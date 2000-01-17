Smoked Salmon Spread

A delicious and easy spread that always gets many compliments. Serve it with somewhat bland crackers to taste the smoked salmon. You can add some chopped capers for more flavor, if needed. I usually serve this on a nice plate and put the spread in a mold before serving.
I just made this for a party and several people really raved about it and wanted the recipe. Easy to make, too! I doubled the worcestershire and hot pepper sauce. Also, I didn't have fresh dill or green onion, so I used dried dill and dehydrated onion flakes. Thanks for this recipe!
Hmmm...wasn't too keen on this based on the original recipe - way too cheesy for me - I ended up using only 1 8oz package of cream cheese, but 1 pound of smoked salmon (1/2 whipped into the cream cheese to turn it pink, half chopped and folded in) and used 4 tsp worcestershire sauce and 3 tsp hot pepper sauce, and then added juice of 1/2 a lemon. Also used 5 chopped green onions. Then it was pretty good!
Hmmm...wasn't too keen on this based on the original recipe - way too cheesy for me - I ended up using only 1 8oz package of cream cheese, but 1 pound of smoked salmon (1/2 whipped into the cream cheese to turn it pink, half chopped and folded in) and used 4 tsp worcestershire sauce and 3 tsp hot pepper sauce, and then added juice of 1/2 a lemon. Also used 5 chopped green onions. Then it was pretty good!
I just made this for a party and several people really raved about it and wanted the recipe. Easy to make, too! I doubled the worcestershire and hot pepper sauce. Also, I didn't have fresh dill or green onion, so I used dried dill and dehydrated onion flakes. Thanks for this recipe!
This is yummy. We had it on bagels for dinner tonight. I used a little dried dill instead of fresh and red onion. I doubled the onion. I also added a little minced caper. Dinner included a side of fresh asparagus that was blanched and chilled and sprinkled with olive oil, lemon and salt and pepper. Tasty and quick meal.
Pretty good. Served it with toasted sourdough cocktail bread. Next time I'll add chives and maybe just a pinch of cayenne pepper. Needed a tad more zing. But it was very good. Here's a hint to make chopping the smoked salmon easier: Use a large pizza cutter. VERY easy and the salmon doesn't slide around the cutting board like it does when you use a knife. Easy and quick.
This recipe is great as is but I combined it with another and loved the results. I thinned out the cream cheese with 1/2 cup heavy cream, added 2 tsp. lemon juice, 1 clove minced garlic, a little horseradish sauce (to taste), 1 Tbls. drained capers and more dill. I piped it onto cocktail rye bread and sliced cucumber rounds and garnished them with sprigs of fresh dill. They were devoured instantly and guests were begging for the recipe. One guest mother even called me the next day for the recipe because he told her how good it was. Thank you for sharing this delight!
I made a few changes because I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. I only had one cream cheese. I used 1 can of pink salmon rather than smoked, dried dill rather than fresh and I had to add much more than the suggested dashes of hot pepper and worcestershire. I added liquid smoke for the smokey flavor and brought it to a get-together. They couldn't stop eating it! Addictive!
OK guys, this stuff is ADDICTIVE!! My god is it good!! We had smoked some salmon and had some left overs so I searched and found this recipe. I only used 1pkg. of cream cheese, 1/4c. sour cream, chives, 1T. lemon juice and just a dash of horseradish. Actually, all done to taste. I think some capers would be fantastic, also. Anyway, the old man was out playing golf and when he got home he asked if I had made the spread, I kind of wrinkled my nose up and said yes. I said, "go ahead and try some if you want", so he pulls the crackers out and dips into it and looks at me like I'm nuts....he loved it! I love doing that kind of stuff to him..sick, I know..but after 30 years....Anyway, we are planning on doing some more salmon just so we can have some of this spread. No lie guys, you will be impressed with this one, give it a try! Thanks!!
My husband smoked some salmon the other day in hopes that I'd find a good dip recipe. This is it! He can't stop eating it. My caveat to folks is to be sure to use *smoked* salmon (DIY and save a lot of money). I added a little more salmon than the recipe called for, and I didn't have fresh dill, so I used dried dill (1/2 the amount called for). Finally, I mixed everything in a food processor to get a nice consistency.
We smoked some salmon, and had quite a bit left over, so I decided to give this a try. I only had 8 oz of cream cheese on hand, so I halved the recipe, but after mixing & tasting, I decided to add the full amt of all the other ingredients. I like a more salmon taste. I think using real smoked salmon (not the canned stuff) is key for this recipe. This was perfect w/ Town House crackers! Will make again when we have company! Perfect appetizer!
We got a pouch of smoked salmon for christmas..and were looking for something to use it with. This was sooooo good. We put it on Ritz. I also added a garlic clove, pressed and 1 Tbsp. of sour cream to cut the cream cheesy taste. I had no green onions so Ihad to use white but it was still awesome.
Delicious! I omitted the Worchester sauce cause I didn't have any, but I put a few extra dashes of the green habenero pepper sauce made by Tabasco. Instead of the green onions I used minced white onions, and I also added garlic powder and black pepper. I didn't make it for a party, I made it to put on bagels.... DELICIOUS!
AMAZING! This was so impressive I will make it again and again. I put it in a round mold and then garnished with green onions all around it. I also added 4 oz. of smoked salmon to make it less cheesy and 1 TBSP of lemon zest.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2006
this is a great tasting spread. i used a little less cream cheese and a bit more smoked salmon. i also added some lemon juice and doubled the hot sauce for the extra kick. i served it with those teeny bagels toasted with chopped tomatoes, red onions, and capers on the side. i just made the batch this night but i've already consumed more than half. thanks for the great and easy recipe!
Although I don't like Salmon I thought I'd try this spread since it had such good reviews. Though it was a little pricey, everyone seemed to like it. A close friend even asked if there were any leftovers she could take.
This is really good stuff! I am not a big seafood lover but I do like salmon and my husband makes great smoked salmon. I had some leftover and decided to try this. I had to use dried dill weed and I didn't have any green onion so I used fresh chives instead. Thanks for sharing! My picky 9 year olds even liked this!
Delicious! I layered the spread with the smoked salmon for a more elegant display.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2004
Our family in Alaska brought some fresh smoked salmon when they came to visit. I had never tried it but decided to give this recipe a try. It was very good. I did however add a bit of black pepper, garlic powder, a tbsp of sour cream and a tsp of lemon juice. I gave it 4 *'s due to the fact that it was good without the additions but missing something. Thanks for sharing!
Although I didnt really like this (too much bad hot sauce), everyone else LOVED it: "What was in that salmon dip? I could sit down and eat a bucket of that stuff". I would definately make this again, but find a better hot sauce. I hand-blended (processed) the salmon, and that worked great - it was still recognizable in the spread. I served them with the cracked pepper Carr's Table Water crackers, and it was GREAT. THANKS!!!
This was okay. I used some leftover salmon (that was NOT smoked salmon) for this recipe - which may have be the reason for my less than favorable review. I too added some garlic powder and a TBLS of sour cream. I never thought I'd say this b/c I love dill but the dill almost overpowered the other flavors. Not bad but I'm not sure if I'd make this one again.
Just made it for a party tomorrow and it tastes pretty darn good! Can't wait to try it after the flavors meld. Totally agree with all the suggestions: Added lemon juice (a must!), added sour cream to make it creamier, I added more of all the seasonings and more of the hot sauce. Next time I'll add a few capers. I plan on serving them separately this time. Happy holidays!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2005
Great on spoons, fingers and crackers. Smoked salmon from your own smoker it's hard to beat...
This is always a big hit. I leave out the hot pepper sauce, but add the juice of 1 lemon. Thin it with sour cream and/or milk to get the fluffy consistency I want. And refrigerate at least a few hours (or better yet, overnight) to meld the flavors. And I agree that using good quality smoked salmon is important (we like Tony's, which is quite available in Portland OR. It's not expensive, but very good.)
Great! I have made this for several parties and family gatherings. Recipe has been requested many times.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2004
My daughter & I made a trial dip last week, halved the recipe and added a couple tablespoons of chopped capers (used the zyliss). We both loved it!! Followed the recipe for our party last weekend and I'm handing out copies of the at work this week - EVERYBODY LOVED IT!!!!!
This was very good but I gave it 3 stars because to get a good flavor I had to add more seasoning. I basically doubled everything but the salmon and cream cheese. I also added a couple of splashes of lemon juice and a couple splashes of liquid smoke as well as about 1T of capers chopped.
used salmon that we caught and smoked. i didnt have hot pepper sauce, but this recipe was still GREAT! doubled the worcestershire sauce and green onions. OH...also used 1/3 less fat cream cheese (next time may use 1 pkg of fat free and 1 pkg of 1/3 less fat cream cheese to make it a little healthier). YUM!
I first reviewed this recipe in 2011. 2019 Update - Use about 16oz of smoked salmon. Double the Worcestershire & hot sauce (use Tabasco) and 2 teaspoons of finely chopped (fresh) dill. I make this every year after our Christmas dinner whole salmon is picked over. I use the flake meat between the bones, under the gill plates, and bony pieces along the stomach, nothing goes to waste. It's turned into a huge family favorite for New Year's Eve and New Year's day. If it gets any more popular, I'm going to have to either order a larger salmon or turn people down.
I don't eat salmon (or fish in general) so relied heavily on the reviews of others, and they were right, this recipe is a keeper. The wedding guests I prepared this for loved this recipe, and I as asked for the recipe several times. I reduced the cream cheese and the salmon by half, stuffed in baked wonton cones, with a bit of dill, and these went over like a storm. So good!!! Thank you!
good guideline recipe, you need to go by taste. I used 3 cans of salmon, adding 1/4tsp of liquid smoke per can. Then 2 pkgs of cream cheese. I doubled or more the dill, added about 2-3Tbsp. of lemon juice (gives a great depth to the flavor), and used dried onion since I didn't have any green onion (about half of what it called for, maybe a bit more). I used the food processor to process all but one can of salmon, and added it at the end and just pulsated it to give a chunky texture. I served with ritz, triscuits, and wheat thins, but I think the Ritz were the best. Will make this again, so good I licked the food processor bowl out! ;D
I've made this twice now & both times a great hit. Second time halved cream cheese because it's just wife & me. Great blend of flavors. But I prefer a little more of the Worcestershire & hot sauce; so I kept original amount of those with just half of the cream cheese.
I do catering on the side and I had some smoked salmon left over and needed to find a recipe. This is a fabulous recipe. It was a big hit with everyone. For those who don't like onions I subtituted onion powder.
Ok, I followed the recipe EXACTLY...but I tweaked it in one way. I put 4 oz of smoked salmon, chopped, in the spread. Now, the spread needs all 12, so what I did to make this a more elegant presentation. I got a cucumber slice, topped it with a little smoked salmon, then topped that with the spread. It was pretty and divine and accomplished the same taste. Repeat, it needs all 12 oz or it isn't too flavorful. The recipe is DIVINE!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2012
Delicioso! I followed other reviews and doubled the sauces. Also I used dried dill weed. I did it one day in advance, of course one day in the refrigerator makes the cheese hard, I took it out one hour before serving and it had a spreadable consistency. A new classic for my dinners or reunions.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2001
After smoking a large salmon, I searched for something quick to use the leftovers and happened upon this recipe..OHMYGOSH! WHAT A HIT!
Love this dip! I love Salmon so much I only used one 8oz pack of cream cheese. If I were serving for a lot of people I would have used both packs to stretch it out. We love intense flavors so even though I only used one pack of cream cheese and 12oz of salmon, I doubled all other ingredients.
I had a box of salmon that was in a fresh pack and not refrigerated. I had no idea how to use it so I used it to make this recipe. I took it to a huge pot luck so the food was plentiful, but my dish was emptied first! That makes this a 5 star! I was afraid that is smelled too fishy but no one seemed to notice.
Very good. I halved the recipe and used whipped cream cheese. I also omitted the hot sauce since I am not a fan. Will make this again for sure.
Left Side Cook
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2010
Made this for our Christmas party following a few suggestions from reviews. Reduced cream cheese by half and add 1/4 cup of sour cream. I used 4 ounces of a very smokey salmon. The flavor really improved after about a day in the refridgerator. It was a hit.
Made this for our Christmas party following a few suggestions from reviews. Reduced cream cheese by half and add 1/4 cup of sour cream. I used 4 ounces of a very smokey salmon. The flavor really improved after about a day in the refridgerator. It was a hit.
This recipe was awesome. I made a couple of changes. I used fresh smokes trout that I brined in salt and garlic powder than smoked with hickory, Light smoke. I also added 1 tbsp. of old bay seasoning and one cup of chopped pecans. Yuuuuuuuuuuum. Lee
I made this today, but because of lactose intolerance ,I made change: instead of cream cheese,I use lactose free plain yogurt ( I had handy). Used dry dill,clove of garlic, and everything else according to the recipe.Wow,that is really GOOD !!! Already put in my recipe collection.
Rich, tasty, and easy to make. I only had an 8 ounce package of salmon, so I used 11 ounces of cream cheese but kept the original measurements of the other ingredients. I successfully used a pizza cutter for the salmon, as suggested by another reviewer. Clever! I've had another salmon spread with chopped cucumber. It was delightfully bright and fresh with a little crunch, so I think I might add that next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2003
This was a great and easy recipe. I took it to a party and everyone loved it.
This recipe was great, although I had to add *a lot* of garlic and extra dill to give it some flavor other than the cream cheese and salmon. I brought it to a work function, and my boss just asked me for the recipe!!
I made this spread as part of my appetizers for Thanksgiving. It was wonderful!! Everyone was eating so much of it I wondered why we bothered to cook a turkey! I made it very quickly Thanksgiving morning(took about 20 minutes if your cream cheese is softened, to chop everything up and get it mixed well), put in a Tupperware bowl and took it with me to my mother's. Very elegant, very easy, and very transportable if you are asked to bring something to a party or event. P.S. There are no leftovers. Peggy B., Russellville, AR
This was a pretty easy recipe & I am glad to have found it. We went fishing in Alaska and have tons of salmon. This was delicious! We doubled the Tabasco amount & I did not have smoked salmon, just used regular cooked salmon and liquid smoke. Next time we might add some chopped jalepenos.
I had a little trouble chopping the salmon but it was worth the effort. I modified the recipe a little bit by using half the salmon called for and about 3-4 times as much hot sauce (Tabasco sauce) and served it with triscuits. Definitely a keeper.
Easy and delicious!! My two favorite words. I had some smoked Salmon we brought back from Alaska and wanted to use it in a spread like some we tasted while we were there. This was very close. Good on crackers or celery. My husband loved it!!
Really good, it was a great success on our girls weekend. I added capers and garlic whick were wonderful. This also kept really well, I made it on Wed night and it was pulled our for appetizers Thurs and Fri, it only got better.
I made this exactly as written (except I halved it and left out the dill because I didn't have any). I used lox style smoked salmon and I felt it was missing something. Dill may have been the answer, but I added a little lemon juice and it became fabulous! I can't wait to use some freshly smoked salmon next time I make it.
Yum! I used dried dill, and had to estimate the amount of salmon because it was not from the store, but home smoked. Most certainly refrigerate for a few hours. I tasted it before and after. It was waaaay better after.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2001
Awesome recipe with awesome results. I could not have asked for better. This will become the center piece of my appetizers. I used as spread for finger sandwiches...excellent.
This was okay. I used some leftover salmon (that was NOT smoked salmon) for this recipe - which may have be the reason for my less than favorable review. I too added some garlic powder and a TBLS of sour cream. I never thought I'd say this b/c I love dill but the dill almost overpowered the other flavors. Not bad but I'm not sure if I'd make this one again.
Just pulled some fresh Salmon off the smoker and tried this recipe on the fly and was really disappointed, its missing something. Sour Cream??? Liked the Hot Sauce idea, but it's just really lacking in flavor until you add the sour cream.
This is very good. I am lucky enough to have parents who spend there winters salmon fishing in our home town in Oregon. I always have a supply of canned smoked salmon and am always looking for different ways to use it. I served this with Gardettos roasted garlic rye chips. I added a little extra dill and worcestershire.
I used this recipe as a guide, I had some leftover salmon that needed to be used. I did not add pepper sauce, added 1 teaspoon lemon juice, so good spread on a sandwich with lettuce, onion and tomatoes. Will be making again soon.
Excellent. The flavor was wonderful especially with the fresh ill. It is a keeper. By the way make it more economical, use the tub of salmon bits. No one will know the difference. Great spread for company. Thanks.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.