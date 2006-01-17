Sesame Chicken

Not a bad dish at all, just kind of average and forgettable. I will give it that it calls for just good, fresh ingredients, so you're doing yourself a favor by choosing and eating this dish, particularly if you can avoid the rice you'd expect to accompany it. For extra color I used a medley of sweet mini peppers and, because I had them to use, a mix of exotic mushrooms. This needed a boost of something, not the least of which was just salt (or more soy sauce) to heighten flavors, and after I added it, it DID help. In all fairness, I do admit to skipping the ginger because I don't care for it, but I don't think you can make or break this dish on that basis alone. What I like most about this is that there's just no guilt or remorse after eating it.

