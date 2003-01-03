Fried Chicken with Creamy Gravy

Seasoned fried chicken is served with a rich gravy made from the pan drippings. It's down home goodness that's definitely not for dieters! Takes some preparation, but is definitely worth it. Enjoy!

Recipe by Gina

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat together 1/2 cup milk and egg. In a resealable plastic bag, mix together the flour, garlic salt, paprika, pepper and poultry seasoning. Place chicken in bag, seal, and shake to coat. Dip chicken in milk and egg mixture, then once more in flour mixture. Reserve any remaining flour mixture.

  • In a large skillet, heat oil to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C). Place coated chicken in the hot oil, and brown on all sides. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking chicken until tender, about 30 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet, and drain on paper towels.

  • Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the frying oil. Over low heat, stir in 2 tablespoons of the reserved flour mixture. Stirring constantly, cook about 2 minutes. Whisk in chicken stock, scraping browned bits off bottom of skillet. Stir in 1 cup milk, and bring all to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Serve immediately with the chicken.

Tips

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 40.5g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 29g; cholesterol 141.8mg; sodium 588.3mg. Full Nutrition
