Easy Pumpkin Cream Trifle

I won 3rd place in a cook-off with this very easy holiday recipe.

By Stacey Lynch

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish.

  • Combine the cake mix, vanilla pudding mix, pumpkin, water, oil, eggs, and pie spice in a large mixing bowl; pour into the prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature on a wire rack. Cut the cake into 1-inch cubes.

  • Whisk together the milk and cheesecake pudding mix. Allow to set, about 2 minutes. Fold the whipped topping into the pudding mixture.

  • Layer 1/3 of the cake cubes into the bottom of a large bowl; top with 1/3 of the cream mixture and sprinkle with 1/3 of the pecans and toffee bit. Repeat layering until all ingredients are uses. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 39.7mg; sodium 423.1mg. Full Nutrition
