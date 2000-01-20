Slow Cooker Corn Chowder
This ham and corn chowder slow cooker recipe is really good to make when it's cold outside, and you want something hot and yummy when you get home from work.
To be honest, I rarely follow a recipe to the letter unless I am baking, but I did use this one as the starting point for my potato-corn chowder and thought I'd share my modifications because it turned out great! First, I used russet potatoes, but left the skins on for the extra nutrients and rustic feel. I also added some chopped carrots and a couple of cloves of garlic, and used a whole bag of frozen corn. I used chicken stock rather than water and did not cover the vegetables. For spices, I added a good dose of kosher salt and black pepper, some ground sage, and a little crushed red pepper for a little kick. After the 8 or so hours of cooking, I ladled about 3 cups of the stock out of the crock pot, made a roux, added the stock to it along with the condensed milk, let it thicken for about 4 or 5 minutes and then added it back to the crock pot and let it cook for another 30 minutes. It was delightful! Perfect for the snowy day we're having!!Read More
This is a good starter recipe. However, there are a few things I change that makes it a very good chowder. First, I use an extra can of corn and change it to cream style. Next, the ham became too rubbery. So, I now I boil chicken and shred it. I then boil the potatoes in the chicke water for about ten minutes. Then, I mash them just slightly. This makes them much softer and adds to the texture of the chowder. Finally, I add corn starch to thicken the broth. It sounds like a lot of work, but really it's not. It makes fantastic chowder, and I always double the recipe. That way I can freeze the leftovers and have anther meal or two on hand for those days when cooking seems like too much work!Read More
Thanks to all the helpful reviews, this corn chowder turned out wonderful! Used 1 can chicken broth in place of the bouillon cubes & water, added 1 can creamed corn, added 1 clove minced garlic, added 2 carrots diced. I waited to add the ham until there was 3 hours left in cooking time so that it wouldn't' turn "rubbery" & that worked out great. After adding the evaporated milk & allowing the 30 min additional cooking time, it was still a little too liquidy to be a chowder, so I added a corn starch slurry which thickened it up nicely! It tasted good, but I felt it needed a little something, so I threw in a dash of rubbed sage & a dash of marjoram -- PERFECT!! This was SO delicious! Served w/ biscuits & we are looking forward to leftovers. Thanks for the good starter recipe! :)
Great chowder! I would add another can of corn next time though. Thanks for the recipe!
Great Recipe! My husband ate the leftovers and he NEVER does that! I used chopped, smoked sausage instead of ham. Next time, like other reviewers, I will use less water (or canned chicken broth) and real cream, or half & half instead of evaporated milk. Loved the smell when I got home from work! I did all prep the night before; except potatoes, so it was very easy in the morning. I plan on making this one again!
Very good chowder. Here are the changes I made. Added only 1 cup water. Added 2 finely chopped carrots. Only used 1 onion. Used 3 bullion cubes. Added chopped garlic and Emeril's spice. Added a can of creamed corn. Added about 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese at the same time as the milk.
A hearty and easy soup. I added only one cup of water, instead of "water to cover" as the recipe called for. Along with the liquid from the corn and what cooked out of the vegetables and the milk added at the end, that was enough to make a nice thick chowder. As others had suggested, I added an additional can of cream-style corn for more corn flavor.
I'm a pensioner living in the UK and before tinned sweetcorn arrived here we made soup using a ham hock which we simmered gently for hours until the meat fell off the bone. The cooked ham was diced, put to one side then mixed in with the soup along with a swirl of cream when serving. The other ingredients (excluding corn, salt & evaporated milk) and using leeks when available, were simmered in the bacon stock until cooked. This Potato & Ham soup was a family favourite. I have made it all my life but about 30 or so years ago when tinned corn became readily available I starting adding this sometimes for a change. I'm only giving this 4 stars because I don't think the diced ham can give anything like the strong bacony flavour of cooking your own on the bone!
I thought this was great. Added 4 oz of mushrooms that were going off, and thickened the soup with a cornstarch slurry. I agree with the extra can of corn suggestion. Really an easy and enjoyable soup.
We loved this recipe. I also added a box of frozen corn and a little garlic powder.
Excellent. Only made minimal changes; first I did add a can of creamed corn to more creamy corn flavor. I was hesitant to add all the water called for b/c of other reviews, but I did add enough to cover slightly and ended up adding a bit more since there was so much stuff in the crock, it really needed the liquid to be a soup instead of ham and veggies floating in a teeny bit of water! Also added just a bit of garlic but other than that wonderful flavor, I don't think it was bland at all (making sure you have adequate chicken boullion, salt and pepper) it tasted exactly what I was hoping a corn chowder would taste like, corny and creamy! I also did add diced carrots with the celery, I thought they were on there but when I went to make it apparently there are no carrots called for. Added barely a t of cornstarch, maybe 1/2 t, before done just to make sure it was nice and creamy, not overly thick. I will definately make this again and again! Was a breeze to throw in the crock in the morning and have a great hearty chowder when I came home. Also did not peel potatoes, completely unneccessary and a waste of time I think.
This was quite good - I used only one onion (not a huge fan) added one more can of corn and a can of creamed corn, then added cornstarch in to thicken...yummy!
Dh really liked this recipe. I thought is was a little bland.
This is was awesome slthought I made some changes. first I stir fried the onions in a stick of butter, then I added about 3 tablespoons of crumbled bacon to the stir fry, then added the potattoes about 2 mins later, stired and covered to cook for about 3 mins, then I transfered all to slow cooker. I then added a can of corn kernne and a can of creamy corn. I used c hicken brothe instead of water. The results was absolutely amazing!!!!
I used 7 potatoes since mine seemed on the small side, only one onion, 2 tsp. Better than Bouillon instead of the chicken bouillon cubes, along with all the other ingredients called for except the ham. I covered with 2 cups water and cooked on HIGH for 3 hours. Then I added the ham for another hour. Before adding the evaporated milk, I removed 1 cup broth. At the end I mashed just a few of the potatoes. I added a little salt and white pepper. We enjoyed this.
DELICIOUS. Made a few changes though based on my tast and what I had on hand. Used Chicken broth instead of water. Sauteed onions, celery, potatos, carrots and several cloves of garlic in butter before placing in the crock pot. Added a bag of frozen corn, a can of creamed corn and 1/2 a ring of kielbasa with salt, pepper, and marjoram. Wow what a meal!
This is a great, quick chowder recipe. I'm not sure why some of the reviews are claiming this to be more like soup than chowder, but it may have something to do with adding water. The recipe calls for chicken boullion cubes, but does not say to dilute in water. Nor does this recipe call for chicken broth. The liquid from the corn and the can of milk are all you need to turn these ingredients into a deliciously thick corn chowder!
4 stars because I made some modifications to the posted recipe after reading other reviews. 5 stars with my modifications... I added an extra can of corn plus a can of creamed corn. I substituted 12 oz chicken broth for the water, and used a pint of half and half (plus some corn starch) instead of the evaporated milk. It was sooo good!
Maybe I'm an idiot, but I've made this recipe twice and failed both times! The first time was my fault, I didn't read the directions carefully enough and added the evaporated milk at the beginning. But the second time I followed it perfectly and it tasted really watered down. Well it really had no flavor. I'm not giving this a third try. I'll just try a different recipe next time.
so good! made with frozed corn and cut back on the amount of evaporated milk used chicken broth and added cubed sweet potatoes
This was okay. I didn't think it had a lot of taste. I added carrot and bacon and it still was rather bland. One thing to note: Make sure the potatoes and any other veggies you add are completely cooked before adding the evaporated milk. I tested a couple of pieces of my potatoes and they seemed done, but when I served it, there were still some pieces that were a little crunchy. So, I turned the heat back on low for a couple of hours. When I looked at it again, the evaporated milk had burned and formed a brown skin over the top of the chowder. I ended up tossing the leftovers because of this. I will probably not make this recipe again.
this was more like a soup than a chowder
This was delish! I used Chicken Broth instead of water I used 1 can corn and 1 can creamed corn. I will make it again!
This is perhaps the best soup I have ever made. I used huge red potatoes (left skins on), cut back on the celery, and used two ears of fresh corn on the cob. I thickened a little of the room-temperature evaporated milk with some cornstarch = perfectly thickened in a short amount of time. People, don't be afraid if you have to thicken something .... it is so easy to do!!! I cannot wait to serve this at dinner to see husband's reaction. lol
I added a can of cream style corn and I used frozen shredded potatoes (easier and quicker), and my family loved it. Garnish with cheddar cheese and serve with cornbread. I will definately keep this in my rotation.
Maybe I made this wrong, but it was too watery.
I was pretty disappointed with this recipe. It basically tasted like a thin, tasteless potato soup. I only used 4 potatoes too, because I knew there was going to be too many... I even tried to thicken it up with milk and flour, and added frozen corn instead of canned (hate canned). I also used my homemade chicken broth instead of boullion. I might try to liven up the leftovers, (and there are A LOT of leftovers) but I'm not sure it's worth it.
awful
I just wish this were a little creamier. I too thickened it with some corn starch, omitted the water, nixed the ham and used some garlic powder because I was in a hurry. I only added one onion, and I'm glad I did because when I came home my house smelled of it! I puréed a little bit of to to get the chowder consistency as well. I also used 2 cans of sweet corn and 1 cream corn. :) yum.....!
Good starter. I also added a can of cream style corn and 4 tbsp of cornstarch to thicken. Was a hit the tailgate. Made this again today. Did not have potatoes, so I substituted two cans of cream of potato soup. Instead of thickening with cornstarch, I added a can of cream of celery soup too. Next time I may not add as much water like some of the other reviewers. Also added chopped red bell peppers for a bit of color. It's very good.
This was pretty tasty. Here are the changes I made--2 med. size red pot., not peeled; 1 onion; 2 stalks celery; 1 can creamed corn; drained corn; 1/4 c. low fat marg.; 1 c. water. 2 cubes bouillon made this too salty. Next time I'll use 1 can low salt chicken broth and omit water. My husband thought this was ok but he's not a fan of stew for dinner. I'll still make this again though because it's different and easy.
I loved this soup. It smelled so good cooking in the crock pot all day, I had a hard time staying out of it. I would try another can of corn next time. I think it just needed that little bit extra. I also added some flour to the soup to thicken it, along with added some chedder cheese to it at the end. Just to melt the cheese. My husband and son are not big soup eaters, but each went back and ate 3 bowls. I had no leftovers... Great recipe...
I love this recipe! It was so yummy. I drained my corn before adding it because there was plenty of liquid without it. I did add some oregano, basil and marjoram. Two thumbs up.
Delicious! I used less potoatoes as we are trying to reduce our carbs and increased the corn. The milk at the end was a great feature to add creaminess to the chowder. I will be making this again!
This was good but I wish it was creamier, I also used bacon instead of the ham. Nice meal for those busy days, just put it in and leave it.
I had vegetarian friends over for dinner, so I didn't add the ham. I worried that it would taste bland, but it was great. I definately needs the full 8 - 9 hours otherwise the potatoes won't be done. I will definately make this again.
Easy and quick recipe. We were overall happy with that. We will make it again.
This is exactly what I was looking for!!! Thank-you!!!
Great, easy recipe. I use chicken instead of ham (Organic skinless boneless legs, more flavor) and to thicken I add a square package of frozen winter squash. it sweetens it a bit, thickens it, and is healthier than corn starch.
easy, but very very basic, almost a bit bland. i added garlic cloves and used chicken instead of ham. put the chicken in frozen and shredded it right before serving.
A little to watery for my liking.
I doubled this recipe and threw all the ingredients for this in my crockpot. I used homemade chicken broth, about three cups, added a can of creamed corn and used up the last remains of my Christmas ham (including the bone). I also added a little Frank's, for just a touch of heat. TIP: Want to thicken up your soup just a little? Use the last of your mashed potatoes that were leftover. Keeps with the theme of the soup and cleans out your fridge at the same time. ;)
as many others mentioned, you need to SERIOUSLY doctor this to make it good and i wish i had done that. If you make as listed it is not creamy and lacks flavor. Adding flavor after cooking as directed didnt help.
Good soup. There is nothing better than getting home from work and your dinner is ready. This soup is very tasty. I will be making it again.
Great recipe...just tweaked it a little. I left the skins on the potatoes, used bacon instead of ham, 1 can creamed corn and 1 bag frozen corn, and instead of the bouillon and evaporated milk I used 1 can chicken broth and a little starch (without the starch it was too soupy). Would def. make it again!
This "chowder" was very flavorful. I did, as others suggested, and used one can of regular corn and one can of creamed corn. I did find this chowder to be very thin and "liquidy". I tried thickening it by putting a few cups of it in the blender before adding the milk. This helped a little but not nearly enough. Next time I make this, I will not only blend some, but I will add much less water. As other reviewers recommended, I topped the individual servings with some grated cheddar cheese. I also added some fresh chives and some crumbled bacon which added some nice flavor.
This was my first time making corn chowder. It was delicious! Great recipe! Here were my changes: I used a slice of bacon, not ham. I added cubed chicken as the meat. I used 2 cans of chicken broth, covered the veggies in water, and used 2 chicken bouillon cubes. To season, I used paprika, a little sage, a little hot sauce, mustard powder, salt, and pepper. I will be making this again for sure!
I liked this chowder but it wasn't really a chowder...it was a soup. It needs to be thickened with something.
Good to start, but you can substitute bacon in a pinch and I added baked butternut squash cubed and it added flavor and hidden vitamins the kids didn't realize!
This chowder was really good on a winter day, but did need all day to soften the potatoes. I only made a few alterations; 2(11oz)cans of corn; l can of chicken broth(instead of bouillon) & of course Cajun seasoning (instead of salt & pepper), since I'm from LA. SDamare(Slidell,LA)
Great recipe! Of course, I made changes with what I had on hand: Less onion, as some people suggested, I added chopped red bell pepper, I used thawed frozen corn, and instead of regular potatoes, I used sweet potatoes (not yams!). I was worried all day what it would taste like with such a big substitution, but it was great! I love slow-cooker recipes because I work all day & it's nice to come home to a hot meal! I even prepared this one the night before & put it in the refrigerator overnight & placed the crock into the base & plugged it in in the morning before I left!
This recipe is not bad, but not great. I think if you used a ham hock instead of cubed ham it would be a lot better. If I make this again I think I would try that. It was quick and easy though.
Thanks for the great base recipe! My whole family LOVED it! I did make a few changes... I added more celery and used at least 3 cups of frozen corn. I processed about 2 cups of corn before adding to give it a more creamy texture. I melted the margarine and mixed it with 3-4 TBSP of flour to help thicken as well. As others suggested, I added the ham near the end. It turned out great and I would definitely make this easy recipe again!
This turned out great. You do have to be careful not to add too much liquid. It would be easy to end up with runny, thin soup. I used Yukon Gold potatoes and they held up very well after being in the crock pot nearly 11 hours. I also used 1 cup of fat-free 1/2 & 1/2 instead of evaporated milk. Will make again. Thanks for a good recipe!
After reading the reviews on this, I used the more flavorful Yukon Gold potatoes, used a can of chicken broth;INSTEAD of the water, added 1/4 tsp.thyme, dash of ground cayenne, extra cup of canned corn, some bacon bits and some green onion in place of SOME of the second onion. I didn't use "salt-cured ham" but rather sugar-cured and smoked, so mine was not too salty at all. I cooked ON HIGH hoping it wouldn't take as long since I started only 5 hours til dinner time. It STILL TOOK 6 hours to cook the celery(I regret just chopping;would of cooked quicker sliced THINLY) and potatoes til soft. I think it had a very good flavor except there was too much sweet onion flavor for our tastes; even though I used SKIMMED evaporated milk. I did add about 2/3 cup of 1/2% milk also, to help make the skimmed a little creamier. It would have been better if I had used whole evaporated milk like recipe called for; but too much fat for my family. Thank you, for sharing. I now know, how to SLOW cook, WITHOUT CURDLING, chowder.
Just ok. A littel bland. Will not make again.
These are awesome
chowder was very bland
This recipe is great! Perfect for a cold night served with biscuits. I wouldn't do anything to change this recipe. Two thumbs up for the chef!
We loved this! I just added about a 1/3 cup flour lightly sprinkling and stirring in the last hour when it seemed too watery. I also substituted with bacon. It was delicious!
This was good with the additions of some spices that other reviews suggested-salt, pepper (I used cayenne), parsley, sage, and crushed garlic. It's not a 5-star recipe but it's good for a cold day.
What a wonderful chowder! I followed others' advice and added a second can of corn. Also, before adding the evaporated milk, I gave it few zaps with the upright mixer to give it a little thicker consistancy. Thanks for the recipe DonaldB.
My family loved this recipe! Great for a cold winters night like tonight. Thanks!
Made this for some friends and it was a hit....I added red pepper flakes as other reviews said it was bland and I also added a can of south western type corn. Lots of flavor!
I made this recipe the other night and had company over. It was a great success! The men were licking their bowls! I made it on high for 6 hours, and didn't use quite as much onion. It was delicious and I will absolutely make it again.
It was devoured like it was the last available meal on earth. Use creamed corn, and double the amount. I used chicken instead of ham, but I'm sure either is delicious. Tweak to your taste, of course, but even as is, this recipe is a monster hit.
I made this recipe pretty much just as specified, and agree with many other reviewers-- it needed something more and it's more of a soup. I used Yukon gold potatoes since that's what I keep on hand. My only subsitutions were a little less onion, since I'm not a big onion person and skimmed evaporated milk. Next time I make this (and I will, because my husband loves corn chowder) I will not use water and bouillon cubes but a can of low sodium broth, more corn (and I'll try the can of creamed corn), 2% evaporated milk for a little more richness, and I'll cut the butter in half. Maybe add a little extra ground pepper. Serve it with crumbled crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and scallions as toppings and it would be great!!
My family loves this. I don't even add the milk. Delish.
we did not like this recipe. it was a little bland.
I thought this was veeery good. The butter gave it a chowdery flavor.It does make a lot but my hubby and I love leftovers. Did not have ham, so I cooked a chicken and threw that in. Also, I used frozen corn a lots of it. I also thickend the soup a little, it turned out great, good meal for a cold day
Could use a teensy bit more flavor but definitely delicious. Halved the recipe to fit in my tiny slowcooker and used chicken instead of ham since that's what this Lancaster County native is used to in her corn chowder. Pretty delicious, will definitely make again.
Good, but not great. We served it in bread bowls which was fun and added some needed thickness to the broth. I used chicken broth rather than water, and omitted the celery, but otherwise followed the recipe. My family liked it better than I did, but I don't think I'll make this again.
I used a smoked ham and it added great flavor!! It is my standby when it is really cold out and we need a hot dinner!!
This was awesome. I did add a can of creamed corn. Also I used 6 oz of heavy whipping cream and 6 oz of skim milk. Also added a rue of 2 tbsp corn starch mixed w/a little water to the milk. Cooked on high for 3 hours and low for 5 hours. Delicious!
SO yummy! I had never had chowder with ham in it, and had not tried it in a slow cooker. SO GOOD! I followed another reviewer, as I like more corn, and want it thick. So I did one can or corn, and two of cream corn. One can of chicken broth, and no water. I didn't do celery, but that is because we really aren't fans of celery. Just a good comfort food!
This was very watery and bland. I added TWO cans of creamed corn and 1 can of water and it was still watery. I tried to thicken it up with some flour, but it didn't really help. You could barely taste the corn. I will not make this again.
Easy and filling. I added carrots and some extra potatoes. Also used skim milk instead of evaporated and added a bit of cheddar cheese at the end.
This was pretty tasty. I left out the onion and celery (for personal tatse) and substituted celery salt and minced onion for those. Everyone liked it, but no one raved about it.
Great recipe. Takes a little time to prepare, but a great recipe for working people...cooks in the slow cooker all day!
My husband and son went wild over this soup. So easy with a slow cooker. Will be making this soup again and passing recipe on to family and friends. Thanks for sharing Christine!
This was excellent - usually I'm not a big fan of corn chowder but DH really likes it so I tried it and everyone really liked this! I only made one change, like many I added a can of creamed corn in addition to the other can of corn - we'll have this again!
My family really liked this recipe although I used a bag of frozen corn instead of a can and added a can of creamed corn. Very good on a cold night.
This recipe was delicious! I served with some oven baked bisects and it was a huge hit. The only thing I changed was that I used half low sodium chicken broth and half water to fill the soup. I did JUST enough to get the veggies wet. I will make this again! A great fall recipe.
We liked this....it was simple to throw together and delicious!
Great!
This soup was a bit watery for my taste. I could have thickened it up with a flour/milk mixture but I didnt want to take away from the original recipe too much.
I used already cubed ham and frozen kernel corn. I loved the broth because it was light but so flavorful. It is also lower in fat & calories but you wouldn't know it.
This is the easiest and most delicious quiche I have made. What to do when you run out of flour...replace with corn meal. It is then even more delish. Frummie
I used smoked turkey sausage instead of ham, and added carrots, & 1/4 lb velveeta. Hubby liked it, and it had good flavor just nothing to write home about. I won't make it again.
This is a great recipe that I have given to all my friends. I have even substituted clams and clam juice in place of the ham!
My family liked this and it was simple to make. Would like to thicken it up a little though.
I saw this recipe in my email this morning as the recipe of the day. Not knowing what to cook for dinner, I thought...great I have all those ingredients...I'll give it a go. In 20 minutes I had it in the crock pot. As others suggested, I added 2 cloves garlic and 4 diced carrots and used chicken broth instead of water. I also used 1 can of corn and 1 can of creamed corn. I added the ham about an hour before serving. I had no evaporated milk, so I added about 1/4 cup skim milk and a fairly large "blob" of sour cream. I added quite a bit of pepper and no additional salt. I also stick blended about 1 1/2 cups of the soup just before serving. Perfect consistency and delicious. Outstanding and will make again. Great way to use a little leftover ham which had been in my freezer since Thanksgiving!! Thank you Donald B
An average Chowder that's very simple to make.
This was a great recipe to use for a guidline. I did everything the recipe said, but only one onion which was more than enough. I also added: carrot,extra can of corn cream style,touch of garlic, and sage. Also I only cooked for 5 hrs on high. Also I used only chicken broth instead of water and bouillon. I would add slightly less liquid next time as this turned out to be more soupy than chowdery.
This is a great and easy slow cooker recipe! This one is a keeper!! Thanks!
I thought this soup delicious, hubby didn't. oh well... I'll make it again for myself and freeze it in portions to enjoy for noon meals. I used no salt corn, plus added creamed corn for a thickener, less onion and a few dashes of paprika.
I enjoyed this one quite a bit. Like another reveiewer on here I am also from Louisiana (Slidell to boot)I cajunized it a little. I put in some cajun seasonings and instead of ham I used tasso (which, to you uninitiated, is a lean, cured, cajun pork). I also thickened it a bit with a dash of corn flower. This ones going to be a staple.
Delicious. I added more ham to mine, and it doesn't really have enough corn to be called a "corn chowder". Make sure to pick the small waxy potatoes, I used baking potatoes for mine and it wasn't bad, but could have had a better mouth feel.
Awesome recipe! It is a great dish to feed a crowd, accompanied with sandwiches.
