Jean's Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

My husband and I just finished devouring this soup. I am only giving it 4 stars because I like to make the stock using leftover roast chicken and I had to fudge the recipe accordingly. Here's what I did: Put what was leftover from my 4-5lb chicken in stock pot and covered with cold water. Add 2 bay leaves, a palmful of whole peppercorns, 1 medium onion cut into large chunks, 3-4 cloves smashed garlic and about a thumb-sized piece of fresh, peeled ginger, also smashed. Add about 1 TBsp salt. This sounds like a lot, but trust me, you'll need it. Simmer on medium-low heat with lid on for about 45 mins - 1 hour. Next, strain into large bowl, reserving the broth. Separate chicken from bones and add the meat and the chunk of ginger into the bowl with broth. Discard the remaining bones and onion, bay leaves etc. Put broth back into stock pot and onto medium heat. Add chopped celery and carrot and allow to simmer for about 1/2 hour. Taste broth and adjust seasoning if necessary. If you're like me, you'll probably need to add more salt and pepper. Remove ginger, bring broth to a slow boil add 1.5-2c egg noodles (1/2c of egg noodles equates to about 12 noodles... definitely not enough!). Simmer for about 10 mins and serve. My husband says he isn't normally a fan of soup but he had two servings and all but licked the bowl in the end! The ginger adds a lovely zesty flavor in the background and really completes this soup. It's a recipe I'll come back to again and again.