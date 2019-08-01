Snow Flake Cocoa

This is an easy and delicious cocoa you can make in your slow cooker. It is great for Christmas parties!

Recipe by Diana S.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Garnish:

Directions

  • Stir together the whipping cream, milk, vanilla, and white chocolate chips in a slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally, until mixture is hot and chocolate chips are melted. Stir again before serving. Garnish with whipped cream and candy canes, as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 84.3mg; sodium 114.7mg. Full Nutrition
