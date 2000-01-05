Caramel Shortbread Squares
These cookies consist of a shortbread crust, firm caramel center, and a milk chocolate top. They are super-easy to make and they take only 20 minutes to bake.
I have made this recipe many times and here are my tips: Double recipe, line 9x13 pan with parchment paper to easily lift out finished product. Make caramel exactly as written, but low heat with constant stirring. I have never had a problem. Shortbread should be slightly cooled- mine usually goes from the oven to the freezer and sits for about ten minutes before I pour on the caramel. It will not ruin the shortbread, I promise. I use dark chocolate instead of milk to level off the sweetness of the caramel a bit. I microwave the chocolate exactly as written, but add a tablespoon of butter. This absorbs into and smooths out the chocolate much better than milk. Finally, cut squares while chocolate is still just slightly soft with a heated knife. (I run mine under very hot water then dry it off). These are not difficult, it just takes time to get to the finished product. Bon Appetit!Read More
Disaster from the beginning! While cooking the caramel, it burned horribly. I was able to salvage it, but IF I were making this again (which I doubt), I would have used a double boiler to make the caramel. When I melted the chocolate chips, it turned into a fudgy texture, making it clumpy to spread on the caramel. I have not removed them from the pan, except a small piece to taste, but the crust crumbled into my hand. While it was tasty, these are VERY messy, both to make and eat. I don't think I'd bother with these again.Read More
The final product tasted great and was a big hit at a potluck lunch at my school, but, one thing in the recipe could be a bit clearer. It should say to let the shortbread cool quite a bit before putting on the caramel. I let mine cool for 5-10 minutes and then poured on the hot caramel and it all sunk into a big puddle in the middle. That batch had to be scrapped and another made. It turned out fine as I let the shortbread cool overnight. I found them easy to cut as I cut them when the chocolate was still soft. The cookie did crumble a bit, but that was fine. Very yummy, just like what I used to get in London.
I made a terrible mistake with these. I gave them all AWAY!! Oh they tasted wonderful. I sort of wish I had kept a few for myself, although it's better for my waistline that I didn't. :) They were very easy and were delicious. I made a few changes based upon the reviews here. After I baked the crust, I poked holes in it with a fork and let it cool completely. I cooked the caramel over a lower heat and cooked it to the firm ball stage on my candy thermometer. I let that layer cool completely. I melted the chocolate with a little evaporated skim milk to keep it from getting too hard when it set up, and it was perfect. I tried cutting these when it wasn't cold and the cookies crumbled. I put it in the freezer for a bit and then tried to cut it again and the cookies were perfect. Everything came out wonderfully and I'll definately make these again.
Fantastic! I made these last night and took the advice of several people and they were incredible. I greased and floured a 9x9 pan and they came out looking just like the picture. It is those of you that used a larger pan that...they came out too thin. I poked holes in the raw shortbread and then cooked for the time stated...then let it cool for only about 10 minutes....then added the carmel mixture (I did add a little extra milk)...let it set up well and then melted the chocolate with a little bit of half and half. I put it in the fridge for about a half hour...scored them and then let them sit in the pan...in the fridge all night. I cut them this morning and all I can say is...WOW!!!! They are incredible!!! The shortbread was prefect...the carmel was nice and thick yet very smooth....no hard in the least and the chocolate just melts in your mouth. It definitely taste similar to a twix bar but so, so much better. Try these....you will be so glad that you did!
This recipe tastes incredibly good, but I found two problems with it. First of all, it is really easy to scorch the caramel filling - you have to stir both constantly and rapidly to avoid that - Because of that I burned my hand so badly it blistered. The other problem with it is that the shortbread tends to fall off of the rest of the bar, making it very messy to eat or serve. However, it tastes incredible so I wouldn't want to discourage anyone from trying this recipe.
This are great!! I've made them many times. Cook the shortbread, let it cool, then place it in the freezer while you are making the caramel. Let the caramel cool in the fridge before putting the chocolate on. Another great thing to do is to line your pan with tinfoil, then you can lift them out to cut them.
Yummy! I found these easy to make and delicious. Brought them in for a potluck and they were gone in 30 minutes! You're going to be tempted to put the pan in the fridge to "set" the caramel but I've found (after doing this a couple of times) that it makes the crust more crumbly and causes them to taste a bit stale even. Be patient - the caramel will set on its own. Also, be sure to melt your MILK chocolate chips in a double boiler as they don't melt quite the same as semi-sweet in the microwave I've found. Definitely cut them small - extremely rich. Love these - make them all the time!
My co-workers and I loved these. Just like homemade twix bars. Helpful suggestions: They pop right out of the pan if you grease *and* flour the pan. The bottom crust is really easy to make in the food processor; just process into coarse crumbs. The caramel is very good, but you need to watch it the whole time and use low heat. I also found that the recipe is better if you cool the shortbread before putting in the caramel. I only cooled these till the caramel was stiff, so the melted chocolate ran over the sides of the bars, making them more like twix. Oh, and be sure to run a knife around the pan before trying to get them out. Happy cooking and eating!
Wonderful! This is exactly what I was looking for. Super easy, and delicious! The caramel was great, and actually tasted like caramel unlike a lot that is homemade. It kind of tastes like a homemade twix bar. The shortbread was soft and delicious. I substituted half the sugar in the shortbread with Splenda and it still turned out great! For those who had trouble with the caramel and chocolate, you simply have to cook them over low heat and keep stirring! The chocolate is easy to do in the microwave. Just melt for 30 seconds, stir, then 20 more seconds, then stir, and then 10 more seconds, stir and pour. One of my favorites, this is definitely a keeper!
Decadently Delicious! I used the "calculate servings" button to adjust this recipe for a 9 x 13 pan (60 servings) and a jelly roll pan (80 servings) and a large double sheet cake 12 x 17 pan (about 120 servings). We will be making a LOT of these to give at the holidays. I made half my 9 x 13 pan with the crust recipe as written and spread 1/2 cup chopped pecans over the other half of the crust before baking. Followed the recipe as written otherwise. As written, 5 stars, but even better with the chopped pecans on the crust! Had no problems with crust crumbling- perhaps the pecans help with that, as well as with the caramel sticking to the crust. I made a batch of these in a jelly roll pan today- and made some changes. I added some salt to the caramel mixture during the boiling to help with adding depth of flavor and tone down some of the sweetness. Makes sense- "salted caramel" is everywhere on the cooking shows these days. I added about 3/4 tsp salt for 80 servings in a jelly roll pan. they go so fast! So Yummy you can't go wrong with these!
I modified this using another recipe that I had wanted to try, and they came out great!! I used 1 stick of butter, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 c of flour for the shortbread. Make sure this layer is completely cool before topping with caramel. I cheated the caramel layer and melted 1 14oz bag of caramels with 2 T of cream. I let this cool and then set completely (about an hour). Then, to solve the problem of the shortbread and caramel separating, i cut my pan in half and then sliced into about 1" piece logs and dipped them in the melted chocolate. I got about 20 bars from this recipe. These were a pretty good recplication of twix bars, and because i cut back on the amount of butter in the shortbread, I think they had just the right texture. They impressed my family.
Wow! These are really rich and delicious. I doubled the recipe and made it in a 9x13 pan (that's a LOT of butter!). The five minute boiling time is perfect for the caramel. I lined my pan with foil to make it easy to take out and cut into pieces. I didn't have any problem with the caramel not sticking on the shortbread layer. It honestly looked exactly like the picture shown with the recipe so I was impressed! This is going on my holiday goodie baking list permanently! I have discovered that the sweetened condensed milk you use will make a significant difference. This year all I had on hand was reduced fat sweetened condensed milk and my caramel was much softer than when I've used regular Eagle Brand. I suspect fat free would be even less succesful, so beware.
I found these to be okay. Maybe with all my struggles I had higher expectations. Few tips... For the caramel layer, boil 5-7 minutes as suggested but DON'T stir vigurously for 3 minutes after removing from the heat. MAYBE 1 minute, but any longer and the caramel starts to set up and become difficult to spread over the base. Secondly, as suggested by some reviewers DON'T add evaporated milk to your chocolate layer to prevent it from hardening too much! If you know much about adding milk to chocolate, you should know that this will make your chocolate seize up and be useless! Don't waste your chocolate! If you want a softer topping, just add 1 Tbsp. butter to your melting chocolate and it will give you a great result. Chilled between all layers and seemed to work okay. Probably won't be tackling these for a while again.
wonderful! Made as directed, and excellent!
Don't waste your time making this as a single batch…these don't last long and then everyone will whine that they didn't get one. Amazingly yummy but then with that much butter they have to be…why I only make 'em during the holidays!
A grown-up twix bar. These are so good and very addictive. I doubled and did the 9 X 13 pan - I did have to cook my shortbread layer for almost 30 min to get it done all the way. The tip to score and then refrigerate, then cut was great. They came out beautifully!
HOLY COW!!! These are amazing! I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and waited until the shortbread was cooled completely. I did not double the recipe as suggested by some reviewers because I believed that if I used a 9 x 9 inch pan (and not a 13 x 9 as I suspect some reviewers did) it would turn out fine and it did. The shortbread measurements were perfect for the size pan stated in the recipe. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and not milk chocolate as suggested by another reviewer to counteract some of the sweetness of the caramel center. These are definitely a keeper!
These were a huge hit with everyone who tried them! I got an even 3 layers and it tastes 100 times better than any twix bar! I poked holes in the shortbread after baking, then put in the freezer for 30 min. Then poured on caramel layer and chilled in fridge until firm and then the chocolate! YUM!! I got 3 nice layers.Definitely a favorite!!
I was terribly disappointed with this. I wish I would have read the reviews first. The caramel was rock hard after it set for just a few minutes. You couldn't even chew it. It was more like hard candy. The shortbread tasted good, but was so crumbly you couldn't even get it out of the pan. When I tossed this, I could actually peel the caramel off in one big sheet. I don't usually have recipes bomb this bad, but this was baaaad. Great idea, but next time I might just melt some caramel candies with milk and create my own shortbread crust instead.
Definitely put in the Candy category. This is not a cookie and seems like a fat cousin of a Twix bar on steroids. It was very rich and way too sweet for us. I really liked the caramel and plan to use it for other desserts and pies. I would also suggest using the Williams-Sonoma Scotch Shortbread recipe for those who found the "crust" to be dry and crumbling.
These are so good. The recipe is really easy to make too, just make sure you follow directions and give yourself plenty of time. I had 1/2 cup of sweetened condensed milk in the fridge and I have been wanting to try this recipe for the past 2 years. I have the Allrecipes Cookbook and was going to make this using that book, but decided to check online to look at reviews. I'm glad I did, because I noticed the online version said to boil the caramel for 5 minutes, and the cookbook said to boil for 22 minutes!!! I only did the 5 minutes, luckily; 22 would have ruined it completely. Mine set up perfectly, and cut perfectly, when they're not too cold. I might try storing them out of the fridge, because they're harder to cut and eat when they're cold. I'm glad I made these!
Mmmmm so good and so easy! I have made this twice and the second time I added 1/4 tsp of salt to the caramel and used 1/4 cup less chocolate because I thought the chocolate over did the caramel. The bit of salt also helped the caramel to stand out a bit more. I love anything with caramel though, so if you are in it for the chocolate leave it as it is. This recipe is a keeper for sure! Thanks from Barb in BC Canada
These were delicious. But I must agree with the other comments, that the time specified is far from the actual time it takes to prepare this recipe. My pan was 7x7, so I ended up with some extra cookie, caramel and chocolate. I decided to use these to make individual tarts. I must say that these tarts actually turned out better than the bars (mainly because I didn't have to cut them). My sister especially loved the caramel, but I'm a sucker for the flaky shortbread.
Okay, here's my take on this recipe. First, I lined my baking dish with non-stick foil--I LOVE this and use it often. On the advice of other reviewers, I completely chilled each layer before adding the next. I did burn my first batch of caramel, so be sure to stir that pot CONSTANTLY and cook over a very low heat. After all the layers had been added and the chocolate was cooled, I removed the whole thing from the dish and pulled off the foil. Using the foil made it very easy to remove the entire final product from the pan for cutting. I used a pizza cutter to cut it, which worked very well, although I noticed was that it got easier to cut as I went. Next time I think I will let it get to room temperature before cutting. The only other thing I would do differently is cut off a very narrow strip from the edges before cutting into squares. The curve that was formed by the edge of my baking dish made the edge pieces look less uniform than the rest and would not stand up on a serving platter. That way I also get to keep some for myself--yum! We brought these, along with other treats, as a gift when we travelled out of town to visit family. I noticed that this treat was the only one missing from the plate that was passed around after dinner--they are just too good to share!
These were super easy and a huge hit at christmas eve. I made then a week before and froze them until that morning, kept them in the frige until ready to serve, everyone raved over them. Will definatley make them again! One word of advice, I did burn the first carmel layer b/c I didn't watch it closely enough, definately watch it carefully and keep stirring during this stage.
These are soooooooo good!!! I made them over the holidays with fabulous results. Everyone that tried them absolutely raved over them. They looked great too. My only advice is to allow enough time to let the layers cool before adding the next, especially between the shortbread and caramel. Yum!! I can't wait to make them again!
Shortbread crust was a bit bland. I boiled the caramel mix to 250(on a candy thermometer) almost hard ball stage and I liked it better. The caramel comes out chewier.I like milk chocolate better on the top, makes it taste more like a homemade TWIX.
ABSOLUTELY DIVINE! This reminds me of the very rich wafer biscuits, with thick caramel wedged between it ( like dulce de leche ), and covered with a rich milk chocolate...that is popular in Belgium and other places like Argentina. I did change a few things, but not much. This recipe is an absolute winner! Some of the changes I made : a) I used the ` Scottish Shortbread IV ` recipe on this site, to make the shortbread cookie, while adding a bit of salt to counteract the sweetness. b) I didn`t have any corn syrup, so I simply put the condensed milk on a non-stick pan, on low heat, while constantly stirring. I then added the brown sugar and some cornstarch ( diluted a bit with water ). It thickened up nicely and was a delicious caramel that had a buttery, dulce de leche taste. c) I also let the shortbread cool for a very long time ( roughly 1 hr ) and then put in the fridge for 30 mins. Once it was really hard, I poured the caramel ( also cooled down ) and chocolate ( also cooled down ). This recipe is so good...that it`s one of those things that you can make, pack up nicely in biscuit tins and offer to friends as a nice treat. So good!
YUM! I halved (loaf pan), parchment, freezer 10m between layers, easy peasy. I did have to bake the shortbread quite a bit longer. For the chocolate I did semi-sweet with coconut oil in micro, this always works beautifully. Next time I will double the caramel layer though. I also added a touch of cinnamon and also salt to the caramel and will do that again next time. Or I'll sprinkle the top with sea salt...
I thought these came out horrible! they are definitely not 'cookies' ...more like a bar or a candy. The chocolate did not adhere to the carmel, and the carmel was as hard as a rock. Under the carmel was the shortbread...it seems a very odd combination of chocolate that falls off, hard carmel and shortbread. Very awkward to eat! Impossible to cut.
I love these squares - I have to limit myself to one per sitting because they are so good, it's hard to stop! I made this twice. The first time, I did not have a candy thermometer on hand and undercooked the caramel. It was still very yummy, but the caramel oozed when trying to cut into the squares. The second time, I had a candy thermometer and cooked the caramel to the firm ball stage, but the mistake I made was using a little dark corn syrup - I was running low on light corn syrup. This altered the overall flavor. They were still good, but the taste was not as light. Lastly, to help with the smoothness of the chocolate on top, I added 1 tbsp + 1 tsp of shortening to the chocolate chips as I melted them. The shortening also gave the tops a nice sheen, and prevents the chocolate from cracking when cutting into it.
These bars are excellent! I added a little more butter to the shortbread base to avoid the crumbly consistency that some people complained about. The filling was divine and I can see myself using it in other recipes. I used white chocolate for the topping and it tasted even better than a white chocolate Twix bar!
This was so decadent and delicious. I'm not sure the caramel portion of the square turned out right but it was good just the same. I doubled the recipe as suggested by past reviewers and used a 9x13 pan, but I'm ended up with a lot of shortbread bottom and little layers of chocolate and caramel. Next time I might tweak the measurements on the shortbread so I don't end up with such a large amount. Sticking the shortbread in the freezer/fridge was definitely helpful but make sure you stick it back in the fridge after adding the caramel and leave it in there for a sufficient amount of time for the caramel to REALLY firm up before adding the warm chocolate. End product is yummy!!!
OH-MY-GOD! These are outrageously delicious, and yet so easy to fix! Exactly the same as a Twix bar, only waayyy better, and with the satisfaction you baked it on your own. The only problem I encountered was that the caramel did not stick enough to the crust, so next time I'll poke holes in it before and right after baking. I think I've found a new treat I'll often bake!
This is ridiculously amazing (IT REALLY IS), and easy. Read all the comments but stuck to the recipe, though I cooled at the shortbread stage, and at the caramel stage before spreading chocolate. I think if you are going to TOTALLY cool in between stages, at least SERVE at room temperature to ensure the layers don't separate when you bite into one. I think I just gained ten pounds and STILL I am making more. Thanks for making me fat!!!!
I love these! They come out great. Super tasty and a real crowd pleaser. I will continue making these for years to come. Sometimes when I make these I add a pinch of salt for more flavour. To avoid burning/scorching stir the caramel constantly.
Did not work out, the caramel all melted down into the shortbread.
Absolutely amazing, and soooooo easy to make. I had EVERYONE going crazy over them and asking for the recipe. I recommend using good quality chocolate on the top (I used Belgian) it really does make all the difference. It is such an amazing treat its a shame to have cheap quality chocolate spoil it. Seriously make this, you wont regret it. I cant emphasize enough how easy it is to make. I did change the shortbread recipe as I didn't like this one as much, a good tip is to wait until the shortbread is starting to brown a little. If it isn't cooked enough it crumbles and is messy to cut.
A very tempting idea, but the chocolate on top melts all over your fingers and it's tricky getting the caramel exactly right. I followed the directions exactly and my caramel got too hard. I wish I'd used my candy thermometer, rather than the directions. The bottom layer was quite thick, too, and it crumbled a lot. Again, great idea, but it just wasn't a good result.
Extremely easy, and the taste is very good although extremely rich. Definitely give yourself enough time in between steps. I cooked the shortbread last night and let it cool, then made the caramel this evening and let it firm up, then did the chocolate. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips bc I don't have milk chocolate, and it probably cut the sweetness a bit, which was good. I chilled after putting on the chocolate, but the chocolate layer broke up quite a bit so I wouldn't do that next time--I'd just let it harden at room temp and see if that makes a difference. The other layers were fine, though. This was easiest to cut with a pizza cutter for me. I used parchment paper, which worked like a dream for getting the squares out of the pan. I cut into squares then triangles for visual interest. Thanks for the recipe!
These are wonderful. I followed all the other advice...doubled the recipe in a 9 x 13; poked holes in the crust before and after baking; chilled the layers between baking. I got the three separate layers just like in the photo. The shortbread is especially delicious!
These are very yummy! The rows around the edges are hard to get out without the shortbread crust turning into crumbs. Just throw away that part. You should be able to lift the rest out of the pan all in one piece and lay it on a cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut the reast in to (approx) 1" pices. Yum-yum!
It was an incredible melt-in-mouth one bite! I added a pinch of salt in the crust while mixing it and a few drops of vanilla essence. And the result was marvelous!
So good, so easy, so beautiful. I received many compliments on these! I used a 9x9 pyrex pan. Next time I will double the batch and use a 9x13 lined with foil. YUM!!
These were wonderful little treats. I have to agree that they are very rich, but it's worth every bite. They did somewhat remind me of a twix bar. The shortbread part was softer than a twix bar but oh so good! I stuck my bars in the fridge so I had no problem with a crumbly crust. I will definitely make these again.
Wow, these turned out just like the pictures. A new favorite at our house. Next time I'll try adding a little walnuts between the carmel and the chocolate for a "Turtles" effect..Yummy !!
This is so yummy. I can only make it when I have to take goodies somewhere because I eat too much of it. I used another reviewers advice and doubled the recipe for a 9x13, and instead of straight chocolate for the topping - 2 c. semi-sweet choc chips and 1 can of sweetened condensed milk. I also used my handheld beaters to beat the caramel for a couple of minutes. 1 can of sweeneted condensed milk is 1 cup. So if you make a batch just melt the rest of the milk with 1 cup choc chips for the topping.
These are very good. I must say, though, I didn't think they tasted anything like a Twix bar. My shortbread was very soft and almost crumbly. I think next time I would bake it a little longer. I mixed a little heavy cream in with my chocolate chips when I melted them (I used milk chocolate, by the way). I cooled each layer before adding the next, and had no trouble with adhesion.
These are really delicious, and pretty easy. The only thing I might try next time is adding a pinch of salt to the shortbread dough. I think that would help bring out the flavors in the whole cookie.
YUM YUM YUM!! I always make a double batch of these because they disappear so fast. Print out a few extra copies of the recipe because people always ask for it! A few things I've discovered: The chocolate is hard to spread when you melt it in a pan. I don't have a double boiler, so instead I add extra milk as it melts to make it pourable. I was in a rush one day and could not let the caramel cool, so I poured the chocolate on while it was still soft. It turn out great because i swirled the two together!
I doubled the amount of caramel that went into this recipe. I also used dark chocolate for the top layer and cut back the amount until it just covered the top. I also froze the shortbread layer before adding the caramel. Came out wonderfully, everyone loved them!
I followed the modifications outlined in some of the other reviews. Using parchment was probably THE best helpful hint. I cooled in between every stage and they turned out wonderfully! The only problem I have is getting my fiancée to stop eating them before dinner!
These were good and I did get requests for the recipe. Will probably make again in the future. I didn't watch the caramel closely enough and ended up scorching it (wasn't clear on whether or not I should be stirring it while boiling). So... they were "Burnt Caramel" Shortbread Squares. Still tasted good though!
Loved by everyone! I was looking to imitate Millionaire Bars we had with tea in London. These exceeded my expectations. Watch the caramel and stir often, reducing heat so it is just boiling. I don't melt the chocolate. I pour the caramel on the hot shortbread and lay unwrapped Hershey bars on top of the hot caramel, let them sit a few minutes, then spread(my mom's trick from making toffee- if it doesn't melt enough, pop it into the still warm oven for a minute). The hardest part is waiting for the chocolate to set! Then I sit back with a cup of tea and remember a fabulous family adventure.
Wow! So good. I made them for a youth function and all of the British kids said that it tasted just like what they were used eating in the UK. Apparently, it's a classic British sweet.
This recipe is awesome. I made it for my wife and scored big points! I always line my pan with foil, it makes it very easy to lift the final product out of the pan.
the caramel was rock hard, turned to crumbs when I tried to cut it into pieces, flipped it over and cut from the bottom at least I could get "squares" tasted awesome but my son's friend lost a tooth on the caramel, think I will play with the caramel portion to see if I an get a better result, very disappointing.
I lined my 8X8 pan with Reynolds easy release foil, pricked the crust once it was done baking, let it cool completely, using a candy thermometer I brought the caramel mixture to a soft ball stage (240 degrees), let that get to room temp. melted SEMI SWEET chocolate and poured that over the caramel layer. When the chocolate was about 1/2 way set I scored it with a knife where I would be making my cuts for serving - this made it easy to cut once the chocolate had hardened. These are VERY rich & VERY good!
These are absolutely delicious! I've taken this recipe to a few family gatherings and it's always a huge success.
Hard to cut if they get to cold
Did I do something wrong with these????? The caramel layer didn't stick to the shortbread layer. The taste was AMAZING but we had to eat it right out of the pan! They were a little hard to cut as well. UPDATE**** So it took me 8 years to try this recipe again and I'm glad I did. I read through the reviews and made the following changes... 1. baked these in a mini muffin pan. Cooked the shortbread for 8 minutes instead of 20. Crust came out beautifully! No crumbly crust and no fuss to cut them...they look FANTASTIC!! 2. Definately stir the caramel for 5 minutes over a LOW boil. This truly makes all the difference in the world! I also still stirred the caramel for 3 minutes after removing it fromt the heat. You need to work quickly to get the caramel in the mini muffin cups as it hardens quickly. 3. Refrigerate after each step...this helps in keeping them together. 4. I doubled the caramel layer to get 36 mini muffin size treats of these....
I am an avid baker. I read through the recipe several times as well as through reviews for tips and tricks. I followed the recipe to a T and I don't know what went wrong. My short bread is crumbling to pieces. I can't get any size square (small or large) to stay in tact. Also, my caramel is hard as a rock! You could chip a tooth on it! I wanted to love this recipe as others did but this is a BIG miss for me!
After reading all the reviews, I made these changes: I greased and floured the pan, poked holes in the raw crust, cooked the crust a bit longer than the recipe says to and then let it cool. I slightly shortened the cooking time on the caramel mixture. I also decided to try sprinkling the chocolate chips directly on the warm caramel layer. I covered the pan to help them melt, then I spread the chocolate with the back of a spoon. I also added some chopped pecans over the chocolate. I loved it with nuts! The end result was a rich and delicious cookie/candy. I had a hard time not eating more than my share.
So Good! Thanks for the recipe!
These were so good. I wish the carmel layer was thicker. The only thing i didnt like too much was after sitting for a day or two (if they last that long again..LOL) the shortbread layer got very very crumbly. But who cares, eat them over the counter because they are soooo good. The caramel is creamy, and the chocolate (i used milk choc) was smoothe. So delish! But seriously, cut them tiny (they are RICH) and grease your dish WELL, or line with parchment paper. And the beating of the caramel is a must!
real crowd pleaser
These are the best! My only complaint is minor. The shortbread crust is a bit crumbly, but they are delicious! Also, just a suggestion for the reviewers having a hard time with the caramel layer: cook it as the directions say, then take a spoonful of the caramel mixture and drop into a glass of cold water. It should be at the "soft ball" stage, so it should hold its shape when cool. If you cook it too long, you'll get toffee out of it (the "hard crack" stage), and if you don't cook it enough, it will be soupy. You'll know when it's at the consistency you want--I don't own a candy thermometer because this method never fails :-)
I read all the reviews before attempting to make this square... and it was worth it! Definately grease AND flour the pan before starting (makes them just pop out without falling apart), definately cut the squares before the chocolate is too hard, and even take them out of the pan, so the caramel doesn't "rebond" with it's sidemates, and most of all DEFINATELY cut them small.. wow, are they ever rich! They were so incredibly easy to make - I will most certainly be making these again the next time I have a "pot-luck" dessert to bring! Thanks!
I lined the pan with parchment paper and they came out very easily. I wish I had read the suggestions to chill each layer before adding the next one, because my caramel and chocolate ended up melting together. They still tasted great, though...it's a recipe that I will definitely make again!
Hey!!! If you try this recipe then you'll cry your eyes out and go "This is the best shortbread i've ever had" It's delicious!!!
Very tasty and I will definitely try these again. HOWEVER I should have read the online reviews for helpful hints first. Instead I used my allrecipes cookbook instead of the online site this particular time. I would do some things differently next time... grease and flour dish (most squares broke when trying to remove), add a bit more milk to soften the caramel and scoring prior to allowing to cool down completely would have been a real time and effort saver (nearly pulled a muscle trying to cut through). They were tasty and worth trying again to see if I can do better the second time around.
amazing. These are the best squares I think I've ever had. They were a big hit at our last dinner party.
AMAZING RECIPE! My bars came out perfect! All the layers stayed together and cut beautifully. I added 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans to the shortbread crust before baking, and when I spread the chocolate on top, I sprinkled toffee pieces on top. They were so good! Next time, I'm going to try sprinkling chopped up snickers bar on the chocolate.
Y.U.M. One suggestion I would make is to double the caramel ingredients. I followed the receipe exactly and my caramel layer was paper thin. Ok, maybe I'm exaggerating a little, but it would have been nicer to have a thicker middle layer. Make sure you grease/flour your baking pan well - I did both and the crust still cemented itself onto the pan. I have to eat it directly out of it... not that I mind...
Looks great! I let the shortbread cool for about 2-2.5 hours before making the caramel.
** Tip, cook the caramel to 245 deg F instead of trying to time it. That is the normal way to make caramel. This was good and I will try it again, but I had a problem with the shortbread part crumbling. I would not recommend doubling this until you have tried it once. This makes a lot of 1 inch squares. Also, I found this does not last long (not more than 5 days) before the cookies develop a grainy texture. I used semi-sweet because that is what I had in the pantry.
Holy moly this was good! Yes, was. The first batch was exactly according to the recipe, and was a bit flat. Bland. I made a second, and sprinkled coarse sea salt over the caramel layer once it had cooled, and it added such nice depth and layers of flavour! So good. For the second batch I sped up the cooling steps by placing the pan outside in the BBQ (it's 10 below right now). A freezer would work just as well, but mine's full.
These are really delicate, rich squares. They held together fine, I used the suggestion of others and poked fork holes in my crust before baking. My only criticism would be that the crust to caramel ratio is a little off. The shortbread crust almost other takes the soft caramel center. I would make these again though and just not use all the crust mix for this recipe, just use some of it for a few cookies instead.
These were really delicious! I ended up over-cooking my first two batches of caramel because I cooked over high heat. The key is to cook over very low heat, as others recommend, and stir constantly. I used milk chocolate for the top and it really did taste very similar to a Twix bar. I also followed the suggestions to poke holes in the crust and cool it before putting the caramel layer on. It worked great!
Absolutely wonderful and not hard to make. I let the cookie part set overnite and made the rest the next day. Stayed together well when I cut it up. Will definetely make again.
try adding a 1/2 cup of walnuts or pecans to the crust!
I've made these cookies for the last two Christmas' and got rave reviews. The first time I made them was easy and the second was even easier. Great when served chilled. Thanks for submitting.
I get loads of compliments on these squares!Took the advice of others and am now having much better luck with getting them out of the pan.Thanks Julia for such a great recipe!!!
These were very easy to make. I lined my pan with parchment paper which made it super easy to get them out. The only problem I had, and I think it was my error was having a hard time getting the chocolate to melt to the perfect consistency to spread over the caramel! Other than that these little jewels tasted great!
Wow! I doubled the recipe, lined the pan with foil, and added a few tablespoons of cream to the chocolate (easier to cut that way)and they were wonderful! I've never made caramel before, and didn't stir it after it came to a boil (like for fudge), and it did seem to burn (didn't taste burned...just looked dark on the bottom)...next time I will stir while boiling... and there will certainly be a next time! These are a new family favorite...thanks for the recipe.
This is a good recipe, especially if you like shortbread. We made these at Christmastime, they were a nice change from the typical sweeter holiday cookies. They freeze well too.
These are soo good. I made these just as and came out perfectly. I will definitely make these again.
Ok, this was very very good, but I really thought the amounts were off. There was no way that the 9" square pan I used was going to be adequately covered by the stated shortbread recipe. I made up another batch, and used 2/3 of it to fully cover the pan base. I boiled the caramel mix for about 4 mins, spread it on top of the shortbread, then put it in the fridge for 10 mins. I zapped the choc chips in the mic for about 4 mins, then spread them over the top with the back of a spoon. Then it went back into the fridge for 20 mins, until the choc had hardened. This is a bit of a fussy recipe, but it really does taste like a Twix. There's no way I'll make it again, but I'm glad I tried it once. Thanks, Julia!
Love these! I modified this a tiny bit - I added salted cashews to the caramel layer and cut the chocolate by at least half. I drizzled the chocolate over the caramel/nut layer. These make it SO hard to stick to my diet cuz they are THAT good! Nice addition to my Christmas cookie tray and will use again next year.
Made a platter of four different baked goods for my office party and these were the favorites by far! They disappeared in less than an hour and I made two batches!! Very easy to make but keep an eye on the caramel; make sure the brown sugar is evenly blended into the mix before it comes to boil.
I've been making these for many years and I definitely agree with the other reviewers about letting the shortbread completely cool before adding the caramel and then letting that completely cool before adding the chocolate. It can turn into a mess otherwise! I prefer them in a 9 x 13 pan just because they're so rich but they are extremely good!
This recipe I thought was ok.My fam really liked it. I also made these changes I used brown rice syrup instead of corn syrup and also I used dark chocolate chips. My shortbread didn't crumble neary at all, because I lined the pan with parchment paper.
THE BEST TREAT I EVER ATE Seriously- as I mae the caramel - that is before my arm fell off from stirring so much, I could not believe how incredible the flavour of the caramel was. Thank you for sharing here. This is officially my new favourite recipe, hands down! I followed everyones tweaks too incl. cooling the shortbread and was beyond delighted with the results!!
They were great; the 2nd time I tried it. Do NOT let the caramel boil for five minutes. If you do, you will have a solid hunk of burnt caramel.
These were okay. I took others advice and pricked the shortbread after baking and chilled in freezer between steps. Also best suggestion is to line your pan with foil so you can lift it right out to cut the bars. That worked great!! My only beef with this recipe is to me it tasted overwhelmingly like shortbread. I like shortbread, but I didn't taste caramel or chocolate. And it was on there! Don't think I'll make this again.
The shortbread was really good, but I added a tsp. of vanilla and a couple tablespoons of sour cream. I doubled the caramel portion, because we love caramel. My chocolate didn't set very well, and kind of seperated overnight. I refrigerated the shortbread before adding the caramel and then refrigerated again before adding the chocolate and had no problems with cutting the bars.
Divine, absolutely.
