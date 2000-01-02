Cheese Dipping Sauce

I love this cheese sauce it is my go to sauce , I use dejion mustard about a tablespoon, a teaspoon of dry mustard powder and a couple splashes of Worcestershire sauce , and it taste amazing I also use low fat milk and I add way more cheese than a cup I split between a mild cheddar and a american it seems to be the best combo also the first few times I tried to make the rou ( flour +butter part) it would get to thick to fast and I would have trouble with clumps so I melt butter then add a little flour at a time until I've unused half the flour then I add about two tablespoons of the milk mix then the rest of the flour it helps making the rou so much easier OK hope that helps I'm going to eat my breakfast burritos !!!