Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

When I prepared this for company this morning I violated my own rule of never serving anything to guests that wasn’t tried and true. Well I needn’t have worried. This cobbler was a hit and my guest requested the recipe. It was perfect in every way. Neither too runny nor too thick, just right sweet, the perfect balance between the topping and the blueberries beneath, and simply exploding with fresh blueberry flavor. The cake-like topping is buttery rich with an almost crackly, flaky exterior. The orange juice (I used fresh-squeezed) was not even discernible so if you don’t have orange juice I’d bet this would be just as good with water! I added no cinnamon. Unless you feel you need to enhance the already simple and luscious flavor of the blueberries and the buttery topping, leave the recipe as is. Perfection shouldn’t be messed with. Last, not only was this impressively and satisfyingly delicious (even without whipped cream or ice cream!), it is incredibly easy and quick to throw together and get into the oven. I baked it for 35 minutes and then, to ensure it was baked through, I laid a sheet of aluminum foil over the top to prevent over browning and baked it and additional five minutes. Excellent recipe with old-fashioned homespun goodness.