Creamy Mexican Dip
A creamy dip that goes well with warm tortilla chips. If you like spicy food just add a little bottled hot sauce to the dip.
This was very easy to make. I found the dip rather bland, so I added chili powder, garlic powder and a can of corn (drained of course). It was yummy!! Just the right amount of bite and sweetness! Definitely would make this again!Read More
I scaled this down to a quarter but still used 1 avocado. It came out just the right mix of everything that way. If I had made the whole batch I would definitely have added in 3 more avocados to balance out the cheese/sour cream. I thought it was still missing something though so I added in some garlic salt and that was just what it needed. I serve this over a bed of shredded lettuce with tortilla chips and garnished with cilantro. This was really good, thanks.Read More
I added some garlic. It was fabulous.
I made this dip for a bridal shower and it was enjoyed by all. I was surprised a how much dip the recipe made, it would be great for a large party or you could half the recipe for a fun family night at home.
This was good, but I think some fresh cilantro would make it better. I'll try that next time. Thanks!
tasty and easy
Fantastic! I like mild, so I was satisfied with this as a sort of flavored-sour cream, but spicier things would be good too. A TOTAL hit! Also yes - made QUITE a lot.
This was a great dip after I added a tablespoon of taco seasoning mix (recipe from All Recipes)! I also only had 6 oz sour cream so I addedd mayonaise and that worked just fine!
I made this for a pool party yesterday, and I got like 10 compliments, and "can I please have the recipe?" Super easy, cheap to make, and yummy!!!! Best served very chilled!!!!
Everyone enjoyed it at my party. It made enough for the 15 of us!
This is a great and super fast dip. I made a few changes. I used salsa verde and added the juice of half a lemon and a can of diced tomatoes.
This was delicious!!! It was one of three new dips at a cookout we went to for the 4th of July and it was the only one that disappeared. Everyone loved it! My final version had a few changes: used 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, 3 avocadoes, 1 Tablespoon homemade taco seasoning mix. YUM!
We made this dip for a cinco de mayo party and it really was delicious. At first very bland, but we added a pinch of chili powder, garlic salt, and A LOT of hot sauce! We also decided to heat it up and that worked as well. Personally heated was my favorite.
Cream cheese, garlic salt, and it's saved. Bueno!
Very simple and I had made it for New Years it was a hit. My husband said its a keeper!!!
