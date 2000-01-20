Slow Cooker Corn Chowder

233 Ratings
  • 5 99
  • 4 88
  • 3 31
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

This ham and corn chowder slow cooker recipe is really good to make when it's cold outside, and you want something hot and yummy when you get home from work.

By DONALDB

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
9
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes, onions, ham, celery, corn, margarine, salt, and pepper in a slow cooker. Add bouillon cubes and enough water to cover.

  • Cook on Low for 8 to 9 hours. Stir in evaporated milk, then cook for 30 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 823.4mg. Full Nutrition
