Sesame Chicken

This dish is the real deal, with sesame seeds and oil, veggies, rice wine and spices. A marinated stir-fry chicken dish that will loudly proclaim, 'Open, Sesame!' to your delighted taste buds.

Recipe by CURLYPURRS

Ingredients

Directions

  • To Make Marinade: In a nonporous dish or bowl blend cornstarch with wine or sherry; then stir in lemon juice, soy sauce, hot pepper sauce, ginger and garlic. Blend together and stir in chicken strips. Cover dish and refrigerate to marinate for 3 to 4 hours.

  • In a wok or large skillet, place sesame seeds and dry-fry over medium heat, shaking the wok, until the seeds are a golden brown color. Remove seeds and set aside.

  • To same wok or skillet add sesame oil and vegetable oil and heat slowly. Drain chicken, reserving marinade, and stir-fry in wok a few pieces at a time, until browned. Remove chicken with a slotted spoon and set aside.

  • Add mushrooms and green bell pepper to same wok or skillet and stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the scallions and stir-fry 1 minute more. Return chicken to wok, together with reserved marinade, and stir over medium high heat for another 2 to 3 minutes, or until the ingredients are evenly coated with the glaze. Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds on top and serve immediately.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 311.7mg. Full Nutrition
