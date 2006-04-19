Deviled Eggs I
Another recipe passed down to me by my mother. Very good!
On its own, this recipe would probably just be decent, but I'm still giving it 4 stars because it's an excellent recipe that anyone can easily tweak to their own liking. I added more mayo, and didn't use mustard powder. I used a mix of regular yellow mustard and dijon mustard, and used a little more than the recipe called for. I also didn't mix the paprika in but sprinkled it on top. They came out awesomely!Read More
This is a nice basic recipe. I recommend a little more mayo be used and a little minced sweet pickle (to taste) be added. As for the cooking method, there's a easier way. Place the eggs in a pan and cover with at least an inch or more of cold water. Bring to a full rolling boil, remove from heat, let sit for 15 minutes, drain, and cover with ice water until thoroughly chilled. This will eliminate the ugly green/blue ring around the yolk. Proceed with the recipe.Read More
Good basic recipe, but it can be made even better with some of the additions suggested by other raters: sweet relish, horseradish,etc.
My mom and I always make these for Easter and other holidays. We change from this recipe a bit. I do use a bit of pickle juice to help with some flavor, and use dijon mustard instead of powder. These are alwasy a hit with the family. Thanks for posting.
Deviled eggs are my signature. Whenever we have a get together at my place...rest assured these eggs are on my appetizer table. I did double this recipe and added some pickle relish, onion and garlic powder, and a good dose of salt and pepper. Every single one was eaten. Thanks Martin.
Everyone's a critic, aren't they? This is a simple deviled egg recipe and tasted just fine. If you are all experts at making deviled eggs, why did you feel the need to look up a recipe on this site?
I make this recipe using 1/4 cup of salad dressing, 1/2 tsp prepared mustard instead of the dry, and I add 1/2 tsp vinegar to give it some zing. The "stuffing" is creamier this way.
To make these even better, consider adding about 2 Tbs of pickle juice straight out of the pickle jar...sounds wierd, tastes GREAT!
This was just OK. Not a bad tasting recipe but I have had much better deviled eggs and the amount of paprika in the recipe gave the filling a wierd orange color which some people found unappealing. Not sure thatI would make this again.
Okay, people need to stop rating things with 5 stars, and then say, "I changed this and that and then this, and it was great!". You should rate the recipe based EXACTLY on the recipe. This one was not very good. Not enough mayo, needs salt, and mixing in the paprika was not to my tastes.
First, don't boil your eggs as indicated! Bring water to boil, cover, then remove from heat and allow the eggs to sit in the hot water for 12 min. then put them into a cold bath. This will give you a perfect yellow yolk w/out the green ring. Putting the paprika in the egg yolk mixture will give it a ugly colour! I just sprinkle mine on as a finishing touch. This recipe also doesn't call for enough mayo, it needs more! I used a baggy w/ the corner snipped off (or you can use a decorators bag) and piped the egg yolk mixture into the white cavity giving it a pretty presentation.
This was my first time making eggs. This recipe was good, but not as creamy as I hoped. Next time I will add more mayo and sprinkle paprika on the tops, mixing in with filling made it a funny color. A baby spoon is perfect for scooping out the yolk and then stuffing the eggs!
I didn't like the way this recipe was written because it left out the step of shelling the eggs and then cutting them in half. One could assume that is obvious, but with new cooks, that is an important consideration. I love these deviled eggs, or any deviled eggs. I experiment with them all the time. I would love to see a cook book just on deviled eggs. Different flavored mustards are great. And putting the yolk mixture in a baggy and then cutting the corner off it so you can pipe the mixture into the half egg is fun also.
This is basically my mom's recipe too - can't verify amount of mayo because I just eyeball it. And I usually just use a squirt of prepared mustard. One thing my mom would do is to push the cooked egg yolks thru a sieve, this would make a smooth consistancy. A little time consuming but nice. I also pipe in using a ziplock bag with the tip cut off. And instead of sprinkling paprika have started sprinkling with Old Bay seasoning. Nice! Usually gone quite quickly.
I just made this and its great! I would make changes like a few others suggested about using real mustard and sprinkling the paprika on top! ALSO: If you know nothing about eggs...if you buy your eggs and wait a week and then make this...your eggs peel much easier!!
Just to let you know this is the very basic recipe for deviled eggs. I usually omit the mustard powder and substite dijonaisse. Also a little more mayo. Refridgeration before serving makes them taste a whole lot better. I Am Forced to make these for every holiday and family get together. I usually have to make 2 trays, The men usually have them all gone before they are totally uncovered.
My son and I always make deviled eggs but don't follow a recipe. The ingredients are similar to this only we use prepared mustard. I would guess around 1 T for 6 eggs and enough mayo to make fluffy and creamy. Sprinkle with paprika and top with real bacon bits( Hormel in jar). Sometimes we mix some of the bacon in the filling. Yum! Experiment with flavors to get to your liking. This is why I gave this 5* Definately use prepared mustard. Thanks Martin!
Easy to make and delicious! Thanks :)
Perfect, just like my grandmom's! Very easy to make. I didn't change a thing.
USE EGGS CLOSER TO EXPIRATION DATE - it makes pealing the shell off so much easier
These were great! This was my first time making them. I made them for a small gathering that my husband and I had at our house, and they went so fast!!! Very simple and quick. Thanks for sharing!!
I did not care for this. This is WAY too much paprika, and it shouldn't go INTO the yolk mixture! It turned it an awful color and makes it taste like paprika, which is supposed to be a GARNISH--not a flavor. The mixture was also way too dry.
To help peel the eggs, which can be the most frustrating part of this recipe, I immediately dump the hot water out and fill with cold water, letting it run until it stays cold. Then I bathe the eggs in it for about 20 minutes, changing the water once or twice as it warms up. This usually results in most of the eggshells slipping off quite easily so you have more "perfect" ones to stuff. I also add a few drops of hot pepper sauce to the stuffing, which gives it a little bite. None are ever left after a gathering!
Delicious and so simple to make...nothing fancy, but wonderful! I didn't have mustard powder, so I substituted the same measure of dijon mustard. I made them for a recent neighborhood block party and everyone loved them. I served on a bed of leaf lettuce and garnished w/ sliced black olives and a light sprinkling of paprika. They were gone in no time!
I have been cooking for years, but never made deviled eggs before! Hubby loves them, so I thought I would give it a try the other night - chose this recipe based on being classic and simple - it was great! I added a bit more mayo to make the filling creamier, used prepared dijon instead of dry mustard, and didn't mix in the paprika - I know enough about deviled eggs that I think it should be sprinkled on top, so thats what I did. Added a bit of salt on top too to bring out the flavor. I think these are best served not right away, but after being chilled for at least an hour. I think I know what I'll be making as an appetizer all summer! Thank you
This was a very good basic recipe, I added a lot more mustard and put in some horseradish (sp?) and it just added a little kick : ) Overall I have this recipe taped inside my cupboard door! Thanks, Jennifer in Michigan
Very simple and delicious classic deviled egg recipe!
This is a classic, no-frills deviled egg recipe, which was exactly what I was looking for. They turned out beautifully, and there's plenty of room for additions/experimentation. I just added a touch of garlic salt.
I had to add mayo to make more creamy. I also added salt & a little chili powder. I used a teaspoon of spicy brown mustard instead. I also sprinkled some bacon bits and paprika on top right before serving.
Great, simple recipe!
This is a great basic recipe, since everyone has listed some of their "additions", here's mine - fresh or jarred horseradish. I agree that it needs a little more mayo and I also used a little prepared mustard instead of the mustard powder - it adds to the creaminess and the horseradish adds a little "zip"!
The picture is misleading because the paprika was sprinkled on top. Do not mix the paprika in! Your eggs will be this absolutely disgusting color, and the flavor will overwhelm the other flavors.
i just read someone commenting on how it tasted like too much worcestershire, but there isn't any in it. i loved them.i also like worcestershire. yummy.
I love the Originality! My mother cooks these every year for Thanksgiving, but I was really craving them, so I looked them up and found these. They were the best, and dont tell my mother this, but they're even better!
To keep the egg shells from sticking I put them in a ice bath before peeling. I also used Dijon Mustard instead of dry mustard, a little pickle juice, garlic power and sprinkled paprika after assembled instead of mixing in. A traditional favorite!
These are the exact ingredients I use in my deviled eggs. I use a little more mayo then listed, however I also boil at least twice the amount of eggs for a party. And, then I sprinkle the paprika on top for color with a very light dusting on each egg. It is not an actual measurement. I do not put any in the actual mashed yolks though. The ingredients really are simple, but this is the classic method in my opinion. I would just adjust all the ingredients to taste. Deviled eggs are not an exact science. And, a little salt wouldn't hurt.
This is the way my grandmother, my mother (on the few occasions she cooks), and I all do our deviled eggs. We love it! Sometimes the simple things are the best things, and this is an example of that!
Great basic recipe, added pickle juice and everyone ate them super fast and love them! Thanks.
Question, as per instructions. How much salt should be placed in water? How much water? Are the eggs to boil for 10 to 15 minutes or is the water cold when you start and then bring to a boil? Total time 10 to 15 minutes. Do I shell the eggs or cut the eggs with the shells on? One more thing as per recipes instructions say to place mixture back into the SHELL of the egg! I have tryed I can't cut the egg shell in half without destroying it and the thought of eating the shell is not very pleasant.
I added a few more spoonfulls of mayo, and about a tsp of sweet relish to it. These were VERY good!
well as is I have to give it a 3, I had to add lots of mayo to save it from being overly dry. With the added mayo and paprika sprinkled on top and not mixed in, it could definitely be a 5!
The recipe was simple and easy to follow. I took advice from other reviews and used prepared mustard instead of powdered. I put the mustard, yolks and mayo into a freezer bag and mashed it all together in there. Then I cut a corner of the bag off, and squeezed the mixture into the shells. So much easier than spooning!! The paprika was sprinkled on after, instead of mixing it in with everything else.
These are delicious! I added a few teaspoons of pickle relish, too. I made them for a Superbowl party, but sent them with my boyfriend who was going to be at the party a few hours before me. Not only were they all gone when I arrived, I came to find out that my boyfriend and his best friend had finished all but three on the car ride over to the party!
Very simple but very good recipe. Used regular mustard instead of mustard powder. Always easier to put filling in ziploc/sandwich bag, snipping corner and using that to fill eggs.
loved at the office pot luck!
This is basicly the same recipe my family has used forever. The only thing different I do is use a squirt of yellow mustard to taste instead of the powder. I also make an extra egg to chop up fine to put in the egg mixture. My son-in-law showed me that one.It's just to make alittle more filling. Will always make it this way.
Really good recipe. I made a couple of changes. I used yellow prepared mustard, added a small amount of white vinegar, & about a tbs. of dill relish.
the disappeared in record time
Has anyone ever seen orange color filled deviled eggs? Neither have it. This recipe called for 1/2 teaspoon of paprika...ruined my deviled eggs for a party I have tomorrow.
This brings back memory when my aunt made devils eggs. my son love them.
Worchestire taste was too strong.
These turned out awesome and didnt last but a minute. Will make these again.
Followed other reviewers' suggestions and used prepared mustard and just sprinkled the eggs with paprika afterward. This was so easy and the eggs were gone the next day. The only thing I would do differently is add a pinch of salt to the yolk mixture.
This is a good recipe, but for the best ever recipe, use salad dressing (Miracle Whip) and regular yellow mustard. Never use salt. For the creamiest eggs, after mixing the ingredients, push through a strainer to remove lumps. Dont use electric mixers. This is how you make Dodie's Deviled Eggs.
Good basic recipe. I added a dash of white vinegar and some onion powder, and some of my other favorite things! Then piped into the egg-white 'shells' with a frosting tip.
I grew up on this recipe, my this is how my grandmother made deviled eggs, but she never wrote it down. I've been looking for it, but everything I have found up until now has all sorts of extra stuff in it, but this is how it should be done! Nice and simple, the way I like it.
This recipe reminds of the devil eggs I used to make for my kids years ago and I lost the recipe. I will definately make these again.
I was looking for a basic recipe that I could tweak and this is it! I found the best way to hard boil eggs (as another reviewer suggested) is to cover eggs with water and bring to a boil on high heat. Once the water is boiling, cover the eggs and turn the burner to simmer. Cook for 15 minutes. Generously adding salt to the water in the beginning makes them easier to peel. I used miracle whip, regular mustard, salt & pepper, and a dollop of sweet pickle relish. Also used paprika as a garnish rather than in the recipe.
Yum! This is exactly what I was looking for. A simple, delicious deviled egg recipe. The only thing I did differently was use bottled mustard instead of mustard powder. Thanks for the recipe Martin!
good start for a basic recipe. i add a little white vinegar, a little pickle relish, a few tablespoons of mustard, and salt and pepper. for a little extra kick, sprinkle on top with a little cayenne pepper in place of the paprika!
I think simple is best when making deviled eggs; however I did add salt and pepper.
Yumm! Loved them!
I add pickle juice and lessen the mayonnaise. It makes it moist and have more of a bite.
These were prety good, but I think I've had better.
This is a great recipe, but someone once told me to put a half of a green olive on top to decorate, and I have never done it any other way! It makes the PERFECT Deviled Egg!
I used this recipe but I did not have mustard powder so I used plan mustard and it worked! I am not sure if this tip is already listed but, use eggs that are a close to being out of date. They peel easier. Also, use an ice bath when cooling. This makes peeling easier as well. My grandmother recommends leaving the eggs out for an hour before boiling as well. Whatever helps! The only bad thing about making deviled eggs is the peeling required! Thanks for the recipe. My husband ate 4!
Hold on, folks. This is the basic Deviled Egg recipe. It's the one we all started out with. I give it a perfect score for what it is. Now, I too add sweet pickle relish and less paprika. I've gotta try the White Vinegar thing. Thanks.
i totally changed this which people hate i know but i used yellow mustard and i needed a tbls. more mayo and i added minced onion and sweet pickle relish. these were good. im giving it 5 stars because it made me want deviled eggs they were good and i changed it.
Great!! A simple and original recipe, just like momma used to make!
This is a recipe I have used for years with the addition of a splash of cider vinegar, S&P and the dry mustard. Everyone always seems to like the "bite"
These were not to my taste. I wish I had read the reviews before making them. The recipe is missing something.
A classic and a goody.
Like a lot of others, I livened up this recipe with some sweet pickle relish, a little bit of white vinegar, and dijon mustard. Also, instead of mixing the paprika in, I lightly sprinkled it over the deviled eggs as a garnish. 5 stars once I was done with it.
Added a tsp of white vinegar and it was perfect! YUM!
Great, delicious easy recipe for deviled eggs.
Added 1 Teaspoon of Vinegar, and a pinch of salt.
good quick fun. Did substitute prepared mustard and added dill pickle juice yum yum
Good receipe. I did add about a tablespoon of actual mustard as I thought the mix seemed too dry with it. I also added more mayonnaise for the same reason. Aside from that, this is a quick and easy little receipe. Thanks
Wonderful recipe! I added a little onion powder which gave it a little extra taste.
This was really good. I added a little onion and celery salt to give it a kick. Big hit!
Loved this. I used to make these a long time ago but couldn't remember what went in them.
this were not very tasty, nobody liked them and i followed the recipe correctly.
I followed this recipe to the letter except for adding a little more mayonnaise because it was to dry. I'm sorry, but this recipe did not turn out well at all. The color was brown and it tasted powdery.
I LOVE deviled eggs :)
I needed to add more mayo and also needed salt.
Like another contributor, I add a dash of vinegar and yellow mustard. It gives it a little zing.
Mmmm! I just made these, and they're delicious! I added a bit more mayo and mustard (I also used prepared mustard).
My husband and I love deviled eggs. However, I like mine with more mustard than he does. I made these for a dinner party and all my guests and husband loved them. In fact, when my husband returned from Iraq, he requested I make this recipe for him!!! I gave it 4 stars only becuase I prefer more mustard.
The egg yolk portion seemed rather dry, even with a little extra mayo.
I thought this recipe was perfect for what I wanted - something simple. I'd never had a deviled egg, and wanted to try them. I omitted the paprika, because I didn't have any, and added a splash of vinegar, some salt and pepper, and a pinch of garlic powder. I also used prepared mustard based on previous reviews' recommendations. Yummy!!
This is very similiar to a recipe my mom and granny used to make. Except they use a lot more mayo, a tsp or more of prepared yellow mustard and that's it. Going all by taste. Then they top the eggs with a sprinkle of Lawry's seasoning salt. Hands down the best deviled eggs I've ever had!
My daughter made these and followed the recipe exactly and they turned out too dry.She had to add about 3 more Tbls. of mayo and my other children (who love deviled eggs)hardly ate them.
YUM! YUM! I used dijon mustard instead....delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!
A great base recipe. I added dill, sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and used prepared dijon mustard. I sprinkled the paprika on top also for better presentation.
very simple, very good. not all spicy like others were....
***** after the following additions: 1 tblsp juice from spanish olives, splash vinegar, dash salt. I sprinkled paprika on top - but I've also sliced spainish olives and placed on top. either way is good. yummy!
Great basic recipe! I added a bit of sweet relish (just enough to give a hint of sweetness), a little more mayo, and sprinkled the paprika on top rather than mixing it in.
Excellent. I used Miracle Whip since that's all I usually have on hand and these are just like my mom used to make them. I did add a bit of extra miracle whip and used prepared mustard. I only sprinkled paprika over top with some parsley flakes, didn't add to the yolk mixture.
I have served this appetizer to my family on several occasions. Now, if I don't make them, they're disappointed. Very good recipe--thanks.
