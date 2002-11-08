This dish depends on how much of each ingredient you put in it. It just depends on how much you wish to make. This dish takes a while to prepare and to cook but it is worth it. The spices are always according to how hot or spicy you like your food. It tastes better on the second day. If you want to make more, increase the ingredients. If you want less, decrease the ingredients. I learned this on my own and my husband, who is Mexican, loves it. It will please the most avid Mexican food lover.
This is a great recipe. I am Mexican and would only like to improve this recipe a little. Here goes. First the tripe, before boiling we usually remove all the fat and bring to a boil very very slowly about 4hrs for the same serving as this recipe calls for. For the chili two or three dried red chili peppers are placed in a blender with some of the broth from the tripe and onions, pinch of salt and blend away. This is then mixed with the tripe simer a little longer and serve with the trimings. My MoM showed me this and friends and my family can't get enough.
This recipe is pretty basic. The 1st thing I learned about menudo from my mom was "throw" the tripe (always honeycomb tripe) into the sink, cover with water, put in a lot of sliced lemon and let it soak for at least an hour. The 2nd was to use lots of garlic. I generally buy, from a Mexican market, 9-10lbs of the honeycomb, 2 patas (beef feet) cut into pieces and use about 4 heads of garlic - the cloves peeled & sliced into lengthwise slivers. The lemon gets discarded, the tripe (unrinsed) cut into small pieces, put into my trusty 16qt pot, along with the beef feet and about 1 to 1 1/2 chopped onions. I also put in some chopped green pepper - a bit of bell and poblano - - about the equivalent of half a bell pepper. After it comes to a boil, I change it to simmer and do NOT dump the cooking water. When a lot of fat has accumulated, I skim it off, using the fat skimmer and then add the oregano, salt 'n pepper. After a couple hours, in goes goes the hominy. It continues simmering for a couple more hours, or until it's nice 'n tender and not rubbery. I grew up accustomed to "white" menudo and did make the red menudo once - not again. We prefer the white. I will add crushed red pepper flakes to my bowl, however! And sometimes some salsa. (that does not equate to red menudo in my mind!)
This is a great recipe. I am Mexican and would only like to improve this recipe a little. Here goes. First the tripe, before boiling we usually remove all the fat and bring to a boil very very slowly about 4hrs for the same serving as this recipe calls for. For the chili two or three dried red chili peppers are placed in a blender with some of the broth from the tripe and onions, pinch of salt and blend away. This is then mixed with the tripe simer a little longer and serve with the trimings. My MoM showed me this and friends and my family can't get enough.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2004
This recipe is pretty basic. The 1st thing I learned about menudo from my mom was "throw" the tripe (always honeycomb tripe) into the sink, cover with water, put in a lot of sliced lemon and let it soak for at least an hour. The 2nd was to use lots of garlic. I generally buy, from a Mexican market, 9-10lbs of the honeycomb, 2 patas (beef feet) cut into pieces and use about 4 heads of garlic - the cloves peeled & sliced into lengthwise slivers. The lemon gets discarded, the tripe (unrinsed) cut into small pieces, put into my trusty 16qt pot, along with the beef feet and about 1 to 1 1/2 chopped onions. I also put in some chopped green pepper - a bit of bell and poblano - - about the equivalent of half a bell pepper. After it comes to a boil, I change it to simmer and do NOT dump the cooking water. When a lot of fat has accumulated, I skim it off, using the fat skimmer and then add the oregano, salt 'n pepper. After a couple hours, in goes goes the hominy. It continues simmering for a couple more hours, or until it's nice 'n tender and not rubbery. I grew up accustomed to "white" menudo and did make the red menudo once - not again. We prefer the white. I will add crushed red pepper flakes to my bowl, however! And sometimes some salsa. (that does not equate to red menudo in my mind!)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
01/04/2003
adding on to your recipe, at the beginning boil the tripe only to clean and remove excess fat that first leaves the tripe and will also remove the smelly scent it sometimes comes with, than replace new water,salt, add a whole onion, 5 bay leaves, and a whole garlic head (don't remove the skin, leave it whole so it stays together) small size, we don't use pepper in ours, continue to cook, with the chili powder and hominy just towards the end, and truly delicious even non-lovers will eat this soup. Guaranteed to make a lover out of this soup! It's rarely cooked this way and a family secret in my dad's family. Try it and see for yourself....
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2004
This recipe can be 5 stars, with a few other changes in addition to the others. I added 1T salt, 1/2T black pepper, 1T oregano, and 2T regular chili powder, and simmered for 2 hours. Add onion and 6-8 cloves minced garlic. Next (IMPORTANT FOR "REAL" RED COLOR AND TASTE OF MENUDO), broil 5 large chile arbol peppers for two minutes, and grind ultra-fine in a regular blender with 6-8 chile japones. Add to tripe mix, and simmer for another 2-3 hours. Add hominy and simmer again. Serve with mix of onion, cilantro, and lime. My husband could not BELIEVE the taste, and rich color, of this menudo. Enjoy!
I followed the advice of boiling the tripe and then replacing the water and it really made a HUGE difference in reducing the smell. I did add more chili powder than called for and I put oregano in also. I minced an entire bulb of garlic and chopped up a whole onion and also added 5 bay leaves to the water and waited to add the hominy and the chili powder. In the future I may add a can or two of enchilada sauce to thicken it up a little and add some red coloring.
You leave out one of the most important steps...CLEAN the tripe well!! How it tastes depends a LOT on how well u clean the tripe. Also, I'm more fond of yellow hominy than white, and another important part is u MUST add besides the onions on top of the soup, is some oregano. With the corn tortillas, it is sooo delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/25/2003
Add some oregano and you'll find that this really opens up the flavors of the tripe and all the other seasonings. The tripe is much better if it is cooked slowly for several hours.
i like to add knorr tomato boullion, garlic, and pigs feet to mine. the longer you cook the better. good basic recipe. really good comfort food on cold drizzly nights and even better for hangovers so i'm told!
Hi this dish is really good! I'm Mexican and personally in my family never use the hominy in this, that's for the Pozole, and one tip for kill the smell of the tripe, before bowling wash with water and lemon or lime juice, and bowling the tripe only with onion and garlic, we usually add the salt until the sauce is ready, and the longest you cook the tripe is the best. Other spice we use in it is the epazote is a herb, is really good. Ones ready for eat add some chopped onion and oregano.
A good Menudo recipe. I used beef ribs instead of beef feet. I cooked the tripe before adding salt and didn't add the beef ribs until the tripe was nearly done. For extra heat, a couple cans of hot diced green chiles. I added a 12oz can of spicy V8 juice for a more tomato background. My Hispanic friends allowed that it was great Menudo. A pretty good compliment for an Anglo
Good basic recipe. I use honeycomb and regular tripe, plus a foot. It must be cleaned with lots of lemon two or three times. Doing so will help eliminate the smell. While i'm soaking the tripe with lemon, I start cooking the "pata" (foot) with garlic cloves some onion and salt. I agree with other reviewers that slow cooking is the best. Let it simmer for several hours and towards the end add the hominy and red sauce.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/03/2013
I'm a fan of Menudo but I felt this needed something such as Mexican oregano. I did use chile de arbol powder in this recipe. To render some of the fat from the tripe I did boil it by itself with some lime slices then rinsed and added to the Menudo to simmer.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.