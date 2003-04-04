Old Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings
This is comfort food that can't be beat!
This was a good basic recipe but I did change a few things. First of all, I never, EVER boil a chicken. That's the quickest way of drying it out. Although it takes longer, I roast my chicken the day before, shred the meat and then make my stock with the bones. I placed my vegies into a clean pot with oil and sauteed. I then added flour to make a roux, so that I wouldn't have to thicken later on. After simmering the stew I made my own dumplings using buttermilk and eggs mixed together and then folded the liquid into the self rising flour. The folding process kept the dumplings light and airy. Just before I placed the dumplings into the stew I added my meat back in. This was so comforting and the gang absolutely loved it on yet another snowy N.J. spring? day. Thank you Karena!Read More
I think this makes a good "base" for chicken and dumplings. It was very good, but I did make several changes, which I know changes the whole recipe. Instead of using canned stock, I made my own by adding water enough to cover the chicken in the pot. I also added a few whole peeled potatoes, some peeled carrots, a whole peeled onion and a few pieces of whole peeled celery. When my stock was done I disgarded the veggies (I just don't think they belong in chicken and dumplings, but they give an EXCELLENT flavor). Then I went on making my stew as directed. I also made one mistake, which was my own fault of course. Instead of making my own dumplings I bought frozen ones, something I will never do again..nothing like making your own (smile) Thank youRead More
This tasted so good!! I have tried other dumpling recipies and this is the first that has turned out. I used half the amount of chicken, salted butter and about 1/2 tsp dried parsley. I didn't understand what veggie liquid is. I just left the veggies and chicken in, took out the dumplings, and added the water/flour mixture. I LOVED this and my picky 2 year old even ate the dumpling.
FINALLY a good chicken & dumplings recipe! This is the 4th one I tried. I was let down by the shortcut recipes that use canned soups and biscuits. My family loved this recipe. I cut the recipe down to 8 servings. I used chicken thighs with the bones and skin because it really adds good flavor. I followed the recipe except I did not have fresh parsley so I used dried. The conversion rate is for every 3 teaspoons of fresh herbs you will use 1 teaspoon dry. One reviewer said the dumplings were dry. I made several size dumplings and found if too large the middles tend to be dry. The perfect size seemed to be a spoonful about the size of a small walnut. My family loves dumplings so I made extra. The dumplings use the broth so the more dumplings the less broth left for your gravy. Next time I will use more broth to start. At this point you will take out the dumplings and chicken. I pulled apart my chicken, removed the bones and skin and returned the chicken to the pot. When it says to press out the “veggie liquid” that means to strain your juices with a strainer then press the onions and celery in the strainer so you don’t have large hunks in your gravy but still have the juices and flavor from them, then dispose of the remnants from the strainer. The recipe did not designate how much flour to add to thicken the broth to gravy. I just went a tablespoon at a time and whisked it in and waited a minute and repeated till it thickened up.
My Family really enjoyed this wonderful meal, I added Two chopped med. sized carrots which brought out more color and flavor. I'm sure going to make this agian. :-)
I thought this was good and easy. Most dumpling recipes are too salty this one is not. But when making the gravy it says to add remaining flour, what remaining flour? I used it all for the dumplings, not a big problem I just used 1/2 cup more.
I love dumplings...I don't know why. This is a good recipe. I make this often. want to remind everyone that recipes are not set in stone especially soup recipes. Feel free to add or remove vegtables that YOU like. Have fun cooking and enjoy eating!
I actually used a bit over four pounds of chicken. It turned out great! I'm not sure if it's the addition of baking powder or unsalted butter in the dumplings, but these were the best I've tried. It was added to my recipe box and will get a lot of attention in my house. Very, very good! Enjoy it.
The dumplings got to be a little dry...
One reveiwer said she never boils her chicken because it drys it out. Well I boil chicken for chicken soup, and chicken and dumplings all the time and it is never dry. I boil the heck out of it too so that I can get the bone marrow for stock. In this recipe I brought my whole chicken to a boil and then simmered it for 3 1/2 hours. I had onion, celery, and carrots in the broth which I strained off and saved the meat and broth. I added fresh chopped celery and carrot along with the tender meat, brought to a slow boil and added the dumpling mix, which I prepared without the egg. It was the bomb!
if not overcooked very good and moist, reminds me of the kind that i used to get WAy down south!!! lol
I'm a new wife and I was able to whip this up easily, and It came out GREAT!! Thank You!!
I read a review that said that you can't rate a recipe when you change it - I must respectfully disagree. Any good cook should be able to see a recipe and know what would work best for his/herself, family or friends. I liked this recipe, although I went 'lazy' on the dumplings. One of these days, I will try to make my own dumplings. I used two chopped onions, some chopped celery and I added some carrots (It's just not chicken soup without carrots). Some like green beans, but we don't. I also added some flour to the veg while it sauteed, because I like my chicken n dumplins thickened. I added some heavy cream at the end. This is a great recipe and can be modified to make chicken soup or chicken and dumplings.
This recipe is so YUMMY!!! I was looking for a chicken dumpling recipe to make out of a chicken I cooked in my crock pot the day before and this one caught my eye. It is so easy to make and the dumplings came out moist and flavorful. My family loved it and my husband said my chicken and dumplings were better than his grandmother's. Since she is an amazing cook, this is the best compliment I have ever received from him.
Try this with turkey! I had a gallon bag filled with leftover turkey & stock I froze several months ago. I also added carrots for the color and flavor. Definitely use UNSALTED butter. You will appreciate the parsley more - for a nice noodley taste. When I called my kids to the table, my skinny 9 yr old said "Yuck, I hate dumplings!" He ended up eating two servings and said it was delicious.
Yummy. I put 2 TB butter with 1/4 c. flour to make a roux. Then I added the chicken broth and chicken pieces. AFter 10 minutes, I added some steamed carrot pieces I'd had on hand. For the biscuits I added yogurt instead of milk and didn't cut in butter. Great.
The overall taste seemed fine... Seemed salty, but I used regular butter instead of unsalted butter for the dumplings, which for all I know messed the whlel thing up... but the dumplings were awful! I guess I didn't understand the directions, but it said it will be crumbly after mixing everything together and then to spoon it in... so it stayed crumbly and was not appetizing at all - looks or taste. I'd appreciate for any veterans of this recipe if they could explain the dumpling part to me b/c it was nothing like any dumplings I have ever made before.
Good basic recipe. I thought it lacked a bit of seasoning. My dumplings where a bit heavy because I ended up adding all the flour to mine (Step 2 tells you to add flour and Step 3 tells you to add the reserved flour to thicken broth---unfortunally I didn't preread the recipe)...next time I need to remember to add less flour to the dumplings.
Followed other review and they were right . .it is better than Cracker Barrel and much easier . . .i almost dont want to share the recipe!
I really was here looking for a good 'dumpling' recipe as got the base down well. I like mine a little less like broth and more of a gravy for the base. So I just added a touch more flour. That was fine. I'm sorry, but I did not like the dumpling recipe. I did it just as said, and they came out so dense....like 'Klumplings' not dumplings. So, I made up another batch right away, folding my flour mixture into the wet ingrediants [also doubled the amount of milk] and they were only slightly better the second time. So frustrating! When I was little, my grandma used to take me to a restaurant on the south side of Chicago named "Shay Joey's" [sp?]. They had dumplings there that were light and fluffy - like a fresh baked dinner roll!!! They were amazing!! I need to find a recipe like that! Maybe I should be looking for a recipe that contains yeast?? I'll still be book-marking this recipe though. =]
Directions all over the place, look for another recipe.
I followed the recipe as close as I could. Pros: Overall recipe was tasty and not over done, would make again with changes Cons: Recipe was unclear at times, took far too long to make, complicated, too much chicken, too few dumplings, dumplings deteriorated in cooking pot. Changes I would make: Double dumpling recipe, reduce amount of chicken, use canned stock instead of home made stock
Like a few others' said, good base recipe. I tweaked it quite a bit. Added a bay leaf and some poultry seasoning for flavor, added more salt. Added some carrots and more celery. I added way more broth. Also, the dumpling mix is great, but I would suggest making the dumplings smaller than this recipe calls for. The middle of the dumplings turned out kind of dry and I think that could be avoided by making the dumplings smaller.
I used the "chicken" part of this recipe, and made my own dumplings using Bisquick. we all really liked the flavor of this.
I don't think that the ingredients were in the right proportions for the dumplings. I measure exactly in all my recipes. I had a hard time getting the dough to come together and knew they were not going to have the right texture for old fashioned dumplings. They were way too coarse and firm.
I made the dumplings in this recipe. After reading the reviews and reading the recipe it looks like a step was left out. The recipe does not say how much flour to reserve. Based on other recipes I would say 1/2 cup for the broth and 1 cup for the dumplings. Those that are saying it is crumbly likely used the whole 1 1/2 cups of flour. If you cut the flour in the dumplings they should not be crumbly or dry. For the poster who said boiling chicken results in dry chicken. Dry chicken is a result of over cooking not the method of cooking. Roasting a chicken can result in a dry chicken if you roast it too long. I know because I have done that in the past. Now for the recipe. Basically I am only reviewing the dumplings as I already have my own chicken stew recipe. I gave the recipe 4 stars primarily because one step is left out making the recipe confusing. I did make a change as my son has dairy allergies. I used chicken broth instead of milk. As my son can tolerate butter I used that. Next time I plan on using solid chicken from making broth. I will have to remember to save it though.
I was looking for a recipe like my mother's & this was it. Made my own stock w/the chicken, onions & celery ahead of time & cooled, removed fat & deboned. Scooped celery and onions out & added fresh. Simmered all together, adding baby carrots & frozen green beans. Did not make gravy ~ doesn't need it. Dumplings were delicious & family loved. This one's a keeper. Thanks!
Very good. After I strained the broth and removed the veggies I add fresh carrots and celery to the broth and cooked until tender.
I think the portions are way off on this. I added carrots for color and flavor, and left all the veggies in. The color makes it more appetizing. Good dumplings! Simmered dumplings for 10 minutes uncovered, and then 10 minutes covered.
Good and easy. I added two 10oz cans of cream of mushroom condensed soup to give it a little thickness. My family enjoyed this one!
Really good recipe..
This recipe makes a very nice stick-to-your-ribs meal. My dumplings were a little too big and light. Not a real problem. I made a roux and added back to the broth (we frequently make our own), could have been thicker. I used skin on legs and thighs, removed and skinned them after awhile and replaced. Reminds me of Mom's, will make again!
This recipie has awesome dumplings!
Amazing! The stock takes a little bit of time to get right but its worth it.
I spent lot of time looking for a Dumpling Recipe that I remember Mom making. Hers were the fluffy ones...not the rolled out ones. I know she sometimes used baking mix from the store but I had none. These were delicious, tender and fluffy. Thanks for the recipe.
Being a Mexican cook I always feared cooking this dish but my partner talked me into it and boy am I happy. I used my own homemade stock (heavy on veggies, garlic, and spices) and used whole wheat flour to make it healthier and I couldn't believe what I had been missing. This shall now be a fixture in my home cooking.
This recipe was so AWESOME! I made just a few changes - added an additional 2 cups of water along with a T. of chicken bullion (for richer flavor) and doubled the dumpling recipe. This is a DEFINATE keeper!
This is a delicious recipe but the dumplings are more trouble than they are worth. Just use BISQUICK.
I was looking for a "from scratch" recipe since I had neither biscuit mix nor canned creamed soup on hand (that most such recipes calls for) but did have half a leftover roast chicken from dinner last night. This was well worth it!! I omitted the salt in the broth since I was using from bullion broth and that is loaded with salt already.....but did the rest as instructed. Here in Amish country chicken pot pie tastes JUST like this but with the addition of a diced potato. Hubby declared this would be "just perfect" with the addition of the potato......so next time I will add that to suit "local tastes". I did add an extra cup or 2 of water though.
This wonderfully satisfying recipe is very similar to one I have from the old McCalls Cooking School cookbook from 1976. The parsley dumplings are the absolute best dumplings ever, and really add a nice touch. My sons experimented by adding a touch of garlic and onion powder to the bisquit mix--fantastic! Try this recipe, you won't be sorry! 6 STARS! My husband likes the dumplings made with chopped chinese parsley for a slightly oriental flavor. As you can see, we've made this recipe many times, and never get tired of it. Just wonderful.
Good but seemed too salty even though I still used unsalted butter. I will use this recipe again but I'll just adjust the salt and add more broth to make more sauce.
Perfect!
Great recipe!! Just as I remember Mom's chicken and dumplings. Dumplings could have had a pinch more salt. Will make again.
Tasty and easy. I quartered the recipe, except that I used the full biscuit amount. Next time I will use my own biscuit recipe. I also added some Paul Prudhomme's Polty Magic seasoning. The ingredients list and instructions weren't clear about how much flour to use for the thickening. I used 1/4 c. of water (since I quartered the recipe) and about 1/3 c. flour. That worked well.
I played with this recipe quite a bit, but it's a good basic place to start. I made a small batch, using one giant chicken breast, and made it with a little more liquid than the cut-down recipe suggested. I did not remove the vegetables and instead pureed the stock with an immersion blender before adding any flour to thicken. Instead of milk I used heavy cream in the dumplings (because I needed to use it up) and also added some extra cream to the stock for extra creaminess. Also I made small, walnut sized dumplings rather than large ones.
I think the dumplings in this recipe are great. The best I have found. I however, had a tough time with the other seasonings. It didnt turn out well for me at all. Im sure that the problem is on my side and that I did something wrong. I will probably try again just to see.
I tried it and loved it. I usually make chicken pastry. This was similar, but different enough to make instead of pastry.
This recipe is really great on a cold snowy day. Definitely comfort food! But the recipe should indicate in the ingredients section that the 1 1/2 cups of flour is divided. 1 1/4 cup for the dumplings and the remaining 1/4 cup for the gravy!!!!! I think many people used the full 1 1/2 cups of flour for the dumplings, NOT GOOD!!!!
Love, love, love this recipe! I made it for the second time tonight. I did adjust the flour some as I used all of it for the dumplings the first time. The dumplings were still good, just a little dense for my taste.
This recipe is very close to the wonderful chicken and dumplings I had as a child growing up in Kentucky. One difference is the dumplings we had were made from dough that was rolled thin and cut into strips. This recipe is still really good though. Love it.
Simple and delicious
we all loved it at home, it wasn't hard at all, I made my own modifications of course, I had cauliflower so I chopped up some and added it to the mix, then when I strained the veggies I just couldn't bring myself to throwing them away so of course I pureed them and put them back to the soup, I also added mushrooms, just because I add mushrooms to everything, oh and when I didn't like the color of the soup I added turmeric, it added a nice color and flavor.. the dumplings were a bit dry but everybody else loved them, though I vowed to find a way to make them better all in all, it was great and my familly voted to have it as a regular meal, thanks for the recipe
all i needed was the dumpling part of the recipe and they were very good.
Yummy... I changed a few things... I sauteed the onions, celery and onions in butter 1st. I used a chicken bouillion and water cuz I was out of brotha and I didnt make as large of a serving as it asks for b/c I was only feeding 2 but over all it was delicious.. Hubby said best Chick and Dumplings ever. :)
Excellent! Rather than using pre-made stock I made some with onion, carrots, garlic powder, celery seed and salt and pepper as I boiled the chicken. Added some mushrooms and zucchini after about 45 minutes. We don't really care for parsley so I used thyme in the biscuits instead. I saved all the veggies when I pulled out the chicken and biscuits to make the gravy, which was outstanding. Can't wait to make again.
Changed it up a little because I started by making it a chicken/leftover-turkey dumpling project. I used chicken broth and used my leftover turkey gravy as well. And as others did I added two full carrots. My family agreed they liked the addition of the carrots. Dumplings were perfect. Just remember that lid on the simmer the last ten minutes. Two family members took on bowls for lunches tomorrow. Still stuck on the perfect complement side dish. thinking maybe cucumber salad or a dessert dish of vegetable jello with lime. Topped with off with gourmet coffees, not or cold. Our family and friends loved it and we joined in to creat it. Cooking should be fun.
Y-U-M-M-Y!! I did boil the chicken and it wasn’t dry at all. I put in carrots, onions, and celery in the pot without cooking them first. I forgot the butter in the dumplings and I rolled them and dropped them into the pot… The recipe didn’t say how much flour to use for step 2 an how much to leave for step 3 which caused me to dump in all of it in step 2 and having to add to stock to thicken in step 3 but only at a spoon full at a time.
Chicken and gravy--EXCELLENT! Dumplings--Thumbs down... Would be delicious over fresh steamed rice!
I just had to have chicken & dumplings - this was a Wonderful recipe!
The dumplings were huge with not much flavor, but the chicken part was great. Next time I'll make smaller dumplings.
Absolutely a no fail recipe! I am very pleased with how it turned out. Most certainly will use this again!
My new go-to recipe for dumplings.
The recipe tastes wonderful. However the written directions aren't complete. Make sure you watch the video.
Absolutely delicious, my girls who hate any kind of "one pot" meal...could not stop digging out of the pot...
I used only about 4 lbs of cut up chicken (2 large breasts and 2 large thighs, added some diced carrots. Ended up with a little too much stock/broth, next time will use less.
This dish reminds me so much of my mama (the only grandparent I met.) She used to make this all the time when we'd come over and I loved it. This is the closest recipe to hers I've found and we all love it.
This was good, but it wasnt what I had hoped it to be. It made a nice simple dinner that incorperated vegetables that were in my refridgerator already.
Found the flavor to be a bit bland. The amount of flour for the dumplings was not specified nor for the gravy. I used a whole cut up chicken and simmered it for 35 minutes then took the meat off the bones. Good base to start with but needs LOTS more flavor
Excellent recipe! Only had two legs and two thighs on hand, but it didn't matter. The soup was delicious! Kids and hubby ate it all!
One of my favorite recipes. My husband said it was just what he needed.
This recipe was very good and my whole family loved it.
You need to make sure you watch the video. The instructions for the dumplings are not written how they are MADE!! The instructions have not been written properly. Measure flour salt BP and cut in Butter, then add milk with mixed egg. It is NOT WRITTEN like that.
I made this recipe and I'm only fourteen years old! :) I really liked it, it was so good. The only difference was that I added peas instead of celery, because I didn't have any in my fridge.
It does not tell you to divide the flour
Made this recipe this evening and it is VERY good. I also noted there is no measurement for the flour in the dumplings and flour for making the gravy. For my dumplings I just did about 1 1/4 c. and 1/4 c. for the gravy. The dumplings are delicious and have the perfect amount of salt for our tastes. Hubby, (who turns up his nose at dumplings) commented on how great this smelled. A keeper!
I liked this recipe and would make it again. I love that all the ingredients are ones I'm likely to have on hand. I didn't have enough broth, so I subbed in a can of cream of chicken and it worked just fine.
The dumplings were so good, just how I like them. I went crazy & added a bit of thinly chopped green onion in the dumpling mixture.
I have been craving a good bowl of homemade (scratch all the way)) chicken and dumplings. It’s obvious I did something very wrong with the dumplings! The base soup is very good... I added a few spices here n there. I had no cream of chicken soup so I used a chicken gravy that was ok. I beat up the egg and milk good then added the flour... baking powder etc.... but the once I added the butter I git past the crumbly stage fast and ended up with a ball. I dropped pieces in because it was too heavy and thick to do spoonfuls. Once cooked it was very gummie. I’m sure the dumplings are supposed to be light and fluffy?
The flavor was great. I roasted my chicken first like one reviewer. BUT!!! I didn't watch the video I just followed the recipe. I added all the flour to the dumplings because it never specified how much!! I knew they were too dry. Then I read that some flour was to go into the gravy. Once again..it doesn't say how much! Should have used Bisquick for goodness sakes! And it would never serve 20!! What the heck!
I was just wondering about steps 2 (making the dumplings) and 3 (making the gravy). It never says how much flour for each step. I just added all the flour to the dumplings, then got to the gravy section and found out that there was supposed to be 'remaining flour' for that step. I'll make a rue myself, but hopefully the dumplings won't be too tough... :-/ I'll edit my review when we've eaten.
This is a great recipe, I did put my own twist on it. I seared my chicken first then added my chicken stock and veggies and baked instead of boiling the chicken. This gave it color and more flavor. I also added rosemary and thyme. Then followed the rest of the original recipe . It tured out amazing.
Came out amazing! Family loved it. I boiled the chicken and it came out very tender and tasty. Don’t boil it straight from the fridge it needs to be room temperature. When I boil any meat that’s how I do it and it never comes out tough. I Made a lot More dumplings because my family loves them. Fantastic recipe!
Finally tried this recipe, but changed just a little. Made my own stock. 2 quarts of water, 2 tablespoons of Knorr chicken bouillon, bag of baby carrots, 4 stalks of celery, and 1 small onion all roughly chopped, salt and pepper and garlic powder. Combine all with chicken (thighs)in stock pot and cook till chicken is done. Taste to see if seasoning needs to be adjusted. For the gravy mixed 1/2 cup of flour with 1/4 cup of evaporated milk pour slur into chicken and dumplings (I did not remove chicken and dumpling per directions). VERY GOOD
Overall it was a good recipe, I like more dumplings so I think I will double the amount next time. I also added carrots and had to thicken the broth a little more to my liking. I will probably make this again.
The dumplings turned out perfect!
The recipe says to make dumplings in 6 large spoonfuls. I don't understand. 6 dumplings for 20 servings? I am anxious to try this because it sounds delicious.
Everyone loved it! I added carrots and some seasonings and cornstarch to thicken it and lots of dumplings. Success!!
Tasted great, but 20 servings? More like 4-5!
I used a whole chicken cut up and simmered for two hourswith only 2 tsp of salt. The chicken was not dry. I used the onion & celery with carrot in the broth, after the chicken had been removed. Due to family preference, the chicken was deboned. The dumplings were very delicious. This is a real keeper.
I only used this recipe for the dumplings, they were excellent. I modified it by adding 1 1/2 cups flour and regular salted butter. they were great in my chicken stew.
Simple ad delicious! Added poultry seasoning and garlic powder.
I have been trying for the longest time to remember how my mother made chicken&dumplings and this recipe filled in a lot of blanks. The only difference was my mother browned her chicken a little then added her onions, garlic, celery and carrots and then water (we are talking about many years ago. Then the roaster went into the oven. The smell drove me crazy. When chicken was cooked, dumplings were added and this was cooked on the top of the stove. Dumplings and chicken were removed from roaster. Gravy was then made. Complete withe vegetables. We always had mashed potatoes with this dish. There was never any left overs.
Fantastic! Made the recipe as is. Substituted bisquickoven-made biscuits for the dumplings, put them in with the gravy after prep. Hubby loved it! Will be making this again soon.
This recipe makes a simple soup stock, but I prefer chicken and dumplings with fried bacon, onions, chicken stock, skin- on chicken (with fat skimmed off top of soup), seasoned with pepper, and salt only if needed, paprika, and cayenne pepper to taste. I never use baking soda in dumplings, just egg, flour, salt and water. I drop the dumplings off the tip of a spoon into the soup or boiling water and slow boil until they rise to the top.
I tried this, it was my first time making home made dumplings, Turned out ok, they were not quite as fluffy as I would have liked. I had to add additional milk & flour to thicken the gravy. I would try it again
Amazing as always!
I really was feeling for some Chicken and Dumplings, but I've never made them before! I just used this as a base recipe because I used the ingredients I already had on hand instead of going to the store. I used a mixed vegetable blend that included green beans and cauliflower and frozen pre-diced chicken breast. I've never heard of a condensed chicken mushroom soup so I just used condensed chicken. I threw all this in some seasonings. The dumplings are in now...I've already tasted the soup part and its SOOO good. .
added poultry seasoning - this is the way I made mine years ago . great recipe!
first time making chicken and dumplings. Been looking for a recipe that was easy to follow. Tried this recipe out today and it was really good to me. The only part that was a little confusing was the straining the stock, but, i figured it out. Definitely will make again.
