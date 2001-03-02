Boiling Water Crust II
Extremely flaky crust with little hassle.
Extremely flaky crust with little hassle.
I was a little skeptical about this recipe, but was looking for a quick pie crust. It was easy and very tender and flaky. If you are using deep dish pie plates, you won't get two crusts out of it.Read More
Easy? Not really - this was really soft, fragile dough to work with, even after chilling. It tasted fine - it just wasn't any easier than regular pie crust - in fact it was harder to work with. A novel idea though. It just goes to show you there is more than one method for making pie crust. Thanks.Read More
I was a little skeptical about this recipe, but was looking for a quick pie crust. It was easy and very tender and flaky. If you are using deep dish pie plates, you won't get two crusts out of it.
simple and easy to make. i find that it works just as well with butter.
Easy? Not really - this was really soft, fragile dough to work with, even after chilling. It tasted fine - it just wasn't any easier than regular pie crust - in fact it was harder to work with. A novel idea though. It just goes to show you there is more than one method for making pie crust. Thanks.
Works for me! I like the simplicity and the results. Each cook has their own crust recipe, and this has become mine!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections