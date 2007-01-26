One Bowl Chocolate Cake I

The easiest chocolate cake in the world, and minimal cleanup!

By shirleyo

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round pans.

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a well in the center and add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes at medium speed. Stir in boiling water.

  • Pour into two 9 inch pans. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a wire rack and continue cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 216.8mg. Full Nutrition
