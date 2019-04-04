Easy Pumpkin Cream Trifle

I have made this recipe 4-5 times already since finding it a few months ago & have had to also give out the recipe. We were going to be out of town for thanksgiving & I wanted to make it for some family to enjoy while we were gone but I had to make it a few days in advance. So for this case, I didn't layer it just left it in the dish & as it turned out I forgot to add the pumpkin pie spice. I was told it was the first dessert to go & they didn't notice the missing ingredient. The only thing I would say is that this recipe makes more than what would fit into a typical trifle bowl. So I have either had to deal w/leftover ingredients or use a VERY big bowl. But it's still one of my favorite recipes!