Deviled Eggs I

Another recipe passed down to me by my mother. Very good!

By Martin

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eggs in a pot of salted water. Bring the water to a boil, and let eggs cook in boiling water until they are hard boiled, approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Drain eggs, and let cool.

  • Cut eggs in half, lengthwise. Remove the egg yolks and mash them together in a small mixing bowl. Mix in the paprika, mayonnaise, and dry mustard. Spoon mixture into the egg whites; cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 187.7mg; sodium 96.2mg. Full Nutrition
