Caramel Corn and Pretzel Mix
A crunchy and delicious snack mix made with pretzels, popcorn, and pecans.
This has an excellent taste! I have two suggestions though: (1) Try not to make this during humid weather so that the caramel won't get as hard, and (2) You might spread this out on wax paper after taking out of the oven (while still pliable) so it won't clump together. I will definately make this again !!!
This recipe was fine with adjustments. When mixing it I saw that I didn't have nearly enough caramel mix, but when I quickly whipped up another batch to add to the rest it was fine. I did have wax paper ready, sprayed with cooking spray, to dump it on when it cam out of the oven. I had a bad experience another time when the whole batch stuck completely in the roasting pan when I let it cool.
Brought this to a get together. It was the first thing the guests went, for and didn't stop until it was finished!
Everyone at the birthday party (both adults & children) loved it. Some suggested substituting Spanish peanuts for the pecans and pretzel nuggets for the twists. And it does stick to your teeth a little bit but all in all, I will definitely make this for future get-togethers!
There is so much popcorn that I didn't have a big enough bowl or pan to mix in. Also the caramel sticks to your teeth. Maybe I didn't cook long enough or too long?? Otherwise, declicious.
I've been making this recipe for years as a holiday gift for teachers. I would often get notes from teacher saying that they where going to take it home to their family, but ended up eating all themselves before getting home. I also like to double he caramel mixture.
Everyone who has ate this has loved it! I have made this for years, so much so, I had to find the recipe again to reprint it! If you let your caramel set up in your pan, just warm it back up in the oven to get it out on wax paper. Be sure you sperate it before it cools.
The caramel in this recipe is so good. I substituted the popcorn for Chex. I guessed how much 1 cup of unpopped popcorn would make (about 3 cups) and put in Corn Chex instead. I left out the pretzels, but kept in the pecans. It was so good. I couldn't stop eating it. Very delicious recipe!
I hated this here recipe because it tasted yucky.
This is a great recipe: quick, easy and delicious!
This has a really good taste, but not enough caramel for the amount of popcorn, pretzels, cereal and pecans. I think if the sauce was doubled, it would be awesome.
Made this for a Super Bowl party and it was a big hit! Following suggestions from other reviewers, I baked it at 275 degrees about 28 minutes. Also, I added about 3/4 cup of Reese's Peanut Butter mini-chips before baking and 1-1/2 cups of M&M's after baking. I used dry roasted peanuts rather than pecans.
This is absolutely fantastic! It makes sooo much too! I brought this to a party, and everyone loved it. I found I had to make half the batch of popcorn mix at a time, and put in a large casserole dish. I was debating making double batch of the caramel, but it worked out really well with just the single. The only variation I made was that I added honey roasted peanuts, yummmmy! Definitely making this again!
So, so good! It's terrible for me, but I made this for a road trip with my husband and we snacked on it all day long. I toasted the pecans for a bit before adding them to the mix, but otherwise, I made it exactly as the recipe states. Great stuff.
This snack is highly addictive. Sweet, salty, crunchy, all in one. I omitted the nuts per my kids' request, and we all loved this mix!
A hit!
I substituted a bag of puffed corn rather than popping my own...doubled recipe for full bag. Yummy and easier!
I love this recipe..it is so easy to make and the people at work love it! Quick snack!
I used 3 bags microwave popcorn and substituted peanuts for the pecans. This is very easy and much lighter than the store bought products out there. Sticks to your teeth but very little. I also made it in a lg roaster. (the old black enamel kind)
I added peanut to the recipe and it was GONE! Very addictive.
I followed the directions exactly and it turned out really well. I would recommend moving the snacks to another tray to cool. You could probably use any nuts too.
I doubled the recipe and added some cheddar goldfish crackers to the mix. Very addictive. I brought some to work and my coworkers enjoyed it as well
This was so good, I received multiple recipe requests every time I made it. The proportions were a bit off, though. If you decrease all the dry ingredients(popcorn, pretzels, etc.) by half, you will have enough caramel to give everything a good coating. Otherwise, you have many "naked" pieces with little or no caramel.
This was good! I highly suggest lining a couple of 9x13 baking pans with parchment or wax paper and baking the mix in that, then lift out of your pan and your wax paper is ready for cooling. - makes clean up much easier! I still recommend mixing in a big bowl to coat well, it can be difficult to do that step in the pan with the paper liners. I've made the caramel puff corn several times with a very similar recipe and although this wasn't "can't stop eating it!" good , we enjoyed it as a nice change of pace.
Delicious! I'm not sure how large of a baking pan you're supposed to have, though... I had to split the popcorn/pretzel mix into two pans and it was still very difficult to mix without pieces falling all over the place. I sprinkled a little allspice and cinnamon on one batch and it was awesome (gave it a festive flavor for Christmas). Overall, great recipe and I would make it again.
