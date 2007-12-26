Individual Beef Wellingtons

I've made both individual & mini- wellingtons before, but not for a while, & was looking for a recipe to make these for Christmas dinner. They turned out just okay with this recipe, but luckily I made a delicious sauce that made up for it. There are no spices included in the recipe and I thought the wellington by itself was very bland without spices added. Additionally, you need to let the meat rest after baking, but that is not stated in the recipe. Should rest for 5-10 minutes after coming out of the oven. The cook time of 25 min is too long, at 25 min, even with me adding some potatoes to the oven for the last 10 min, these were overcooked. The recipe does not state what temp your meat will be, and these came out closer to medium, than the preferable medium-rare. Our steaks were very thick, so these would be medium well to well with a thinner cut of meat. The size of filet, temp of finished product and resting time should all be included. Therefore, this recipe is just ok. FYI, for the sauce I sauteed garlic & baby bella mushrooms in butter, sprinkled with flour to make a roux, then added beef broth and cooked down. I added a small amount of red wine, beef (better than bouillon), salt, pepper & a little half & half. The sauce was excellent and made this meal delicious, even though I was originally disappointed with this recipe.