Cauliflower Cheese Pie
This cauliflower cheese pie is made with a delicious potato crust.
This cauliflower cheese pie is made with a delicious potato crust.
This was excellent. I used frozen hash browns and will try using frozen cauliflower next time just to make it more convenient.Read More
With some modification, this could be a great recipe! The crust was delicious but next time I will use more potato so it is thicker. I will also use dried mixed herbs, as I found the thyme a little too powerful. The custard topping was delicious! Next time I will use a combination of cauliflower and broccolli (although I think any vegetable would work well).Read More
With some modification, this could be a great recipe! The crust was delicious but next time I will use more potato so it is thicker. I will also use dried mixed herbs, as I found the thyme a little too powerful. The custard topping was delicious! Next time I will use a combination of cauliflower and broccolli (although I think any vegetable would work well).
This was excellent. I used frozen hash browns and will try using frozen cauliflower next time just to make it more convenient.
I admit I used a frozen pie crust for this instead of making the potato crust (lazy lazy lazy!), but it came out wonderfully. The cauliflower filling was so tasty, you could just do that step of this recipe as a delicious vegetable side dish. Yum!
I love this! It's totally scrumptious. I grated some parmesan cheese in with the cheddar. Next time I might use some feta and mushrooms as well. I was impatient and didn't allow the potato crust to get crispy and brown, so the crust layer in tandem with the cheese tasted a lot like scalloped potatoes. If I ever serve this for breakfast, I'll double or triple the amount of egg and milk. Oh, and the basil and thyme are absolutely essential to the yumminess factor of this dish. I pulled it out of the oven and was so surprised at how amazing it smelled. The aroma was completely different from anything else I'd ever cooked, and I think a large part of it was due to the spices. I'm in love with this stuff, and I'll be making it again soon for sure.
I have made this twice, first time i found the cauliflower a little undercooked and felt it could use a little something to perk it up. It was a good base recipe. Second time I used my steamer to help cook the cauliflower and carrots first. Then i added peas and extra spices. I also had leftover cooked ham that I cubed and added. A little extra cheese, about 2 cups (colby, old and monterey jack) finished this one dish meal off perfectly. Thanks Linda!
This dish had excellent flavor and was well worth the time and effort. It was more quiche-like than I expected but still delicious. Next time I may add some broccoli or mushrooms and cut back on the cheese.
This is surprisingly fantastic! I made no recipe variations and best of all...it was a hit with my kids!
I enjoyed it very much, my family liked it and I cut off some of the fat by using low fat cheese and skimmed milk. It takes sometime getting it ready but it is good!
My boyfriend and I loved this recipe, and it turned out fine in a deep 8-inch baking dish. More of a casserole than a pie, really. Also, we cut down the onion in both the crust and the filling by about half and it was still very flavorful.
This was really pretty good. I added some chopped spinach to it because I had some that needed to be used up. Followed the directions exactly...tasted good. Even the kids liked it.
Every part of this tasted fantastic. The only thing I would do different is steam the cauliflower a bit before hand. The cook time for the cauliflower is probably 1hr but it never got soft enough, was a bit crunchy actually.
This was a tasty dish. I shredded the potatoes and onion in my Cuisinart, so that made it much quicker. I thought that 1 tsp salt was just too much, so next time I will cut that in half. I also added broccoli and carrots to the cauliflower. Yum, I will be making again!
This has to be served immediately out of oven. I had to bake it a couple of hours before dinner and reheated it right before serving...the crust was soggy and soft. Tasted very good, though. To shorten the baking time of the potato crust, use a cast-iron skillet. Heat it on the oventop, add shredded potatoes (with salt and pepper only. You don't need flour or egg to bind them if you use Russet potatoes), cover and cook for five minutes. Uncover, and press potatoes on the pan with a spatula to form a crust shape. THEN put the skillet in the preheated oven. This way, you have to bake it only for fifteen minutes and the curst is ready to be filled.
This recipe is excellent (and well worth the baking time!). I found no problems with the recipe whatsoever and it was so good it disappeared faster than anything I've made in months...even my non-vegetarian boyfriend loved it. This is definitely a keeper. As a side note, we didn't have quite enough potato for the crust, but substituted a little grated carrot and it was fine.
this was pretty good, i liked it but my partner wasn't the biggest fan.
This was more than tasty but a little on the dry side, next time I will add more egg and milk.
Wonderful side dish for a nice dinner. This is a bit labor-intensive, but you can make the crust ahead of time and add the cauliflower filling later when you are ready to eat. I will surely make it again.
Yumm! This is one of the few meatless recipes that I crave...I must admit that I don't make it often though as it is laborsome. It's not particularly difficult but has a lot of different steps to it with the potato crust, sauteing the cauliflower, etc., but in the end it is very delicious. I especially like the combination of thyme with the cauliflower and the cheese and potato. I still haven't figured out a way to get the crust perfect yet, gets kind of tough on the bottom. Still a very good recipe that I'd recommend trying.
This is dish is VERY greasy. With all the cheese and oil I should've guessed before I made it. My kids wouldn't touch it, but my husband liked it. But he asked me not to make it again because of how fattening it was.
Very good. I replaced the egg with Egg Beaters and the cheese with 50% light Cabot Garlic and Herb. I will make with plain cheddar next time as the garlic and herb cheese over powered the dish. I also replaced the dried basil and thyme with fresh. My husband and I both really enjoyed the dish and plan to make it again.
This recipe was delicious and worth the time it took to make it. I enjoyed the potato crust. I did add ground beef and corn to make into a one-dish meal.
Very very greasy, my partner and I were very ill afterwards, not sure if it was the grease that did it - or anything else. Never been ill over a veggie dish before.
Ultimately I was not a fan of this recipe. I thought that the potato crust, while it sounded good, was a lot of work for not much flavor. This tasted fine, it was just a bit more time consuming and not generally worth the extra effort for my kitchen.
Delicious! I love the potato crust, and the blend of spices is superb.
Thanks Linda for a WONDERFUL recipe! I made this up for the evening meal tonight... just happened to have all the supplies on hand. It was wonderful, easy but takes a little baking time. I am going to try it with other vegetables as well! A real winner!
Very good. I couldn't find cheddar cheese, so I used emmenthal instead. (I think it would have been even better with cheddar...because emmenthal is rather bland.) I didn't use cheesecloth to squeeze the water out of the potatoes...I used my hands and it worked fine. The crust was perfect...not too soggy, not too hard.
When I originally found this recipe it wasn't what I was really looking for but decided to give it a try. It really came out excellent as written. I've made it once more and like some other reviewers added broccoli, carrots and some cubed ham. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I think my cawliflower was not chopped enough (I left medium-sized flowerets); this tasted like undercooked dry veggies ... Couldn't find/taste the "custard". Hubby didn't like much either.
We've made this one many times...one of our favorites!!
Delicious, followed recipe, a bit time consuming but will definitely make again.
Very good. This recipe is from The Moosewood cookbook. I've been making it for years. Sometimes I combine brocolli and cauliflower. Any cheese can be used, jalapeno cheddar is yummy in this.
This was delicious. I used frozen hash browns for the crust and it turned out great. My husband, who insists on having meat in all meals, ate all of the leftovers and raved about this recipe.
We really like this. I usually throw in some broccoli right before i put it in the oven, which is really good.
Tasty! I skipped the potato layer and added some chicken andouille sausage to make it more of a meal. Thanks!
This was excellent! Well worth the wait for the two cooking times. It was so good that only one piece of the "pie" remained! Served it with sugar snap peas, & sourdough bread.
This was so good. The only change I made was I used fresh herbs instead of dried. And I used an orange cauliflower. This is such a pretty dish. It takes a little prep work, but the next one will be quicker. Great recipe!
Yummy, pretty easy to make - you can make the filling while the crust is cooking
I reallly didn't like this recipe. I mostly didn't like the potato crust. My husband and my two year old really enjoyed it though. I did add carrots and broccoli. I also steamed my vegetables opposed to sauteing them. I think if I were to make this again I would buy frozen hashbrowns opposed to grating potatoes.
My kids & I like this.
Seemed more of a quiche than a pie, but pretty good for a quiche! (I followed the recipe.)
I really enjoyed this dish for the interaction of the flavors of the cauliflower, thyme, potatoes, and cheese (I used Colby in place of Cheddar). Every step of the cooking required more time than stated in the recipe stated, but that might have been caused by my methods. My crust may have been thicker than others' because the pan was smaller, so it needed an extra 10 minutes to bake. Using frozen cauliflower, I found that the vegetable and seasoning mixture needed another 10-15 minutes to keep it from being too crunchy and I needed to add a little water to keep it from sticking. Finally, I had to bake it for an extra 10 minutes to set the custard. I also reduced the garlic by half and added quite a bit of fresh curly parsley. The only drawback I found to this dish is that the preparation required a lot of time with nearly continuous tending until it was assembled and went into the oven.
Fairly time-consuming, I think next time I would make the crust the night before. My kids didn't like it, who knows why? but my husband thought it was great. I omitted the onions in the crust.
Excellent recipe. Did not change anything. Do only if you have lots of time to cook and are in the mood, but is definitely worth the time and the steps. Chardonnay is the right wine, but must be a big chard.
I loved the potato crust! My husband hates any form of potato and I didn't tell him the ingredients and he just loved it!
This recipe is probably quite wonderful in its original posting. Next time I will make it as per the directions. I was short of time so I made this without a potato crust. Also, once I put everything in the cauliflower was sitting far above the egg/milk mixture even after I doubled the milk. So, I did another time as much milk so that the liquid sat higher. That was not a good idea because it ended up like soup and that diminished the flavour of the cheese. Will try again. Thanks.
My family loved this. I added peas and parmesan cheese as suggested by others. Even better the next day. I'll definitely make again.
Be aware of the onion. This is a lovely recipe although it can be overpowered by the onion so for those who want to taste more, use less
I tried this with half cauliflower and half broccoli which worked very well. I also added a bit more cheese on top. It was tasty and I'd recommend it as a lunch dish.
Delicious! And versatile -- this recipe would work with any vegetable and cheese combination. The egg-milk mixture binds the dish but doesn't overwhelm it. To save time, try making the crust early in the day. This one is going to become a standard in our house.
Very flavorful! I added just a little bit of Italian herb seasoning to it and found that my pie pan couldn't handle a full head of cauliflower.
Excellent!! This has become a treat in our household.
I wanted this to be good. I really really did. However, mine never set after an extra 20 minutes. I eventually poured out about a tbsp of liquid (that's all that was left). The potatoes got soggy and didn't provide much of a "crust." I'm not sure where I went wrong or what I could do to improve it and will probably just never make again.
On the second making we used garlic powder instead and increased the amount of potatoes for the crust. Very unique and delicious recipe.
very tasty I found the crust to be a tad salty but i rarely add salt to things not of fan. My husband had seconds very unusual it was a hit and i will share this and make it again thanks
This was good. I think next time I will bake the potatoes a little longer for a more crunchy taste. The combination was a hit though. Even the little ones ate some. Thanks.
This was a great recipe, my family enjoyed it a lot. This was a bit time consuming, but well worth the wait. Very tasty!
We had this for dinner tonight. First of all, the 1 tsp. of salt in the crust is way too much, I would put half that amount in. Second, it is very rich. Neither hubby or myself are picky eaters and we both had only one slice of this. I would not go to all the trouble to make this again, even though it sounded delicious.
excellent recipe
I made this for dinner last night, and it was OK. I did 1.5 times the recipe and baked it in a 8x11 glass pan. I also substituted broccoli for the cauliflower because that was what we had. Even at 1.5 times the recipe, this was a light dinner for 5 adults/older kids. Next time I will double the recipe and bake it in a 9x13 dish. The flavor was OK, everyone ate it, but I don't think this will be a favorite in our house. A good change from our usual dinners, but not a keeper.
I made this with dinner tonight and my husband really loved it. I thought that the cauliflower needed to be cooked more before being put in the oven (I like mine pretty mushy). I also used extra herbs as a few people had suggested, but I think it was a bit much. I'll probably try this again, cooking the cauliflower more, cutting down on the thyme to what the recipe calls for, and adding more cheese. The potato crust was yummy.
My husband loves it and keeps wanting me to make it, I've made it 2 or 3 times. I only end up using about 1/2 an onion for the filling, but I use a pretty big onion. When I used the spanish onion I used 3/4 of it. I only use maybe half of the cauliflower too, or it won't fit in the frying pan. Substituting monterey jack or taco cheese for normal cheddar gives it a bit more spice. Substituting swiss is a nice flavour too. Making the crust is a pain.
So yummy! Absolutely comfort food. I have been eating this for two days now and it's better each time! My hubby didn't seem to care too much for it, and my 9yr old loved it at first bite but then sort of changed his mind into the dinner...that's perfectly normal for him though so he doesn't count! I used mine as a side dish and used double the potatoes for the bottom as my fav is potatoes and i used extra cheese too. I cooked the cauliflower longer in the sautee pan also so it wouldn't be crunchy and recommend this step! It took me a long time for some reason to make this but i'll make it again for sure no matter who likes it or not! Thanks for the post.
For me, the real great discovery here is the potato crust-- low fat and something I'll use again for various other pies. The pie itself was only OK, didn't have enough liquid or enough flavor. I think everything the same but with a gravy type of sauce (to make a vegetarian pot pie type of dish vs this quiche-type of dish) would be a lot tastier with the potato crust.
This was good...Fiancee gave it 5 stars but I gave it 3. It's good but a little bland, and it's just such a pain to make, mostly because of the crust. May make again.
I made this pie on Sunday to rave reviews, the small amount that was left was reheated and served as a side dish Monday THANK YOU LINDA! Ellen
My husband, who is a picky eater, did not care much for this recipe, though I loved it...It is very versatile. You could put just about whatever vegetable in the pie that you want. The potato crust is simply delicious. I will use the crust in future recipes!
This is fantastic! My husband loved it. The only changes I made were simple and just because I had some items on hand. I used a small amount of chopped turkey bacon and fresh herbs.
This is much like a quiche.
What a wonderful combination of flavors and textures. My husband and I just love it.
I am very happy that those of you who have tried the recipe enjoyed it. Please continue to enjoy it.
This recipe was yummy! A good recipe for the Winter months.
The potato crust is wonderful! I omitted the paprika, and topped the cauliflower with diced green onions. We will be making this again!
Excellent recipe. Just the right amount of cheese. The potato crust is wonderful! Very flavorful. I increased the herbs and found it very tasty.
This is one of the best things I have made. I served it with a small salad. I will make it again and again, it will be good as a side dish of steak, fish, or chicken. I did not measure the potatoes, I just shredded 2 and squeezed them by hand.
always a family favorite!
Great recipe for cauliflower! the egg/milk mixture was hardly a drizzle on the cauli. mix so I ended up doubling it, which made it rather quiche like. The potato crust is a little labor intensive but definately worth it if you have the time! Next time I will try some crumbled sausage and maybe a little more cheese.
This was fantastic. I added cooked bacon and a few other veggies laying around. I will make this again.I am using gluten free ingredients.
Excellent. The crust was great.
I have made this recipe at least a dozen times. I simply love it - as does my steak&potatoes husband. However, I never saute the paprika. Simply shake it over the pie right before baking.
Great vegetarian dish for potlucks. Everyone loved it.
Enjoyed this recipe. Nice change for cauliflower.
HELLO CHEF ,HERE I am with a great good news for you about the khal.com a cooking land for cooking kings and queens like you.😊
We liked that way better than I thought we would! I used fresh herbs instead of dried, I also used less cheese, probably about a cup total. It was perfect with our steak dinner!
I add broccoli to mine and layer thinly sliced fresh tomatoes on top.
This recipe was fun to make, but time consuming. My husband really liked it.
This is dangerous in my house! It was so good you went back for thirds and fourths! We all absolutely loved it. Only thing different we did was add more eggs and milk, but my eggs this week seem very small, and I think in the end we had way more cauliflower than this recipe would typically do. I also increased the thyme because theres nothing better than thyme and used oregano instead of basil since basil is unavailable here. The potatoe crust was just the right amount of thickness and yummyness. This recipe combined all of our faves--quiche, hashbrowns and cauliflower! Enjoy this one fresh out of the oven, or reheated later in the day, it was just as good if not better as leftovers!
The directions were a bit complicated... but they worked. I think it could be made "easier" with practice. Yummy! I'll definitely do this one again! (It's "company good")
My husband LOVED this dish. He had me make it twice in one week. It worked very well with the simply potatoes pre-shredded hash browns. Also, I made it once with half cauliflower and half broccoflower, and that worked quite well too.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections