Delectable Carrot Fritters

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 454.8mg. Full Nutrition
My family loves carrots, but we always get tired of raw, or steamed. That was the only way I knew how to prepare them. When I found this recipe I was so excited. I had everything on hand and I made them immediately. The family ate them up and they ask for them all the time. I have to at least make them once a week. I think my son would eat them everyday if I would make them. Thanks so much for this recipe.
Very good! They were light, had a good flavor and I added 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese. My family and company loved them. I served them with Ken's Honey Mustard Salad Dressing and also some blue cheese dressing.
These were perfect! I prepared them according to the directions with the exception that I didn't fry them quite as long as stated. They seemed to be cooked in half the time. I might have gotten a rather strong shallot because the amount called for in the recipe seemed a little strong. They were very easy to prepare and tasted wonderful paired with a salad and some broiled fish. Thanks for the keeper recipe!
These were actually pretty good. Different then your normal carrot recipe. I cheated and did not make my own bearnaise sauce, I bought one of those packages which turned out really good. The sauce really adds a lot to the flavor of the fritters. I did not want to pull out my big fryer so I just made is a medium size sauce pan. It uses less oil and I could still fit about 3 at a time. I will make these again.
Wow! We loved these. I was in a hurry & didn't even rest the batter-they still turned out delicious. The spices are really important or they will be bland. I didn't have hollandaise so we used Ranch dressing. My picky non-veggie eater ate several. Thanks!
These were awesome! I have to admit I was a little skeptical about Carrot Fritters but after months and months of debating I made them and they are fantastic! My oldest son almost ate half the batch. He loved them. Thank you so much for a great recipe!
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2002
Very nice, could possibly be improved with a little coriander.
Schockingly delicious! I used some of the variations below (garlic and onion powder in place of shallots, added some parmesan). My husband wants me to make these once a week now! I had leftover chicken gravy which worked great instead of bernaise. I also made a quick Buffalo Blue Cheese dip which was equally tasty. I was surprised by how thick the batter was, but it worked out perfectly. A wonderful recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.