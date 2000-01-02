Cheese Dipping Sauce

148 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 55
  • 3 16
  • 2 5
  • 1 6

A wonderful cheese sauce perfect for dipping chips or vegetables in.

By Jackie

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size saucepan, melt butter or margarine. Mix in flour and 1 teaspoon of salt. Stir continually until the mixture is simmering.

    Advertisement

  • Slowly pour milk into the mixture. Continue stirring over a medium heat until the mixture has thickened. Stir in cheese and mustard. Continue stirring until all of the cheese is melted and the dip is smooth. Serve warm after adding salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 49.8mg; sodium 822.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022