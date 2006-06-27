Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

1098 Ratings
  • 5 761
  • 4 224
  • 3 78
  • 2 25
  • 1 10

This recipe works great with other cobbler fruit and is an excellent light dessert that isn't too sweet! Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
185 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In an 8 inch square baking dish, mix blueberries, 3 tablespoons sugar, and orange juice. Set aside. In a small bowl, thoroughly mix flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and 1/2 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla extract. Gradually add flour mixture, stirring just until ingredients are combined. Drop batter by rounded tablespoons over blueberry mixture. Try to cover as much of filling as possible.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 142.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022