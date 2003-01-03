Fried Chicken with Creamy Gravy

This is what is commonly called Maryland Fried Chicken and this is a wonderful recipe. I am almost sixty and although I am a man, I have been cooking since I was seven. This is the best chicken I have ever made, bar none. The key I think is the double dipping, of the chicken into the seasoned flour mix. Once before going into the egg/milk batter and then again. It is critical also to get the temperature right at 375degrees but once you do it is pretty much idiot proof. Which is always a good thing when I am cooking. The crust is crisp and flavorful and the meat inside is moist and fully cooked. It reminded me of forty years ago when the Kentucky Fried Chicken first came out and was then so good that you were almost shocked at the taste. This Maryland Fried Chicken is just as good and a lot less greasy. The stuff from KFC today or for that matter for the last thirty five years is , but it did have a reason why it initially caught on. The gravy is subtle but flavorful. A keeper recipe that is sure to get the fussiess eater raving about your cooking. Who knows maybe even my kids.