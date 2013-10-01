Cinnamon Coffee Cake II

WOW, this cake is better than delicious...if mmmmm's are anything to go by. I heard more of mmmmm's from my husband with this recipe than any others I have tried from this site to date! I normally follow a recipe the first time exactly before making any changes based on reviews. However, after reading so many reviews concerning the amount and flavor of pudding to use, I did change that up a bit. I prefer Betty Crocker cake mixes (with the pudding in the mix) so I did go ahead and use that. However, because of all the warnings against this, I reduced the amount of pudding to ONE 3.4 once package, instead of two. I love cream cheese, so I used cheescake flavored Jello instant pudding. I kept everthing else exactly the same as the recipe, including the layering. Oh, I used a bundt pan and didn't put any nuts in. If you like a super-moist cake (as our family does), you will love this recipe. If you like more of a drier cake...maybe not. Honestly, it is so good that it doesn't even need icing...maybe only a drizzle for eye-appeal. This recipe is a definite keeper for us and I think it would be good with almost any kind of pudding! :)