Bean, Bacon and Pepper Soup
An easy, quick and hearty soup that's great in winter. Tasty with garlic bread or melba toast and even better the next day. You can adjust all the seasonings to personal taste.
Loved this, tho' I did change it up a bit by using the immersion blender on only about half of this, leaving the rest of all that beautiful color and texture of the vegetables alone. If prepared as written this is a pureed soup that wouldn't have appealed to me nearly as much. It's incredible to me what a robustly flavorful soup can be had so easily, in so short a time and with so few, basic ingredients. The bacon, garlic, red peppers and thyme each have a signicant contribution and all the flavors meld so well, including the odd Worcestershire sauce! I had some chopped rotisserie chicken in the freezer that I tossed in at the end - really delicious (especially if you don't puree the whole potful)!
Delicious! I love beans but my boyfriend is not the biggest fan so I added more bacon for a compromise - doubled the amount actually. As I was cooking it I was thinking that there were a lot of vegetables in there, and when I added the beans and saw the ratio I was worried that the veggies would overpower the beans' taste. But it came out wonderful: the tastes blend so well that you actually can't pick out any of their individual flavours. After blending, the soup gets a wonderful babyfood-like quality that makes it so very comforting. When it was over I was wishing I could lick the bowl clean - a 5 star indicator!
really great tasting soup. even better the second day
This soup is awesome. Nice and spicy but not too spicy. I didn't blend it at all because we like a chunky soup and I also added some corn. I would certainly make this one again.
Wow! A pretty quick, delicious meal we enjoyed after a busy day of packing... it was easy to throw together with things I had on hand and am trying to use up. I halved the recipe and it made about 3 servings as a main dish (served simply with homemade cornbread muffins). I realize now I forgot the bay leaf and omitted the sugar. I also used white navy beans, as it's what I had in my pantry. I followed the direction of Naples and only pureed about half the mixture, as I prefer to have some of the texture of the beans and veggies. YUM!!
This is a delicious soup. Changes I made: I added a lot more bacon. This makes a lot of soup, so I used a whole package of bacon. I used less parsley (Italian) than called for, about 1/3 cup. Depending on your taste, you may want to add a bit of salt. The carrots and red bell pepper do add some sweetness.
delicious! wonderfully easy to make. i cook my bacon in the oven, though.
This soup is unbelievably good! The whole family, kiddos too, absolutely loved this- that is a rarity in this house! I was short on veggies, only had one onion, and two stalks celery. I doubled the recipe anyways and added an extra can of beans. I mixed three cans of beans; black beans, mixed beans, and cannelini beans. Everything else I did as called for in the recipe and we served it with some crusty bread! Scrumptious! Thanks a ton for this one!
Very Good!! I basically made half of this recipe and now I wish I'd made the whole thing. I pureed half and might only puree about 1/3 next time. This smells wonderful while it's simmering away. Will make again!!
I found the celery and onion taste far overpowered the bean flavor (and I used 4 extra ounces of bean). Just not to my liking, and alot of time cutting, chopping, saute and puree!
Delicious! I used my immersion blender and only pureed about half the soup. I used yellow bell pepper and realized I didn't have any celery so I left that out. Nice, tasty soup!
This soup is sweet yet spicy. I loved it!!
Loved it. I only used two small onions and I also doubled the bacon. My whole family ate it, which is rare in my house.
This is a great, versatile recipe. My husband loved it, which is a plus since he's generally a picky eater. I made a few changes, simply because I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. I Substituted the cannellini beans with lentils, and did not include the Worcestershire. It turned out wonderfully anyways, and I'll definitely be making it again.
Under ingredients, I put in bell pepper, bacon and chicken because that's what I needed to use up. This recipe came up and I made it doubling the bacon and adding chicken thighs cut into bite size pieces a yellow and a orange bell pepper. I hate beans and am not too fond of thyme. I left the beans out but the flavor or the thyme and bay leaf were strong so I added a 1/4 cup of white wine and a can of summer crisp corn. I then thickened it with some of the bacon dripping and flour. I know it's a serious departure from the original recipe but it was really, really good.
I added more bacon to please my family. Easy and taste great. This is a keeper. Thank you for sharing.
I love this soup... This is one of my Favorites;>
This is a great winter soup! The flavors are perfect together. I didn't have cannellini beans so I used canned pinto and it was awesome. We ate the whole pot in one sitting. I also pureed 2/3's of the soup so as to leave some beans whole and to give it more interest. Thanks Deserie!
I absolutely love this soup. Excellent for dipping your sandwich into it.
good
Didn't like this at all
Yum!! I also blended only half of the soup as I like it chunky. I made this soup plus a white chicken chili for a Fall luncheon I hosted. I served it with some fresh baked rolls and grape pie for dessert. This soup was the most popular of the two. It has several layers of flavor that are distinct from each other but marry so well together. I made it the night before and simply reheated it the next day on the stove. Easy peasy. I could not find cannelloni beans so used Northern beans and it was still fabulous. I also added a little more bacon only because I knew I'd eat it all if I didn't!!
oh boy....really good stuff! I made mine using 1 lb dry great northern beans rather than canned beans. I rinsed the beans thoroughly then put them in a pressure cooker with 10 cups of water. I pressure cooked them for 8 min on high, then let the steam naturally release for 15 min. I prepared and added the remaining ingredients (except the chicken broth, I substituted 4 tsp chicken bouillon) and cooked on high pressure for another 20 min, allowing for a natural release afterward. I removed about 1 1/2 cup of beans/veggies with a strainer then used my immersion blender to coarsely chop the rest, returning the beans and adding bacon at the end. I skipped the parsley because I didn't have any. This may seem to be a more difficult way to make this, but it's a great + yummy option for those who have dry beans to use up. This made 6-8 large servings.
We really loved this recipe. I screwed up at first by dumping everything but the bacon in a pot. I cooked the bacon in the oven. Realized my mistake so I drained the veggies in a strainer and squeezed out as much juice as I could. Then sauted it. Put back in the juice. I had already put a can of beans in the food processor and the other can in the juice. I add one more can of beans and used a pound of bacon. Since I didn't sauté the veggies in the bacon grease I add a tablespoon to the soup
10.31.19 I only had one can of cannellini beans, so I used a can of great northern beans for the second one. I cut my veggies pretty small, so they cooked up quickly. When I have bean soup, I want to see the beans and the veggies, so I did not puree this and I’m glad that I didn’t. Only made one addition, and that was adding 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Surprising how that small amount of sugar enhances the flavor, just a subtle hint of sweetness in an otherwise savory soup. This is a delicious, hearty soup with layers of interesting flavor. There’s a lot of chopping veggies involved, but it’s worth the effort. Thoroughly enjoyed this, and to think it comes from two cans of beans!
Remarkably easy, and very tasty. Using an immersion blender makes this truly a one-pot dish.
wow, this was really good! Picky husband pronounced it, 'delicious'. Didn't use red pepper or celery - didn't have any. Used two small finely-chopped leeks in place of half the onion. Didn't use the sugar (spaced), and didn't puree - just smashed a bit with a potato masher. I was leery of the Worcestershire but went for it. It all came together surprisingly well! Adding it into rotation! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This soup tastes great! Cooked three slices of bacon instead of five to cut down on the fat. I used one large onion instead of three and added a fresh jalapeño because I like it spicy and used cilantro instead of parsley. Instead of four cups of chicken broth I used six and left it chunky because it seemed like the right thing to do. The spices were fine the way they were except I left out the onion powder. I tried one bowl with some andoullie sausage and that was also very good. Would make it again.
I cook for a living but have never made bacon and bean soup. I am very happy to have chosen a recipe that has my customers coming back for seconds.
Yummy and easy. My husband almost ate the whole pot. He thought it would be great with shrimp in it. Only change I made was to only blend a small portion of the soup and left most of it as is. Thanks.
It was okay. A little bland. Although I pureed it in my food processor, the texture was still not as smooth as I'd like. I just noticed it says it's even better the next day, but I froze the leftovers. Maybe it will be better the next time.
So glad I doubled the recipe! I used a whole pack of bacon because. . .bacon. Used 4 cups of broth and used an immersion blender just to thicken it up a bit. My husband is going to love having a hot dinner to come home to!
Great! Added chopped ham
This soup is awesome!I like substance so I did not puree, but I did mash with a potato masher. I also added some sweet italian bratwurst. YUMMY!
Easy, nutritious, delish! Will make again but use 1/2 the thyme, personal preference
This was good but I didn't puree it.
Like others pureed half absolutely great soup
This soup is bomb! Would use the whole package of bacon next time
This is absolutely delicious! When I first tasted it as it started cooking I thought it was going to be good, but not what I expected. After it simmered for about an hour, the flavors really blossomed and it was way better than I expected. So delicious, especially with fresh croutons. I used a bit less bacon and added a diced polish sausage. Other than that, I made it just as stated. Will definitely be making this again.
I used ground pork rather than bacon, and Trader Joe's canned red peppers. Very nice flavor.
This was made by the directions, except for the puree step. We prefer the soup chunky. What a wonderful way to get our vegetables!
Yum! I switched it up bit. Since I didn't have cannelini beans I used a combination of great northern and garbanzo beans, as well as some roasted yellow peppers I had left over along with the juice to substitute for the red pepper. Since the peppers were already cooked I waited to add them at the halfway point during the vegetable cooking time. This gave the soup another layer of flavor. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
My new favorite soup!!! Upped the Cayenne pepper a little and it had a delicious Heat! . Only half of it ....I like the bean texture.
Great recipe! I made this for my family and they all gobble it up. I did not blend because I like a chunky soup. I also used green peppers instead of red. It changed the color and flavor I'm sure. However it still turned out great. Thanks!
This was good. I halved the cayenne and it was still pretty spicy. Any more would have been too much for us. We ate with grilled cheese and dipped it in the soup, delish!
This has great flavor and is very peppery (I may have added a bit more black pepper than it calls for)! I added a full package of bacon rather than 5 slices and I still thought it could use more. I didn't blend the soup at all, but a thicker texture would be nice. I love onions and still felt like this had a lot, so next time I will back off on the onions and either blend this or add more beans.
