Smoked Salmon Spread

A delicious and easy spread that always gets many compliments. Serve it with somewhat bland crackers to taste the smoked salmon. You can add some chopped capers for more flavor, if needed. I usually serve this on a nice plate and put the spread in a mold before serving.

By wahine

prep:

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir cream cheese until it is no longer in a hard form. Add salmon, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, dill and onion; mix well. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 19g; cholesterol 63.4mg; sodium 452.8mg. Full Nutrition
