Snow Flake Cocoa

It's brrrrr cold here in the "Windy" City (the thermometer reads 21 degrees!). Mugs of steaming hot cocoa are just what my hubby and I needed tonight. Unfortunately, this didn't work for us at all. I should have listened to my better half and followed Diana's directions instead of making up my own drink by significantly altering the ingredients called for (I know, I know...). As Sarah Jo suggested, I too substituted a bag of Andes peppermint baking chips for plain white chips (they were left from the holidays and needed to be used up). While not bad, I certainly didn't think this made our cocoa AMAZING (sorry!). My cocoa was pink and looked unappealing to us. Had I enjoyed the Andes chips, I'd make this my Valentine's "go to" drink (it would be quite festive!). Having said that, I'm sure this would be MUCH, MUCH better as written. I will most definitely attempt again, but will NOT change a single thing (trust me, you'll regret if you do). If I'm craving a minty flavor, I'll just dip a candy cane into or add a drop of peppermint oil / extract to my glass. Thanks for sharing, Dinaa! This recipe has super potential as is. :-)