Carrot Spice and Walnut Pie
I modified the wonderfully creative recipe submitted by P.L. Weiss with terrific results. A new autumn favorite with my vegetarian friends. The fresh carrots really make a difference. Enjoy!
I thought this recipe was EXCELLENT. Tasted very similiar to pumpkin pie (which I happen to love, but have no interest in making from scratch!). It's healthy (at least relative to other pies!) because of the carrots as well. One tip I have, you don't need a food processor to puree the carrots (I don't own one). I put the carrots in my steamer for a little bit. Then put the carrots in the bowl that I was going to use anyway, and smushed them by using my hand held blender. Worked out great! Highly recommend this recipe!
great pie I've made this before but I boiled the carrots in the honey and added ginger as this really compliments the carrots well....yummy
Delicious for those who don't like pumpkin pie. Yummy!
This pie is absolutely delicious! It is very similar to sweet potato pie and pumpkin pie. My family really enjoyed it and wants me to make it for thanksgiving. I added more walnuts then it called for both whole and blended and itt turned out great!
This was pretty good. Very easy and a nice alternative to pumpkin pie.
Surprisingly good! I tried to use my hand blender to mix the carrots, but it didn't work too well...carrots should be mushy for that to work. I'll use my blender next time. I thought 1 tsp of nutmeg would be overpowering, but it wasn't. Very excellent flavour, and the added nuts give it a nice crunch!
Such a good recipe! I was a little sceptical but I plan to make this a tradition
Tastes like a sweet potato pie, with a little crunch. This was a surprise favorite.
Mmmmm! Such a tasty pie! My boyfriend and I have made this twice and have loved it both times. It does taste very similar to pumpkin pie and has about the same consistency. I definitely couldn't get enough of it!
Give it like a day before eating. Not that its bad fresh. Its good. It has more of a carrot taste when fresh. After a day, you can't tell if its carrots, pumpkin, or sweet potatoes. :) So if you're trying to get someone to eat more carrots, this is a good one.
I’m reviewing this while the pie is still warm. Pretty good. I substituted allspice for the nutmeg (I ran out) and to mix I just tossed everything in the blender. I like that it doesn’t weep on top like many pumpkin pies.
