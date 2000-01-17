Smoked Salmon Spread

OK guys, this stuff is ADDICTIVE!! My god is it good!! We had smoked some salmon and had some left overs so I searched and found this recipe. I only used 1pkg. of cream cheese, 1/4c. sour cream, chives, 1T. lemon juice and just a dash of horseradish. Actually, all done to taste. I think some capers would be fantastic, also. Anyway, the old man was out playing golf and when he got home he asked if I had made the spread, I kind of wrinkled my nose up and said yes. I said, "go ahead and try some if you want", so he pulls the crackers out and dips into it and looks at me like I'm nuts....he loved it! I love doing that kind of stuff to him..sick, I know..but after 30 years....Anyway, we are planning on doing some more salmon just so we can have some of this spread. No lie guys, you will be impressed with this one, give it a try! Thanks!!