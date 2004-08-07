Jean's Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
Here's a great and easy recipe for chicken noodle soup. The ginger gives this soup a special zest! Enjoy!
I am the author of this recipe. Just wanted to share with you my tweaked version. *Two 32 fl oz (2 quarts) of Organic chicken broth A bag of mini carrots - I leave them as is 1 large potato - chopped 3 stalks of celery - chopped 8 frozen chicken tenderloins (I like Tyson), cubed 1 Tbs extra virgin olive oil fresh ginger, garlic or scallion Mrs. Reame's frozen pre-cooked egg noodles or dumplings salt pepper Dutch oven* In dutch oven, add broth and let it come to a boil. Add veggies and pepper. In a separate skillet, add oil, ginger (or garlic or scallions), and salt to sautee. When chicken is cooked, add to the broth. Let broth come to a boil and add noodles. The longer it cooks, the better it tastes!Read More
a disappointingly small amount of soup for the amount of veggies involved in the cooking process.Read More
I made this for my boyfriend when he was sick and took it over to his house and he and his 2 roomates had seconds (the one roomate came up from downstairs to see what smelled so good)!!! I did revise this a bit...I started by boiling a cornish hen in water w/the chopped up ginger root. While it boiled, I let the broth, water, veggies and spices simmer...I added rosemary,minced garlic, basil, alot of parsley and a touch of onion powder...it would have been REALLY bland w/o it. I took the advice of another user and proceeded to add some of the water from my boiled chicken/ginger to the mix (my boyfriend likes extra broth for his crackers)and extra noodles. I will for sure make this again...!!!
This was great. I read all of the reviews and took a lot of the advice. I boiled my chicken with garlic & ginger and then used that water as my broth. I added salt, pepper, bouillon and some cilantro for flavor. I used more chicken and noodles than the recipe called for because we like a hearty soup! It was a hit! Thanks!
I also added some things to this... I put some fresh rosemary and some ginger slices in a tea infuser and hung that in the pot as well. I also added three whole cloves of garlic, a small onion, some salt, and extra chicken to this. It turned out wonderful!
This was a great recipe. I do have to say that I did change some quantities and added some extra ingredients. I used 8 cups of water and 3 1/2 tsp. of chicken bouillon. I also used more chicken and more noodles, 2 cloves of garlic, 3/4 tsp. ginger, 1 tsp. dried rosemary, 1 medium onion, and 1/2 tsp. of pepper. I also didn't saute the chicken or vegetables in oil. I just softened them up with spray oil. Thanks for the great starter!
Excellent! We ate all of it, for the leftovers I added boiled potatoes - made it a chicken stew instead of soup! Added to many noodles but will make again. Also added more chicken! Sauted the chicken with carrots and onions and a big tablespoon of ginger and in a can of chicken brooth (instead of oil), added a little at a time until it evaporated. Also added fresh rosemary about a tablespoon. YUMMY!
Best Chicken noodle soup! Like the others, I only used chicken broth, no water, added onion and canned cut carrots, garlic. No celery. Yummmm
Very tasty. I gave the soup an Asian spin by adding water chestnuts, some spinach leaves and a few shakes of sesame oil. Since it is so easy, you can do most anything with it with oir without the noodles. I think I might try a southwest addition of cumin, hominy and corn next.
AWESOME soup! My husband loved it! The best part is that it is so easy to make! Totally recommend!
Very good, simple, chicken noodle soup. I prefer soups with something different, but hubby likes traditional and this hit the spot.
This was so easy to make! Very time/cost efficient. I made it sans ginger, oil, and celery so it was a little bland but still very delicious. Highly recommended for those who don't often make soup!
I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but this was the base for the soup I tried tonight, which turned out delicious! Both of my typically picky eaters loved the flavor, as well as my husband and me. I sauteed 1/2 an onion in oil, added quartered carrots, spices (basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary, parsley, black pepper), and celery. Then I added the chicken stock from chicken I had freshly boiled (in water with the sliced ginger and pepper). I still sauteed the diced chicken with (now chopped) ginger root and added that to the main pot. I threw in some chicken bullion and broccoli at the last minute (didn't have enough celery/greens) before I added some homemade egg noodles (recipe I found on here...great!). Cooked til noodles were al dente. I personally enjoyed the touch of ginger immensely. Very flavorful and savory, a perfect soup for the soul!
A very easy recipe, and very yummy.
I made this soup in our Crockpot. My first attempt making soup that way. It was fantastic!!! I added flat egg noodles for the last 45 minutes and it came out great. My wife said it was better than any soup she has ever made! What better compliment could you get? Thanks for sharing Jean! Dennis Lyman
Absolutely excellent. Didn't use any water. Next time, I believe I will add at least a cup. However, the flavor was wonderful. I also sauteed one clove of garlic with the chicken and ginger. Rave reviews from my bf. Thanks for a great post!
This is probably the best chicken soup I've ever had/made. DELICIOUS!!! Going to try it again by leaving some of the ginger in.
I found this very bland and I thought it was because I didn't add the ginger (mine went bad) but now I see others had the same complaint. I also found it to be more stew-like: I put in two stalks chopped carrot, celery and parsnip. It's a great starting point though so I'll try it again with the ginger and other seasonings. ~UPDATE~ My BF "fixed" the leftovers by adding water and chicken flavored consomme soup mix - MUCH more flavorful!!
A great recipe!! I modified it a little: 1) I used a homemade chicken broth instead of canned. 2) I used ginger paste and chopped garlic to coat the chicken before sauteing it, instead of using ginger root. 3) I added a little chicken broth on a skillet for sauteing chicken pieces, instead of using olive oil. Oil kills the taste of a chicken soup. Soup came out very tasty, good enough to serve it in a restaurant!!!
My boyfriend came down with a cold and I started looking for a chicken noodle soup recipe. So glad I found this one! I made a few modifications: (1) I substituted chicken stock for water; (2) I used lots of fresh parsley and I'm glad I did. I forgot to take the ginger root out and I probably should have because the ginger flavor at the end was pretty strong. But this was a super soul satisfying soup and I'm really glad I found it.
We had this tonight and it was a huge hit. The ginger was amazing! I added parsnips just because I had them lying around, but they probably didn't change the flavor all that much.
Simple and great for cold weather or if you're felling ill. My husband and son enjoyed it. I used wheat macaroni noodles instead.
A simple recipe with a unique spin. The ginger adds a paramount flavor that compliments the soup perfectly. Instead of just cooking the chicken with the ginger take one or two slices and boil it to give it an extra dash of ginger to the soups base. Beware not to eat the ginger! Delicious.
fantastic!! i added mord chicken and vedg. than it says thay said i should open my own soup kit.
Made this soup and it was awesome!
My family loved this! The only difference I made was cooking the chicken with chopped up garlic before adding it to the stock. Great recipe! (My family is VERY picky.)
i make this whenever my husband is sick. it's just about the perfect chicken noodle soup! the only change i make is to finely chop the ginger and let it stay with the chicken, and add several cloves of chopped garlic when sauteing the chicken with the ginger. we love garlic and it's a natural antibiotic. good job, jean!
This seems to be a hit with husbands. It was with mine, too. Followed the recipe exactly but didn't add noodles. So good, and tasted really healthful, too.
no flavour at all, them bones must have been real old
This was an excellent recipe to start with. I changed a few things around, because I really wanted to make the broth from scratch. I bought a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, and added a small onion, which I sauteed before adding the whole chicken. I then added water to the top of the chicken, and ther remaining ingredients. I also substituted fresh linguine cut into short strips from the refridgerated section, which made the soup even better! The ginger added the perfect amount of zing. My husband said it was the best soup he had ever had in his LIFE! Thanks for the great recipe.
Very good recipe. I used the chicken broth from the whole chicken that I cooked in my oven roaster instead of canned chicken broth. I also added parsley and rosemary. family loved it.
Jean THANK YOU so much for posting this GREAT recipe! This was my first time making homemade chicken noodle soup and my family LOVED it!!!! This soup has great flavor and I even got my 8 yr old to try celery for once and he LOVED it!!! The ginger really gives it a kick and I would have never thought to saute chicken with it. If you want a GREAT Chicken Noodle Soup recipe be sure to try Jean's soup... it's the best!!!!!
This recipe was a great starting off point. I added half a large onion diced. 1 tsp of rosemary, 1 tbs. dried oregano, 1 tbs. dried basil, and 1 tbs dried parsly. I also added 2 bay leafs. After the soup was done cooking I added 1/2 cup of dried potato flakes to thicken up the broth. It turned out great. My 2-year-old daughter is a very picky eater and she had 2 servings!
I made several changes to this recipe, but I am giving it 5 stars because it really helped me to have a great base to start with! I took the advice of several others and added more chicken and noodles, added a couple of bullion cubes, a pinch of rosemary, and some parsley. I also boiled my chicken with garlic and a bay leaf and used that water in the soup. It turned out fabulous! I know some get annoyed when you change the recipe, but I agree with what someone else said that it is fun to add your own special touch! BTW I left out the ginger only because my family just had ginger flavored chinese food the night before :)Thanks for a great starter recipe.
I loved this! Will always make my chicken soup with ginger now:)
Great Recipe! Thanks.
This soup is very tasty! I did it just a bit differently. I put the broth, carrots, celery, onions, and pepper & Mrs. Dash in a pot on the stove and let it simmer slow. Then in a fry pan, I put olive oil & butter and then the chicken pieces(seasoned with ground ginger). Then I minced garlic and onion and put them on top of the chicken along with some rosemary. I just browned the chicken. Then, I placed the chicken and the pan juices in the simmering broth mixture. I brought to a boil, then simmered for an hour. After that, take out the chicken and tear it into pieces and place back in the broth mix along with the noodles. Ready to Serve.
I really liked this recipe. I changed a few things when I made it because I wanted it thicker instead of all soupy. I started off by sweating my carrots, celery and onion. Then I added my chicken broth. I used more chicken broth than I did water though because I love the taste and I also added some heavy cream to make it creamier. I made a roux for the broth mixture so that it would get thicker and simmered it a lot longer than recommended, probably about an hour and a half instead of the 25 minutes. When I made my chicken I made a rub for the chicken of sage, thyme and ground ginger and a little bit of rosemary. It tasted sooooooooooo good. I almost just ate the chicken plain. :) After I had seasoned the thickened soup to my liking I scooped it onto garlic herb mashed potatoes. It was the perfect feel good meal. I hope you all like my changes. It's really, really good.
I made a pot of this soup with a few touches. I added a beef bouillon cube, which gave it a nice rich flavor. Added more chicken and more noodles. I garnished the top with fresh cut celery leaves on a whim, and it topped off this soup with seemingly perfectly.
My husband and I just finished devouring this soup. I am only giving it 4 stars because I like to make the stock using leftover roast chicken and I had to fudge the recipe accordingly. Here's what I did: Put what was leftover from my 4-5lb chicken in stock pot and covered with cold water. Add 2 bay leaves, a palmful of whole peppercorns, 1 medium onion cut into large chunks, 3-4 cloves smashed garlic and about a thumb-sized piece of fresh, peeled ginger, also smashed. Add about 1 TBsp salt. This sounds like a lot, but trust me, you'll need it. Simmer on medium-low heat with lid on for about 45 mins - 1 hour. Next, strain into large bowl, reserving the broth. Separate chicken from bones and add the meat and the chunk of ginger into the bowl with broth. Discard the remaining bones and onion, bay leaves etc. Put broth back into stock pot and onto medium heat. Add chopped celery and carrot and allow to simmer for about 1/2 hour. Taste broth and adjust seasoning if necessary. If you're like me, you'll probably need to add more salt and pepper. Remove ginger, bring broth to a slow boil add 1.5-2c egg noodles (1/2c of egg noodles equates to about 12 noodles... definitely not enough!). Simmer for about 10 mins and serve. My husband says he isn't normally a fan of soup but he had two servings and all but licked the bowl in the end! The ginger adds a lovely zesty flavor in the background and really completes this soup. It's a recipe I'll come back to again and again.
yyyuuuummmm!! This recipe is a staple at my house. My kids smell the ginger and they know that we are having chicken noodle soup tonight! It's a hit at our house!
Great soup. I used rotisserie chicken and then cooked the bones to make the broth. I cooked the bones with onions, garlic, a PARSNIP (which really makes a difference) and then put the cooked chicken in afterwards. It is an excellent way to use up the carcass of the chicken and makes excellent broth
I used homemade chicken stock and added the slices of ginger to the broth for several minutes to give the soup a bit more of the ginger flavor. Be careful- it's easy to lose the slices of ginger in the mix of carrots and celery, and if you leave them in too long, the soup will be overpowered with ginger flavor. However, the ginger adds some zing to the soup and makes it quite tasty!
I can't believe it was done so quickly and it is AMAZING! I added more chicken and noodles, but other than that...this soup is a sure bet.
Excellent, flavorful soup! The ginger is subtle but it definately adds something to this soup. Great job!
This is such a great recipe!! Quick, easy and full of flavor!. Thanks so much for sharing!!!
I was completely disappointed with this recipe. It was boring and bland. Sorry, but I won't be making this again.
I made this soup for my daughter who is crazy for chicken noodle soup and she loved it. I added a few bay leaves and some potatoes and an extra pinch of salt. YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Really good! The ginger made it special. I made the chicken seperately, with green onions, ginger, and minced garlic. I cooked it in a skillet with chicken stock and let the stock steam away. It was sooo delectable. I also used canned carrots. The soup tasted better after it had been refrigerated over night and reheated for lunch. Ate it with French bread. My family gave me great reviews. A+
This was a wonderful soup for tonights dinner with the chilly temperatures! I sauted my chicken with a little EVOO, chopped red onions, lots of garlic, ground ginger and some fresh parsely. I used two cans of low sodium chicken broth and one can of low sodium cream of chicken. I added some corn and campanelle pasta because that is all I had on hand. I added some basil, rosemary, a pinch of cayenne pepper, a pinch of garlic powder, and pepper. I also used a little cornstarch to thicken the soup--served it all with some toasted wheat rolls--my husband loved the homemade flavor (instead of can soup) and the comfort of warm soup on a chilly night. I will certainly use this recipe again-it is so versatile! Thank you Jean!
Not that much flavor to me! It was just ok.
This is a great recipe. My kids ate every bit of it. I did omit the ginger root and added a little more water and some chicken bullion, so that I could add more noodles. Thanks!
i added onion and some red pepper flakes to mine. i also used elbow mac instead of wide noodles. it was yummy!! great receipe!
This was SO delicious, and SO easy to make. To those trying this out, don't be afraid of the ginger! It adds a wonderful new flavor while still retaining the classic chicken soup flavor. Thanks so much for the recipe, I totally look like a star thanks to this!
excellent soup-I use leftover chicken from one that I baked. I took suggestions and added 3 cloves of garlic,rosemary,small chopped onion-used ginger in tube and added a 1/2 cup frozen peas &use broken fetticine noodles--this soup has alot of flavor and spiciness.... -why would anyone eat that stuff in a can,when they can make this --thanks for posting this recipe.
Absolutely loved this recipe. I am a sucker for homemade chicken noodle soup. I doulbed the recipe, x'd out the Ginger. It was right on time with the cold muggy rainy day. My kids and a good friend of mine really loved it and we had soup for days. Thanks for the recipe it has been added to my book.
This is my favorite chicken soup recipe. It's really good and comforting. Sometimes i add a little garlic powder, onion pwder or tarragon. Yum!
i added 1 cup whole kernal corn and 1 cup diced potato's,10 mins. before done..great!!!
excellent flavor I loved every bite! Will make this one again
We had turkey & vegetables leftover from the Slow Cooker Turkey Breast recipe on this site. I cut most of the remaining meat off of the bone, cut it into chunks & then simmered the bone in the chicken stock & water. After about 45 minutes, I took it out of the pot & removed the rest of the meat. Next, I cut the carrots, celery & onions into smaller pieces & added them to the stock pot. While they simmered a while, I browned the meat in the oil along with the ginger. I wish I had added a little more ginger because there was a lot of turkey. After the 5 minutes, I removed the ginger, added the meat to the pot along with the noodles. We like a lot of noodles so I added a little extra. Also, a little extra pepper was needed, for our taste. I wouldn't advise adding any salt. Anyway, after about 20 minutes, it was ready to eat. We had a very unusual rainy day in Northern California. This soup really hit the spot.
I used ADZELL'S advice and cooked 2 small cornish game hens in my slow cooker. I covered them with water and added about 2 teaspoons of the powdered ginger with rosemary, garlic powder, basil, oregano, and about a handful of dried parsley (I always have a large container of this in my cupboard). I diluted the ginger with some warm water so it wouldn't clump. I cooked the hens for several hours, removed them about deboned them. Then I simmered the veggies with lots of parsley and added to the deboned chicken and broth in the slow cooker. I added some boullion cubes and about 1/4 cup minced onion and some more oregano and basil. I'm going to simmer this overnight and add the noodles in the morning. It's really delicious so far and my kitchen smells great! Just be warned if you go the whole chicken/make your own chicken stock way it's really greasy when you debone!
This soup is the absolute favorite of our entire family! We have it at least once a month, and I like it more each time!
Great soup for cold/flu season. Here are a few changes that I made: added 1 tsp. salt, a dash of cumin, 1/4 cup chopped onion, and 1/2 cup more noodles. I didn't saute the chicken with oil and ginger. Instead I added the ginger slices to the broth and let them cook with the rest of the veggies and took them out just before serving (Like you would a bay leaf.) That way there's no oil. I will definatly make this one again!
This was really good soup! The original recipe does not call for parsley or chopped onion so, I added some dried parsley and dehydrated onion flakes. Will make again. I gave some of this soup to my pregnant friend who had a cold and her mother. They loved it too!
In trying out various chicken soups from this site, I was hesitant to try this because of the fresh ginger. But I was wrong. This soup has amazing flavor. It lacked something, so I added minced fresh garlic, some fresh sage and 3T of chicken bouillon granules. I added 3 times the chicken and noodles because we prefer a hearty soup. Just a little hint, to give chicken soup a more full-bodied, earthy flavor, try adding 3T beef bouillon granules to the mix. Yummy!
This soup was really tasty, easy and quick to make. The only thing I changed was I didn't saute the chicken in oil because I try to stay away from oil if I can. Instead, I boiled one chicken breast in water with the three pieces of ginger, smashed. When it was cooked thru, I saved the water it was boiled in, and used 2 cups of that plus the canned chicken broth instead of plain water the recipe called for. (I used 99% fat free chicken broth and it was still tasty) Then I shredded the breast and added it to the broth. I added a tiny bit of salt to the soup for some extra flavor. Thanks, Jean!
You just can't go wrong with this recipe. I used low sodium broth, and left the ginger in until it was ready to serve.
I will admit, the ginger idea made me nervious....but it was wonderful!!! My whole family loved this recipe, I added 2 fresh garlic cloves and a 1/4 cup of chopped onion to the chicken and ginger when I saute it, it was AWESOME...this will be a regular in our home!
I have made this soup for a couple people and received rave reviews! My mom was wondering what the secret ingredient was and it was the GINGER! You must use fresh ginger root for this. I slice it up and put it in the soup while it is simmering. Then I remove the pieces right before serving. It gives it such a fresh taste!
I thought this was good, but I have to think there is a better Clhicken Noodle Soup recipe. Next time I will make the changes the author recommended. Thanks for the recipe.
The recipe was very simple to make. However, I only rated four stars due to bland taste. Once I made the soup according to the recipe, I added additional seasonings in order to boost the flavor. **When you are sick, the ginger root is really key** I also increased the liquids. I used my crock-pot vs. stovetop in order to allow the ingredients to absorb the seasonings while simmering. This soup makes plenty for leftovers and freezes very well.
this was great. I ended up adding another 1 1/2 cups of chicken and noodles to make it thicker. I also put in a can of cream of chicken soup to thicken it a little bit. and added some garlic salt to add flavor. My family loved it. Can't wait to have the leftovers for lunch.
I absolutely loved this recipe. I did a few things different only because of what I had on hand but the ginger in this is fabulous! I used ground ginger because I didn't have fresh. I also used green beans and corn because that's all I had on hand. My husband just went nuts over this and I didn't mind because hey, it's healthy!! Oh, and one more thing, I also used a chicken soup base and made it a little stronger. I love spices so I added some others that I had on hand like a little crushed red pepper, just enough to give it a kick and I also added some cayenne pepper. Didn't need salt because I used a lot of chicken soup base. Thanks for a great recipe!!! Really easy!
Thanks to this recipe I almost always make my chicken soup with ginger now. I grate in ginger to taste and add zucchini, peppers, or other ingredients on hand. Very yummy.
This is the best chicken soup EVER! You must use fresh ginger and let it simmer in the pot with the other veggies. I added a 4" sprig of rosemary and some sliced fresh mushrooms. Instead of noodles, I used wild rice. Thank you for sharing, Jean. My family loves this recipe.
you should definitely add spring onions with some of the green part chopped 1-2 inches long. lil' bit of ground garlic or garlic powder tastes better and i also add some cilantro to colour. you can make broth by boiling chicken breast yourself. first boil it then chop into pieces. (if you do it this way, add some black pepper while boiling it, taste will be better)
My son is sick so I made this for him today. He had two bowls, and he's usually pretty picky. He said to rate it 5 stars. I followed the advice of other reviewers and boiled the chicken in water along with the ginger, some garlic, pepper, onion, paprika and oregano, then added to the chicken broth, carrots and celery.
VERY EASY TO MAKE! THIS RECIPE WAS DELICIOUS. INSTEAD OF USING CHICKEN BROTH, I USED A CONDENSED LOW SODIUM PURE CHICKEN BASE. IT TASTED SO GOOD...I WILL DEFINETLY BE COOKING THIS ALL THE TIME IN THE WINTER!!
I almost felt guilty making this soup! I usually buy the whole chicken and make it all from scratch... but never again! This soup is sooooooo GOOD AND EASY. My kids who are picky eaters gobble it up... It is a perfect meal for a cold wintery day!!!
Very good. The ginger gives it a nice zip.
This was a good recipe. I prefer to add a twist to my recipes for our taste. I sauteed 2 chicken breasts with a garlic clove. I also added one crushed garlic clove to the soup itself. I wanted some "greens" in the soup. If I had spinach I would have added that but all I had on hand was snow peas so I added a handful. I also added a dash of celery seed and dried rosemary. I will make this soup again - It really warmed us up!
Fantastic recipe! Quick, easy, and very tasty. My husband doesn't eat cooked celery so I made one change - I used 1 stalk of celery cut into large chunks, 1 tsp celery salt, and 1 tsp poultry seasoning. It tastes just like the original recipe without lots of greenery to scare people away.
The ginger does add a wonderful element to this soup. You end up with a delicious broth that's got a little more flavor than ordinary chicken soup, but without making it too different than the classic taste I was looking for. I didn't have any fresh ginger, so I added powdered and also tossed in a few cloves of garlic.
me and my dad made this we thought it was... FABULUS!!!!!!!
This is a very good recipe.
It was very tasty... I used about 2 cups of white rice instead of noodles, and added more veggies, a little onion, parsley, basil, rosemary, onion powder, fresh garlic, and ginger powder. It was a delightful meal for a somber, rainy day. Will make again!
made this recipe for my hubby...totally sick and miserable. i doubled the recipe by using 2 32 oz. chicken broth, 4 cups of water, 6 celery stalks, 6 carrots, about 3 cups of rotiserre chicken. i added 1 tsp. of pepper b/c that's what he likes and then i added a little garlic power, minced onion, italian seasoning (i'm half italian), and a sprinkle of basil. it was awesome! i doubled the recipe in order to have more, for him , or for tomorrow. i will be adding one can of chicked broth when i do reheat to serve again. again, this recipe is awesome! i will definitely make this again, for sick or not sick, it was great!! thanks for posting a simple recipe like this that anyone can tweak in order to make it fit their tastes and needs!!
This recipe is a wonderful classic chicken noodle soup. Adding the ginger root gave it great flavor.
This made a good meal. The only reason I gave this a 4 instead of a 5 was because I guess I was expecting something else. The front picture of this recipe was a tad decieving. I thought there would be a thicker texture.
A friend made this soup for me when I was sick, I was so grateful, but, even really sick I could tell how bland this soup is, and really, it barely qualifies as semi-homemade much less home-made. Stick to the canned version, it's tastier and less work for better results.
Some of the best chicken soup i ever had. Would highly recommend every one to at least try it!!!!
I really liked this. My son and husband have been sick with the flu and I think I might be coming down with it as well...so I decided to make some chicken soup. This is so easy. I just dumped everything into the pot and cooked the chicken in the microwave before adding it to the soup. I used ground ginger and it gave it a nice zest. When the soup was boiling I added spiral pasta cause that is all I had. I ended up with more vegetables, chicken and pasta than broth so I just through in some stock cubes with some extra water. Really good. Also, to make the soup a more yellow color I added a touch of yellow food coloring. Just makes the soup look prettier.
I made this soup for a friend who was sick. It was very hearty and colorful, a pick-me-up. I had to add a little more flavoring to it, was a little bland for my taste, but she loved it and so did my family!
This is a fantastic recipe. My little girls loves chicken noodle soup (Campbell's) and I dread feeding it to her. I used this recipe instead and the egg noodles were a big hit.
Very, very nice recipe. Really makes you believe that it fights off cold viruses - with GREAT flavor!
I took some ideas from different reviews and sort of did my own thing. I sauteed chopped garlic (2 cloves), 1 medium onion, 2 carrots (chopped) and 2 boneless/skinless chicken breasts cut into pieces in 1T olive oil. I seasoned to taste with Johnny's. Once the chicken was mostly cooked through I added in 4 cups of chicken broth (I used bullion cubes), 1/2t ginger, 1t dried rosemary and 1/2t pepper. Next time I will cut way back on the pepper! the 1/2t recommendation came from a review and it was way too much. I will also leave out the ginger. My family didn't seem to notice it, but I didn't care for the flavor when added to soup.
Well, most people that enjoy cooking usually add thier own "special flair" to what ever recipe they use. That said, I made this soup, but fried cubed chicken in a ginger sauce I always keep on hand. While veggies were cooking, I added my usually seasonings and a couple tablespoons of vegetable soup base - then the chicken with all the stock it cooked in. And a final touch - throw in a can of petite diced tomatoes! We will definately have this soup again. The basic recipe looked like it could be low on flavor - but that's where creativity comes in! Thanks for sharing!
I was skeptical that a quick chicken soup would taste good. I pretty much tripled the recipe and it came out great. The fresh ginger makes the dish. My husband says this recipe is a "keeper."
I was so glad to find this recipe. I had a chicken soup recipe that used ginger that I loved, but had lost it when I had a computer crash. I added some garlic, onion, and a tablespoon of soy sauce to give the soup an oriental spin. I used more chicken about 1 1/2 c. I buy bone-in chicken breasts on sale, bone them myself, make broth with the bones, take the chicken meat off them and make soup. It is like a free meal. I also used broken up ramen noodles that we always have left over from Chinese Ramen Salad.
