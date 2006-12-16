Delectable Carrot Fritters

15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

These are my favorite all-time fritters! I could eat these all day long. They are so delicious that this dish is sure to become a favorite request at your dinner table too!

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
40 fritters
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, milk, shallots, parsley, baking powder, salt, black pepper, and thyme. Gently fold in the carrots; be careful not to overmix. Cover, and refrigerate for 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Heat vegetable oil in a deep fat fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lower the batter by heaping tablespoonful into the hot oil. Do not crowd the fritters, fry only a few at a time. Fry until fritters are golden brown, about 10 to 12 minutes. Remove fritters with a slotted spoon and drain well on paper towels. Serve immediately with Bearnaise sauce.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 454.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022