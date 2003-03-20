Mexican Layered Dip
A no-bake Tex-Mex dip for chips done in layers in a shallow dish.
I added the taco seasoning to the sour cream and used canned diced tomatoes (to make it easier). It was ABSOLUTELY delicious and a definite crowd-pleaser.Read More
This is a decent start to the recipe i use. I mix the taco seasoning with 1 cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of mayo..this lets the taco seasoning shine without overbearing the other ingredients.Read More
I added the taco seasoning to the sour cream and used canned diced tomatoes (to make it easier). It was ABSOLUTELY delicious and a definite crowd-pleaser.
I make this often and my family loves it. I would suggest mixing the taco seasoning into the refried beans.
This was a big hit at the office. I mixed the taco seasoning with the sour cream. I also layered the guacamole in between the beans and the sour cream to prevent browning. Chopped jalapenos give it a good kick!
This recipe was the hit of my party. I listened to some other reviewers and I sprinkled taco seasoning on top of the beans, but I also mixed it in with the sour cream which just tasted amazing! I also used salsa instead of tomatoes, and I added black olives, and jalapenos on top. I heated the layers, up to the cheese and toppings, except for the sour cream. After the cheese was melted, I removed the dip from the oven, let it cool for a minute or two, and then I added the sour cream on top. It was the favorite dish of the evening, and it made it to my "make again and again" list.
I am giving this 4 stars because I made a couple of changes that I probably should not have. We started eating it immediately after I made it and it was way too rich (change #1)! So we decided to stick in the refrigerator and try it again the next night. By this time it was too watery because I had used a can of diced tomatoes w/green chiles (change #2) that I thought I had thoroughly drained but it was a soupy mess! May try again after chilling the 2 hours as stated in the recipe. Thanks Rusty.
I made this for a work party that I went to... it was a HUGE hit... I got a lot of good comments on it. My mom used to make this when we went to parties but the taco seasoning mix addition was new to me. I added salsa instead of tomatos and layered the bottom with shredded lettuce.
My Bunko group loved this dip!
Great vegitarian alternative to seven layer dip.
This dip has gotten rave reviews every time I've made it. Quick and easy, it's been served at staff parties, tailgates, barbecues, and picnics. Easily customizable, I usually place the green onion and olives off to the side. Thank you, Rusty!
This is really good. I made the slightest of changes in that I mixed just a bit of the taco seasoning into the refried beans & then the rest into the sour cream. Also, instead of topping it all with the guacamole, I went in this order: beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos. The reason for this is that the avocado browns when exposed to air. You can squirt lime juice over it to help slow it down, but it's just easier to put the guac between the beans and the sour cream. No browning. :-) Also, I think you can use softened cream cheese in place of the sour cream if you prefer.
We haven't had a dip on the weekend in a long time, this was perfect for a special treat. I made this last night, then covered it and let it sit overnight. I used my own homemade refried beans, my own homemade taco seasoning mix, doubled the diced tomatoes and I made my own guacamole. I stirred the taco seasoning into the sour cream instead of sprinkling it over the beans. I also doubled the cheese. Really really good. We've been snacking on it for the last hour and it's almost gone.
Never fails to be a huge hit.. and it only takes minutes!!
I chose to layer sliced (or diced) avocado in place of guacamole.
This is a decent start to the recipe i use. I mix the taco seasoning with 1 cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of mayo..this lets the taco seasoning shine without overbearing the other ingredients.
REALLY GOOD!! I would suggest warming it a bit before serving, just to melt the cheese and warm the beans a bit. An awesome vegetarian appetizer, and no one even missed the meat!
Took this to a potluck and it was great! Mixed the taco seasoning in with the sour cream as another reviewer suggested. I used a glass 13x9 pan so ended up using 2 cans of refried beans, 1.5 containers of sour cream (mixed with half a pack of taco seasoning), Mexican shredded cheese, sliced olives, then topped with homemade pico (tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt). It was very good for the school potluck but I think next time I make it I'll make it a bit spicy.
THIS IS AN EXCELLENT RECIPE. MY 1ST LAYER IS CHOPPED LETTUCE THEN COOKED GROUND BEEF - THEN FOLLOW THE REAT OF THIS RECIPE
a very good recipe,only thing i changed wa the seasoning mix i added to the sourcream,other than that its great!! thanks for sharing
I have been making a version of this recipe for years..layer of refried beans, then guac, then sour cream with the seasoning mixed in (no measuring, just to taste) then shredded lettuce, drained salsa, then a layer of mexican cheese, black olive, green onion and jalapeno slices sprinkled on top. I have never personally tried this (can not stand taco seasoning or black olives) but my fiance' requests this for any function, gathering...weekend. Everyone always raves about this, I am constantly asked for the recipe and there is never any left.
Good appetizer. You can play with the toppings. I used green onions instead of olives. Also mixed the taco seasoning in with the beans and sour cream as others suggested.
I added taco meat as one of the layers and tomato on top for more color.
This is a sure hit at any gathering! It took me about three minutes to put it all together....I also added half a small jar of enchilada sauce to the bean layer and it was just enough spice to taste good. I have been doing this recipe for over 16 years. Fast and easy for any level cook
Very good and easy to make.
This is my all time favorite dip! I prefer to mix my taco seasoning in with the sour cream making that the second layer. I also like to add canned green chilies. You can make a meal out of this!
I couldn't stop eating it, but I think it could have been a little better. As advised by other reviewers I mixed the taco seasoning with the sour cream and subbed salsa for the tomatoes. Also forgot the green onions, but wished we hadn't. I would recommend to others to mix the seasoning mix with the beans instead of with the sour cream. My husband thought the brown tinged sour cream was pretty gross.
This is a great recipe. As others have mentioned, I mix my taco seasoning in as well. This is wonderful to serve at room temp or with the ingredients (some of them) warmed up a little and the cheese melted. I always like to slice up a little fresh avocado on top. Great with or without taco meat. Most of these ingredients I keep on hand, so I make sure I have tostado shells as well and it's a great quick and easy meal!
I have been making this for so many years. I mix the taco mix with the sour cream and this really mixes the flavors without overloading just sprinkling the taco mix over the beans. Everyone loves this.
AWESOME!!!! I made this on New Year's Eve and it was excellent! I didn't use taco seasoning though, because I don't like the taste of it. Instead, I left out the tomatoes and just added salsa on top of the beans. I used two avocados, mashed them with lemon juice and had no browning problem. Even the next day we finished it up and still no browning of the avocado. Oh, I also added diced jalapenos on top of the olives. This was so good! Thanks!!! Erin
We have card parties often on Friday nights....no matter who I ask what I should make, the Mexican Layered Dip is always a top choice......I would recommend this dip to anyone!!!!It is tasty and easy to make and it always gets eaten up!!
This was a great hit! I only added the beans, sour cream, tomatoes, taco mix, cheese, and green onions. But it was still delicious and so easy to make.
Loved this recipe! Added taco seasoning in the beans and the sour cream..yummy!
Delicious ! I took this to a baby shower and it was gobbled up - everyone kept commenting on how good it was. I added 1/2 package of taco seasoning to the beef and the other 1/2 of taco seasoning pkg. to the sour cream as others suggested. I also left off the green onions. One person told me that she had this kind of dip several times but this was by far the best one she had ever had. This one is a keeper.
I needed something quick for our New Years Eve party. This was SOOO delicious. The other reviews are not joking when they said this is the first dish to go. It got eaten up before everything else! Definitely going to make again and again!
This is wonderful dip and good to serve at any party. I make some minor adjustments: I add the taco seasoning to the sour cream. Then instead of a chopped tomato, I add a layer of chunky salsa over the sour cream then on top of the cheese in addition to the olives and onions I add chopped pickled jalapenos. The dish is always empty when leaving a party.
Everyone seemed to really like it at the SuperBowl party...pretty easy too!
I prepared this dip at a bar-b-que and it was a major hit. You can substitute black beans for refried and quacamole dip for the guacamole. (I can never seem to find plain quacamole in the grocery store).
Very delicous. My hubby loved it too.
I love this recipe because you can change it to include or delete ingredients. For example, I use salsa instead of chopped tomatoes, and I leave out the olives and guacamole. I bring it to football tailgates and everyone devours it! I can never seem to make enough of it. I have even started making double batches!
Awesome!! I always bring this to potluck/luncheons and bring nothing home! Only 1 change...instead of black olives, I put jalapenos!
A favorite at our game gatherings! We do not care for black olives, so those are omitted. I love the idea of using canned diced tomatoes and will try that this weeknd!
Served this at the last family get together and there was nothing left! I mixed the taco seasoning with the sour cream, and used a prepared guacamole dip for more flavor in that layer. An absolute hit!
This dish was a wonderful addition to our Cinco de Mayo celebration!!
Loved this recipe! Made it for a Super Bowl snack and it was demolised! Big hit and I will definitely be making it again. Thanks, Rusty!
I make this recipe for summer get togethers and my guests always love it! You can solve the guacamole browning problem with a light squeeze of lime juice...a trick I picked up on a trip to Mexico. Works like a charm and gives a nice tangy bite to the dip.
Always love these dips. Mixed the seasoning with the sour cream. Next time I'm gonna throw some salsa into it.
This is excellent!! I like to add some shredded lettuce but other then that I follow the recipe to a T. HOWEVER... I would suggest using sliced olives instead of buying chopped olives. Chopped olives are chopped very very small and look kind of like dirt once sprinkled on top of the dip.
This is very good. I've sometimes sprinkled some chopped Green Chilies either on top or with the tomatoes. And it really livens it up a bit more.
Great at a recent party. Used the recipe for home made guac for the guacamole in this recipe. Not too keen on olives, but other people are, so I kept them in.
Simple, but the guacamole was my own recipe, I wouldn't waste a store bought yucky kind with this simple dish.
Was a great success at our Super Bowl Party. I used Penzey's Original Taco Seaoning instead of a packaged mix so I could add or use less and I stirred it into the sour cream as others have suggested. Other minor tweaks included two Roma tomatoes instead of one large and Wholly Guacamole Original brand guacamole. I'm saving this one for future use.
love it
I substituted a layer of salsa instead of tomatoes and only used 1/2 of taco seasoning, too. It was well received and good, and I'll probably make again. I did make it ahead (using the lime juice in the guacamole!), and the leftovers (very little!) were still good. Thanks.
This recipe was great for a small party I was going to. Even my husband who normally does not like this type of dip, could not get enough!! I made a couple changes like some others. I mixed the taco seasoning in with the sour cream and chopped jalapenos in with the beans. Then I layered beans, guac, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese and olives. I will make this again!!! Thank you for the recipe!!
This went over great! I followed a couple reviewers' recommendations, subbing 1c salsa for the tomatoes (diced tomatoes would add nice presentation to the top of the dish) and mixing half the taco seasoning into the sour cream. So easy to throw together that I know I'll make this again!
Excellent! Also, try substituting black bean dip for refried beans for a nice change!
I mixed the taco seasoning with the sour cream. This was very tasty and a big hit!
I've never had the problem of the guacamole turning brown, however, I mash 3 ripe avacados plus 1 T lemon juice (never found a store bought guacamole that tasted good)AND the dip goes so fast, there's never any left to turn brown! Also, I always mix the taco seasoning into the sour cream (mixed with a little mayo). The dip looks nice served in a glass pie plate.
I made this for New Years, everyone loved it.I used half a packet of taco seasoning & sala instead of tomato & without quacomole. Still very good. Thanks G.M.S.
Used salsa, mixed taco seasoning with sour cream, and omitted onions. It was alright cold but I put it in the oven for a few minutes and it was ten million times better hot.
This was absolutely delicious! I mixed the refried beans with homemade taco seasoning and I added taco seasoning to the sour cream as well. I made my own guacamole because I don't like those from the store. I will definitely make this again, thanks for the recipe!
This was okay, nothing great. I will stick to my own recipe.
This was pretty good. I made my own taco seasoning and mixed it in with the beans as others suggested. This is a great recipe because you can adjust it to suit your own taste buds. It's a great base recipe!
This was VERY good! I used a can of spicy refried beans. I also mixed the taco mix with the sour cream as others had suggested. I also added a layer of shreaded lettuce to the bottom of the pan under the beans and a little between the guacamole layer and the cheddar cheese.
This is very good. I usually end layers with shredded cheese on top. I do not use sour cream (reduces calories). During the summer we make it a dinner.
I had never made a layered dip before **gasp** and this was quick, easy, and fun to make. I received rave reviews and everyone liked my dip the best at the party. I made my guacamole from scratch just by adding garlic salt to the mashed avocado. YUMMY!
Mix the Taco Seasoning, Guacamole, and Sour Cream together instead of separately. And its best to put the cheese on top and the rest of the ingredients underneath. Therefore you wont have juices going over the cheese and it keeps things from drying out. This is my favorite dip! You cant go wrong.
I used to pay $6 for this at the grocery store and would only get 1/3 of what this makes. The husband says its ten times better too! We aren't guac lovers so we left it out. Allow to set in the fridge over night or at least a few hours so the flavors have a chance to come together. This was a great recipe to involve my toddler in the kitchen. She helped mix half the taco seasoning in the refried beans and the other half in the sour cream. She was also great at sprinkling on the cheese, tomatoes and olives.
Excellent recipe, however I highly recommend using a store bought bean dip rather than plain refried beans, adding a layer of salsa and, as others have said, mix the taco seasoning with the sour cream! Home-made guacamole also makes it better.
I have made this recipe for years in many variations. I have added 1/2 cup mayo to sour cream. I have omitted the guacomole and added chopped black olives. I have used a mixture of cheddar and Monterey Jack. I have even added a layer of salsa on top of the beans! No matter how, this recipe is always great!
Easy and great for parties! My guests cleaned the plate!
Perfect party snack! Easy to make and delicious.
The best layered dip that exists! So easy to make and tastes great. I got so many compliments and will definitely make it again.
This was a hit, very tasty and easy to make. The only change I made was to mix the taco seasoning with the sour cream as suggested by others. I will definitly be making this again.
Quick, easy and tasty!!
I mixed the taco seasoning in with the sour cream. Turned out great. Make sure you let it sit in your fridge for awhile (an hour approx.) otherwise some of the spices in the taco seasoning are crunchy and yucky.
I made this for a big group of teenagers and it was a huge hit! I mixed the taco seasoning and sour cream together and instead of tomatoes used a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies (drained).
Yum! This recipe was delicious, and looked beautiful with all the different colors. The only thing I changed was I used more guacamole.
Instead of taco seasoning, I use Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning & Salad Dressing Mix mixed in with the sour cream.I've made this a dozen times and it always goes fast. My husband could eat half of it himself! Since he likes it hot :), next time I'm trying the Casa Fiesta SPICY refried beans. Most people I know don't like guacamole, so I provide some separately for those that do. I also only put olives on half for the same reason.
This dip was Great!! Took it to a party and within 10mins it was half gone!
Awesone party pleaser. This dish is so simple but I got so many compliments from everyone, that I felt guilty about it. I did as many others here have done...I mix the taco seasoning with the sour cream before spreading the layer. Using quality guacomole helps, too!
Delicious! Instead of chopped tomatoes, I used salsa which I strained. We had the youth group in for New Years Eve, and they gobbled this up!
This recipe was great. I took the advice of other reviewers, and added the taco seasoning mix to the sour cream and to the refried beans. About 2/3 to the refried beans and the remaining 1/3 to the sour cream. It was devoured in about a half an hour at our Mother's Day gathering. Thank you Rusty for this definite keeper of a recipe.
excellent! everyone loved this.
I mix the taco seasoning with the refried beans before spreading on the platter. I also use a different layering combination. I do beans, guacamole, sour cream, drained chunky salsa (so it doesn't make the dip runny), cheese, onions and olives. I have yet to meet someone who doesn't love this dip!
This was absolutely fabulous! Made it exactly as the recipe called for with the suggestion of mixing the taco seasoning with the sour cream. Five stars - can't wait to make it again!
Very good....
This was gone first at my Cinco De Mayo cook-out.
This is great! Like several others I also mixed taco seasoning with the sour cream. Everyone said this is a keeper!
I really like this dip. I didn't have green onions but it was still delicious.
I have never come back after making a recipe to review it, but this one was so quick and easy, I felt I had to! It took nearly no time at all to put together and was the hit of the party. I have made it several times since, and everyone loves it! Great recipe!
This has to be my all time FAVORITE appy!!! Gosh its just soooo good! I've made it several different ways and it always turns out superb! My favorite way thus far to make it sounds a little gross but its actually incredible: throw all the ingredients into a pot (i usually don't make it with olives or green onions just as a personal taste preference - but I'm sure it would work the same if you left them in), I usually throw a handful or two of frozen corn in too and then melt it all together. When served warm with tortilla chips - oh my gooooodness!!!!! I've had people fighting to scrape the last of the bowl at parties! Haha :)
I added cumin to the refried beans, and browned a lb. of ground beef wuth some taco seasoing and layered this just under the top layer of shredded cheese... Serve with the tortilla chips and the kids made a meal of it!
This dip is delicious!! No need to modify, however I did add the taco seasoning to the sour cream. Also, I used canned diced tomatoes since grocery store tomatoes are not very flavourful and quite expensisive at this time of year in Manitoba.
I made this for a Mexican themed birthday party and everybody loved it! It was the first dish to go.
Great recipe. My only problem was the guacamole turning brown. I guess you need to add just before serving. Not a "make ahead" dish.
Everybody loved this dip. Instead of tomato I use a fire roasted salsa. I also mixed in a little taco seasoning into the sour cream as suggested. You just can't mess it up!! Best if made a couple hrs. in advance to let the flavors blend
We enjoyed this a lot. I did add a layer of shredded lettuce and some salsa. Used 'scoops' tortilla chips and it was gone in a half hour!
People are always making this dip in Texas, but it never gets old. It's so easy that you don't even have to measure anything... you can also add ingredients that you like such as black beans or corn. Lots of people mix the taco seasoning into the sour cream, it's good.
Very good and easy dip! Instead of chopping a tomato, I drained a can of Rotel and added a 1/4 lb of ground beef on top of the beans. I mixed the taco seasoning into the sour cream like other suggested. Overall, it was a little bean heavy, so next time I will add 2 cans of Rotel, 2 cups of sour cream, and 1/2 lb of ground beef. But still fantastic recipe! Thanks Rusty!
