This dish depends on how much of each ingredient you put in it. It just depends on how much you wish to make. This dish takes a while to prepare and to cook but it is worth it. The spices are always according to how hot or spicy you like your food. It tastes better on the second day. If you want to make more, increase the ingredients. If you want less, decrease the ingredients. I learned this on my own and my husband, who is Mexican, loves it. It will please the most avid Mexican food lover.

ksalinas

Directions

  • In a 16 quart pot combine the tripe and the onions. Add water until pot is about 3/4 full. Cover and cook on low heat for about 2 hours, or until the tripe is tender. Add the hominy, chili powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and cook for another 45 minutes to one hour to incorporate the flavors. Serve with fresh onions, corn tortillas and lemon if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 158.3mg; sodium 632mg. Full Nutrition
