Veggie Chicken Rice Casserole
Chicken Casserole with rice and veggies - easy to prepare. Great to use with leftover chicken. My family says it has a flavor similar to chicken pot pie.
Finally, a chicken casserole that the kids actually like! I made a whole bunch of changes. First, we had no leftover chicken so i just poached some cut up chicken breasts and threw them in. Secondly, I added some onion-mushroom soup mix and butter to the rice as it was cooking. Also I subbed milk for the 2/3 cup of water.(We're trying to fatten up the little ones.) Also, I used canned string beans for the veggies.(Again because of the little ones) Fabulous!Read More
I can't believe this recipe has a 4.5 star rating--it was so bland. Luckily, I had all the ingredients on hand so I dont' feel like I wasted too much time or money!Read More
Good recipe but made a few changes, first I cooked up the chicken breasts and seasoned with garlic and pepper and salt. I also used a wild and white rice mixture. I put it all together with cheese instead of crackers and the kids and hubby ate it up.
This recipe was really enjoyed by my family. Instead of the frozen mixed veges, tho, I lightly cooked fresh cut veges in the water and tossed them into the mixture. I used leftover cooked chicken pieces. Wonderful recipe.
3 stars as-is, but here's how I tweaked it to 5: added some thyme, fresh ground black pepper, and a few splashes of worcestershire. Substituted cream of celery (reduced fat) for cream of chicken. Also used a mixture of white and wild rice for texture. For vegetables I used 1 small diced onion, frozen green beans, and a mix of frozen diced red & green peppers. (I threw them in to cook a bit with the chicken when it was almost done sauteeing.) Used cubed sauteed chicken breast, dusted with poultry seasoning while cooking. I found this recipe to be a little heavy on the meat for my taste, so I cut back on that. (Actually I cut the whole recipe in half for only 2 people, and used 1 large chicken breast for the meat.) Topped with buttered dry cornbread stuffing mix. This recipe is a great starting point for building a meal more specific to your family's tastes.
Recipe didn't mention anything about cooking the chicken. I cooked mine and then added to casserole. Makes a huge amount. Good and simple but needs more flavor - definitely salt and pepper at least.
Great recipe! I changed some things because of what I had on hand (cream of mushroom soup, broccoli instead of mixed veggies) and added a little salt as well as extra cracker crumbs. My family loved it and thought, with the broccoli, it tasted like Cracker Barrel's Chicken, Cheese, and Broccoli dish!
Yum! My whole family liked this casserole. I made it with turkey leftovers instead of chicken and it was great.
This was a great recipe to use my leftover chicken and rice! I used cream of mushroom. The crackers were a great topping.
I tried to make it healthier by using reduced fat cream of chicken soup and brown rice; it was OK, but sort of bland. Probably won't make again.
This was good, although I made a few changes. I sort of 1/2d the recipe to use up what I had in the fridge. I used one can cream of chicken, 1/2 cup fat free sour cream, a dash of poultry seasoning, garlic and onion powder. Then I topped it with cheddar cheese and crushed up cheese crackers.
My hubby really loved this! The only thing I really did different was add cheddar cheese on top instead of the crackers. I will probably season it way more next time, but it is a really good recipe and we have enjoyed it!
Great starter recipe for adding to. I started with 1/2 minced onion and 1 clove garlic sauteed. Added chopped carrot and rib of celery. Then added 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into small bits, sprinkled with poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Cooked until chicken was done. Mixed with 1 can cream of chick soup - healthy requests, 1 pouch of Uncle Ben's 90 sec rice and 1/3 c water. turned into baking dish and topped with the crushed crackers. Pretty good.
This was really good. A nice simple recipe for very basic fare. Made as written but I had no Ritz crackers so I used potato chips. Kid and husband friendly.
Quick and easy! It could use some spicing though. I will use this again!
Good recipe. The post by MIRANDA said it doesn't say anything about cooking the chicken but in the ingredient list is says 1 whole COOKED chicken, cut into pieces. Always read and reread the ingredients and recipe before starting any dish.
My kids never like casseroles- and yet they ate every bite of this one. I almost doubled the rice so it wouldn't be too soupy, and added s&p. I was using cold chicken and rice (leftovers), so I baked it for 30 minutes. This would be good with any kind of veggies, so it's a great casserole for using what is left in the fridge.
I did not like the crackers on top. It gave it a very "cheapo potluck" flavor. I used a Cheddar cheese and garlic bisquick topping with the remaining filling I had leftover, and it tasted much better.
this is quick and easy but needs to be doctored up to your tastes. My family needed a bit of pepper and some spices. Otherwise this is a good basic recipe.
After reading the reviews, I knew I'd have to jazz this up a bit. Even with poultry seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and marsala wine, however, this dish was still pretty bland. I might make it again, since it was easy and my kids did eat it without complaining, but only in a pinch.
This was yummy and easy! I used cream of mushroom since I had no cream of chicken, and when I made my rice I cooked it with a chicken broth/water mixture. I added some garlic salt and black pepper to the casserole. Since I didn't have any crackers (I know, weird right?) I topped it with french fried onions and then put cheddar cheese one top of them. Yum!
This was quick and easy. I added hot sauce to give it a little kick.
i used tomato-basil wheat thins in lieu of buttery crackers- and more than was called for. added salt, pepper and poultry seasoning. ok, but not great.
The family really enjoyed this recipe. I added 1 teaspoon of California style garlic pepper, 1/2 teaspoon ground chimayo chillies, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. It had a little bit of a bite to it but we really enjoyed it.
This turned out great! I changed a few things up, instead of white rice I used brown and instead of water I used milk. I just filled one can from the chicken soup with milk. I also didn't use the crackers. I browned the chicken first and because I used uncooked rice, I had to bake it for 1 1/2 hrs. If you want a quick meal cook the rice first. I just felt it easy to mix everything together and cook it all at once. At the end I sprinkled a little bit of shredded cheese on top.
Like others have said, great base recipe to customize to your family's tastes. I used brown rice and substituted one can of low sodium cream of mushroom soup and then one can of low sodium cream of chicken. I also didn't have any cooked chicken so cubed three chicken breast halves and cooked them in some olive oil with 2 cloves of garlic, 1/2 an onion, poultry seasoning, cayenne pepper, chili pepper, salt and black pepper. I also used fresh broccoli and cauliflower instead of frozen and just quickly parboiled them before putting them into the casserole. I also used cheddar cheese on top with some bread crumbs over that. I might use a bit of curry paste in it next time as well as a bit more cayenne pepper. But it was still a hit!
This is so good, easy, FAST, and economical! Thanks!
We really loved this recipe. Even the kids ate it! We did add a couple dashes of curry powder and it really added a lot. This is a great casserole to add a different spice to and get a different casserole every time.
For the veggies, I used a frozen veggie mix of diced carrots, green beans, and corn and added some fresh summer squash that I sauteed. I stuck with the cream of chicken soup and used frozen chicken breasts that I had baked a day earlier at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. I salted, peppered, and cubed the chicken. I also followed the recommendations of some posters to spice up the casserole: I added some fresh ground black pepper, garlic powder, ground thyme, and a splash of Worcestershire sauce. I think I would omit the Worcestershire sauce if I were to make it again as it seemed to overpower things a bit. I did not use crushed buttered crackers as I wanted to keep the dish somewhat healthy. Instead, I topped with sliced cheddar cheese when there was about 5 minutes remaining on the cook time. I should note that I did not add the water because the casserole consistency seemed fine without it. I think it would have been too runny with the water. Even with all the modifications, I don't know if I would make this again. It was a bit too much effort for something that was just so-so in my opinion. That said, maybe it would have been better I stuck with the original recipe and topped with crackers, but we just won't buy crackers in our house!
This was very easy. Turned out great! Def will be something Ill keep making.
My family and I really enjoyed this dish. My son suggested I make it again very soon. I added a cream of celery to the recipe. I did this so that it would remain moist when baked. Instead of water I substituted milk. I have passed it on to my cousin,Vette. She likes to try new recipes.
Great recipe. It seems that some people aren't fully reading the recipe. It states a cut-up COOKED whole chicken.
As written, this would be a bit bland. I added some herbes de provence and that added just the right touch of spice. I also used basmati brown rice, not white, definitely a heartier flavor. For mixed veggies, all I had was some mixed green beans and carrots, and these were fine. Overall a quick tasty treat for a cold winter's day. Thanks!!!
Pretty good. Could be better. I'll fiddle with it when I make it next time.
This is really good. Great for long cold winters. We had Melba Onion Toast on it instead of the crackers.
Good recipe. My husband liked it- he's a casserole man! I substituted yellow rice, added poultry seasoning and garlic and used a cream of mushroom soup base.
It is what it is... don't prepare and expect gourmet, but if you want something fast and tasty, try it out. Besides cutting up the whole chicken, I prepared the entire dish one-handed with a baby in my arms- gotta love that!
Too bland...
We found this casserole just kind of blah. I seasoned the chicken while I cooked it and that was the only thing that had taste in this dish.
This was kind of high in calories for the taste.
Easy and fast to make with what you have on hand. I used canned chicken breast, substituted one can cream of mushroom and used canned green beans. I also upped the rice to 3 cups because we like rice :) Used a can of milk and added 1/2 cup shredded cheese.
Instead of a whole chicken, I boiled chicken legs and thighs and a can of mixed veggies. This is a perfect raining night in a hurry comfort food dish! My picky eaters loved it!
Based on other reviews, I made some changes to this recipe. I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup + 1 can of Southwest Style Pepper Jack soup. Added salt + pepper and mixed in about 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with crushed potato chips. I'm always looking for ways to get my spouse to eat chicken vs red meat and we both really enjoyed this casserole.
Good, but bland.
This was so good. I have made it twice to take to a covered dish function, and it was a big hit. I have given this recipe to others who have asked for it. I thank Jennifer for submitting this recipe. I will keep making it for our get togethers.
Delish and Easy! I used 1 cream of chicken and a cup of sour cream. I put the cooked rice on the bottom then added the mixture on top.
Yikes this had no taste and was super blah. I even added a bit of thyme to the mixture and some more pepper but was still a little boring.
No leftovers!!!! I changed some things but this dish is fantastic and done in less than an hour. I used chicken flavored mixed rice instead of white, and also added salt, pepper, chili powder, and garlic while cooking the chicken. I also used one can of cream of broccoli for added flavor. Someone mentioned crushed potato chips for a topping and everyone loved it! thanks.
This is a great recipe, but I too changed it a bit, I put about 2/3 wild rice and 1/3 white rice (and added onion-mushroom soup mix to the rice water, GREAT idea!) I also added a can of mushrooms, and made it with corn and peas. It is definately one I will make again!
Easy and the family loved it!
Amazing!!! My picky eaters had seconds. Thank you so much. I used what I had on hand. Cream of broccoli and cream of chicken. I cut in strips 3 chicken breasts and grilled it in salt, garlic powder and garlic paste. After it is cooked through and cooled I cube it into tiny pieces. I mix all together as directed except I use milk instead of water. Thank you so much!!!
I used 2 packets of chicken flavored rice and 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cheddar soup and I topped with cheddar cheese and then crushed ritz crackers on it after serving it on the plate. It was a very simple dish that I will make again since it was a huge hit at my house!
I thought this took way to long to make and it didn't have much taste. Also...the croutons in the mixture get all soggy. gross!
We LOVE this recipe! I tweeked it a little. Instead of 2 regular size cans, I use 1 family-size can of cream of chicken soup. I also add about a ½ cup of sour cream. Instead of the cracker topping, I top with cheddar cheese til bubbly.
Perfect chicken. I used cream of mushroom soup because that is what I had along with a cup of chicken stock instead of water. I salted the dish and then used cheddar cheese instead of crackers as suggested because I did not have any. So good and so easy. Thank you for posting this recipe.
I thought it was okay, but nothing extraordinary. Definitely needed salt and pepper, but that may just be me.
I didn’t have enough rice so I used rotini noodles instead. I substituted the water with a can of milk. I used cream of mushroom. I also added authentic curry powder and shredded cheese for flavor. Taste was amazing
Good with cream of mushroom
