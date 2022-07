Individual Beef Wellingtons

Great Recipe: I couldn't find the right cut of meat (3" length of beef tenderloin) but my wife had three tenderloin steaks so I used these. I put these on a skewer, flat side to flat side to form a roll and seared them on all the exposed sides. The steaks were not all cut from the same tenderloin so it wasn't as even as a solid tenderloin but it worked and we made do. Then I sautéd the mushrooms and onions per the recipe in the same pan after deglazing with the sherry. I removed the skewer from the steaks but kept the steaks in the seared roll coated them per the recipe and enclosed them in the puff pastry. As per one of the reviews, I started the encroute at 425 for 15 minutes and the at 325 at 25 minutes for the medium doneness preferred by my wife. I also made an au jus and merlot reduction by reducing a half can of beef stock and a 1/2 cup of merlot for 15 minutes at medium heat in the same pan as the searing was done in. The little pieces of onion, mushroom and parsley added to the reduction. I finished the reduction with a 1/8 cup of heavy cream and let it continue on heat for another 10 minutes. Yum Yum! It can out thick, intense flavored, and just the right accompaniment to the Beef Wellingtons. To complete the menu, I served this with roasted potatoes and asparagus, roasted simultaneously with the wellingtons. I also had the Finger Lakes Merlot with it. It was an outstanding memorable meal worthy of special occasions.