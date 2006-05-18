Cauliflower Cheese Pie

This cauliflower cheese pie is made with a delicious potato crust.

Recipe by Linda S Gibson

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a shallow 9 inch baking dish or pie pan.

  • To make crust: Use a cheese cloth to squeeze extra liquid from the grated potatoes. In a medium size mixing bowl, combine potato, onion, egg, salt and flour. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pie pan, and pat it down with a rubber spatula or your fingertips. Bake for 30 minutes. Brush the crust with oil, and bake for another 10 minutes. Remove crust from oven, and reduce the oven's temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To make the filling: In a large frying pan over a high heat, heat the oil until hot. Reduce the temperature to medium and saute onion, garlic, basil, thyme, salt, pepper and paprika in the hot oil; cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Stir the cauliflower into the pan and cook for 15 minutes.

  • Spread 1/2 of the cheese onto the potato crust. Spoon the vegetables on top of the cheese. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the sauteed vegetables. Beat the milk and eggs together in a small bowl, and then pour over the vegetables and cheese. Sprinkle paprika over the mixture.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the custard is set and the top of the pie is slightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 185.2mg; sodium 953.1mg. Full Nutrition
