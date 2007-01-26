One Bowl Chocolate Cake I

This is the best recipe ever. It tasted great, and it was so moist and chocolatey. I didn't know how to do the boiling water part, but I just added a little at a time and stirred it with a wisk until all the water was in the batter. (It is hard to stir it in well with a spoon.) The boiling water makes the batter really thin, but I think it is supposed to, just to give you a heads up. I actually ended up only baking my cake for 25 mins, but our oven is kind of old. I frosted mine with the Chocolate Frosting 1 from this website, and it tasted really good. I'm only 14, and I was able to do this. ¿Got milk? This recipe is gr8!!!