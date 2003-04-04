Old Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

FINALLY a good chicken & dumplings recipe! This is the 4th one I tried. I was let down by the shortcut recipes that use canned soups and biscuits. My family loved this recipe. I cut the recipe down to 8 servings. I used chicken thighs with the bones and skin because it really adds good flavor. I followed the recipe except I did not have fresh parsley so I used dried. The conversion rate is for every 3 teaspoons of fresh herbs you will use 1 teaspoon dry. One reviewer said the dumplings were dry. I made several size dumplings and found if too large the middles tend to be dry. The perfect size seemed to be a spoonful about the size of a small walnut. My family loves dumplings so I made extra. The dumplings use the broth so the more dumplings the less broth left for your gravy. Next time I will use more broth to start. At this point you will take out the dumplings and chicken. I pulled apart my chicken, removed the bones and skin and returned the chicken to the pot. When it says to press out the “veggie liquid” that means to strain your juices with a strainer then press the onions and celery in the strainer so you don’t have large hunks in your gravy but still have the juices and flavor from them, then dispose of the remnants from the strainer. The recipe did not designate how much flour to add to thicken the broth to gravy. I just went a tablespoon at a time and whisked it in and waited a minute and repeated till it thickened up.