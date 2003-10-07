Veggie Chicken Rice Casserole

For the veggies, I used a frozen veggie mix of diced carrots, green beans, and corn and added some fresh summer squash that I sauteed. I stuck with the cream of chicken soup and used frozen chicken breasts that I had baked a day earlier at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. I salted, peppered, and cubed the chicken. I also followed the recommendations of some posters to spice up the casserole: I added some fresh ground black pepper, garlic powder, ground thyme, and a splash of Worcestershire sauce. I think I would omit the Worcestershire sauce if I were to make it again as it seemed to overpower things a bit. I did not use crushed buttered crackers as I wanted to keep the dish somewhat healthy. Instead, I topped with sliced cheddar cheese when there was about 5 minutes remaining on the cook time. I should note that I did not add the water because the casserole consistency seemed fine without it. I think it would have been too runny with the water. Even with all the modifications, I don't know if I would make this again. It was a bit too much effort for something that was just so-so in my opinion. That said, maybe it would have been better I stuck with the original recipe and topped with crackers, but we just won't buy crackers in our house!