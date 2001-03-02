Boiling Water Crust II

Extremely flaky crust with little hassle.

Recipe by Ruth McDunn

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 double crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place shortening and milk in a large heatproof bowl. Pour in boiling water and whisk until mixture is the consistency of heavy cream.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour and salt. Add to shortening mixture. Mix with a wooden spoon just until dough forms a ball. Refrigerate before rolling out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 292.1mg. Full Nutrition
