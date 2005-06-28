Wellesley Fudge Cake I

11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This recipe dates to the early 1960's when it was the rage of Washington, D.C. It was frosted with a thick fudge icing.

By Juanita

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 9 inch cake pans
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round pans. Sift flour, baking soda and salt together 3 times and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, heat water, chocolate and 1/2 cup sugar, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to lukewarm.

  • Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add 3 eggs, one at a time, beating thoroughly after each egg. Add half of flour mixture and beat until smooth. Add milk and remaining flour mixture alternately in 2 parts. Beat smooth after each addition. Add vanilla and chocolate mixture. Blend well.

  • Divide batter into two 9 inch pans. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 189.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022