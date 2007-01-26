One Bowl Chocolate Cake I
The easiest chocolate cake in the world, and minimal cleanup!
The easiest chocolate cake in the world, and minimal cleanup!
Note: if your deciding between this recipe and one bowl chocolate cake III, they are exactly the same. I gave it 4 stars because I wasn't very impressed when I made it, but as someone else mentioned it is better the next day and best on the 3rd day. Day 3 it is 5 stars for sure. Great cake to make ahead of time for parties when you have lots of other stuff to make, since it is best on it's 3rd day. Thanks for this great recipe. Also, just to warn you, it looks ready before the boiling water and you therefore might forget it, just a note to keep in mind.Read More
This began bad I had this liquidy batter when I put the water in the batter . I was practically too scared to put it in the oven hoping it wont leak! I added another cup of flour and replaced the oil with apple sauce and grated dark chocolat instead of cocoa powder ,it was awsome! but the normal receipe was awful!Read More
Note: if your deciding between this recipe and one bowl chocolate cake III, they are exactly the same. I gave it 4 stars because I wasn't very impressed when I made it, but as someone else mentioned it is better the next day and best on the 3rd day. Day 3 it is 5 stars for sure. Great cake to make ahead of time for parties when you have lots of other stuff to make, since it is best on it's 3rd day. Thanks for this great recipe. Also, just to warn you, it looks ready before the boiling water and you therefore might forget it, just a note to keep in mind.
This is actually Hershey's "Perfectly Chocolate" chocolate cake and I only realized it after making it the second time using this recipe. I think the trick to the cake is watching your oven temperature and checking on the cake regularly. The first time my cake came out dry but the second time round, I lowered the temperature and kept checking every 15 mins or so. It turned out chocolatey and moist. Somehow I feel it wouldn't be so chocolatey if I hadn't included a bag of chocolate chips along with more coco powder and a frosting. Still a good recipe and keeper! Made it for a camp and it was gone in seconds! :) PS: I would highly recommand lining your tin with baking paper cause the cake tends to stick.
Good basic chocolate cake mix. I followed the mix directions exactly, but I made cupcakes instead. 24 cupcakes took 16 minutes at 350 in my oven (which tends to cook a little slow). I ran out of cupcake liners, so some of them baked directly in the pan with cooking spray. I had no problems whatsoever with sticking to the pan. I did not think that they looked done, but the toothpick was clean so I took them out anyway, and they are perfect. This is not extremely chocolate-y or rich, so you will have to make some additions to get that. BUT it IS a good basic chocolate cake mix--fairly light texture, medium moisture level. And yes, it is the recipe right off the Hershey cocoa box.
Reliable deep, dark chocolate cake. Moist and dense - but to my liking almost too dense. Unlike some other chocolate cake recipes, this is not temperamental, so you can bake this cake confidently and expect it will turn out well, which is always a plus. I did bake it in the two layers and frosted it with the vanilla version of "Vanilla-Chocolate Powdered Sugar Frosting," also from this site.
This is a fantastic cake. I found it, too, on the back of the Hershey's cocoa box, but (this is cool) if you 1/2 the recipe, use buttermilk instead of milk, put it in a 8x8 or larger corningware dish that's been sprayed with non-stick spray and microwave it uncovered for 6 minutes on high or until it loses its shine on top and then cool it in the freezer (if you have room) and you can have a really good chocolate cake (moistest I've ever had) in less than 30 minutes (if you cool it in the freezer). Excellent with just about any icing and very good plain, too.
I used buttermilk instead of regular milk and melted butter in place of the vegetable oil. Other than that, I followed the recipe exact. I used a large 9x13 pan and when I checked my cake at exactly a half hour baking time, it was jiggly in the middle. SO, I turned the cake (which friends told me to do in a gas oven so it cooks evenly, covered the top with foil so it would not burn and set the timer for another 30 minutes. It was perfectly done in an hour, awesomely moist and killer looking. I plan on frosting it with my own Chocolate Buttermilk Icing. GREAT Sunday cake to make with the kids as a special treat nevermind it uses basic pantry items and was simple to follow, which I appreciated. Smells AH-MAZING while baking. The kids were dancing around singing about the wonders of chocolate cake.
i forgot the boiling water!!!!! after putting the batter into the oven i realized i left out the boiling water!!! shocker though...it was really delicious even without but a bit dry. i won't hold that against this recipe though. the water probably would have made it moister.
Very good cake. I substituted the water for coffee, it brings out the chocolate flavor more. I made these into cupcakes for my son's Valentine's Day party. Baked at 350 for 16 minutes and they came out perfect. I got 26 cupcakes out of the recipe. Family snatched a couple before I could frost them so I'm not sure exactly how many I got! Thanks.
A wonderful moist chocolate cake. I made one for family last night and there were no leftovers. They requested another one tonight! I used a 13x9x2 glass baking dish and baked it for about 50 minutes, until a toothpick came out clean.
This is my new chocolate cake recipe! It was fabulous - better than the bakery I usually use for birthday cakes. I couldn't get to the bakery, so I used this recipe and a yellow cake recipe and put them together. I frosted them with Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting from this site. Delicious!
I made this for my son's birthday for the 2nd year in a row yesterday. I also made cupcakes for his birthday with it as well. I have been making this cake for years and I realized why - it's the same one I got of the Hershey's cocoa powder box years ago! This is a GREAT no-fail recipe. The only modification I make to this recipe is substituting strong coffee for the water. It always comes out perfect.
I made this cake as a groom's cake and the entire crowd was just blown away by this cake. It's fabulous!
We love this cake and so do the students at the school where I work. We multiplied this recipe to make enough for for school lunch. It was so easy, we make it the day before and frost it the next day. The kids love it, we no longer serve brownies when they are on the menu, only this cake. We don't change a thing. You can't go wrong with this cake recipe.
This recipe was very good. It was a rainy Sunday and my husband wanted chocolate cake, and I was out of butter, which my usual recipe calls for. It was extremely easy to make, and it turned out very moist. I did add about a 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, which enhanced the chocolate flavor. A great recipe in a pinch since the ingredients are almost always on hand. I will definitely make it again.
This is amazing! I have made it several times, and it is consistently perfect! It's such a bonus having minimal cleanup. Really great cake
Yes this is actually Hershey's "Perfectly Chocolate" I have seen this recipe on here under a few name's none the less this cake is wonderful just as written, however it is even better when you use 1 cup of fresh hot coffee in place of water. The batter will be very thin but that's how it is supposed to be. It comes out very moist. My kids always want this cake on their B-day even over a bakery cake!
This recipe is so yummy! It is a very moist cake and super easy to make. I have shared this with others and everyone is now using it as their go to chocolate cake recipe.
This cake turned out excellent. Made it in a bundt pan and baked for 40 min. Finished with a chocolate ganache and topped with fresh raspberries. Makes enough to serve 10-12 at least. Will definitely make this again!
My husband made this for me for my birthday last night. Not only did it turn out very well but everything we needed to throw it together was already in the kitchen. And it IS really good. About the perfect amount of richness for us. When he put the boiling liquid in (we subbed coffee) my husband said he thought he screwed up because of how runny it then was. But it was perfect. Thank you.
Oh my, what a cake! My boyfriend, who doesn't like cakes ate it all up and said it was the best chocolate cake I have ever made! I used 2x8" round tins and baked the cakes for 25-30mins. I used 1 cup of cocoa and 100g choc chips. What a delicious cake! It tastes better the longer you keep it, so best to cook 1-2 days in advance. Tastes so moist, like choc brownies.
Been using this recipe (from the Hershey's cocoa can) for at least 5 years. I make this cake for our office birthdays about 10 times a year. I frost it with peanut butter frosting (my own recipe) and its a great hit!!! We are at high altitude and I find it to be very temperamental to changes in pressure due to weather. To compensate, I add 2 more Tbls of flour. Also, I can't make cupcakes because they just bubble over in the oven. Even still...this is the ONLY chocolate cake recipe I use because it is phenomenal!
This is the best recipe ever. It tasted great, and it was so moist and chocolatey. I didn't know how to do the boiling water part, but I just added a little at a time and stirred it with a wisk until all the water was in the batter. (It is hard to stir it in well with a spoon.) The boiling water makes the batter really thin, but I think it is supposed to, just to give you a heads up. I actually ended up only baking my cake for 25 mins, but our oven is kind of old. I frosted mine with the Chocolate Frosting 1 from this website, and it tasted really good. I'm only 14, and I was able to do this. ¿Got milk? This recipe is gr8!!!
This cake is VERY good! It's moist and soft, and works with a lot of frostings. I will definitely be making this again. (I have made it twice already)
Delicious. Easy. Based on recommendations I used 1 cup of cocoa powder. Also, I used brown organic sugar and only 1/2 tsp sea salt and added 1/4 tsp cinnamon. Baked 3 days ahead of time and refrigerated in bundt pan. On day of dinner I topped with 3-ingredient "easy chocolate bundt cake glaze" by "tunisianswife". I also heavily greased and floured the bundt pan based on other reviews and baked for 45 mins at 350 F.Cake came out of pan without any breakage. Haven't made a chocolate cake from scratch in years and this came out perfectly moist and rich with chocolate flavour.
This is the recipe we refer to in my family as "THE chocolate cake." I have been making it for years: my sister won't have any other cake for her birthday, my daughter has to have this cake made into cupcakes for any school party, and my niece won't touch another chocolate cake! How's that for a review? I always line my cake pans with parchment, though, as this cake can sometimes stick to the pan.
I made this with my 9yr old daughter for my mother's birthday cake! It came out AWESOME! I was concerned about the soupy consistancy, but was totally surprised by the end result! Everyone loved it! Will be making this again in the future! Thank you for sharing this!
I made this exactly as directed and it turned out perfect. I made it in a bundt pan and it took 50 minutes to bake. It is the perfect chocolate cake recipe!
I've been making this cake for years. I got it from a Hershey's Cocoa container and it was called "Deep, Dark Chocolate Cake". This is my family's favorite cake. We love it after it has been in the refrigerator for a few hours. The coldness makes it even more moist! Please don't give this cake a bad review for having a watery batter. It's supposed to be watery! If you had followed the recipe and baked it, you would have found that the watery, thin batter baked up into a delicious cake. Everyone always raves over this cake when I make it.
I've made this a couple times and have received huge reviews each time. I did not alter the recipe in any way and made a two layer cake one time and cupcakes the other. Both were perfect. I used 7 minute frosting because I like the taste and color contrast but would be amazing with a coordinating chocolate buttercream or something. Even my sister, who usually skips dessert, went gaga over this. Thank you for sharing, Shirley!
easy and super moist. I didnt have cocoa powder so I made this with 4 squares of unsweetened chocolate, and reduced the oil to 1/4 cup - came out great and was a hit with the family. I did 2 layers, filled with chocolate mousse
Seriously good! Don't be put off by how wet the batter is, it bakes up beautifully. I used this cake as the chocolate part of a marble cake and it was wonderful.
I was concerned by how watery the batter was but the end result was a very moist, rich chocolate cake that everyone in my family loves. My husband doesn't even want frosting on it... it is a winner in this household.
pretty good, Roger really liked it!
Excellent recipe...delicious and very easy to make.
Excellent recipe. I doubled it and put in a 14x20 pan and turned out perfect. Love this recipe. I was scarred at first by how runny it was but not anymore. make good cupcakes too.
Absolutely the best chocolate cake I've ever made! And I made it dairy free using vanilla soy milk! Delicious!!!!
I liked how easy this was to make but it came out a little heavier then I expected it to. I'm going to try again though. My kids loved it!
Made this for the first time today. Love it! This is bound to be one of my new go to cake recipes. So easy and magnificently delicious. My tweaks:1 c sugar.1 C unsweetened coco. 2 1/2 flour.+ scant nutmeg & ~ 1 tbsp cinnamon.
I have been baking many, many cakes lately (wedding cake practice) and I had a few people say that this one was the best they'd ever tasted. And it was definitely the easiest recipe I've found. Great recipe.
This began bad I had this liquidy batter when I put the water in the batter . I was practically too scared to put it in the oven hoping it wont leak! I added another cup of flour and replaced the oil with apple sauce and grated dark chocolat instead of cocoa powder ,it was awsome! but the normal receipe was awful!
This cake is so moist! I followed the recipe just as stated and used chocolate cookie buttercream frosting from this site as well. What a great cake--got lots of compliments and recipe requests from my family.
Perfect chocolate cake.
A good cake and easy too. The kids loved it so will be making it again.
Wonderful -- this is the one!! Super moist!! I substituted coffee for the water.
Excellent cake. I've made it a number of times now and always have the same terrific result. This is the perfect chocolate cake!
this is terrific!! i made it for my family, and they all loved it. even my mother, who doesnt like chocolate cake, thought this cake was delicious. best of all, it was pretty fast and very easy. only thing - i would say to put it in 3 9inch pans - it fit in only two.
I made this recipe into cupcakes. They were the softest and most moist cupcakes I have ever made. I must admit at first I was really worried that either I had done something wrong or the recipe was printed wrong because the batter was very runny but they turned out wonderfully.
I’ve noticed most negative reviews are from people who tried to “fix” it after adding the boiling water because it made the batter too thin. Please note that is supposed to happen as this is a “chocolate syrup” recipe. Trust the recipe. Though it looks wrong it is not. Just trust the recipe and you really will end up with cake rather than soup!
Awesome! Followed recipe exactly and came out dark and chocolaty. Was a little fragile and a piece broke off when I was removing it from pan, but I fixed it with frosting and it was delicious.
Delicious and easy to bake! Made about 30 cupcakes and adjusted baking time to 18 minutes. Will definitely make again!
Delicious. I used Hershey's Special Dark cocoa powder, and made a sinful dark chocolate cake. Thank you for posting!
I followed the recipe exactly. This cake smelled awesome while it was cooking. It turned out perfectly and tasted great.
I have made this recipe about 30 times over the last 5 years, it has become my base for all my chocolate cake recipes. These days, I sub half a cup of greek yogurt for half the milk. The recipe as written is simply divine, so there's no need to tweak it unless you are feeling daring. Being gluten free (found out I had a severe allergy 18 months ago), I love that I can bake this cake "blind" and know that it will always be a hit!
Great cake recipe!
This recipe was WONDERFUL. I absolutley loved it, and I will use it again. It was simple and it turned out absolutley delicious!
pretty good, but not as chocolate-y as i expected.
I loved this recipe. The cake was so moist and yummy. I did add some chocolate syrup to the mis to make it a bit more chocolately, came out perfect.
I always use this recipe because it has always turned out and cupcakes are great too! Last time I tried it using 2 mashed over-ripe bananas and 1/2 C boiling water in place of 1 C. Great! Thanks
It took me some more to bake but it was nice!
Didn't care for this. *However*...my 10 yr old - who's pretty good in the kitchen - made this...*and* we didn't have vanilla of all things! Oh well. We will try this again and hopefully I'll have better things to say :)
Shirley, this is a wonderful cake. I made it for my husband's birthday, ate half and froze the rest. I used a cream cheese and pecan filling, then iced with a creamy chocolate frosting. Terrific!!! Thanks for sharing!
This is the best chocolate cake I've ever made. It's easy, and it's always delicious. I've made it numerous times and have passed the recipe on to many friends.
I have made this recipes for years. I always use whole milk. After I grease the pan I sprinkle it with sugar not flour. That keeps the cake from sticking, makes it moister and tastes better.
awesome recipes...it was very moist
It was the best and simples chocolate cake I've made so far. It was moist and chocolatey. I put it in for 1 hour and 10 minutes because I put the batter in one pan. I'm definitely going to make it again.
This cake was awsome! Rich and very moist. Probably the easiest cake that I have ever made from scratch!
I had lost this recipe and was so excited to find it. This is a cake my mother use to make and I was just sick when I moved and lost it. This is the easiest and most moist cake. Well worth keeping in a safe place.
I made this cake numerous times for friends and family. It's a delicious cake...not too sweet, very moist and not heavy. Really Good!
This cake was awesome! Like the other reviews said I was worried about how thin the batter was as it was the perfect texture before adding the water. I did it anyway (wondering if I shouldn't have)and it turned out with a perfect moist texture! I baked it in a 9x13 pan and had to add another 10 min. or so to the baking time as a result. The reviews said it was better the 2nd and 3rd day but it was great the 1st day too! I didn't frost or glaze it, I served it with homemade vanilla ice cream and our company LOVED it and immediately asked for the recipe. Thank you I will definately make it my "go to" chocolate cake!!
This is my "go-to" chocolate cake! It is great and so easy to make! It is very chocolaty and extremely versatile - as I have made it in bundt pans, circle pans, 9x13 and even as cupcakes. The frosting is really good too - sometimes I use oil instead of butter as I am concerned whether the cake would need refrigeration after frosting.
I used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose. I added 1/2 cup of cocoa to the recipe, which gave me 32 muffins at 20 minutes. They tasted okay and grainy right out of the oven, but SO much better after a day of refrigeration, with an improvement in texture!
Good basic chocolate cake and not hard to make either, my husband made the cake into cupcakes with my 3 year old son. Thanks for this as it will be our rainy sunday cake recipe!
Replace the water with brewed coffee. Brings out the chocolate flavor better. YUM!
Gonna use this all the time...Came out moist and soft and fluffy. made a 13x9 cake though not a layer. Took about 45 minutes to bake at 350.
SOOOO MOIST! Very good taste and super chocolatey! Will definetly make it again.
This is the chocolate cake I've made for at least 20 years and it was at one time called "Hersheys Deep Dark Chocolate Cake". As others have said it's on the back of the Hersheys cocoa can, and is now called, "Perfectly Chocolate, Chocolate Cake". Whatever you call it, its easy, always moist if you don't overbake. I bake mine in a 9x13 pan for 35 minutes @ 350 degrees. I frost it with 'French Silk Frosting' also on this website. Ours usually doesn't last for three days so I can't say if it tastes better then or not. My family who are not that fond of cake, gobble this one right up. I made one last night for my two sons and my birthdays.
This cake tasted great, however, I wish I'd read through the reviews first. I used a Bundt pan, and figured I could get away with using the baking spray on the pan. Wrong. Next time, I will be sure to Heavily grease and flour the pan. My cake came out in several (delicious) pieces.
Delicious moist cake, easy enough for the kids to make!
Really, I don't have much else to say as it is simply the best! Everyone loved it - thank you for a super recipe.
I make this recipe all the time, even for cupcakes.
Not too sweet (just the right sweetness in fact), very easy, with very little mess. We all loved it!
Very good. It also reacted better to the high altitude baking adjustments I need to make (7000 ft altitude) than any other cake I’ve made. I like desserts less sweet so reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup for a half recipe, and I increased the cocoa by two tbs. It made 12 delicious cupcakes. I sprinkled a few dark chocolate chips on top ten minutes into baking in lieu of frosting. It was great less sweet but I’m sure would be very tasty with the full amount of sugar. The cupcakes took a bit over fourteen minutes to cook.
Not too sweet, making it easier to make a sweet icing. I made Cupcakes, they were good.
This was quick, easy, rich and moist.
v. nice cake but the sweetness was too much for Me .
After all these rave reviews, I'm surprised it didn't turn out at all - I very carefully mixed all ingredients as in the recipe and after an hour in the oven I decided to take it out - it started to smell of burning anyway - and it wasn't even cooked in the middle (1 cup boiling water? really?), plus it looked really bad... the kids insisted on tasting it anyway and they liked the taste but I'll never make it again.
This is wonderful. I cook it in a 9x13 pan for 25 min. as my oven is hot. I just dump all the ingredients in a bowl and mix. You don't have to go through the "add this and mix thoroughly" routine. The batter is thin....really thin....like I double-checked I put in the right amount of liquids thin! You can frost it or just sift confectioners sugar on top. Either way it won't last!
For such an easy cake it was delicious and very moist.
Very easy recipe with great flavor, moisture and texture.
The Cake turned out Totally AWESOME!!! Deliciously Moist with the CUP of Cocoa Powder. Loved it Even without the Frosting. Yummieee!!! 5 Thumbs Up!!!!
It was a super thin mix And it fell when I checked on it at the 33 min mark. It did taste really good and was super soft
Delicious and very rich! I did make a couple of changes: I used two servings of caramel-flavored yogurt instead of the milk, reduced the oil by about half, and added about half a package of Heath Bar Bits to the batter before I baked it. (I'd wanted caramel chips instead but couldn't find them at the grocery store.) Everyone loved it!
This recipe was SO delicious, fast, and easy to make. I woudn't change a thing to it other than i would recommend having a very well greased pan and waiting for it to cool first before taking it out! Other that that, i would make this recipe again in a heartbeat.
Wonderful flavor. Super moist and delicious. It tastes even more delicious with peanut butter frosting.
Very good and will make again.
This has been my go to chocolate cake recipe for many years. I only use Hershey's cocoa sometimes and have found that most natural (as in non-dutch processed) cocoa works fine and some even make it taste better... so I guess if I don't use Hershey's every time I make this, I guess it's OK to plagiarize their famous recipe?
This is my go-to chocolate cake recipe! Super easy, always delicious and never dry. I double the recipe for a half sheet cake.
This is now my "Go-to" chocolate cake! I love this recipe and the lightness of the cake.
Easy to follow recipe Taste so chocolatey Made cup cakes had two delious
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections