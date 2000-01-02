Cheese Dipping Sauce
A wonderful cheese sauce perfect for dipping chips or vegetables in.
A wonderful cheese sauce perfect for dipping chips or vegetables in.
I needed a dipping sauce for pigs in a blanket and this recipe was perfect for that. I added 1 teaspoon Liquid Smoke for a hickory flavor. Now, to borrow a hint from Rachel Ray: the secret to smoothness is in the stirring. Stir the sauce in a figure 8 motion. I don't know what makes the difference (and neither did she) but it works. Mine was very creamy.Read More
I've tried this recipe twice, but each time it turns out tasting slightly "gritty" or powdery. Tried a little less flour, but no help.Read More
I needed a dipping sauce for pigs in a blanket and this recipe was perfect for that. I added 1 teaspoon Liquid Smoke for a hickory flavor. Now, to borrow a hint from Rachel Ray: the secret to smoothness is in the stirring. Stir the sauce in a figure 8 motion. I don't know what makes the difference (and neither did she) but it works. Mine was very creamy.
This recipe is quick and easy! I think those that find it has a powdery/grainy taste might either be using low fat cheese (why bother!) or you can use corn starch instead of flour - 1 to 2 tbsb just mix it w/ a touch of milk/water in a glass, then add in as a liquid with the milk.
A good all-purpose cheese sauce. I add one half teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce to kick it up a bit. I've also noticed that if you use pre-grated cheese-in-a-bag, the texture is grainy. Just grate up some good cheddar.
Great cheese sauce, especially on fries or used as nacho dip! For a smooth, creamy texture, use a wire wisk and stir in a figure eight. If the prepared mustard is too stong, shake in a bit of mustard powder instead. For a little kick, add a few drops of jalapeno juice at the end, for the best nacho dip, ever!
I've tried this recipe twice, but each time it turns out tasting slightly "gritty" or powdery. Tried a little less flour, but no help.
This was an awesome cheese sauce and so VERY easy to make. I followed the directions exactly (other than I added a touch of Worchestershire sauce) and it turned out perfect! I never have trouble getting my kids to eat their veggies, but let me tell you they RAVED over them with this cheese sauce. My daughter asked if everytime I make cauliflower, if I could please make this sauce. Thanks SO MUCH Jackie!!
I liked this on my baked potato, although I can see how it had the gritty/powdery texture that others have mentioned. I probably wouldn't use this as a "chip" kinda dip, but it did the trick on a potato w/ broccoli. Thanks Jackie!
This makes a terrific dip for pretzels!
This one had me worried at first as it didnt thicken up right away as it was supposed to, but it came through with my patience being tested. My first cheese saucer EVER and what a hit, my very picky friends loved it as I served it over broccoli and cauliflower.
This recipe introduced me to the roux. Excluding the ingredients specific to the cheese sauce, I use the roux from this recipe as a base to make seafood chowder, using seafood chowder mix in place of the flour. Or any cream base sauce from a package, like an Alfredo, and use that in place of the flour. Back to the cheese dipping sauce, I do add much more cheese. And/or any other non-processed cheese I have on hand like Parmesan or Asiago. Thank you for this recipe, it has become the foundation for many of my cooking creations!
I love this recipe...it goes great with anything! You have to be careful not to overcook/burn the flour mixture, that's why it is getting gritty for some of you. If it turns even a little bit beige or brown, it's no good. I love making this with pepper jack cheese too, it gives it a little kick. So good! I also leave out the salt, because most processed cheese is already so salty!
I, too, tried this recipe twice. I found that it came out tasting odd. Gritty is not quite right. I suppose powdery is a good word. Just plain odd. I also thought it tasted very mustardy and reduced the mustard on the second try to about 1/3 t. Overall, not a favorite recipe of mine. However, it was very easy and quick.
Good bait on the salty side added a dash of worshire sauce which toned down the mustard taste.
For my first time ever really melting cheese for a sauce, I found this recipe not only extremely easy, but DELICIOUS! I can't wait to make it again. I think I will cut back on the salt a little, though, as I like to use medium or sharp cheddar which already have kind of a salty bite to them.
This is a pretty good recipe overall but WAY too salty. I will cut the salt to no more than 1/4t next time although I think it could probably be omitted all together. I also left out the mustard because I was planning to mix with homemade salsa to make a queso-type dip. I wish I could rate higher but that salt just killed it for me.
I loved this. I used it for the cheese sauce in the Pork Chops and Cheesy Potatoes. It was absolutely wonderful!!
For no apparent reason whatsoever, my cheese sauce was thicker than anticipated. There's nothing wrong with the ratios here -- guess I just had one of "those days" in the kitchen :=) Thanks for the recipe!
All I could taste was salt. After kicking myself repeatedly for wasting my precious cheese, I started kicking myself for realizing this was only a white sauce, with additions. A white sauce can be flavored with anything (cheese, pan drippings, etc.) and extended by more liquid (water, milk, broth) the way Grammy used to do it. For anyone having a tough time with melted cheese consistency, stirring must be rapid, and constant, until the desired consistency has been reached.
A really basic cheese sauce - more like something that would be good over cauliflower or broccoli. This would be good over a spicy chili or add some green chilies or jalapenos and kick it up a notch.
Great taste; with something this easy, why go out? Now you can have queso or nachos any time.
I used dribs and drabs of cheese around the kitchen to make this (cheddar, jack, and American cheese adding up to one cup), and while the taste was fine, the texture and consistency were terrible. I even let the entire soup simmer for fifteen minutes with the lid off attempting to get rid of its liquid nature, but alas, the result was simply an extremely grainy soup.
My daughter and I modified this recipe by adding 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon of onion flakes. We also used old cheese and cream instead of milk. It was delicious.
It came out pretty good, but it was salty. I would make again, but would not add any salt. I also used Spicy brown mustard instead of regular (it's all I could find)
I made this to go with homemade unsalted soft pretzels and it was perfect! I also see this going well with corn dogs or really anything that is good with both mustard and cheese. I can understand the flavor seeming a bit weird to some, I think you really need to like mustard to like this. I also didn't have any problems with the texture, it turned out perfectly.
Perfect cheese sauce! I enjoy it over penne pasta!!
Great basic sauce. I added green chilies and salsa to it to make nacho cheese sauce.
I left out the mustard, but really like the recipe. It came out nice and smooth, perfect!
After reading the reviews, i was worried that this might turn out gritty... I did not find my sauce gritty at all. Made sure that my butter/flour was whisked smooth before adding the milk and cheese. Found a little thick so added a bit more milk. Great over broccoli.
This dip is great! We used it to dip our curly fries.. yummy! Also, we had hamburgers and I poured the sauce on top of the patty. It was great! Thanks for the recipe!
This cheese sauce is really good. I served the sauce over the cheesy chicken meatball recipe from this site. Very good!
Cut salt in half, but it was still too salty. Will try again, but will only add a pinch of salt next time. Tasted great otherwise. Goes well on top of baked potatoes.
This was my first cheese sauce ever. It turned out great! I used American Cheese in mine (sorry for manipulating in any way). I read other reviews and can speculate a couple things for others. Butter and flour is a roux so make sure you cook the roux to get the flour taste cooked out. Quality of cheese makes a difference when you return it to a liquid form so if you bought cheap cheese then you may have a less than ideal sauce. I appreciated the mustard. It contributed nicely.
Pretty good! I added tex mex seasoning and left out the prepared mustard, because I didn't have any. I found it a bit salty. I will add less (or none at all) salt next time. It was really good with potato wedges!
Pretty good. You can really taste the real cheese in them so that was nice. I added too much salt so it was a little salty.
Sorry folks, but I’m afraid those of you having trouble with the grainy texture are not cooking the recipe correctly. Just a guess but I think you are not simmering the butter and flour or maybe adding the milk too quickly. I did not change anything in the recipe and it turned out perfect. My sister and her husband came over and they loved it too. I served it over broccoli. My husband won't eat it without cheese. I usually just use a jar cheese but this is definitely better, I'll never buy another jar.
The ratios are way off, this came out clumpy and gritty with very little flavor. Will not attempt again.
Nice smooth texture. Grated cheese from a block, the grainy results of some, as suggested, could be from the anti-caking agent added to pre-grated cheese. Substituted the mustard with some jalepeno juice and slices (from a jar) to 'nacho' it up a bit. Was lovely, but I was conservative with the spice and could have put more in :)
This was a very good basic cheese sauce especially for last minute preparation. Had all the ingredients on hand. Put over broccoli and tasted great. Simple but good.
Much too salty! But it tasted good. I'm sure if I cut back on the salt it would taste fabulous.
yeah no. it literally is just a flop. i didn’t want to waste money at taco bell but now i do. waste money at taco bell and i waste food and money making this
I love simple recipes that use ingredients that I have on hand and that taste great and this one hits the mark. Super simple, easy and delicious. Used over veggies, and then dipped some chips in what I had left.
This would be great on soft pretzels with the mustard, but the kids want to add a half cup salsa next time we make this for nacho chips.
This sauce is delicous. I took one reviewers idea of addind salsa and making it a sauce for nachos and it was fab. Will definitely be making again. Only thing that went wrong was adding in the flour but that was my fault not the recipes. Highly recommended sauce. Thanks for the recipe.
I opted to used a good swiss cheese with this and dry mustard along with a bit of cayenne for a little kick. I made a funky little side dish using some of our Easter eggs that actually tasted really good. I halved the hard boiled eggs, placed them in a casserole dish, topped them with the sauce along with a sprinkling of parm and popped it in the oven. Good sauce Jackie!
I haven't tried this yet, but I just wanted to say that the people who have grainy cheese sauce are likely "rushing" the process. Either mixing ingredients in too quickly or having the heat up too high. If cheese boils, it tends to get quite grainy.
this is a tasty sauce with nearly endless improvisational possibilities.
This is pretty good stuff! I made it for my daughter to dip her chicken nuggets in and she loved it. (So did I.)
This was a good, easy sauce. We made barbecue nachos (like from Corky's) using this sauce and it was awesome.
This was a great recipe. Thank you! We all loved it. I substitued the white flour with oat flour, did 1% milk and added approx. 1 tbsp of garlic powder and it was fantastic! Thanks again for the recipe!
Easy, good. I used pre-shredded tex-mex style cheese and it did not turn out grainy. Make sure you stir continually!
This was really good- Although it did not have the real creamy texture I was looking for...but the mustard addition really gave it a lot of zing that I enjoyed. Very very easy and fast to make. I made a second time the next day and before I added the mustard, I tasted it, its great either with or without the mustard. Homemade bread dipped in this cheese was to die for!
this sauce is delicious!
I didn't eat any of this so I'm reporting for others at the party. I used cornstarch instead of flour to get rid of the "gritty" texture. The sauce reheated in the micro when we got there and seemed smoother then than when I first finished it. I used a bag of pre-shredded mexican cheese blend and added a dash of worcestershire sauce for a bit of flavor.
I melted the butter first and then added the flour and brought it to a boil before adding everything else to make it less grainy. I also added chopped onion and sautéed them for a couple of minutes before adding the milk. It was an excellent addition to our baked potato bar and I will definitely make this again!
very good! I used a mix of cheeses I had on hand (lowfat cheddar, smoky bacon cheddar, mexican style). A little hot sauce might give it some zip!
This is okay. I needed something very fast and I had these ingredients in the frig. We used it with chicken nuggets. Next time I will add hot sauce for a kick!
Excellent recipe - I will never buy velveeta again!!! My daughter likes this better with the mustard cut in half. This could be a great base for queso and tastes great on chicken tenders in its original format.
It was good but it needs a kick of something to give it some flavor.
For those who are finding the sauce gritty or grainy it's all in how you make the roux sauce. When you add the milk to the roux it needs to be simmered for about 20 minutes before adding the cheese. Allrecipes has a great page on "How to make roux", explaining how to prevent a grainy sauce. http://dish.allrecipes.com/how-to-make-roux/
I really didn't care for this sauce. I followed the directions, but cut back on the salt per other reviewers' suggestions. It somehow didn't taste cheesy enough. I think the ratio of cheese to milk should have been more. I added some sliced jalapenos, but that didn't really help. Won't make again.
This recipe is great. You cannot however, use the bagged shredded cheese, it has additives that causes a gritty texture. You must grate your cheese from a block to ensure a smooth velvety sauce.
This recipe is delicious and easy!! I use this with crusty bread, and is part of our fondue. I just add a little less salt, because I use marble cheese
Great simple recipe. You can also double the cheese and add salsa (don't add too much tough or it might become too watery) :-)
I used half milk half beer and spicy mustard. I would probably not add the salt again early in the recipe as I thought it was a bit too salty. It's a great quick dipping sauce and reheats perfectly and doesn't separate like most rue based sauces. We eat it with the Pillsbury crescent roll Philly roll. It's the bomb!
Excellent cheese sauce. I added a bit more mustard and used stone ground to add a kick. The consistency was perfect. I kept it in a warming tray and it stayed creamy. We dipped pumpernickel bread and used it as a garnish for bratwurst.
This cheese sauce had an excellent texture! But it was very salty. I would half the amount and salt. I could also taste the mustard more than I was expecting. Next time I think I’ll also half the mustard.
Perfect on veggies. I had no problem with consistency using a quality longhorn cheddar. It is on the salty side so either cut back or eliminate entirely.
Cut the mustard in half and cook it right so it doesn't come out grainy (read some other reviews that address this) and this sauce comes out pretty tasty. I didn't measure my cheese, pretty sure I used more than the recipe. Add some drops of Sriracha for a little extra zing. Love it with breadsticks I make with the Amazing Whole Wheat Pizza Dough.
I've been making this recipe for years and it always turns out well. It's quite flexible since you can tailor it any way you like by changing the type of mustard or cheese (and adding other seasoning, as desired). I think that some people forget that the finished product is always dependent on high-quality ingredients (organic is best, IMO) and proper execution of the recipe. You have to make sure the roux is cooked long enough before slowly adding the milk. It will start to bubble and turn brown, getting slightly thick in the meantime. Using cheese that you've shredded at home may work better since packaged shredded cheese contains additives.
I love this cheese sauce it is my go to sauce , I use dejion mustard about a tablespoon, a teaspoon of dry mustard powder and a couple splashes of Worcestershire sauce , and it taste amazing I also use low fat milk and I add way more cheese than a cup I split between a mild cheddar and a american it seems to be the best combo also the first few times I tried to make the rou ( flour +butter part) it would get to thick to fast and I would have trouble with clumps so I melt butter then add a little flour at a time until I've unused half the flour then I add about two tablespoons of the milk mix then the rest of the flour it helps making the rou so much easier OK hope that helps I'm going to eat my breakfast burritos !!!
Very easy, had all ingredients on hand. No problems with sauce at all. I did not add more salt at all. Great smoothness and worked well with the broccoli and the left over noodles. However, my picky kids would not eat it. I think I will try it with other cheeses next time.
Yummy!! I used Velvetta instead of Cheddar but they still went great with soft pretzels that I made.
This is a great cheese sauce base. You can do so many things with it! I added taco seasoning to it and it made a whole new sauce, but it was still really good before changing it at all. I did use Kroger brand shredded cheese and the texture didn't bother me at all.
Way way WAY too salty! I will completely omit it next time and salt to taste at the end, instead.... If it's even needed. Other than that, it was super easy and worked very well. I used it for tortilla chips tonight and am going to make a Mac and cheese with it tomorrow.
There is a fundamental flaw in this recipe. When you mix an oil (butter) and flour and milk, you are creating a roux. In order to make sure your recipe doesn't turn out grainy, you need to make the roux correctly. Usually this means for every TBSP or oil, you need a TBSP of butter and a cup of milk. The ratio in this recipe is off. It should be one TBSP butter, one TBSP flour, and one cup milk. You'll have a much smoother outcome. The other important thing is to prepare the roux correctly because it is the base of the dish. making the perfect roux is more intuitive than anything else.
I was only making this for me so I halfed all of the ingredients. It came out perfectly smooth (guess I cooked it right). The only problem was it was a bit to salty. I would probably only use a pinch of salt next time and maybe spicy mustard instead of yellow. The taste is a bit weak but overall it is quick, easy, and good.
Was gritty. Wasn't the flour that made it gritty because i cut that out. Has to be the cheese. Great taste but i think using a melting/fondue cheese would be better.
I made this and 1 teaspoon of salt is WAY TOO MUCH!! Couldn't even eat it. Might try again but with way less salt.
Good recipe! I made this for ham and cheese English muffins and it was perfect. My five-year-old loved it, too.
Added in some diced green chili peppers and it came out absolutely amazing! Super quick and easy too
I doubled it without exact measure, and added cayenne pepper, mustard powder. Delicious. Next time I will add jalapenos...
I used corn starch instead of flour and it was less grainy/powdery.
I did as suggested and added some liquid smoke. This was fabulous!!! And much cheaper than just doing melted cheese!
if you use this i would suggest using a strong flavored cheese because i used a medium cheddar (which tasted more like a mild)and the milk overpowered it a bit. tasted mostly like cream with some cheese. and mine was a bit gritty too but it must have been the way i cooked the roux. but anyways i added some seasoned salt and worchestire sauce and it was pretty good!
Great consistency. I did add 1/2 tsp. worcestershire sauce and was careful to add the milk slowly. I used it on broccoli and cauliflower and am looking forward to trying it on a variety of other thigs.
Great over french fries! Added a tsp worcestershire sauce and a little cayenee pepper for a kick. Used this recipe to make a central IL favorite Horseshoes. A horseshoe is a piece of toast with your favorite cooked meat (hamburger, ham, buffalo chicken breast, etc) on top followed by french fries on top and then covered with cheese sauce! YUM!!!
The gritty or powdery texture MAY come from using shredded cheese from a bag. They coat that stuff in STARCH to prevent it from sticking.
This was extremely powedery, I didn't using bagged cheese I shredded my own, It has no taste at all and its so gritty.
I love this cheese sauce it is my go to sauce , I use dejion mustard about a tablespoon, a teaspoon of dry mustard powder and a couple splashes of Worcestershire sauce , and it taste amazing I also use low fat milk and I add way more cheese than a cup I split between a mild cheddar and a american it seems to be the best combo also the first few times I tried to make the rou ( flour +butter part) it would get to thick to fast and I would have trouble with clumps so I melt butter then add a little flour at a time until I've unused half the flour then I add about two tablespoons of the milk mix then the rest of the flour it helps making the rou so much easier OK hope that helps I'm going to eat my breakfast burritos !!!
This was a great, super easy recipe. I was making mummy dogs for a Halloween party and needed a nice cheese sauce I could dye green and spread under the dog for a little oozing action. The hint of mustard was the perfect complement to my dogs and would also be tasty with pretzels. Seriously, I couldn't believe how quickly it came together and how awesome the consistency was for my purposes.
This was wonderful!! Great for parties!!
Very good sauce. I didn't catch the powdery taste others have mentioned. We served it over broccoli and then added the rest to leftover pasta and stuck it in the freezer for a quick lunch.
I can never get this to taste good. the cheese flavor is bland.
Whole family loved it. Used cornstarch as someone else suggested instead of flour - very smooth. We had it with homemade pretzels.
Easy, good base for any cheese sauce or dip -- I just made some great chile con queso!
The first time I made this I was throwing a dinner together for company last minute. I fallowed the directions exactly but doubled it I added a tad of garlic salt, bacon bits and chopped jalapeño and drizzled over hot tater tots! This sauce was a hit and was a perfect “spruce up” to just ordinary tots. I will be making this many times in the future.
Poured over cauliflower, it came out great! Really simple to make.
I've seen other cheese sauce recipes and they're always kind of bland. This sounded good, with the addition of mustard. Without first trying it, I also added a splash of Frank's Red Hot and a shake of dry mustard. Result...-more zing! A great recipe! My whole family loved it!
Made this sauce for my broccoli for Easter dinner. It was fantastic. I used cream instead of milk, and I cut the amounts of butter, flour, and salt in half because I didn't plan on making that much. I used about a cup of cream and a cup of cheese and it came out perfect.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections