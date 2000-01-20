Slow Cooker Corn Chowder

Excellent. Only made minimal changes; first I did add a can of creamed corn to more creamy corn flavor. I was hesitant to add all the water called for b/c of other reviews, but I did add enough to cover slightly and ended up adding a bit more since there was so much stuff in the crock, it really needed the liquid to be a soup instead of ham and veggies floating in a teeny bit of water! Also added just a bit of garlic but other than that wonderful flavor, I don't think it was bland at all (making sure you have adequate chicken boullion, salt and pepper) it tasted exactly what I was hoping a corn chowder would taste like, corny and creamy! I also did add diced carrots with the celery, I thought they were on there but when I went to make it apparently there are no carrots called for. Added barely a t of cornstarch, maybe 1/2 t, before done just to make sure it was nice and creamy, not overly thick. I will definately make this again and again! Was a breeze to throw in the crock in the morning and have a great hearty chowder when I came home. Also did not peel potatoes, completely unneccessary and a waste of time I think.