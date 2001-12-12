Christmas Strawberries
These strawberries are made from strawberry flavored gelatin, coconut and colored sugar crystals.
Someone used to bring these to Christmas gatherings at my church when I was growing up. I always loved them and looked forward to them every year. After I moved away after high school I searched everywhere for the recipe, bugging family members relentlessly. Nobody could help me. Then I found it on your website after hours of searching. I am overjoyed!!Read More
Maybe I did something wrong, but mine turned out like sticky little lumps of red stuff. They were yucky sweet with a wierd texture. I was disappointed, we even tried refridgerating them longer. don't know what went wrong, but thanks anyway.Read More
My cousin used to fight over these every Xmas!!!! I use lowfat condensed milk (hey, any little bit helps) and found the vanilla wasn't necessary. Also, there are several websites that sell the green plastic stems my aunt used to use instead of the slivered almonds. Just search for strawberry stems or leaves for marzipan on any search engine. They are cheap too-- like 50 for $2-3.
A great item to add color to any Christmas tray, we do a little green piping for the Stem, a family favorite for 18 years.,
Honey, you are a workin' this recipe! I loved it so much! Yum, Yum, Yum!
Tried this one last night--neither the taste nor the texture were very appealing. I agree with the cruchberry review. People with a sweeter tooth than I may enjoy this, though.
The strawberries came out very pretty. I used them to circle my chocolate candy platter on Christmas. Taste-wise, I wasn't very fond of them.
For those liking it less sweet I use 1 pkg cream cheese mixed with condensed milk the texture is easy to work with stays wonderful but you must keep them refrigerated till serving. I have tried it with orange jello to make little oranges. YUMMMM I also make a mixture of jello and sugar to roll them in afterwards. It gives them a wonderful flavor. These can be truly a wonderful cookie.and always asked for at cookie exchanges . Thanks for the recipe have modified and used it for 3 years now
I've made this several times and they are great,but don't just make them for xmas,make them all year long. I have even placed them in a lined basket and brought them in for someone in the hospital. A nice alternative to the traditional fruit basket or balloons.
I thought these were delicious! I used 6 ounces of jello TOTAL, and had to use almost an entire 14 oz bag of coconut because it was too soft after 4 hours of refrigerator time. I didn't think they were too sweet at all, and turned out cute!
I loved the idea, but it just didn't work. It was super sweet, gritty, and the melted into blobs while in the fridge. I would love to figure this out.
I am thrilled to death to see this recipe on here! My mother made these a couple of times and I loved them! Perfect Christmas candy! Lots of fun to make and more fun to eat! Thanks for sharing this.
Thanks for posting this! My grandmother used to make these every Christmas. They quickly became my favourite when I was really young (old enough to remember) and she made them up to the time she passed away about 10 yrs ago. There are some differences but the idea is the same. I bring them to every cookie exchange and they always go over well.
like they way these look not to sure about the taste yet. but will make them again if nothing else but decorate my trays with .
These are delightful. I too buy the stems or just pipe a green leaf/stem on them. Chop up the coconut, it gives it a nicer alltogether look. When the coconut is real fine they r gorgeous. Our family loves these!
As a child, I helped my mother make these strawberries every Christmas. My favorite part of Christmas was eating this special treat. We always added a clove as the stem, which was removed prior to eating. The strawberries are mushy when you first make them. They are really better the next day after they harden a little.
amazing flavor
Beautiful addition to the table! Everyone wanted the recipe. My mom used to make these as a kid so they brought back some memories.
not impressed. They were easy enough to make and very inexpensive. The texture was just not pleasurable. It reminded me of eating crunchberries that sat in milk way too long. My four year old daughter felt the same.
My mother always make these for Christmas. We put green food coloring on the almond slivers for the stem.
Sorry, but I'm not a fan. It's just way too sweet. Even my ten year old thought so.
