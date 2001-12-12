Christmas Strawberries

These strawberries are made from strawberry flavored gelatin, coconut and colored sugar crystals.

Recipe by Annette

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend together the gelatin and condensed milk. Add coconut and vanilla; mix well and refrigerate until chilled.

  • Roll into small balls and shape into strawberries; roll in red sugar crystals.

  • Dip fat end into green sugar crystals. Place an almond sliver into the fat end for a stem. To prevent hardening, store in an air tight container until ready to serve.

341 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 61.9g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 191.4mg. Full Nutrition
