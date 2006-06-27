Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler
This recipe works great with other cobbler fruit and is an excellent light dessert that isn't too sweet! Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
I've made this recipe a few times now and must say that the addition of cinnamon both into the berry mixture and cobbler batter really makes this recipe pop. I add about a 1/2 teaspoon to each, but also increase the amount of berries to 5 cups and orange juice to about 1/2 cup. Also I read many reviews of this recipe being too sweet, but I find that with fruit recipes you really have to taste the fruit before you use it to know how much sugar is needed. I rather like the cakey cobbler this recipe produces as opposed to some with a denser topping. The best compliment this recipe can get from me is that even my very picky hubby requests it regularly. Thanks for a nice basic recipe.Read More
This was not a cobbler recipe for me. What I call a cobbler has a crusty crust and this cobbler had a cake like topping which was thick and absorbed the filling into it. The fruit underneath tasted great, but I just did not like the cake like top.Read More
Terrific recipe vaulted into the five-star category by two changes. I have added 1/2 tsp of lemon zest(grated peel) and a bare sprinkle of cinnamon to the blueberry mixture on the bottom. Have added a streusel topping (over the existing two layers in the original recipe) consisting of 1/3 c. Bisquick, 1/3 c. packed brown sugar, 2 T. butter and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. The crunch and nuttiness were missing previously. Mix all streusel topping ingredients together with a pastry blender or forks and sprinkle evenly over the middle layer, baking for 35-40 minutes as usual. Vanilla ice cream is a must for most fans. Oo-o-o, LOOK OUT! It's TOO GOOD!
This is really good! But I did make some changes, namely: 1) I used frozen blueberries. 2) To the berry mix, I added about 2 dashes of ground nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon, and 1.5 tbsp. cornstarch. I also increased the white sugar by 1 tbsp (total of 4 tbsp). The sweetness was just right. 3) I used a rectangular pan, 9.5" x 7". I think that the serving size is more like 4 than 6.
Oh boy! Was this ever a HUGE hit with my family and guests! The only modifications I made were: Instead of 1/3 C pure orange juice, I diluted it down with water, to make 1/3 C liquid. (I am not a big orange juice fan, so I adjusted it for my liking!) I used 4 Cups blueberries, because we had an overabundance of them, and didn't want them to go to waste. The blueberries bake down, and didn't overtake the entire cobbler. Finally, I doubled the topping, but found that the center did not cook fully, so next time I might only do it 1.5 times versus doubling the recipe. We will make this again and again! It is WONDERFUL!
Oh my gosh...this is an outstanding recipe. My daughter and I picked blueberries this morning and I made it tonight. My family devoured it. My husband happened to accidentally drop his second helping on the floor and I thought he was going to cry. Vanilla ice cream on top is the way to go. Thanks for the recipe!! I will make again and again!
There isn't enough crumb topping in this recipe, but this stuff tastes fan-friggin-tastic regardless! Recommend adding about 50%, or even doubling the crust portion of the recipe.
When I prepared this for company this morning I violated my own rule of never serving anything to guests that wasn’t tried and true. Well I needn’t have worried. This cobbler was a hit and my guest requested the recipe. It was perfect in every way. Neither too runny nor too thick, just right sweet, the perfect balance between the topping and the blueberries beneath, and simply exploding with fresh blueberry flavor. The cake-like topping is buttery rich with an almost crackly, flaky exterior. The orange juice (I used fresh-squeezed) was not even discernible so if you don’t have orange juice I’d bet this would be just as good with water! I added no cinnamon. Unless you feel you need to enhance the already simple and luscious flavor of the blueberries and the buttery topping, leave the recipe as is. Perfection shouldn’t be messed with. Last, not only was this impressively and satisfyingly delicious (even without whipped cream or ice cream!), it is incredibly easy and quick to throw together and get into the oven. I baked it for 35 minutes and then, to ensure it was baked through, I laid a sheet of aluminum foil over the top to prevent over browning and baked it and additional five minutes. Excellent recipe with old-fashioned homespun goodness.
Wow! Delicious! I didn't have enough blueberries so I added several fresh peaches, peeled and cut into chunks. I also made a bit more crust, using a full cup of flour and portions of butter and vanilla to match. There are only four members in my family, and the cobbler lasted about 20 minutes. I'll have to double the recipe next time!
Definitely better the next day - tasted too much like orange juice the day I baked it. Still good.
Delicious dessert. I also used blackberries. Can't wait to use peaches! Served warm with ice cream--can't be beat!
I made this dessert on a whim for my family, it was truly the best blueberry cobbler i have ever tried.... don't change a thing
Update: I liked this so much that I've adapted it to different fresh fruits all summer. It was particularly wonderful with Bing cherries! I used a little less sugar in the fruit and just a little sprinkle of lemon juice. Divine with cream....and for breakfast the next moring! ************************* This recipe is perfect! Be aware that this is a cobbler, not a crisp or crumble: the topping is a cake-like batter that absorbs the juices as it bakes, kind of like sweet dumplings. Mmmmmm! I will try a little less sugar next time, just for my personal taste, but I didn't find it cloying. The only suggestion I have is if you use frozen blueberries you need to reduce the added liquid. Try 1 tbsp lemon juice or 2 tbsp frozen concentrated orange juice if you have it. Also allow for extra cooking time depending how much the berries have thawed before it goes in!
This was so very delicious! I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 glass pan, plus increased the bake time about 5 minutes. It was perfect! Good presentation, too!
Amazing!!! The only thing I did different was substitute orange juice for lemon. Not a big orange juice fan, but it came out great. Also, I ran out of blue berries so I added boison berries. Great recipe, thanks for sharing
This was way to sweet for me. Also I did not care for the cobbler topping. Sorry, this was just not my idea of the kind of cobbler I like...on the other hand my husband liked it very much!
This was wonderful. I followed the directions left by some other reviewers and increased the first sugar listed to 4 T., added 1/2 t. nutmeg and 1 1/2 T. cornstarch to blueberries. I increased the flour for the cobbler to 1 c., the salt to 1/8 t., the butter to 3/4 c., the sugar to 3/4 c., and the vanilla to 1 t. After the dough was spread on the blueberries, I sprinkled the top with additional nutmeg and some Turbinado sugar. I wouldn't change anything to this recipe now, and plan to use it often! Thanks!
This was delicious! I made some slight modifications for personal preference: 1) I used frozen raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries; 2) Made 1 + 1/2 of the batter (by increasing the portion size to 9 from 6 and using 2 eggs); 3) Added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon to both the berries and batter; and 4) Left out the orange juice. Served warm with ice cream and the family devoured it. Thanks for the recipe and for all the additional tips from other reviewers!
This was a hit at my home! I made it exactly as specified. The topping had a fantastic cake consistancy, which is what I expect from a cobbler. I did agree with some other reviews that there was a little less topping than I would have liked. I might increase the topping ingredients a little next time but I would not double it as the would be far too much... Thanks for the great recipie
I liked the lightness of the topping. I used lemon extract instead of the vanilla for added citrus zing. Yum.
This is a fantastic cobbler recipe. The only things I changed were to add about 1/4 tsp lemon extract to the dough, then sprinkled raw sugar over the top to make a nice, browned up crust. Easy, and I'll be using it for other types of fruit as well!
This isn't the bestever, but it is easy. 'Could've used more sugar in the berry part - & my berries were already sweet so that's a biggie to note if you're considering making this. I liked the topping. It's thin like the photo shows; just a little crisp, but not crunchy. It isn't biscuit or pie crust like at all. 'Can't think of a comparison. I'd almost forgotten there was oj in it. 'Couldn't tell by taste - at least with my oj. The berry part was surprisingly thickend, not runny. 'Not all that pretty either, but you won't get quick & pretty together too often. :) 'May try the topping with something else.
I made 50% more topping because that's always my favorite parts of cobblers. It tasted pretty good, but because of the cake-like topping it wasn't like cobblers I normally eat. On the other hand, my boyfriend loved that the topping absorbed the juices. I may make it again for him, but I'll still keep my eye open for a better cobbler recipe.
I added a peach to the blueberries, I also added some cinnamon to the flour mixture...YUM!
This was a great recipe. I doubled everything, and added a cup of blueberry pie filling I had in the freezer and didn't know what to do with..and baked this in a 9 x 13 pan. I also melted my shortening for the topping and it was much easier to spread out.
This is the best recipe I've ever tried !! Most use too much sugar, but this is just right.
The first time I made this, I eat with my own homemade ice-cream. It feels like I'm floating in the air.. Great balance between sweet and sour of the blueberry (maybe my blueberry is not sweet enough). In Malaysia, blueberry,strawberry, and raspberry is quite difficult to find, and expensive. Second time I made this, I used peach instead. Turns out OK, but I still prefer the blueberry.
I have got to say, this is the best thing I have eaten in a long time! I had to write this as soon as I ate it too! I only made two changes to the recipe, I added a sprinkling of cinnamon to both the blueberry mixture and the batter, and I doubled the amount of sugar in the blueberry mixture ( 6 Tbs. instead of 3 ). I thought this had the perfect amount of sweetness, but I like very rich things. I thought the "crust" had more of a crispy cookie kind of flavor and texture, rather than a cake like consistency. But, I thought that is part of what made it so great! You could also really taste the sweetness of the orange juice, but couldn't really Identify it apart from the rest of the dish, it complements the blueberries very nicely. Seriously, it's like heaven in your mouth! I will be making this many many more times. My boyfriend will be lucky if he even gets to eat any! : )
this recipe makes the purfect cobbler crust. I used a homemade canned blueberry filling and added the crust from this recipe. It was the perfect addition. The only change I made in the recipe was that I changed the vanilla to 1 tsp. Our family will be eating this many more times.
Great. Added 1 tsp of vanilla but other than that change it was wonderful.
I can't rate your recipe because this is my first time making a cobbler. Your recipe was very easy to make and quick as well. The only problem I had was I had to add more liquid, but I chose to use less butter. I substituted blackberries for the blueberries because we are growing them. It still turned out great!
I've seen some reviews complain about the cakey top, but that is the best part of this recipe! It's so sweet and moist and delicious, but my only complaint is that there wasn't enough of it to fully cover the fruit. The second time I made this, I doubled the cake topping and it was perfect. I also used just a few splashes of lemon juice instead of the orange juice. Since I was using frozen berries, they created enough of their own juice that the extra liquid wasn't needed. This is fantastic with a pack of mixed frozen berries.
I was worried when I watched the cobbler bake because it looked so different from any cobbler I have ever made. The ingredient ratios for baked goods are ususual, however, it turned out beautifully! My husband and guests really loved this cobbler, especially the crunchy topping. I have never had guests ask for a second helping after eating a big meal before. Next time I will increase the amount of topping, as suggested by other reviewers. And definitely serve it ala mode!!
I've had an obsession w/ blueberries this summer and this was the first cobble I've made. Quite easy to make, and good, but not as sweet as I'd like; I'll just add a bit more sugar next time. There was no problem with it getting eaten up though!
When finished mixing the topping, I could tell from the consistency which was more like a cookie, that this wasn't going to crumble or cobbler. I did use less sugar and OJ to coat the berries, and did add 2 teaspoons of cornstarch as I garnered from other reviews that it was too watery. I kept the topping the same- but using light brown sugar instead. The form is funky but the content is delicious.
This recipe is sensational! I took the recommendations from some of the other readers and added some cinnamon to the batter as well as the topping. I will be making this time and time again. I will add, though, that it is not enough topping! I will double it next time for sure. It was so yummy. I served it warmed up with vanilla ice cream.
OMG! This was delicious and soooo easy to make. I baked it in a 2 qt french white casserole dish and it was perfect. Topped with a little vanilla frozen yogurt or ice cream or whipped cream - awesome dessert. (and yummy breakfast the next morning minus the ice cream, of course)
I just took this out of the oven for a pitch-in in 2 hours and what a disaster! There is no cobbler, just floating "discs" that look like it should be a cake, but it sure isn't. I felt there was too much butter in the topping but followed the recipe since everyone raved. Now I'm deciding if I should put Bisquick biscuits on top and rebake - anyone suggest what went wrong?
Great stuff!! I added a shake or two of tapioca to the berries...keeps it from being runny.
I loved this and wouldn't change a thing!
EXCELLENT...!(I sing this in a high pitched voice every time I make and eat this, I swear!)I'm a diabetic so I bake with Splenda brand called "Splenda Sugar", heavy like sugar. To the batter I add: 1 1/2 tsp Cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, and 1/3 cup of Splenda brand of Brown sugar called "Splenda Brown Sugar Blend" and it's dark brown sugar. And to the fruit, I add 1/3 cup Splenda Sugar Blend and 2 or 3 tbl spoons of cornstarch, I toss berries with this and then add juice. I then use a slotted spoon and move berries to prepared baking dish. Spoon dollops of batter on top, evenly spread out over berries and then pour juice mixture. And follow baking directions, cobbler bakes up golden brown, berry filling is thick, never runny. I can never wait when it's out of the oven. I dish it up and top it off with frozen whip cream (Cool Whip, no substitutions!) and it melts and tastes just like ice cream--DE-LISH! You absolutely HAVE to try this recipe!
This was simple and delicious!
What I got was a runny mess w/o thickener for the berries (and didn't add OJ) with a thin crispy crust on top that did not appeal to me at all. I like a more substantial top, way too much butter for what I ended up with. Top was crispy not crunchy. I'm sorry, but not for me.
Very simple and tasty!
I like this recipe and will use it a lot t his summer.
This was great. I made one change and used lemonade instead of orange juice because lemons seemed to go with blueberries better than oranges.
The filling was a bit on the runny side as I ate this right out of the oven... but after awhile it soaked up into the topping, which tastes to me just like a sugar cookie. The perfect cobbler...all around delicious, and I'll be keeping this recipe on file. Thanks!
I made this because I had tons of blueberries as the result of a morning spent picking blueberries. Although my husband loved the recipe, I thought the orange juice was a bit overpowering. Next time I'll use 1/2 orange juice and 1/2 another type of juice - maybe grape juice.
This is an excellent recipe, wouldn't change a thing, the cakey topping was scrumptious.
It is just me and my hubby, so I made enough for two and baked them in ramekins..Followed the cinnamon advice and added it to both mixtures...didn't have and OJ on hand so I used apple juice instead. It tasted really good! I will defiantly make this again!
This was the easiest blueberry dessert I've ever made and we just loved it. I would add some raspberries for some tartness, but other than that, a definate keeper. Thanks!
Followed [almost] exactly but used frozen berries, drained. This was SO awesome! Family favorite!
I am not sure if it is the organe juice or what, but we are not a fan of this. Nobody liked it and everyone in my family are big dessert eaters. My youngest who eats anything refused to eat more than two bites of this.
Very very tasty. Simple to put together. Luckily from the other reviews I was warned for the cakey type topping, to me, a cobbler has the crumb crust top. But nevertheless, still delicious! Will certainly be making again. Like other reviewers I too added a pinch of cinnamon to the blueberries and then a light grating of nutmeg into the flour. Adds just a tiny hint of the spices without taking away from the blueberries. Everything else was exact, perfect with the orange juice. I did not find it overly sweet, which I appreciated. Will be trying this with other fruits as well! Well done Jen!
I used frozen blueberries and added an extra cup because they shrink so much when they cook. Turned out perfectly. So good.
I made this with fresh blueberries and freshly squeezed orange juice. Delicious!!! We loved the rich biscuit topping but next time I'll double it as there wasn't quite enough for the amount of fruit.
I think the cobbler is great but I made a tweak. I put my family's cinnamon crumble on top. I have to say, I love it!
The pastry was sweet and delicious and my kids loved it before it was even baked (my kids licked the bowl). I used canned blueberries and found the dish too sweet. I would make this again using peaches instead.
This is a ten star recipe! I will never make another cobbler recipe again. I doubled the recipe and used 3c peaches and 3c blueberries. I ran out of eggs (gasp!) so I only used one. I topped it with turbinado sugar after it finished cooking. It made it sparkle and gave it a little crunch. I'm in love!
This Cobbler is the BEST EVER! I only had 2 cups of fresh bluberries so I added 1 Cup of frozen and it turned out perfect, just the right sweetness and the cookie like crust is to die for! My husband loved it! I will be making this one again!!
This had an overall too-sweet flavor. I feel like it would have been better if the recipe had lemon juice or lemon zest in it to counterbalance all of the sweetness. I'm sure there are better blueberry cobbler recipes out there.
added 1/4 tsp cinnamon to the dough - yum!
Very good. Added a little milk to the batter, and sprinkled some sugar on top before baking, for a crunchier crust. Just know that this is not a thick crust, though. Delicious with vanilla ice cream.
This was excellent!!!!!! It was the best cobbler I have ever had. Unlike most coblers the topping wasn't so doughy, which I liked.
This was great! I made this three times and it was very easy and got great reviews each time! I followed the recipe just as is.
My first cobbler ever was a huge hit with this recipe. I used 4C blueberries and added 1/2t cinnamon to both the crust and filling mixtures. Baked up perfectly and gave a my family a whole new respect for blueberries.
Used blueberries and blackberries. Doubled the cobbler topping as I used a bigger pan. I love the cakey-ness of it. Yum!
This is the best blueberry recipe out there. I did as others suggested and added cinnamon but left out nutmeg. My company absolutely loved it. 6 people inhaled this dessert and my uncle ate the last of it out of the pan. The crust was cake-like but crispy which I loved. I will not make any other blueberry dessert. It was incredible! Thank you for a great recipe!
I just made this for our dinner guests and we all loved it! It was great with vanilla ice cream. I used whole wheat pastry flour instead of the white flour. I didn't want a thick topping, so the amount was perfect for me. The only thing I will change next time is to add less sugar to the topping since the berries were so naturally sweet this time of year.
Great recipe . .we loved it but instead of orange juice I used fresh squeezed lemon juice. It was wonderful.
YUMMY! I love a cakey cobbler. So much so, I think I'll double the batter next time. The only change I made was the addition of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. to the batter and also to the berries. I can't wait to try it with peaches!
This is a very good cobbler. I substituted strawberries and blackberries for most of the blueberries, and it turned out perfectly. Thanks!
Really tasty recipe. The topping is essentially a sugar cookie recipe, so you obviously can't go wrong with that! I took another reviewer's advice and made a streusel topping on top of the dough recipe, but I don't believe it enhances the original recipe. Very good as is!
I made this cobbler for a party and was a bit concerned since I hadn't tested the recipe before. It was so easy and wonderful! My guests loved it. I used frozen blueberries instead of fresh and it turned out great.
Made this for my boyfriend's birthday. He LOVES blueberries. I've never made cobbler before and was very nervous. I chose this recipe because it had simple ingredients and high reviews. The ONLY thing I changed was, I added 2 teaspoons of cornstarch in the berry/sugar/juice mixture. The consistency turned out perfect. Without it, it would have been runny. His family was impressed. I made lots of points that night. They've asked me to bring this dish for Thanksgiving! THANK YOU!
This was my first cobbler ever attempted and I am pleased to say that my boyfriend and I really enjoyed it! Yaaay!
The topping, while it had a very distinctive buttery taste, was just to light in texture and very insubstantial. The night I made it, we had out of town company, and while everyone said they liked the taste, every one (ranging from ages 4 to 62) felt like they had eaten air. The blueberries were phenomenal and we all (7 of us) particularly liked the addition of the orange juice, a nice change from other recipes I've made which called for lemon juice. I will save that info and look for a different topping.
A summer dessert that i so easy you can make it right at your next bbq or potluck... just mix, bake and wait for the accolades that follow.
After reading reviews, I added more sugar to the blueberries as well as a liberal dash of cinnamon. I liked it so well that I made it again the next week, and doubled the cobbler part. Still very tasty, but I probably should've let it bake longer. It was a bit gooey in the middle in spots. But that's not a problem for me.
The first time i made this is was delicious, however, it was a little watery from the orange juice. Also, i found that I didnt really have enough batter to cover the top. That didnt stop my boyfriend from devouring it and bragging to his mother about how delicious my cobbler came out. The next time i made it, I used a little more blueberries and let it sit in the oj and sugar in the fridge for about an hour and doubled the batter. I had the same problem another reviewer had that the middle didnt quite cook through, but it was even better than first time i made it! The next time Ill do 1.5 batter and it should be perfection!
I read the reviews about their not being enough of the flour/butter mixture so I doubled that part - except I did not double the butter - we couldn't bring ourselves to use 2 sticks. It cooked just fine but personally I felt the topping was bland and the berry mixture too sweet. My husband loved the dessert though.
First time I've ever made blueberry cobbler. Very easy to make, but I expected more and maybe a little sweeter. I will add a bit more sugar next time. My husband LOVED it though. I'll definitely make it again.
This was really easy and over-the-top GOOD. OMG. I used frozen blueberries and blackberries, and didn't measure, so probably used too much, but I'm Italian, and "more is more". It's the law. "Abondanza". Also added the cinnamon per the suggestion and basically followed the recipe, with just a little sugar sprinkled over the batter to crystallize. I'd like to try the turbinado sugar for that next time. I made pot roast for a boyfriend, and made this for dessert, topped it warm with vanilla bean ice cream AND whipped cream, and he said it was the best meal he'd ever had. Mm mm mm! I took pictures of him eating it, because his eyes were closed. LOL. Make this, People!
This would get 5 stars if it were yellow cake over blueberries, but it's not a cobbler. The berries came out wonderfully. I didn't enjoy the cake topping. I'm sure it would make a good cake.
This was wonderful and very easy. I also doubled the top crumble part like others had suggested. I am glad I did. I do not think a single batch would be anywhere near enough. Excellent. Thank you for this one.
It was so good. Do refrigerate afterwards because the crust seems to get soggy.
one of the easiest cobblers to make.
delicious with blueberries picked that day. the cobblar top sank in with the berries though, but still tasted wonderful
Delicious! I followed the main body of the recipe, along with suggestions of others. Added thickening for blueberries, lemon juice and water instead of OJ, sugar to taste,extra blueberries, cinnamon sprinkle on berries and in cobbler mix.
This really is the "Best Ever"! The bluberries have a nice orange-y flavor and the topping is wonderful. I only had frozen berries that I tossed with the sugar and the the orange juice. The flavor was excellent, but it was too juicy. Next time if using frozen berries I will add 1-2 tablespoons cornstarch to the sugar. I also added 1 teaspoon cinnamon to the topping. Wonderful recipe. Thanks, Jen!
This was fabulous. I used the stresusel topping as well, just because it was a little lower in fat. I also used Splenda in the filling, so it turned into a fairly light dessert. The blueberry filling is fabulous...the orange juice tastes great. I'll definitely use this recipe again!
Even though my blueberries were not so sweet to start off, the OJ & sugar really helped! I left the cobbler on the counter overnight (uncovered) & the crust was still a little crispy the next day. Next time I will double the filling.
The filling part was great and so easy to make. However, the topping was just ok. I too expected to have more of a "struddle" crust so I actually remade the crust because it was so creamy. My guest did like it, so although I was a bit disappointed it was not such a big deal.
This is a GREAT Recipe!.....turned out perfect! not too sweet.....just right....I used 4 cups of blueberrys and 1 1/2 of the crust recipe, the other reviews really help when deciding on which recipe to try and how to adjust. Thanks.....
Everyone LOVED it...Ive made it twice, and subbed lemon juice with a little sugar in it for the OJ.
This is delicious dessert and guests always seem to enjoy it. The topping is so moist with the perfect amount of sweetness. The only change I make is that I use apple juice instead of orange juice and add a teaspoon of cinnamon to the blueberries. I think the apple juice and cinnamon are more complimentary than the orange. Just my own preference. Overall a wonderful (and easy) recipe you'll make again and again!
This recipe was easy and quick to make. Tried it tonight and it's gone! Even the kids liked it. I am always looking for recipes that are easy to do dairy-free (allergic son) and this one worked great!
I would give this 10 stars if I could. The topping is like a sugar cookie. Perfect combination of fruit, topping, sweetness and "liquid". It was EXCELLENT, easy and just delicious! I can't wait for summer and all the fruit that'll be in season!!