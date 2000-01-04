Caramel Corn and Pretzel Mix

A crunchy and delicious snack mix made with pretzels, popcorn, and pecans.

By Leslie

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Place popcorn in a large pot with 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Over a low heat, begin to pop the popcorn. Constantly shake the pot to ensure that the popcorn kernels and oil do not burn. Once the popping has slowed, remove the pot from heat.

  • In a large saucepan, mix butter or margarine, brown sugar and corn syrup. Bring this mixture to a boil (over a medium heat) while stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low and do not stir for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and mix in baking powder and vanilla extract, stirring carefully.

  • In a large baking pan, combine popcorn, pretzels, cereal and pecans. Pour the butter mixture over the popcorn mixture, stir to coat.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, stirring the mixture after the first 15 minutes have elapsed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 233.5mg. Full Nutrition
