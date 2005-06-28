Wellesley Fudge Cake I
This recipe dates to the early 1960's when it was the rage of Washington, D.C. It was frosted with a thick fudge icing.
This recipe dates to the early 1960's when it was the rage of Washington, D.C. It was frosted with a thick fudge icing.
Pretty good. Easy ingredients and didn't make much of a mess. I substituted 3 tbs cocoa powder and 1 tbs veg oil for each ounce of unsweetened baking chocolate. Make sure to check both pans when baking for doneness: one of mine got a little dry.Read More
Good flavor, but came out very dry. Made into cupcakes, reduced cooking time to 25 mins. Tasted alright straight out of the oven, but after cooling down, the rest of the cupcakes went to waste. Not even frosting could save them.Read More
Pretty good. Easy ingredients and didn't make much of a mess. I substituted 3 tbs cocoa powder and 1 tbs veg oil for each ounce of unsweetened baking chocolate. Make sure to check both pans when baking for doneness: one of mine got a little dry.
This cake has good chocolate flavor and a nice texture. I always make a three layer cake so I decreased the baking time by five minutes. As always, the better the quality of the ingredients you use, the better the flavor of the cake.
I halved the recipe and it made 10 perfect little cupcakes that were moist and full of rich chocolatey flavour! Because I made cupcakes I reduced the baking time to 15min, also for the three eggs I just used one, since I wasn't going to try and use 1 1/2 ;p I also reduced the amount of sugar slightly and it was still plenty sweet
I chose this for my English Project and the class loved it!
This cake is DELICIOUS! I have been looking for a cake with a rich chocolate flavor and this is it! I was never much of a chocolate fan because the flavor of chocolate never seems present. This cake has great texture and the flavor is great before the addition of the frosting.
One of my favorite chocolate cake recipes! I've made it many a time and people love it. It's super moist and the flavor of chocolate is great, not too sweet.
Good flavor, but came out very dry. Made into cupcakes, reduced cooking time to 25 mins. Tasted alright straight out of the oven, but after cooling down, the rest of the cupcakes went to waste. Not even frosting could save them.
This is ALMOST the original recipe. There should be FOUR eggs, not three.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections