Chili III
This recipe has been handed down from my mother-in-law. What makes it so unique, is that it has potatoes in it. This chili recipe has always been a hit with my family.
This recipe has been handed down from my mother-in-law. What makes it so unique, is that it has potatoes in it. This chili recipe has always been a hit with my family.
Delicious chili! I use black beans instead of red/kidney and add either a drained can or box of frozen corn. Yumm!!!Read More
Didn't have much of a chili taste. The potatos in it were a fun, different thing to do. Love the idea of the recipe, just wasn't really for me. Thanks though!!Read More
Delicious chili! I use black beans instead of red/kidney and add either a drained can or box of frozen corn. Yumm!!!
Very good. It's heavy on the tomato... but good. I halved the amount of onion and added a little cayenne pepper for spice. I also had to add a little more water to fully cook the potatoes, and I cooked it covered for 25 minutes, uncovered for 10.
To make this recipe more 'kid friendly' I cut the chili powder down to only 1 1/2 T. instead of 2 1/2. Now my whole family loves it!
This recipe was fantastic. I did change up the way i cooked it slightly. I followed all directions except added only 1 cup of water and after simmering the entire mixture for about 10 mins, I put it in the crock pot for 6 hours on low. Turned out wonderful.
I rated this five stars because it was so easy and quick and had good flavor. I used diced tomatoes and added the extra water. I also cut down on the chili powder for the kids sake. I really like this recipe and will make again.
This was a very tasty chili. I made it once according to the recipe, but the flavours weren't complex enough for my taste. The second time, I added some bell peppers and cumin and substituted stock for the water. Very tasty!
My family really likes this recipe. It has become our favorite chili recipe. It is not real heavy and the potatoes seem to make the beans a little easier to digest!
Loved the great, hearty flavor and simplicity of this recipe. Maybe my chili power was not great quality because I thought it needed more spice. I added a can of diced tomatoes with green chilis and it was perfect. The potatoes and beans make it nice and hearty. I will definately made this again.
Fantastic tasting chili! It differed from my own standard recipe enough to make me curious to try it. It is now one of two standard chili recipes for our house.
I added a bit less water and chili powder, but all at my open house raved about this chili. Tnanks!!!
I tried this to use up some potatoes. I think the 2 cups water was just a bit too much. I think 1 1/4 would be fine & you can always add more if needed. It was just a little more runny then I typically like. I also cut back on the chili powder and just added 2 tablespoons instead of the recommended 2 1/2. Overall though it did have a good taste.
I replaced the chili powder with the cayenne, as some people suggested. To all of you who have the same level of cooking experience that I do- DON'T put in much cayenne! I ruined the dish by putting 1.5 TB cayenne in, thinking it was just a substitute for chili powder, when it is actually much spicier! I gave it 4 stars because I still liked the hint of taste I could manage to distinguish beneath the burning.
Left out the potato; added some additional seasonings like celery seed, cumin and minced garlic. Not bad to use as a base.
Didn't have much of a chili taste. The potatos in it were a fun, different thing to do. Love the idea of the recipe, just wasn't really for me. Thanks though!!
My husband and I really enjoyed this chili! Adding the potatoes was a good idea. I used ground cayenne pepper nstead of using chili powder. I also added about 3 Tbsp of white sugar to tame down the tomato taste. This chili is great for a cold day!
The best Chili I have ever eaten/made! Highly recommended!! It did have to cook a little longer than a half hour for the potatoes to soften...
It's a lot thicker than other chili's that I've had in the past. It is really good & i really liked the potatoes in it.
Used lean ground chicken instead of beef, thereafter followed recipe to the "T". I was a little skeptical, however found that it was surprisingly delicious. DH and kids all had 2nds and complimented the chef!! Topped it with grated sharp cheddar. Yummy!!
Very simple (flavor-wise) but still very good.
Very Good! Hubby really liked it! I even got the kids to get a little! And that's great!!
This was really good but I really didn't care for the potatoes in this, next time I will leave them out. I added 8 small garlic cloves and served it topped with sour cream and freshly grated cheddar cheese.
I used ground turkey, and sprinkled cheddar cheese on top before serving. Yum!
My two girls just love this recipe.
This turned out really good. I put about 1/2 cup less water. It looked like too much. I boiled quickly, then simmered. I cut potatoes in quarter's, I covered 30 minutes, uncovered 15 min. I used about 2 tbsp chili powder, and added some garlic powder to taste, and about a tsp sugar. First time making Chili so I thought I failed. It came out nice and thick. My husband loved
this was so easy to do, so filling, and tasty!! i had to freestyle some of the ingredients/quantities but it still came out amazing!! nice with some tortilla chips on the side to dip.
Simple and delicious. I love the addition of potatoes and the fact that the recipe only requires a few ingredients. I ran out of chili powder, so I could only add half of what is listed. We still thought it was great, and I'll probably use half every time I make this.
I used black beans and added noodles. This was absolutely delicious and definitely ties with my mommas chili. I also added extra water, hot sauce, and chili powder at the end because the noodles thicken it.
Thats what you gey when taking mother-in-laws advice. noway should put potatos in chili. sorry
This was good. I browned the ground beef, no onion, 1 tbsp chili powder. Used a jar of canned potatoes and 24oz of crushed tomatoes. Added 1/2 large can of baked beans. Put in crockpot on low for 3 hours. Everyone liked it.
This was my first time ever making chili and even though I did not have cumin and chili powder (used red pepper flakes) it turned out very yummy! Very easy to make for a first timer.
This is a great chili recipe! Instead of using pureed tomatoes. I used spaghetti sauce. I was actually trying to find a way to use up some leftover potatoes I had lying around but i was also in the mood for chili..who knew that you could put potatoes in chili! I usually add sugar to my chili to prevent indigestion and or heartburn and I add cayenne pepper to my bowl for that extra kick because the kids don't enjoy the spice like I do!
I added diced red peppers, additional diced tomatoes and substituted water with beef broth.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections