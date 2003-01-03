Fried Chicken with Creamy Gravy

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 40.5g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 29g; cholesterol 141.8mg; sodium 588.3mg. Full Nutrition
Wow! This is amazing. A lot of people complimented on how amazing the gravy was, but I thought the chicken took the prize. I substituted garlic salt for garlic powder and added onion salt and I doubled the spices. I felt 3 cups of oil was way too much, so I used 1 1/2 cups and it was fine; I just flipped the chicken pieces as it was cooking. I also doubled the gravy and served it over mashed potatoes. It was to die for.
I followed this recipe EXACTLY. I thought it was pretty good, but I think my oil was too hot (I didn't have thermometer). So the skin cooked fast and was REALLY brown, almost too cooked. The meat inside was nice and moist but the outside was too crunchy and no much flavor. I think I will try this again because I found it super easy. However, next time, I'll keep my flame at medium (not high) and brown a little less. I may also increase the seasonings a bit more. My husband thought it was bland. It has super potential.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2003
GINA, YOU HAVE GOT TO BE A COUNTRYSOUTHERN COOK! I KNOW A GOOD SOUTHERN RECIPE WHEN I TASTE IT :) FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO THINK THIS IS BLAND , TRY A SEASONED FLOUR SUCH AS KENTUCKY KERNEL. ANOTHER THING IS, I READ WHERE ONE REVIEWER THOUGHT THE RECIPE CALLED FOR TOO MUCH OIL TO COOK THE CHICKEN IN. I BELIEVE THAT THROUGH TRIAL AND ERROR YOU WILL FIND THAT IF YOU FOLLOW GINA'S RECIPE AND USE THE OIL CALLED FOR , YOU WILL GET THE ULTIMATE CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN THAT WILL STILL BE JUICY ON THE INSIDE.I WOULD LIKE TO ADD THAT I ENJOYED TRYING SOMEONE ELSES RECIPE AND HAVING IT TURN OUT SOOOO DELICIOUS!!! THANKS GINA!!
Excellent!!! This came out SOOOO good! I used chicken breasts and fried them in skillet for about 4-5 min. per side and then cooked them in a preheated 400 degree oven for 20 min. Mmmmm....Both chicken and gravy were PERFECT! THANK YOU!
Awesome and very, very easy. I used garlic powder and seasoning salt instead of the garlic salt, being that I didn't have any. Instead of deep frying for all that time, I just did about 4 minutes per side and then put it in a 400 degree oven for about 25 minutes until it was done. Very good.
I am rating the GRAVY only because I have not made the chicken yet. Oh....my....word. If the chicken turns out HALF as good as the gravy, this deserves 10 stars! I bought a rotisserie chicken for dinner last night and had mashed potatoes and green beans, and my husband wanted a gravy to put on the chicken and potatoes. My jarred gravy was expired, so I thought I would try this. EASY to make and the taste was unbelievable.......and I didn't even have the chicken 'drippings' to include in it! I will NEVER use jarred chicken gravy again. Only changes - I didn't have poultry seasoning, so I added some thyme and rosemary instead, and I had to add a bit more flour mixture to get it to thicken up more. I am so anxious now to try the chicken and will add my review when I do.
Practically foolproof fried chicken (just make sure you watch the temperature of the oil!) and an okay basic gravy. I've made this recipe twice; the first time completely as instructed, with gravy, and the second time with a couple spice additions to the flour mixture as well as with a store bought gravy mix. The reason why I think I'll stay with the store bought is that the gravy does not have enough flavor for me and it was also too greasy and thin. It's too easy to just open up a pouch and spend two minutes boiling it up, you know? I also end up adding more pepper and paprika to my flour mixture because my boyfriend and I like it a little more spicy. If you take anything away from this recipe, though, make it what I call the triple dunk technique: flour, milk/egg, and flour again. This combo really makes the glue like consistency that helps the flour STICK to the chicken so it doesn't all fall off when you put it into the oil. Overall a nice basic recipe for those who need to practice on perfecting their fried chicken.
Well, my boyfriend stopped THREE times during dinner, to tell me to make sure not to lose this recipe, which in itself, is amazing. After the first dredging, I dipped the chicken into buttermilk - I dont know if that made a difference or not. I also needed a bit more flour mixture, so I could make the gravy. I used chicken tenderloins, and made long chicken fingers - easy, no bones. This fried chicken was AMAZING!!!!! THANKS!!!!
This is what is commonly called Maryland Fried Chicken and this is a wonderful recipe. I am almost sixty and although I am a man, I have been cooking since I was seven. This is the best chicken I have ever made, bar none. The key I think is the double dipping, of the chicken into the seasoned flour mix. Once before going into the egg/milk batter and then again. It is critical also to get the temperature right at 375degrees but once you do it is pretty much idiot proof. Which is always a good thing when I am cooking. The crust is crisp and flavorful and the meat inside is moist and fully cooked. It reminded me of forty years ago when the Kentucky Fried Chicken first came out and was then so good that you were almost shocked at the taste. This Maryland Fried Chicken is just as good and a lot less greasy. The stuff from KFC today or for that matter for the last thirty five years is , but it did have a reason why it initially caught on. The gravy is subtle but flavorful. A keeper recipe that is sure to get the fussiess eater raving about your cooking. Who knows maybe even my kids.
Oh my gosh, this is awesome. I had only made fried chicken once before and it was bland and blah. On my second try, the combination of my new iron skillet and this recipe produced fried chicken as good as any I've EVER HAD. I loved the flavor of the gravy made with the chicken seasoning (though my husband wasn't so crazy about it). I highly recommend this.
This was very good; the only thing I did different was to add 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the flour mixture. The gravy was very good but my family does prefer the 'all milk' gravy. I read many reviews that said their chicken was greasy; it won't be if you make sure your oil is hot enough, use a thermometer to regulate the oil temp. as the flour will immediately soak up grease that is not hot enough. I never drain anything fried directly on paper towel; I place a cookie cooling rack on top of the paper towel because the paper towel seems to make the bottom of what ever you fry a bit greasy.
This was really good. Exactly how my Granny use to make it. I only have one little suggestion. Soak your chicken overnight in a big zip lock bag filled with buttermilk. It makes all the difference. Trust me... try it! Great recipe thank you...
FANTASTIC! I've made this twice so far. I was amazed at how well this recipe turned out. I've never really been fond of fried chicken, but I was in the mood to cook something different and my husband was happily surprised to hear I was making it. It turned out wonderful, and it wasn't greasy! The gravy alone is worth 5 stars!!! My recommendations: Poke the chicken pieces several times with a fork before flouring... this will help the chicken cook a little faster. I didn't bother using the egg - the flour sticks to the chicken just fine without it. Definitely double the gravy... it's delicious!
OMG! This is so good. AMAZING gravy! The gravy really makes the meal. I put the gravy right over the chicken and mashed potatoes. *WOW* Thanks so much! I used chicken breasts. After the chicken browned, I threw it in the oven at 350* for 30 minutes instead of cooking in the oil. I was afraid my chicken would burn, and I didn't have enough room in my skillet for all of the chicken. Even my picky little ones were pleased with this, although they wouldn't touch the gravy, but that's just them being picky ;P
Look out Paula Deen, here I come!! I have never, in my cooking life, been able to master fried chicken until this recipe. My husband thought he had died and gone to heaven last night when I served him crispy fried chicken, with mashed potatoes smothered with fantastic cream gravy! I used a Hungarian Hot Paprika instead of regular for the breading and it gave the recipe and extra kick, but that was the only change I made. The chicken was so juicy and tender. I doubled the breading because I had a zucchini that I needed to use. Before adding the chicken to the oil, I battered the zucchini spears with the breading and put them in the hot oil for a couple of minutes and drained them on paper towels. WOW! The flavor was excellent. You will feel like a true southern cook when you serve this recipe. Try the Hungarian Hot Paprika in your breading, if you like a little spice in your life.
I used this on skinless, boneless, chicken cut into strips. I doubled the recipe though. I served it to 10 people who left no left-overs. They ALL loved it, young and old alike. This was my first attempt at chicken gravy and it was easy to prepare and wonderful over mashed potatoes. I am sure I will use it again, and again, and....
I have been using this site, cooking different things, but I never was a member. I just became a member now to give this recipe a 5-star!! I just made this and I LOVED it. Both the chicken and the gravy. I added more black and red pepper both though since I wanted it spicy. And I mixed some of the gravy with mashed potatoes. it was AWESOME! Thank you for this great recipe!
I have never had good luck with fried chicken so this was a wonderful surprise. My family of 7 devoured it. With 5 children under the age of 8 and a husband who hates chicken, I would say that is an accomplishment! Thanks
WoW! This was absolutely delicious. Best fried chicken I have ever made. I almost added onion to the gravy, but I stopped myself because I wanted to see how it would turn out before I "doctor" it up. Chicken was tender and juicy, and gravy was thick and hearty. Served this with rice and a side of corn. This one is following me to work tomorrow in my lunch. :)
The only alteration I made was to use chicken tenderloin..husband won't eat chicken on the bone. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. This dinner was great. A bit of work..but well worth it. Also, the gravy was perfect! I will be using this recipe whenever I'm wanting a fantastic country chicken dinner. Thank you!
Hmmmmmmm. I think that I had too many pieces of chicken in the pan, because it for some reason came out a little soggy. I liked the flavor of the chicken itself, I must have not cooked it right. The gravy on the other hand was not my favorite, it was very runny. I'll give this another try, but I'll use a different gravy.
This is really good. But, I can not make fried chicken for the life of me. It gets too greasy and too brown before its cooked. ( I did use a thermometer) I browned this up for about 4 mins a side and then put it on a rack on a cookie sheet at 400 degrees and cooked for 10-15 mins. Really good, the excess grease drained off.
This was my first time making fried chicken and I was really nervous because my husband LOVES fried chicken. Thankfully it turned out GREAT! He, both my daughters, and my brother loved the chicken. The seasoning was perfect and the skin was nice and crispy! Will definitely make again!
Amazing recipe. Doubled the spices in the flour blend, and used 1 tsp hot paprika and 1 tsp regular paprika. Fried the chicken drumsticks on the stove until golden brown, and then finished in the oven for about 30 min on a wire rack. My boyfriend told me to be sure to save the gravy recipe, so good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2002
When I told my husband that I was going to try a new Fried Chicken Recipie, he was totally against it, but I did it anyway. Result: He loved it! Especially with the gravy that it made!! Thank you so much! Between 1-10 he rated it a 9 1/2! Thanks again! Chelle, Kansas
wohoo! I am so impressed with this recipe! I was a little concerned while making the gravey since the directions are not what I am used to, I added a pinch more flour and some salt since I didn't have much flour left over. I think the key to the gravy is actually following the directions. I sometimes cheat, but this is one that you gotta follow. The chicken was great too, first time I had ever made CFC and it actually all held together. I'm so happy! I made this with mashed potatoes and "South Georgia Biscuits" (recipe on here) and my husband just said "WOW!"
I skipped the gravy and added a bit more of the suggested seasonings as I love flavorful fried chicken. This is now a part of our weekly menu as my husband and picky 4 year old love this chicken. It is super moist and if you cut your chicken into smaller bits it cooks really fast and you end up with a homemade chicken nugget. I think this is a great simple tasty recipe. What more can you ask for?
nade this with reviewers suggestions, doubling the gravy and spices I also just browned it for a few minutes a side and then baked in the oven. I added seasoned salt as well. The gravy is good and the chicken came out crispy and juicy.
I wish I could give it WAY more than five stars! All I ever get for comments from this recipe is, "THIS IS SO GOOD!" or "WOW!" I get the biggest ego from making this recipe. Really, it is so simple to make! I think it is better than KFC's chicken! I think the mess that comes from making this recipe is SO worth it! I love this recipe!
I use buttermilk and up the spices.... but am careful with the salt, only because of the gravy. I think if I were to up the salt, which it needs, I would use "sodium free" chicken stock. Food Snob ... says...... Very Good !
I've never fried chicken (nor anything else) before, but this came out great! It got thumbs up from my family. Per some other reviewers' suggestions, I used 1-1/2 cups of oil. I used chicken tenders instead of whole chicken pieces, so mine didn't take as long to cook either. I served the gravy over rice with steamed broccoli on the side. Thanks for a great recipe.
Excellent recipe! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded them flat and dredged them in the flour and egg mix's twice. I also added the same spices that went into the flour mix to the egg mix. I fried the breasts in about 1/4 inch of oil till golden and crusty, then baked them at 375 for twenty minutes or so, a little less greasy that way. My grandma stopped in, and we invited her to eat and she couldn't stop raving over how good it was. Had some leftovers (oh darn! lol) and sliced the breasts into strips and had quesadillias with them. Very good!
The chicken came out fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly except I had 1.5 chickens...bet that chicken looked funny in real life! ;) So I had to double the batter mix. I didn't think the gravy was all that great however, that could be due to the chicken stock I used. Perhaps weak and not very "chickeny." Next time I will use good old bouillon or home made stock. Thank you for a fantastic recipe!!!
This recipe was terrific! I come from a long line of fried chicken traditionalist, and this hit a home run with my family. I doubled the spices as another user suggested and used my cast iron skillet. A++++++++
Amazing! This is very easy and extremely tasty. Me being a yankee through and through I had never had chicken gravy like this and it is excellent. My picky husband even loved it. I served with mashed potatoes. This time I used boneless skinless chicken breast (it's what I had on hand) and it turned out wonderful.
YUM. Very tasty! I would give it 5 stars, with the following changes: 1. Remove the amount of flour mixture that you're going to use for the gravy BEFORE you start coating the chicken. Otherwise bits of egg get into the flour and then later they end up in the gravy. 2. As is, I think this has promising flavor. But to punch it up and really make it "wow", I add about 1/2 tsp. ground ginger and 1/8 tsp ground cloves, along with an extra dash of salt (1/4 to 1/2 tsp). 3. I like to use 1 1/4 c broth and only 3/4 c milk. This increases the chickeny flavor and makes the gravy a little browner and less pale. Overall, an awesome recipe to start with!
PERFECT!!!!! I'm not a pro but I can cook just about anything, but for some reason fried chicken scares me. Call me crazy! This has very good flavor, VERY GOOD!! and the gravy-OMG!!!! the best! I followed the direction just like it said, I did wings only in the fry daddy added corn starch to the gravy just to give it some thickness. Thanks for the recipe!
This was my first attempt at fried chicken. I followed the recipe to the letter and was extremely happy with the results. The chicken came out moist and nearly falling off of the bone. My family raved about the flavor of the seasoning. It didn't need the gravy, but that didn't stop anyone from enjoying it on the chicken, or the biscuits my wife made. I might try tweaking the seasoning a little to my taste, but it will not disappoint as is.
Oh my gosh! This was sooo good! I was searching for a "chicken fried chicken" recipe and this seemed the closest to it. This recipe did not disappoint. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, which I filleted to half their thickness. I sauteed them in 4 Tbsp. light olive oil for 5 minutes per side. then I transferred them to a covered casserole dish and put them in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes while I finished preparing the rest of the meal. I did add 2 Tbsp. butter to the pan drippings before making the gravy. My gravy was not too thin, it reduced to about 1 1/3 cups when finished. I served this with mashed potatoes, biscuits and a tossed salad. I will definately make this again!
From the mouth of a southern girl...the overall seasoning didn't quite mesh with my tastebuds...I like a little bit of a kick so if you're like me you'll need to add what you like. I did like the double dip though - nice coating. And I took advice from others and browned it in the oil then stuck it in the oven. It really comes out nice and juicy.I did like the gravy (little bit different from what I usually make). but my guest loved it as well. I will probably use both of these recipes again. Thanks!
This was so delicious! I used 4 boneless breasts and cooked them for about 6 minutes per side. My husband took a couple of bites and declared the gravy delicious! I took out 4 T of the flour mix before the raw chicken touched it for using to make the gravy later. I did double the gravy so we would have enough for both the mashed potates and to ladle over the chicken breast cutlets. Never thought of using both chicken broth and milk for gravy, but it was delicious! Excellent recipe. I've also used chicken bouillon cubes and water as a sub for chicken broth and it worked great too. 1 cube per 1 c water. Thanks, I make this all the time now, we love it!
I made this exactly as recipe called for except that I used garlic powder vs. garlic salt, as it is what I had on hand. I added some Lawry's seasoned salt to add the salt. The end result was awesome. Only one problem...couldn't get the coating to stick on. Maybe I didn't start with hot enough oil? The coating was all floating around in the oil with my naked chicken :>. It was still incredible...best thing was the gravy which was heavenly. I will make this one again and make sure my oil is hot enough to start with.
I don't prefer heavy breading so I season my chicken with chicken bouillon powder and pepper, roll in mixture of 3 beaten eggs, 1/3 cup water and generous sprinkling of hot sauce (got this from Paula Deen's recipe), and then roll in flour. Fry in very hot oil set to medium-high(I recommend heating oil for good 10 min. before putting in chicken) for 1 min. on each side uncovered. Then reduce heat to low and simmer covered for 25 min., turning once. Finally, remove lid and increase heat to medium-high to thoroughly brown the crust.
No-one enjoyed this at dinner. My 14 year old who will eat anything said his school's chicken was better than this. The gravy was bland even though I doctored it up with cracked black pepper. Actually had left over chicken that we threw away.
This was one of the best fried chicken I have ever had. I am a southern cook and love flavorful food. I did not make the gravy (although I can't wait to try it) b/c I made baked mac n cheese with the chicken opposed to mashed potatoes. I used all chicken breast and split them in halves. What I did different was soaked my chicken in buttermilk and salt for about 5/6 hours and instead of using garlic salt and poultry season in the flour mixture, I used garlic powder and season all along with the other recommended ingredients. I'm sure I used more spices than what was required as I didn't measure, I only eyed it up. The chicken breast was so very juicy and didn't taste greasy. This is my new found way that I will fry my chicken.
I really like the spice mixture, but the chicken ends up being way too oily in the end from spending so much time in the oil on a low temperature. Cook it at 365 for 6 min, then cover it and cook about 10 min...flip it and do the same 6 uncovered then 5-10 min uncovered. The gravy is really good!
This recipe was delicious! Can't wait to make again! It was a little time consuming so I can't make it on most nights when I get home late for dinner and don't feel like spending 1+ hours in the kitchen, but will make on a weekend. This was soooo good. The gravy was perfect!
I use just about same ingredients, except the poultry seasoning. I will add that to my recipe. Two things I do different, which I read on line, is after chicken has been coated, set in fridge for a while before frying. this will make coating gooey, but oh so good. The second thing is double the gravy. I am from the South--can.t make to much gravy. even good reheated. Thanks for your recipe! Love this site!
I needed to double the flour mixture, but otherwise this recipe is perfect. DELICIOUS!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2002
I have never liked homemade fried chicken, but I was having my boyfriend and his sister over for dinner..so I thought I'd try something new. It was so good. This recipe has an excellent flavor, and it was actually quite simple.
This recipe got rave reviews from everyone who tasted it! Just remember to reduce the time you cook the second round of chicken if you can't fit all the pieces in the pan at once. Preparation can get messy, but afterwards, when you see that pile of golden brown chicken on your table, it's definitely worth the effort!! And the gravy goes great with mashed potatoes.
This recipe came out even better than I had expected. The wife and kids absolutely loved it! The gravy was awesome too. The wife went so far as to say it was the best gravy she had ever tasted! I don't know if that's a credit to the cook or the recipe, but either way that qualifies it as a winner in my recipe book.
Fried chicken is never a simple matter, but it's a labor of love, and this recipe makes it worth every bit of the work! I've always wanted to make good fried chicken with gravy, and this is the way to do it. And it got rave reviews from the men in my home! Way to go!
Very good recipe! I only fried the chicken for about 5 minutes on each side (only turn chicken once) then put it in a 400 degree oven for 25 minutes. The gravy was good... a standard cream gravy. For those who thought it was too bland, add more spices like cracked black pepper and salt to taste. I matched it with mashed potatoes and corn. yummm!!!
This was fantastic! Perfectly crispy and still juicy on the inside. The gravy is a lot like my usual gravy, but with the addition of the chicken broth. I think it made it a lot better than what I've been doing. Excellent!!! This is the go to recipe for me.
I made this recipe for dinner the other night using boneless, skinless chicken breast and it came out fantastic! The gravy was delicious and my husband requested this be added into the rotation. My only complaint, which has nothing to do with the recipe, is that frying food in oil made my house and my hair smell... a small price to pay for a delicious dinner!
SUGGESTION - AS PER chefs AROUND THE COUNTRY- ONCE FINISHED BROWNING CHICKEN PLACE CHICKEN ON LARGE RACK OR 2, THEN PLACE THE RACKS ON LARGE COOKIE SHEET AND FINISH OFF IN 350 DEGREE OVEN. THIS WAY CHECKEN IS COOKED THRU, AND IS VERY CRISPY. THIS GIVES YOU LOTS OF TIME TO MAKE THAT DELICIOUS GRAVY TOO. PS - WORKS WITH FISH TOO. BEST OF GOOD EATS FROM MY SON - 'CHEF MIKE' ALABAMA
The gravy was very good. i tweaked it a little bit coz i didn't have garlic salt so i just used 1 tsp garlic powder and 1 tsp salt; it wasn't enough so next time, i'll add more salt. but everything else, it turned out really good!
