Potato Soup VIII

4.2
50 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 17
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a very low fat soup. No one will ever know. Try adding diced ham or bacon.

Recipe by Terri

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over high heat, add the potatoes, water, onions, celery, carrots and bouillon. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Mash slightly.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together the milk powder and the flour. Gradually add the milk, stirring until smooth. Add the milk/flour mixture to the potato mixture, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until soup is thick and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 331.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022