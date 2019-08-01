Snow Flake Cocoa
This is an easy and delicious cocoa you can make in your slow cooker. It is great for Christmas parties!
This made with Andes peppermint crunch baking chips? AMAZING. (If you don't have the peppermint crunch baking chips, you can use a candy cane to stir your hot cocoa to take on some of the peppermint flavor, too.) This can be made with nonfat milk/fat free evaporated milk and nonfat half-n-half and still be tasty.Read More
Being more of a milk chocolate fan I've replaced the white chocolate chips with Ghiardelli milk chocolate chips. No matter what type of chocolate you use this is a delicious cocoa recipe...thank you!!
I love white chocolate and when I saw this recipe I just had to try it. Admittedly I was a bit put off by the cook time required for this recipe - considering it is hot chocolate. But I decided to give it a try anyway. Let me tell you, this is some good hot white chocolate! I didn't garnish my first cup with whipped cream but I grated a generous helping of milk chocolate over it and it was a very nice combination of sweet. I'd definitely recommend this recipe to anyone who is a fan of white chocolate and I think I'll treat myself to a cup of this when I am in the mood for something special.
I am going to make this for a children's halloween party and die it green!
awesome! just like a warm vanilla hug.
I made a quick microwave version of this and it was very good. My other changes were that I used almond milk, Baileys flavored creamer and a tablespoon of pumpkin.
This is a wonderful drink. It wasn`t similar neither to cocoa, nor to hot chocolate for me, it was the ultimate white chocolate drink with cocoa texture. Even my mom, who doesn`t care for white chocolate, loved this. You can make this without slow cooker, just adjust the cooking time (when the mixture almost boils it is ready). I garnished with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Made this for my little one and she said it taste like creme brûlée! :)
It's brrrrr cold here in the "Windy" City (the thermometer reads 21 degrees!). Mugs of steaming hot cocoa are just what my hubby and I needed tonight. Unfortunately, this didn't work for us at all. I should have listened to my better half and followed Diana's directions instead of making up my own drink by significantly altering the ingredients called for (I know, I know...). As Sarah Jo suggested, I too substituted a bag of Andes peppermint baking chips for plain white chips (they were left from the holidays and needed to be used up). While not bad, I certainly didn't think this made our cocoa AMAZING (sorry!). My cocoa was pink and looked unappealing to us. Had I enjoyed the Andes chips, I'd make this my Valentine's "go to" drink (it would be quite festive!). Having said that, I'm sure this would be MUCH, MUCH better as written. I will most definitely attempt again, but will NOT change a single thing (trust me, you'll regret if you do). If I'm craving a minty flavor, I'll just dip a candy cane into or add a drop of peppermint oil / extract to my glass. Thanks for sharing, Dinaa! This recipe has super potential as is. :-)
Oh it was sooo good.... I know it may be the end of May, but I just got back from a vacation and it was freezing there! So I looked up some special recipes for hot cocoa (since we were staying with family, it was easy to get what we needed) and it was soooooo good.
This was fantastic! So festive and a great alternative for my daughter who doesn't like chocolate (which I can't imagine)!
I made this for our book club meeting, and it was a big hit. Everyone wanted the recipe. I used milk chocolate chips, but I've also used semisweet before. That's the only change I made that time. I served it with whipped cream. I have made it before using all milk, single-serving in the microwave, and it's also good with a little Kahlua added!
Very easy and the fam loved it! It is pretty sweet. Make sure you serve with redi whip and crushed candy canes. People will be so impressed.
Yum, Yum... We loved this. Thanks for sharing. This will be a new Christmas tradition sprinkled with candy canes.
Awesome, everyone loved it! Had it for our family Christmas get together. Only problem was that after a cup or two of this everyone was full .... more of an after dinner or breakfast treat. Decided we will have this every year now.
I made this for a for tonight's Christmas party. WOW! How wonderful! I made it with milk chocolate chips, whipping cream, but went halfsies on the milk--half whole milk; half 1%. Talk about rich & creamy!
made a partial serving of this since I am not a white shocolate fan...really good. I would love to try it with chocolate chips & see how it comes out.
LOVED IT! And it's just as good with half & half. We preferred to sprinkle a little pumpkin pie spice mix or just nutmeg on top. Make it for when we have guests so it's ready for dessert.
Umm...WOW! I'm not a huge white chocolate fan and neither were the guests at my party, but this cocoa won us over BIG TIME. Yes, it is unbelievably, sinfully rich...but there's no way I'm changing it. The flavors linger in your mouth for twenty minutes. Loved it with a soft starlight mint popped in...
GREAT winter drink!!! I made this for a cookie exchange with 13 Moms and everyone loved it! I added a small pinch of salt and 1 tbsp of sugar. These additions really made the flavor pop! I am not usually a fan of white chocolate, but I will DEFIENTLY be making this recipe again!
I made this for a work Christmas party and everyone LOVED it, thank goodness I brought enough with me to make an extra batch because the first one only lasted an hour.
I used all the ingredients as stated and made it on the stove top until chips were melted. Much faster and tasted just as good. You just have to stir more regularly to avoid anything burning.
delicious, but just like melted ice cream- a bit too heavy and sweet for a full cup. Perhaps next time I'll mix chocolates and use a bit less cream.
Followed exactly, and it tasted like liquid white chocolate. Yummy!
The BEST ever! SO EASY in the crock pot and just the right balance - not too sweet, simply delicious! Milk chocolate chips or white chocolate, both work. Good with some Peppermint Schnapps and candy cane stirrers for Christmas parties!
This was my first cup of white chocolate cocoa. It was good.I like traditional chocolate better. It tasted like melted vanilla ice cream. I tried it with a peppermint stick. I would fix it again for a sweet treat but not to substitute for regular cocoa.
Everyone loved this drink!! It was super tasty and rich to the taste. Great with marshmallows!! Young & old all enjoyed this drink. This will definitely become a winter standard!
Delish!!! I also added peppermint extract & stuck a candy cane on the side of my mug! The candy cane was wonderful to eat at as it melted in the hot chocolate! Mmmm!!!
Really rich, I guess I'm just not a big fan of white chocolate. Made it for Christmas and nobody really drank it. I served with homemade mint marshmallows on the side, which added a nice touch. Just couldn't drink more than 1 small cup.
FANTASTIC! This is an awesome method for making hot cocoa! My mom is not a fan of white chocolate, so I just subbed semi-sweet chcoclate chips (I used the mini), and it was perfect! So chocolatey, rich and delicious (even my dad had 2 cups and he's not a fan of hot cocoa at all). I will definitely make my hot cocoa like this from now on...I can't wait to try it w/ the white chips~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I made this in my slow cooker for New Year's Eve along with spiced cider and sparkling grape juice for a house full of kids. Everybody loved it! We had some leftover and it does separate in the refrigerator, but reheated it all comes back together just fine. We served it with mini candy canes "hooked" inside the mugs.
GREAT! 5 stars for white chocolate lovers! It snowed today and I made this to warm up. It was so easy to make, and a wonderful alternative to the traditional hot cocoa packets, or the recipe on the back of the hershey container. I bet you could use semi-sweet chocolate morsels, caramel, any other type morsels and it would be great as well. Thanks!
Amazing - I ran out of this Cocoa before the regular. It's on my Holiday list from now on
Very easy and good. Would suggest using a crock pot with a "keep warm" option as my low setting kept the cocoa too hot once the chocolate was melted.
Didn't have whipping cream so I substituted evaporated milk and condensed milk (3 parts evaporated and 1 part condensed). Also added extra creamer (hazelnut flavored). YUMMY
Yikes, I think I drank more than half of the pot myself. This is the bomb. It reminds me of the white hot chocolate that Dunkin Donuts sells. I loved it. I didn't use the crushed candy canes just the whipped cream but I'm going to try it next time. I think it would be good to change it up and try regular chocolate chips or maybe mint chocolate chips for mint hot chocolate. The possibilities are endless.
mmmh - off to make them now!
VERY GOOD BUT IN MODERATION.. TOO MUCH WILL GIVE YOU A STOMACH ACHE
Everyone loved this drink and were asking for the recipe.
This is wonderful – perfect for this miserable January day. If you like crème Brulee, you will love this. I reduced the recipe to try as a possible beverage for a seed exchange brunch I will be having in a couple of weeks. I used Ghirardelli white chocolate chips and topped it with whipped cream. This was easy to put together, just stir occasionally, and absolutely delicious. This is perfect for entertaining and I know my friends will love it. Thanks for sharing!
This is great! Made it last Christmas morning and it was perfect for a warm treat during breakfast/present opening! Instead of candy canes, I added a bit of cinnamon to the top. Perfect!
I made this for a family Christmas party. It was wonderful. Served with whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed candy canes with a full one hanging on the side. Everyone loved it! My grandchildren ages 3 to 6 kept asking for more
Substituted Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips and topped with Redi-Whip. Delicious!
VERY Tasty! Made this for a family dinner and they all loved it! I sprinkled nutmeg on top and it tasted like a custard. I will be making this every year.
thank you for sharing! i'll never want to use the packaged stuff again! i don't have a slow cooker so i used a covered pot on the stove set to low... and i only had hershey's bliss milk chocolates, so i chopped them up and used that instead of white chocolate. came out smooth and delicious!
We were very skeptical about the cook time, but having made it now, are very pleased with the results. Rich in flavor, we topped it with coconut flakes and whipped cream to make it look extra 'snowy!'
made white chocolate and milk chocolate. WOW. So good- our wine options were not nearly as popular as this drink & that's a first!
I used chocolate chips and it was the BEST hot chocolate I have ever had! My guests loved it, too!
It's nice for a little something different. Very Christmasy and great for gatherings.
I have taken this recipe to several events and have been asked for the recipe every time! It is delicious, simple and a HUGE hit! Thanks!
My family liked this very much. I made it twice, the first time I followed the exact recipe. I found it to be a little too vanilla tasting, so the second time I added more white chocolate chips and it was perfect. Yum.
I followed the recipe exactly but it seemed a little bland.
I made this just exactly as the recipe says and I made it Christmas morning and it was AMAZING! My husband and kids loved it!! I don't know if I can drink regular hot chocolate after drinking this! Will make again very soon!! Thanks for the great recipe!
Yum!! Very good and easy but rich tasting. Definitely need the whipped cream on top. I served this at a friend's lunch and will be making it again next year.
Quite good. Very rich. Maybe I'll add a little Hershey's syrup next time.
This is good! My best friend and I made this tonight. It is really sweet, though. I think the next time I make this I'll cut the recipe in half. This made a lot of cocoa! My sister couldn't drink a full glass of this. It was too sweet for her. I used 1/3 cup of the whipping cream for whipped cream. It needs a touch of sugar. But overall, GREAT! ;)
This is fantastic! I doubled the batch and served it at a hot cocoa bar. Everyone raved about it. My slow cooker took about three hours on high to melt the chips.
I made Snow Flake Cocoa this past Saturday. I followed the recipe exactly. My kids loved it! My ten year old daughter nicknamed it Snowflake Soup. She liked it so much she took a large insulated container of it with us to look at Christmas lights. Thanks so much for this recipe!
I LOVED this stuff. I made it as a special treat for myself when I was pregnant during the holidays. I added nutmeg for extra flavor. Delish!
I don't care for white chocolate, but this is heavenly.
This was so good. Something different from regular hot chocolate. I made it for a party with a bunch of kids of all ages and they loved it.
I came across this recipe back in June of 2011. I'm from the Midwest, and our summers are super hot, and winters get super cold. Spring and Fall is so unpredictable. Well, I was a good girl and waited and waited and WAITED to make this recipe until now. I will be making it this weekend. I can tell from all the ingredients that it will be good as I love everything that goes in it, and I'm sure they will all go well together. If my hypothesis is incorrect, I will be back to update my review. But I highly doubt it will need updating. CANNOT WAIT!!!
YUM! This was awesome. The slow cooker kept it nice and hot for guests. Garnishing with whipped cream and a candy cane is a must. My candy cane melted in the cocoa and gave it a peppermint flavor which was divine.
I have 2 daughters who love white chocolate and who also have a cold right now. So I made them this hot chocolate. Looked so cute topped with whipped cream and little snow flake sprinkles that I found at the store. They didn't really care how it looked, they loved the taste!
Made this for a work function. I got so many requests for the recipe that I had to do a mass email with the link. Thanks so much!
Yummy. I made as written first (very rich!) and then made it with the chips and used all 1% milk instead of the whipping cream etc. Have also done a single serving in the microwave, just heat it really slowly and stir often - I don't always have a couple of hours or other people to help me drink it (only my dd likes white chocolate anything). :)
Not great...definitely better recipes out there.
I have made this for two class parties. The kids weren't sure at first because it wasn't regular hot chocolate but loved it once they tried it. Thank you for an easy and delicious recipe for the holidays!
So easy & absolutely delicious! BIG hit with guests, even those of us who don't like white chocolate. I served w/whipped cream, mini peppermint baking chips & mini chocolate chips for garnish.
General consensus at our house out of five people is five stars!!! Just came in out of our October snow and enjoyed a nice warm mug full! Only thing we would do differengly is perhaps a sprinkle of nutmeg! Next time we are trying with milk chocolate chips! YUMMY!!!!
A family favorite for 2 years now! We always switch out the white chocolate chips for hershey's milk chocolate and the whole family can't get enough! :)
I made this for a brunch I hosted yesterday as a way of using up the white chocolate chips I'd bought for drizzling cookies at Christmas. It was okay, but way too sweet, even for my husband who loves white chocolate. We also didn't like the layer of fat that came to the top, but I was able to skim it off after it had been in the refrigerator overnight. I ended up using it as the milk/sweetener for the (unsweetened) chai latte concentrate, and it worked well for that. Overall not something I'd make again, as I can find much healthier ways of sweetening my chai latte!
Yum!! I just tested this cocoa out on my coworkers (it's freezing in our office!) and everyone loved it! I've already shared the recipe with 2 of them. Even those who weren't big fans of white chocolate enjoyed it! Will be using this recipe often!
Ok I am not a fan of White chocolate but my daughter is so I tried it OMG...I'll say it again OMG....it was great...I made it exactly according to the directions....My daughter had a sleep over so I made it again and all the girls loved it....some of the moms even called for the recipe...Thanks for sharing
My favorite Hot cocoa!! Absolutely delicious!!!
This is an awsome recipe. I think that everyone should try this.
I made this for my son and his friends. they LOVED it. Plan to make it with milk chocolate chips next. This Cocoa is easy to make and OH, SO GOOD!
I added a splash of peppermint, and it got rave reviews!
Excellent. I made this for a baby shower and it received rave reviews. Everyone loved it!
It tastes like warm vanilla ice cream. It's really very good!
Used milk chocolate chips and was amazing
i made it for the first time last year i had requests for it again!
I really dislike giving negative reviews, but I wasn't fond of this recipe. I agree with another reviewer who said it tasted like warm vanilla ice cream. And it is extremely rich. I was able to salvage it by adding more milk (I only made a 1/2 batch to begin with), 1/2 tsp. peppermint extract, and candycanes for stirring. My whole family enjoyed it that way! I'll make it again (without the cream) and peppermint for a holiday treat...
I made this when family come to go sledding and it was such a hit they requested it for Christmas. Fun change from regular hot chocolate. This recipe is definitly a keeper.
This is the best! Sinfully delicious! I took it to a Christmas party along with whipped cream and crushed candy canes. The kids and adults kept coming back for more.
I have been making this for years!!! We have a hot cocoa maker that keeps it a perfect temperature, I have special sprinkles that I use on the whipped cream. I use skim milk and fat free half and half. This is a must every winter!!!!
Awesome. My kids were intrigued by the color and adored the candy cane stirs! I will make again, next time I will try with dark chocolate. Ours was ready in just over an hour.
I used a double boiler and it was ready in 30 minutes. My wife and kids loved it. I suggest heating milk and cream before adding chips.
I love this drink! Every Christmas, I make a pot of it. It's a traditional part of our Christmas breakfast, and I wouldn't change a thing.
it tastes like rich tapioca. MMMMMM my gang were fighting over it! really nice to come in from the cold to this!!!
It was pretty good
My nephews really liked this hot cocoa, but it was a bit too sugary tasting for me. I liked it a little better once I dissolved some more crushed candy cane into the cocoa itself - That gave it more flavor.
O.M.G. This is amazing!!! Except I'm not a big fan of white chocolate--too sweet for me---so substituting that with milk chocolate chips works real well for me. Gotta' love ANYTHING with whipping cream in it; I may even try using 4 cups of whipping cream and 4 cups of milk---can't hurt! Mmmmmm! Fantastic recipe!!
Oh my gosh...if I could have given this 10 stars, I would have!! Super delicious!!
Very good I added some Coco and cinnamon to add to the flavor and I made my whipped cream instead of the caned kind
We didn't use any candy canes, but this recipe was fantastic! It takes some time, but it is fantastic
This is by far the best hot chocolate I've ever had. It is hard to drink a lot of it because it is so creamy and rich. I'm not a fan of peppermint so I leave the candy cane out of it.
Delicious. I used milk chocolate chips instead of the white chips and also cut the recipe in half. Easy and the taste was very nice.
So easy and delish! I made this because my son likes white hot chocolate and McD near us stopped selling it. This is much better anyway! :)
