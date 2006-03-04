Potato Soup VIII
This is a very low fat soup. No one will ever know. Try adding diced ham or bacon.
very delicious on a rainy day!i just finished the entire thing..i had to run over to the computer to rate it...FANTASTIC, WILL DEFINITELY MAKE AGAIN. thank you thank youRead More
Very bland. Did not like it at all. I'm a real soup nut and will make a big pot of soup to have on hand or freeze. I ended up throwing it away.Read More
The first time around, I almost threw it away when I added the milk because I thought I screwed it up royally, but all I had to do was wait a few more minutes and keep stirring. Make sure you keep stirring and give it time. This soup is great because it's creamy and thick while still being low-fat. I tend to add a good amount of black pepper and garlic powder, and it makes a big difference. Just a touch of cheese on the top, and it's a filling meal that everyone enjoys.
I made this for my husband and he loved it.
This was very good and simple - I thought 1 cup of water was not enough but it came out great! Will definately make again. Thanks!
This is the first soup I've made and it was fantastic! I did alter it a little though, after reading some of the reviews. Instead of water I used chicken broth and did about 1 1/2 cups. I also scratched the celery and used broccoli and took out the powdered milk, and used red potatoes. At the end after I added the flour/milk mixture I also added a handful of grated sharp cheddar cheese and a little garlic. I do have the gritty taste others were mentioning, but I think that is due to the potatoes sitting for so long...as a potato lover, I can't complain though!
This is good. I wanted a thicker soup because I was serving it in bread bowls so after cooking the potatoes and vegetables, I partially blended it in the food processor. We felt like the soup was missing a little something but I didn't add the chicken bullion so that might be what it was. I also left out the dry milk powder because we didn't have any. Next time I would like to try using chicken broth instead of water to boil the vegetables. We enjoyed this recipe. I will make it again.
thought this soup was delicious and easy!!!
This soup smelled REALLY yummy while it was cooking, but I just couldn't get past the powdered milk taste.
Very good and easy!! The only thing I did differently was add a little pepper and garlic powder.
This was my first attempt at potato soup and I'm glad I used this recipe! It was so easy. I did not have the dry milk but it turned out perfect anyway. Next time I will try switching the water for chicken broth. I did add some seasoning for added flavor also. This was a wonderful recipe, thank you!
Great!! The whole family ate it. Hubby did request bacon in it, though.
Making this soup tonight for the third time. My very picky children love it. Very easy to make!
Recipe, as written, is okay, but lacks some "body." I used half and half and instead of flour, added a package of instant potatoes. Now you're talking, baby!
I loved this soup. It was a big hit in my house. I did not have the carrots so I omitted them by default. This was my first soup so I don't know what they should taste like but I loved it anyway.
My family loved this recipe. Although I never go exactly by the recipe it was very good. This is an easy recipe when you have a stomach virus, as it is easy on the digestion tract. I will definitely use this recipe again.
The other reviews made this sound so great. Maybe I put too much potatoes or something cuz mine turned out very very very bland. So I added salt and pepper and a whole package of crisped bacon and some shredded cheese... Still pretty bland. Not too happy. My hub wont try it cuz I mentioned it wasnt turning out like I had hoped, and I hate to waste food so I guess I'll have to try to stomach it all myself over the next couple days. Ugh!
This soup was very bland. I added a few tried and true spices(garlic, basil..etc)and it still didn't make this worth the effort. I ended up adding some cheese to make it palatable and couldn't even make myself take leftovers the next day.
It was awesome added some bacon lots of carrots celery and shallots
Needs salt
Made it without the onion celery and carrots as Mr Fussypants does not like those. I did put mushrooms in which was not called for. It was missing something, (probably the carrots onion and celery duh!), so I added my usual spices and it was fine. I will make it again for myself so that I can try it tel quelle.
Just made it for lunch. I doubled the recipe and didn't measure the veggies exactly (errored on the side of too generous) and thought it was bland. I added two more bullion cubes, a bit of herbs of Provence, a bit of pepper and a tiny bit of sausage. Then, once it was in my bowl I added a bit of salt and some cheddar cheese and it was awesome!
No yes it was Delicious
Very good and simple to make.
Yummy
We made it we like it all we add to give it a kick was garlic Bacon And leeks and it was a hit
Added salt and pepper only. Not bland. Used better than bouillon vegetable paste and 2 cups water instead. Perfecto.
I used the ready potatoes in the refrigerated area of supermarket. ( not frozen) The ones you can buy to make for breakfast. It was seasoned with paprika and onions. It turned out delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
Turned out good but next time I think I will add some salt and possibly some paprika. I subbed 1-1/2 cups of chicken broth for the water and broccoli for celery as per some reviews and I let the onion sweat for a few minutes in some bacon grease with a bit of garlic before adding the veggies and broth. Served it garnished with some finely shredded cheddar. It’s a very simple, wholesome and filling soup. Will definitely be making it again.
i really liked this recipe but i had to and salt and pepper.it was a little bland but really easy to make.
It was good. I think it was missing something, but I'm not sure what it was. I did add more carrots and celery for more veggies.
Will make again! Did not have dry or skim milk, so had to use whole milk - so delicious. I even had it the next day - very unusual for me, but that is how good it was. Oh, did top w/a little sour cream/ grated carrot/chopped scallions. Lovely to look at and yummy.
Will make it again, I added more bouillon only because potatoes will absorb all the flavor, so in my experience with potato soups, twice as much bouillon than you think should be added, salt is not a problem as potatoes absorb and eliminate most salt!
Added mushrooms and shredded mozzarella/Provolone for topping.
This is delicious and so easy to make. I made a second batch and packaged portions in zip lock bags and froze them. Now I can enjoy my soup whenever I want some.
Could use a little salt & pepper, otherwise, scrumptious!
Came out great but I switch out the cream of mushroom soup for cream of chicken. Nice flavor
I was ready to love this but I agree with the other reviewers who said this soup was bland. It’s fixable but requires extensive doctoring. I added extra onion, 1/2 diced jalapeño, about 3 Tbsp of Costco’s organic no- salt seasoning, pepper, 3 tsp better than bouillon and I don’t know how much salt! (I don’t want to know) It still wasn’t great until I added grated cheese to the individual bowls to everyone’s liking. I bet bacon wouldn’t be amiss - because it’s bacon! I’m wondering if those who loved it also added a ton of salt or extras?
Yummy
I added garlic powder and sprinkled with bacon we loved it
I added ham and cheese. It was a big hit!
This soup was dull. I thought it needed to meld overnight but that didn’t help. I added more salt, diced cooked bacon and smoked Gouda and it only helped a little. My husband thought it was good but meh.
OMG delicious! My husband gobbled it all down -even came home early from work the next day, just to have some more. Now he’s on my case to make it againI’m definitely making this again. I also loved it! I added a teaspoon of salt at the end even though they never mentioned salt. Now hubby is on my case to make it again.
