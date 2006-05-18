Cauliflower Cheese Pie

I really enjoyed this dish for the interaction of the flavors of the cauliflower, thyme, potatoes, and cheese (I used Colby in place of Cheddar). Every step of the cooking required more time than stated in the recipe stated, but that might have been caused by my methods. My crust may have been thicker than others' because the pan was smaller, so it needed an extra 10 minutes to bake. Using frozen cauliflower, I found that the vegetable and seasoning mixture needed another 10-15 minutes to keep it from being too crunchy and I needed to add a little water to keep it from sticking. Finally, I had to bake it for an extra 10 minutes to set the custard. I also reduced the garlic by half and added quite a bit of fresh curly parsley. The only drawback I found to this dish is that the preparation required a lot of time with nearly continuous tending until it was assembled and went into the oven.