Bean, Bacon and Pepper Soup

An easy, quick and hearty soup that's great in winter. Tasty with garlic bread or melba toast and even better the next day. You can adjust all the seasonings to personal taste.

By Deserie Harrison

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
  • In a large pot over medium high heat, saute the bacon until crisp. Drain the fat, leaving about 2 tablespoons in the pot. Crumble the bacon, reserving for later for garnish. Add the onions, carrots, red bell pepper, celery and garlic to the pot and saute in the bacon fat for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in the sugar, ground black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, bay leaf, thyme and Worcestershire sauce. Now pour in just a small amount of chicken stock to deglaze the pan. (Note: This removes all of the caramelized particles from the bottom of the pan.)

  • Add the beans and the rest of the stock and continue to cook over medium high heat for 10 to 15 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender.

  • In a food processor or blender, puree 3 cups of soup at a time, adjusting seasoning if necessary. Return all pureed soup to the pot, stir in the parsley and crumbled bacon and simmer for 10 more minutes.

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 315.6mg. Full Nutrition
