to! The only thing I modified was I was to leave out the nuts because of a 3 year old who is allergic. I have never tasted a more delicious and moist coffee cake! Couple that with the incredible simplicity of this recipe and you've got a 5-star recipe that is my new go-to for breakfasts and family get-togethers. Thanks so much for the amazing recipe!
Excellent coffee cake! I prefer baking in a 9 x 13 inch baking pan instead of a Bundt pan because it turns out moist and more delicious! I also substituted pecans for walnuts.
I got brave and used a yellow cake mix that already had pudding in it (Pillsbury), then still used 2 packages of vanilla instant pudding mix. My friend (who likes her cake super moist) loved it. Definitely baked for an additional 45 minutes at the end. Amazing recipe, thank you!
AMAZING! My hubby and I LOVE this! The only changes I really made were the cake mix i use. Spice cake mix adds a whole new dimension of yummyness. Thank you so much for this recipe! This is a great breakfast in the morning-heat it up with a bit of butter on top, scramble up some eggs on the side... *Mmmmmm*
As far as ease goes, this recipe was the best. The butterscotch pudding gave the cake a good flavor as well as a very moist texture, but the cake was just too sweet. If I make it again It will probably be for a group function because there is no way that hubby and I could eat the whole thing. I also think I will leave the nuts out.
Amazing cake- I made a few substitutions to make it lower in fat. I substituted sugar free pudding and I used applesauce instead of oil. I also used 1 cup of egg beaters instead of 4 eggs, the cake was really moist! Tons of compliments
This recipe was a huge hit at our family Christmas party. I was very nervous when I put it in the oven because it seemed like there was hardly any batter at all. The pudding made it very thick, and it looked so shallow in my baking pan, and seemed overly full of the topping mixture. But, it baked up perfectly! It rose to twice its size and filled the entire pan with a beautiful dense cake. It made our house smell so welcoming when our guests arrived! I'm not fond of butterscotch, so I used cheesecake pudding instead. I also used pecans instead of walnuts, and added 1 tablespoon of instant coffee to the water. I think I could have used at least another 1/2 tablespoon to give it a little more coffee zing. This will definitely become a family favorite!
Great, easy to make, and doesn't fall apart like some of the cakes with filling inside. I made this at 3am fo the royal wedding watching party. Great hit.
I have used this recipe or a variation of it for over 20 years, and it has always been a rousing success, as long as I followed the basic recipe. It is a tasty and versatile recipe, so you can easily use the puddings or sugars you have on hand in the pantry. I often add a pinch or two of nutmeg or cardamom, just to add a little punch of flavor and lessen the sweetness a bit. As many other reviewers have suggested, definitely use a cake mix that doesn't contain pudding. Make this coffee cake, folks will thank you for it! :)
Oh my goodness, this was delicious and so super easy! I have made it twice for different crowds and have gotten raves both times. I used cheesecake flavored pudding the second time instead of butterscotch and it was equally good. Great recipe!
This didn't even last a full day in my house. Fantastic. It had so much flavor and was very moist. A keeper for sure.
More of a pound cake than coffee cake but still tasted great and was easy to throw together.
This was good and easy to make, but very sugary! I would cut some of the brown sugar
really great! will make over and over again!
I don't know why everyone seemed to like this recipe so much because was very dense, almost not like cake. Very very sweet, and it fell apart when taking it out of the pan. It sounded good, but didn't work out. Won't be trying this one again.
Excellent! I made 3 different versions of coffee cake each week until I found the right one and this is it! In fact, I'm making it for my husband's 40th birthday right now because he requested it! It is so easy, moist and tasty!!
Perfect as recipe is written. I use two glass pans, an 8" x 8" and a 7" x 9" Pyrex glass baking dishes because I don't have a 7" x 13". Bake for 20 minutes at 350 and then 30 minutes at 325.
I made this for a baby shower and it was a huge hit. I cooked in a bundt pan and it fell a little, but I just sprinkled with powered sugar. I cut the oil to 3/4 cup and it was still extremely moist. It is very sweet so you might want to cut the brown sugar to 3/4 cup. I highly recommend this. It is really good.
I had to make a cake for a funeral and discovered this recipe...I was not disappointed. Very quick and easy to make....the end result was delicious :). Appreciate you sharing...thanks!!
This is a fast, simple recipe with consistently delicious results. The different layers are also pretty! I made this for my office and received compliments from everyone. One of my coworkers made it for her family the very next day! Next time I would probably make a simple confectioner's sugar glaze to add some shine.
This cake was delicious. I made it for the 1st time for a small birthday gathering, and EVERYONE loved it, from my 3 year old daughter to my 65 year old guests. It was delicious...just the right blend. I did not use the nuts though, just in case someone didn't like to have nuts. Thanks for the delicious addition to my dessert favorites!!
Brought this to work this morning. EVERYONE RAVED! Several people asked for the recipe. I followed the recipe as given and had no complaints! Thanks Janis!
I made this Christmas morning. We are on the 3rd day eating it here and I just served it to guests and had raves for how moist it was! It's very good. I added pecans instead of walnuts, pecans make everything better :)
This is so good you won't believe it! I used 1 1/2 the quantity of brown sugar/cinnamon/nut mixture, and spread about a cup of golden raisins over the center layer. I also used one box of french vanilla pudding instead of butterscoth, and 1 box of regular vanilla. (That's what I had on hand.) I've been looking for a good coffee cake recipe for a long time - this is it!
Made it for brunch and it recieved RAVE reviews. Brought it to a friends housewarming party, and everyone forgot about the new house and talked about the cake!Very simple to follow and allows for aome variety. I cut down the oil a bit, and add a few dashes more of cinnamon. Enjoy! Thanks Janis
Fantastic, a big hit at the brunch I brought it to. Made it in the morning a couple of hours before and it was super easy. I did follow some of the suggestions: one vanilla and one cheesecake pudding mix, some instant coffee in the water, and I layered the cake batter and sugar mixture without nuts in three layers. I didn't have a bundt pan but didn't want to do 9 x 13, so I make it in a round springform cake pan, which worked out surprisingly well considering there was no frosting. Even the kids loved it and there was none left over! Definitely a keeper.
I took to cards tonight for a breakfast dinner and everyone loved it. very moist.
Oh snap! This recipe is so good. This recipe is fantastic! Simple and elegant. Husband liked it so much, he kept picking on the cake. Oh and the cake only lasted one day! Friends are now requesting for me to make this cake for a BBQ! Thanks for submitting an awesome recipe!
This was really, really good. I made a few changes...I made it in a bundt pan, only used one pack of pudding (butterscotch), and substituted pecans for the walnuts. I also used half cinnamon applesauce for half of the oil, to make it healthier. The texture was perfect and the cake was a total hit! Thanks!
This cake is amazing! Per other reviewers, I did change the oil to 1/2 c oil, 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce. I also used 1 box vanilla and 1 box cheesecake pudding. I replaced the walnuts with chopped pecans. Because the pieces are smaller, my kids don't mind it that way. Husband gave 10 stars (out of 5)! So unbelievably easy that this is going to be my go to coffee cake recipe from now on. I made 2. One in a bundt pan. Start with a sprinkling of cinnamon, and then did batter, cinnamon mix, batter, cinnamon mix and finished with batter. Turned out beautifully. Also made one at the same time in a 9x13. I thought I had done about 1/2 batter 1st, but after putting 1/2 cinnamon mix and the rest of batter, I could just barely cover the cinnamon mixture. I thought this cake was ruined, but the cinnamon mixture did sink quite a bit, so the one on top of the cake was not too close to the other, and it was great. Thanks for this amazing recipe!
Excellent! I brought this to Easter Sunday brunch and it was a big hit! As suggested, I used vanilla and cheesecake puddings and that was delish! I doubled the cinnamon topping part of the recipe and that was perfect!
Very Good. Wrote the ingeients down and made the cake. Thought it was odd no water so I added about 1/2 cup. I only had vanilla pudding mix skiped the butterscotch. Will try that next time and maybe 3/4 cup of water if it is not as good I will stick to the 1/2 cup of water. Most important I used a powder sugar glaze over the cake great presentation.
Holy Moses, this sucker is heavy. If you're looking for a light cake, this aint it. It tastes ok but it's a the thighs recipe and for that, I want better than 'tastes ok'.
Had a dish I needed to return to a friend and I thought this sounded good, I chopped up some apple to put in the topping mixture as someone else suggested. My friend called that night and said she was already washing the pan because it was so good they ate it all. A whole cake in one day..
Fantastic! I followed exactly and it was perfect. Beautiful color, moist texture, sweet and delicious flavor. I made the Quick White Icing from Joy of Cooking and drizzled on the top. Thanks!
I used coconut cream pudding, pecans instead of walnuts and added toasted coconut. It is SUPER sweet.
OH YEAH!!! Made this recently, and when my husband took some to work, the container was gone in half an hour! VERY moist. The butterscotch chips are optional, but I found they added a lot without being overpowering. Also, I used a yellow cake made with Splenda, since there was already plenty of brown sugar in the crumb mixture. Also, I substituted 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce for 3/4 cup of the oil, adding only 1/4 cup oil. Didn't affect flavor at all; probably made it better, and definitely more healthy. Also, there was already 1 cup of pudding in the cake mix, so I omitted the pkg. of vanilla pudding. You could probably also use other flavors of pudding, whatever is on hand. I HIGHLY recommend you try this one! SO easy!
Too greasy and heavy! And that's after cutting the oil to 1/2 cup and 1/2 cup applesauce. It tasted too much like butterscotch. We did not really like this cake.
It's the best!
Very good! and very easy to make. I exchanged the walnuts for pecans.
I did 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 oil. the applesauce was natural- no sugar added, but this cake was still way too sweet. Even the kids that said they liked it only ate half their small slice. I thought twice, because I don't like cake mixes, but due to the high reviews I made it anyway. This also leaves a chemically after taste. I am going back to my old recipe, it's more time consuming, but worth it.
Next time I'll find another recipe or make MAJOR adjustments. Oily, unappealing texture.
After reading some of the other reviews, I opted to make a couple of the changes they suggested. Since some found the recipe too sweet, and we don't like things that are overly sweet, I substituted a thoroughly softened block of cream cheese for the butterscotch pudding. I also added about 2 Tablespoons of instant coffee, as suggested by some. The only box of vanilla pudding I had was a larger one, but I just used the whole thing anyway. I did not have a yellow cake mix, but I did have a white cake mix, and used that. I substituted a melted stick of butter for half of the oil, and added some vanilla. I used 2 Tablespoons of cinnamon in the brown sugar, rather than one. What can I say... we like cinnamon! The resulting cake got rave reviews from my whole family! We will be doing this again.
Delicious! Made it exactly as written,except used pecans instead of walnuts. It doesn't taste "cake-mix-y" at all to me, and I'm not a big fan of boxed cakes. Will definitely make it again, it would be wonderful with mini chocolate chips in the brown sugar mixture.
This did not have much flavor. It did not taste like a coffee cake. Was to moist. I think I will stick to store boght coffee cakes.
i love how easy to make this coffee cake.. my family devour it the first time i made it. thank you so much for posting this recipe..
This cake was pretty good. I followed it exactly, except for using a french vanilla cake mix & pecans instead of walnuts. I used a glass pan, cooked the minimum time, & the edges are overdone, so watch closely. It could be my oven, though.
This cake is awesome!!!! My whole family begs for me to make it again and again. It is super easy to make and super delish!
I forgot to do the layer thing..., so I just put the brown sugar/cinnimon (I ommited the nuts and added 2 tablespoons of melted butter to the mix prior to putting it on top of cake.) When the cake came out, it looked very "cake mix" like, but after it sat for a couple hours... it became flat. My husband took this to work, and while I personally havnt tasted it, he called and said it was deliciuos, and I was welcome to make it anytime! Very easy!
I gave it a one star as it had good taste. However it did not taste anything like coffee cake nor did it come out like the picture. It was a strange gold color from the butterscotch pudding, the cinnamon topping melted into the cake batter while baking, it was the moist chunky texture as an usual coffee cake and was instead fell apart and very flaky. Strange for a cake. I am a pretty good baker and never had a recipe fail me so badly as this one did. And I did exactly as it calls for. (I hate reviewers that change the recipe and then rate it low because they didn't like THEIR own change) Sorry this was not remotely a success for me.
This cake was great! I did make a few changes as I had to work with what I had in my pantry.I used a pistachio pudding mix along with the butterscotch;pecans instead of walnuts. I substituted the water and oil for milk and butter!! Kids loved it....will be making this again for sure.
This coffee cake was the best ever! Quick and so easy since you start with a mix. I've made it twice with rave reviews! I may try a few different pudding mixs, too, next time. It freezes great too!
Really liked this! I made it as written except that I used a white cake mix instead of yellow just because that's what I had on hand. This was so moist. My husband rarely eats cake, but he really likes this. I will make this again and again.
very moist, almost too moist. i only used 3/4 cup of oil and 3/4 cup of brown sugar as other reviewers suggested. any more oil than this would have been WAY too much. i might even cut it down next time. the taste was great though. not too sweet. imagine the possibilities for this! you can add raisins (as i did), chocolate chips, try different kinds of cake mixes, the list goes on.
I substituted a Hodgson Mill's gluten free cake mix and it was delicious! Trying now with chocolate and cheesecake pudding mixes to see what that tastes like.
Awesome, awesome, awesome! No modifications needed on this coffee cake!! :-)
This was easy to make but we didn't care for it. The flavor was kind of "off" and the cake was dry. I followed the recipe as written and didn't change a thing.
I made the recipe exactly, it was good.. but it was missing a little something, it wasnt a WOW recipe for me.
This cake is excellent and enjoyed by everyone at the party. Today is my fourth time to make it (in two weeks) and it has been a success everytime. The recipe is easy, inexpensive and does not require a core knowledge of cookinng or baking to be successful. I followed one of the suggestions about adding instant coffee to the brown sugar mixture with great success. I have consistently used the vanilla pudding but after the first time substituted the butterscotch with cheesecake, banana and coconut . This recipe is being added to the rotation. It's a slamdunk everytime. Update: I continue testing this recipe, so I want to make a note-- I doubt you will find a box of yellow cake mix that has 18.25 oz; the one's I see on the shelf are 15.25 oz, which is working fine with the recipe. Accordingly, I suggest correcting the recipe to read 15.25, not 18.25. I have tested the recipe with BC and DH cake brands with success on both. I should also note that I have made this cake everytime in a bundt pan. I keep making it--I mean every time we finish one I make another one. The recipe is, as the old saw goes, fool proof. Feel free to make it using a 1/2 cup of applesauce and a 1/2 cup oil, instead of the full cup of oil.
WOW, this cake is better than delicious...if mmmmm's are anything to go by. I heard more of mmmmm's from my husband with this recipe than any others I have tried from this site to date! I normally follow a recipe the first time exactly before making any changes based on reviews. However, after reading so many reviews concerning the amount and flavor of pudding to use, I did change that up a bit. I prefer Betty Crocker cake mixes (with the pudding in the mix) so I did go ahead and use that. However, because of all the warnings against this, I reduced the amount of pudding to ONE 3.4 once package, instead of two. I love cream cheese, so I used cheescake flavored Jello instant pudding. I kept everthing else exactly the same as the recipe, including the layering. Oh, I used a bundt pan and didn't put any nuts in. If you like a super-moist cake (as our family does), you will love this recipe. If you like more of a drier cake...maybe not. Honestly, it is so good that it doesn't even need icing...maybe only a drizzle for eye-appeal. This recipe is a definite keeper for us and I think it would be good with almost any kind of pudding! :)
This was an instant hit. I used 2 butterscoch puddings instead of vanilla. Very easy to make. My bf thought I spent a great time preparing this for him....I'll let him think what he likes
This recipe is a HUGE hit!! My boyfriend and his family absolutely love it and can't get enough! My boyfriend's mom even asked for the recipe! ;) I actually prefer to use a Betty Crocker cake mix BECAUSE it has the pudding in the mix - it makes it just melt in your mouth... I cannot get enough of this recipe!!! I actually have one in the oven right now as I type this!!! :D
So delicious! Our whole family loved it. I substituted one small box of banana pudding for one of the vanillas. It was a yummy variation.
This was AMAZAING! I brought this into work and everyone attacked me for the recipe! I will make this again! :)
I made this for work the other day and it was a huge hit. Alot of people asked for the recipe. I did make it without the nuts as some people are allergic to them. thanks for a great recipe.
My husband doesnt like nuts so I used 1/2 cup butterscotch chips and 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Truly cant stop eating this.
I used 2 eggs and 1/3 c of oil. Still very moist! After removing cake from stove, it came out flat. It was good. Would make it again. Omitted walnuts.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections