Carrot Spice and Walnut Pie

4.6
13 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I modified the wonderfully creative recipe submitted by P.L. Weiss with terrific results. A new autumn favorite with my vegetarian friends. The fresh carrots really make a difference. Enjoy!

Recipe by Deborah Cornette

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Steam carrots until soft but not mushy. Cool slightly.

  • Place carrots in food processor and puree until smooth. Add honey, eggs, butter or margarine, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and walnuts. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a large bowl.

  • In a separate bowl combine brown sugar and white sugar, mixing well to get all lumps out. Fold sugar mixture gradually into carrot mixture until well incorporated. Pour mixture into partially baked pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve pie warm or cold. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 403.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022