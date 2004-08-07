Jean's Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Here's a great and easy recipe for chicken noodle soup. The ginger gives this soup a special zest! Enjoy!

By Jean Wu

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • In a large pot over medium heat combine the broth, water, carrots, celery and ground black pepper and allow to cook. In a medium skillet over medium high heat, combine the ginger, oil and chicken. Saute for about 5 minutes and remove the sliced ginger.

  • Add the chicken to the broth mixture, bring to a boil and then add the egg noodles. Continue to cook over medium heat for about 15 minutes until noodles and vegetables are tender.

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 1011.7mg. Full Nutrition
