Sesame Chicken

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 311.7mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2006
Though the cook might feel this will destroy the recipe: To get that wonderful crisp bredding that goes soggy after 10 min in a thick, rich, gooey sauce shake the chicken in plastic bag with a mixture 1 egg to 5-6 tsp (<~1/4 cup) cornstarch. Fry in oil at ~350 til chicken is cooked. Doing this after the marinade will preserve that flavor; so one could find a different outter sauce to give the dish more heterogeneity or complexity if one were so inclined. Different tastes is what keeps a dish from being boring.
Not a bad dish at all, just kind of average and forgettable. I will give it that it calls for just good, fresh ingredients, so you're doing yourself a favor by choosing and eating this dish, particularly if you can avoid the rice you'd expect to accompany it. For extra color I used a medley of sweet mini peppers and, because I had them to use, a mix of exotic mushrooms. This needed a boost of something, not the least of which was just salt (or more soy sauce) to heighten flavors, and after I added it, it DID help. In all fairness, I do admit to skipping the ginger because I don't care for it, but I don't think you can make or break this dish on that basis alone. What I like most about this is that there's just no guilt or remorse after eating it.
First attempt at making Chinese food...and it turned out really well. I have never had this at a restaurant before so I have nothing to compare it to, but we liked it. I didn't add the peppers or mushrooms (didn't have them on hand), but I did add pineapple chunks and cashews. We served with white rice and it was good. Will make again...thanks for the post.
SO good! We omitted the hot pepper and mushrooms out of preference, and had to replace rice wine with rice vinegar. next time i will probably make more of the marinade because it was soooo good. i loved the combination of flavors; the lemon really gave it some fantastic kick. served it with white rice and wonton soup. will definitely make this again
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2013
This was a bit of a disaster: I used olive oil to cook the sesame seeds exploded like firey needles all over the kitchen while I cooked the chicken. The sauce was not particularly good, and coated the pan in a thick mess. Also looked unappitizing. Granted, I changed a few things (rice wine, and only marinated for 20 min) but still.
Trpled this recipe and dumped it on a tray full of rice for a holiday buffet. It was the first item to go!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/08/2005
this was the best recipe i have evered made in my life. My family loved it and asked me for the recipe. they loved it as much as i did.Now every get together my mom make this dish.Thank you Shelley for this recipe.
My husband hates sesame seeds, so that was the only ingredient I left out. I wasn't sure what "rice wine" was and couldn't find it in the store. I googled it and figured it was some kind of Sake. The store I was at only had one kind of Sake in the wine section and thats what I went with. I used low sodium soy sauce. I ened up having to add a little more rice wine and soy at the end to add a little more "sauce" to the dish. I served with brown rice and beef dumplings (from this site) and everyone including my kids loved it.
I didn't have time to marinade. I also used what veggies I had on hand which was a frozen bag of broccoli carrots and cauliflower. I doubled the sauce and a sauted strips of onions as well. Was very delish and the kids enjoyed it too.
This was not that good. It was sort of bland and it looked terrible. The chicken was the color of oatmeal! I ate it but I won't follow this recipe again. I am used to sesame chicken with a breading and a sauce, this had neither. Thanks anyway.
This recipe was wonderful! I would suggest doubling the marinade so that there is a little more sauce. I didn't have rice wine so I used white coooking wine and it turned out great. I added green peppers, red peppers, and baby corn and served it over rice. I also added more salt to the recipe.
I made this tonight and thought it was pretty good. I doubled the sauce, but it still didn't turn out as "saucy" looking as the picture. Good flavour though. I added red peppers and brocolli. Don't skip the sesame seeds, they really made the flavour.
This recipe was excellent and very easy to cook> My husband said it was restaurant quaility & had great flavor. I marinated the chicken overnight and we put honey in it & it was even better! Even my picky 4-year-old loved it & asked for seconds. Thanks for a great recipe - I'm definitely making this again.
I found the marinade needed a lot of tweaking, as it seemed rather bland. I added some of my mother-in-law's yakiniku sauce and some black bean sauce, and it was good. I also substituted choi sum for the green pepper.
Alana
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2006
This is unreal! I added a little ginger to give it some more kick, other than that I followed the recipe exactly, don't skimp out on the sesame seeds:)
Definitely make more sauce. I had to scramble at the last sec and make more to pour over the chicken after it was done. The wife and kids loved it though. Said it was a keeper. Great recipe. Thank God for food processors. Makes cutting the ginger and garlic much eaiser :)
I did tweak this recipe a little, like others have. I made more sauce, but just eyeballed it, I breaded and fried the chicken first, then I left out mushrooms but added broccoli. Unfortunately I slightly overtoasted the sesame seeds, but overall this recipe still turned out great. Even my husband who isn't a big fan of Asian style foods (unless it's from a popular chain store) liked it. Will definitely make again.
Made this for a dinner party (4 people) and it was a big hit. I followed Joel Allen's advice about the chicken prep. and doubled the sauce. Added broccoli, onions and used red pepper per my taste. Yummy and enough left oevers for one lunch.
This is great - it's not quite like in the Chinese restaurants where it's got almost a glaze consistency; it's better though. I didn't use the chili sauce, and I put sweet red peppers instead of green. I'll definitely be making it again soon.
This had a good flavor, but it is very much not like Sesame Chicken found in Chinese restaurants. But, due to its preparation method, it is probably also lower in fat and calories than the Sesame Chicken found in Chinese restaurants. :)
This was really good! I had to cook the chicken in batches (I scaled it to 5lbs of chicken), so I kept the chicken warm in the oven, and it worked great. My guests really enjoyed the flavor of this dish!
This was a nice light chinese chicken dish...I don't think it represents traditional sesame chicken as much, but its a nice dish all in all.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/06/2004
Very authentic results. The cooking technique used allows for endless variety. I made it with B/S thighs - I just like thighs better (& they're much less expensive). I also like it quite spicy so I used 3 garlic cloves and the dash of hot pepper sauce was more like 1½ tablespoons. An unsuspecting Vidalia onion got tossed in just because it was laying around.
Pretty good. Not anything like what I get at the resturants, but had a good flavor. I used canned diced green chilies instead of bell pepper, added more garlic and ginger, used red wine vinegar instead of rice wine, and added more soy sauce. I think the recipe would be much better if the marinade was doubled. Definantly adding to rotation! Thanks! Oh, and DO NOT use oil to toast the seeds. If you don't feel comfortable with dry frying the seeds, buy pre-toasted sesame seeds.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. My two young girls weren't crazy about it but still ate it. I left out the hot pepper sauce and didn't have rice wine so I substituted red wine vinegar. Will definitely make this again.
This was very disappointing. I doubled the sauce ingredients, which I'd recommend to anyone making this recipe so that the sauce can be used on rice too. The sauce was dull overall and the only ingredient I tasted was the ginger, and I used less than I called for. My boyfriend didn't like this either. We agreed that for the time and effort and number of ingredients, we should've just ordered the sesame chicken from the take-out place.
i wanted to like this more.. but when even bf says ehh just add some salt or more soy sauce.. then it really says something to me.. i ended up marinating the combo of chicken breast and pork for about a day.. it still fell short on flavor.. there wasn't hardly any reserve marinade to add back into the wok.. i ended up deglazing with some cooking rice wine and soy sauce, then cooked the bell pepper (combo of red and green) and the mushrooms in it.. bf says, "we just season to taste" so i'll leave it at that
I believe this recipe might have too many sour things in it as it came out very sour when I made it. If I tried it again I might not add all the lemon juice or wine and maybe add a bit of sugar. Color wise it was also very uniform. Perhaps add some red bell peppers like in the picture.
I made it as written. Too salty. I would use low sodium soya in the future. I'd also use a bit of brown sugar in the marinade or dry sherry instead of rice wine. I'd not add the corn starch to the marinade. I'd add it when mixing all ingredients together in 1 TBSP of water.
I followed the recipe as written as I usually do for the first time trying out a recipe. I made this for a dinner party that we were having. I feel so humiliated having served this to guests, I ended up giving it to the dog.
Another great recipe. I am so glad I have this app. I also subscribe to Allrecipe magazine. I am going to have surgery in June and I need to prep meals for freezing. My surgery is on my shoulder so I need to prepare meals now. This recipe was so good I wanted to freeze it.
