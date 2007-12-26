Individual Beef Wellingtons

Serve these with a Bearnaise sauce. Mmm!

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the mushrooms, onion, sherry, butter or margarine and parsley and saute until all the liquid is absorbed and the mixture resembles a paste. Cover the top of each steak with the mixture.

  • Partially thaw the puff pastry sheets and roll out pieces thin enough to cover the top, sides and bottom of each steak. Place the steaks on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator until serving time.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Bake steaks uncovered in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. (Note: They will be rare but will continue cooking while dish is sitting.)

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and preparation when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
946 calories; protein 42.1g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 66g; cholesterol 134.4mg; sodium 461.4mg. Full Nutrition
