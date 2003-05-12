Easy Vegetable Soup I

This simple recipe takes about 30 minutes to prepare. It simply consists of opening cans. But it is still healthy and filling. A little on the spicy side, but you may change this to suit the needs of your family. Try adding ground beef or other vegetables.
This was great with a few personal changes. I did not add the tomatoes with green chiles, and since I used Libby's brand mixed veggies I didn't have to add potatoes. Easy! And I liked it best when it had only been heated through just to temperature. The flavor of the V8 was retained better that way. Thank you for a great idea. This was very good.
Easy and delicious. As a vegetarian, I am thrilled to see meat-free vegetable soups that are a family favorite. I added dill and replaced regular potatoes with small red/new potatoes. They took only a couple of minutes to chop so it made for an additional time saver. Finally, I topped with freshly grated parmesan. My meat-loving husband loved it and my toddler enjoyed her very own cooled version as well.
This is the simplest homemade vegetable soup I have ever made!! I didn't tell the kids it had V8 juice in it and they loved it!! It has become a family favorite and an easy way to get veggies into our diet! The kids now know it has V8 juice in it - but they love it so much they got over it!!
This hits the spot on a cold wet night! I add some ground turkey to it to make it a bit more hardy and it is wonderful! It also works great for my schedule. Which I don't have that much time and I get home fairly late so I don't want to keep my husband waiting too long.
This is such a great quick & easy soup! Even my picky kids ate it. I used a can of diced potatoes in lieu of fresh (quicker) and I added salt-free spicy seasoning (McCormick). Will definitely make again.
Great basic recipe!! Made changes based on the fact that it was a "I'm not going to the grocery store Sunday". Used what I had on hand to clean out the fridge. Took a very small piece of country ham, diced very small and put into large cast iron soup pot, sautéed for a few minutes and then added the cubed potatoes and half a chopped onion, for about 5 minutes. Added only 24 oz of V8 and a cup of water for a thicker soup. Thawed a bag of frozen mixed veggies, added to pot, along with a 14.5 can of fire roasted tomatoes, Mrs. Dash, Lemon Pepper, and just a pinch of salt. Cooked for 25 minutes, than added 2 cans of drained navy beans (only beans I had) during last 5 minutes, so beans would not get mushey. Served with super thin slices of baked garlic bread. My husband and I both LOVED it...it's a keeper...hope I can remember what I did for next time. Thanks for the recipe!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.