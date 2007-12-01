Chili III

4.3
43 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This recipe has been handed down from my mother-in-law. What makes it so unique, is that it has potatoes in it. This chili recipe has always been a hit with my family.

Recipe by Nena Charles

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium high heat, saute the ground beef and the onions about 5 minutes, or until the onions are almost tender. Drain the fat. Add the pureed tomatoes, kidney beans, potatoes, chili powder, salt and water.

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Add another cup of water if a thinner chili is desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 55.1mg; sodium 1159.3mg. Full Nutrition
