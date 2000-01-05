Caramel Shortbread Squares

Okay, here's my take on this recipe. First, I lined my baking dish with non-stick foil--I LOVE this and use it often. On the advice of other reviewers, I completely chilled each layer before adding the next. I did burn my first batch of caramel, so be sure to stir that pot CONSTANTLY and cook over a very low heat. After all the layers had been added and the chocolate was cooled, I removed the whole thing from the dish and pulled off the foil. Using the foil made it very easy to remove the entire final product from the pan for cutting. I used a pizza cutter to cut it, which worked very well, although I noticed was that it got easier to cut as I went. Next time I think I will let it get to room temperature before cutting. The only other thing I would do differently is cut off a very narrow strip from the edges before cutting into squares. The curve that was formed by the edge of my baking dish made the edge pieces look less uniform than the rest and would not stand up on a serving platter. That way I also get to keep some for myself--yum! We brought these, along with other treats, as a gift when we travelled out of town to visit family. I noticed that this treat was the only one missing from the plate that was passed around after dinner--they are just too good to share!