Individual Beef Wellingtons
Serve these with a Bearnaise sauce. Mmm!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Editor's Note:
Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and preparation when using the magazine version of this recipe.
Serve these with a Bearnaise sauce. Mmm!
Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and preparation when using the magazine version of this recipe.
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner this year. I had a little trouble rolling out the pastry thin enough, I wasn't sure if this was because I didn't thaw it enough or because I had one to many pre-dinner cocktails with our guests! This ended up turning out perfectly! I used leftover pastry and put a Christmas shape on each guest's wellington. I'm not sure that extra effort was appreciated but the meal itself was. I served this with a delicious sauce made from 1 c heavy cream, 1/2 c dry sherry, 1/4c flour, 3 T butter, 4 cloves garlic, 2c beef broth which I found in a magazine. I received numerous comments on how delicious it was. It was very very filling however. Even the men could barely finish theirs. Definately worth the time and effort!Read More
I apparently really messed this up. I even tried some of the tips others offered. :( I was hoping it would have been a winner. Guess not this time.Read More
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner this year. I had a little trouble rolling out the pastry thin enough, I wasn't sure if this was because I didn't thaw it enough or because I had one to many pre-dinner cocktails with our guests! This ended up turning out perfectly! I used leftover pastry and put a Christmas shape on each guest's wellington. I'm not sure that extra effort was appreciated but the meal itself was. I served this with a delicious sauce made from 1 c heavy cream, 1/2 c dry sherry, 1/4c flour, 3 T butter, 4 cloves garlic, 2c beef broth which I found in a magazine. I received numerous comments on how delicious it was. It was very very filling however. Even the men could barely finish theirs. Definately worth the time and effort!
As much as I like the other Wellington recipe on this site, this one is really much easier. Trust the cooking time. Once out of the oven, "tent" with foil and monitor with a meat theromometer to let the meat get from medium-rare to medium or medium-well if you prefer. In the future, I will use less butter to saute the mushrooms and onions and will also add a liver pate/butter mixture (stolen from the other welly recipe on this site) to make this a real Beef Wellingon. Either way, this recipe is easy and tastes great!
This was such a hit. I had my parents over for a birthday party and made these individual wellington's. My parents and my husband cannot stop raving about this meal. Even my 5 year old and 2 year old sons ate half a wellington each. I did serve this meat with a wine reduction sauce. I took one can of beef broth and 1 cup or so of red wine and a couple of tablespoons of butter and let them simmer for about 20 minutes, then added 1/4 cup of heavy cream and simmered for another 5-10 minutes. The sauce is super rich but complements the meal perfectly. I alos shortened the cook time on the beef because of other reviews and my oven tends to cook quickly. I cooked my wellington's for 18 minutes and they came out med-rare and perfect.
I created a crazy fun appetizer for a cocktail party. Aafter browning the tenderloin, I chopped it into small cubes. After testing a few rounds, I found it really important to make it easy to eat as a finger food. Make ahead of time and freeze. Big hit!
Absolutely loved this recipe, But I recommend searing all sides of the filets before wrapping in the pastry. My girlfriend finally believes I can cook after making this for her. Everyone I have made this forhas absolutely raved about the flavor
These little wellies were wonderful, my kids loved them! Huge hit. Tip- I chopped the mushrooms and onions in the food processor before sauteing, so the kids would not recognize them! Still tasted fab!
These are so good and very easy. Great that they can be made ahead. I seared the steaks first. Also put vegetables in food processor which made the paste needed. Has any one used bourbon instead of sherry? I would only bake for 20 mins if the pastry is brown enough.
OMG! This is my first Beef Wellington I ever ate or made and its was good! (actually I am still eating it right now lol). I was going to make the other Wellington with more reviews but this one seemed easier and I am so happy I picked it. I honestly did not measure the Sherry, I just keep adding it in and tasting. Ohh, I did my famous mac & cheese on the side and had a nice Dos Equis with it :P
These were quite good. Made as suggested!
Very good recipe. I seared the meat first on all sides, let it cool and wrapped in pastry. I placed the wellingtons on a rack on a baking sheet, covered and refrigerated until it was time to cook. I brushed them with egg wash and baked 425 convection oven for 20 minutes, let rest for 15 minutes and they were a perfect rare. I served them with buttermilk smashed red potatoes and roasted asparagus. My guests cleaned their plates!
My family really like these and the children liked helping to make them. We made mini Wellingtons for appetizers. Using a lot of the suggestions from the reviews, here is what I did: I cut the beef into 1-inch cubes and then browned them in a pan for about a minute. For the vegetable mixture, I used brandy instead of sherry, shallots instead of onions and frozen Shiitake mushrooms (thawed with excess water squeezed out) instead of fresh mushrooms. I also added two garlic cloves. I put all the vegetables including some brandy into the blender and made a paste then sauteed it with butter, rest of the brandy, about two tablespoons of heavy cream, and a couple of squirts of Worcestershire sauce. When wrapping the beef, I cut small squares of pastry for the one-inch cubes of beef and added a small swiss cheese slice to each one along with the vegetable paste. I first baked a couple in the toaster oven before I assembled the rest to see how they tasted. That is when I realized they needed salt. After I added about 1/8 teaspoon of salt to the vegetable paste, I baked the rest in the oven. They looked great and tasted delicious.
Wonderful recipe! Very easy to make. Used two 8 oz fillets per rolled out puff pastry sheet. Didn't have sherry but used Merlot and tasted wonderful! I added some finely chopped leftover holiday ham and also topped with some shredded swiss. I tasted the filling and it needed a little flavor so I added 2 t minced garlic. These truly had fantastic flavor! Will be making again & again. Served with a tasty sauce of 1 1/2 T butter melted, 1 C beef stock, 3/4 C Merlot & 1/2 t minced garlic. Heated all of that and then added 1/2 C fat free half & half. Ended up mixing a little cornstarch and water then slowly adding enough until it made the consistancy I wanted. YUM. Thanks for the recipe.
update, Made this for the 2nd time and it was to die for. I put them on a rack this time to keep them out of the juices and used less dough......Everyone LOVED them.
As is, I find the recipe doesn't make enough of the mushroom paste per steak. I suggest doubling it! Also, to prevent the wellies from turning soggy, make sure to dab any excess liquid out of the mushroom paste and preheat the cookie sheet before placing the wellies on it and baking. Otherwise, it's great and my family enjoys these every time :)
I made three of the steaks as written. On the other three I layed a small slice of swiss cheese over the mushroom mixture. We liked them made both ways but thought the ones with the swiss cheese had a little more flavor. Next time I make this I will probably add the cheese to all of the bundles.
I apparently really messed this up. I even tried some of the tips others offered. :( I was hoping it would have been a winner. Guess not this time.
One of the best meals I've ever cooked! Served with baked asparagus sprinkled in olive oil, balsalmic vinegar and kosher salt. My mouth waters just thinking of it!
This recipe is excellent! I followed others' advice...seared the filets on the stove for a few minutes, then chopped up the mushrooms and onions. I added two cloves of garlic to this mixture. I also put it on a rack to prevent the bottom part of the dough from getting soggy. I allowed the beef to rest for about 10 minutes after coming out of the oven. It was wonderful. The only part that gave me a bit of trouble is that the dough separated on the first one I made...I used dabs of water to keep the second one intact. Great recipe, thanks!
It was great, with a few modifications. I seasoned the beef tenderloins and seared them before assembling. I followed the advice of Anita, and put the mushroom mixture in the blender , as my fiance "claims" he does not like mushrooms. I used 4 5oz. triple trimmed filets from Omaha Steaks and cooked @ 425 for 20 minutes. Cook only until pastry is browned about 16-18 minutes if you like RARE!
This was very good. I was plesantly surprised at how good it was. I served it for a dinner party and everyone raved. As others said to do, I put the vegetables, including garlic, in a food processor to help make the paste. Then I added this mixture to the butter and sherry in the saute pan and let it reduce, which took a while. I also added swiss cheese to each filet.
This is really tasty and easy to make (although a little time consuming). I sealed the steak in a hot pan before wrapping in the pastry. I also added garlic to the mushroom mixture and a splash of cream. Served with hollandaise sauce as was suggested - yum!
5 stars! Used combo of cremini, oyster, and portabella shrooms, added a little cream...cooked exactly as directed (pre-heated baking sheet...good call)...made a bernaise and a red wine reduction of beef stock, red wine, garlic, more mushrooms, anda little more cream....not a drop leftr on the plates!
We had this for dinner tonight and it was excellent all the way around. We did sear the meat before wrapping and baked it at 425 for 15 minutes before turning the temperature down to 350 for another 10 minutes. It turned out a perfect medium.
I heated my cookie sheet as another reviewer recommended but the bottom still got soggy! Overall was very good and easy to make. I used the red wine sauce from another recipe and it was amazing!
Wonderful! I first seared the steaks in a very hot cast iron pan and cooled them in the fridge. I whirled the mushrooms, onion and parsley in the processor to chop them very finely. I then sauteed in the sherry and butter and reduced as directed. I received kudos from everyone at the table. They are so impressive----and so easy to put together. Thanks for a great recipe.
Easy to make and looks impressive when served. I used suggestion of adding swiss cheese and it was good. I used red wine instead of dry sherry -- that worked fine, too. Will definitely make again.
Wow, what a delightful dish. I often serve filet for special meals, and this added that special touch to make it fun and different. The flavors are classic combinations, and the recipe works well exactly as written. The meat was so flavorful and tender - the cooking times were accurate. However, I have made some variations for fun on some occasions - I've added feta to the paste mixture, and I've swapped shallots for onion
These were great. Had them for dinner tonight. They were easy to make. I only made two with one sheet of puff pastry cut in 1/2. I don't have any sherry, so I used balsamic vinegar instead. They were awesome and DH ate the whole filet. Thanks!
I know it may sound strange, but I used our leftover prime rib from Christmas. It was great! The only modification I did was left it whole. I cooked it for 20 min, just to reheat it. Since the leftovers were rare, it came out med rare and perfect!
This was very good. I substituted white wine for red, since that's what I had, and slipped some Irish gouda cheese into the packet. Even 18 minutes was too long, the beef was medium well, NOT my favorite. Next time, and I will make it again, It will be in the oven only for 12 minutes for medium rare.
As my very happy husband remarked..."Restaurant quality!" Super easy and quite tasty. I omitted the parsley because I forgot to buy it, but I put the mushrooms and onions in the food processor prior to sauteeing in the brandy and butter as was suggested and it was a great idea. I served this with spinach sauteed in garlic and olive oil and baby carrots. Delicious!
I tried this today and I am very happy with the results. Loved it!
Great recipe although i prefer Madeira instead of the sherry. The cheese is a good addition,however, being a blue cheese lover I used a nice mild gorgonzola, which is a classic pairing with beef.
Great recipe. Love that these can be made ahead and stored in the fridge for a day or so until ready to cook. I have also frozen and added a few minutes to the cook time but do not recommend freezing.
These were good, although I chose to use eye of round steaks, which I wouldn't do again. If you are going to go through the trouble to make this... make is the right way.
Loved this. I make homemade pastry dough first (very time consuming but VERY worth it). I preheated the baking sheet in the oven first. I put mushrooms, garlic, shallots and a little olive oil in a food processor. Then I sauteed it until the liquid evaporated. Meanwhile I seared the sides of the beef for 2 minuses per side. (they turned out a little rarer than I liked so next time I'll do 3 minutes per side). I rolled the dough to 1/4 inch thick placed some chopped prosciutto, the mushroom mixture and then the steak. Folded it over and sealed it by brushing on a little water on the seam. I egg washed the tops and baked for 20 minuses. Tasted amazing!!!!!
We LOVED these. Only change to recipe is that I added garlic to mushrooms and onions. I did not do the egg wash as others suggested, will next time, crust turned out well, but think better with the wash. I did make the sauce recommended by rspoinedyorkies - dec 2009, was great as recipe calls, but that sauce made this meal for us. I baked without searing, steaks were no pink in 25 minutes.
I was intimitated by this dish and therefore, asked my husband, the real chef in the family, for his assistance. It turned out to be pretty simple to make. We chose to sear the fillet first and added extra seasoning. Yet, we still found it to be a bit bland for our taste. However, our dinner guests enjoyed itl We will defintiely make it again. The biggest obstacle for me is making it look as pretty as the photos. Any suggestions or tips?
Pretty good. Can't do wrong with anything using a puff pastry. I would actually reduce the time to 20 minutes next time, they were well done at 25 minutes.
I used 6 4-oz fillets for this recipe, as an 8 oz serving of beef PLUS puff pastry is just too much food for us. One 17.5 oz package of puff pastry, rolled out slightly, fit the six fillets perfectly. The little fillets cooked to medium rare in a 400 degree oven in 20 minutes; could have let them go a bit longer, I think, to really brown up the pastry. I covered with foil for 10 minutes when they came out, and they were juicy and delicious! I also added a bit of minced garlic and Worcestershire sauce to the mushroom mixture, just because I love the flavors with beef, and whizzed up the mixture in the food processor slightly before adding on top of the steaks.
I only gave this recipe 4 stars because the puff pastry turned out really soggy on the bottom. I did brown the fillets in a hot skillet before wrapping them, but next time I'll heat the cookie sheet (as another reviewer suggested). I served it with pepper crusted baked potato and skewered shrimp, yum. I will definitely try again. Thank you for this recipe.
My husband and I really enjoyed buy my kids not so much. I would make again for the two of us.
I must agree with another reviewer: lowering the temp after 15 minutes and covering the wellingtons with an egg wash is key. I added salt, pepper and garlic to the mushrooms and replaced the sherry with port (that's what I had on hand) and it turned out beautiful. Thank you so much for sharing Marbalet.
I added jalapenos and bacon (and pureed) the topping. I also baked them on a rack so they wouldn't get soggy. My husband loved them!
I made this for Mother's Day, and my family raved about it. My daughter kept saying it tasted like cheese-it's inside (no one else thought so), it was fairly simple. I didn't use Sherry as I didn't have any, I used Chardonnay, it worked well, then I chopped up the mushrooms while they were cooking so they were smaller. I did put an egg wash on them before I put them in the oven. I cooked them for about 30 min and they were perfectly medium rare. I left my husbands in for about 5 minutes longer only because he likes his more well done. I wouldn't change a thing.
I used one big piece of tenderloin which I BRIEFLY grilled to add the flavor. Chopped mushrooms small-ish. Do not overcook! Really good.
I had never had beef wellington before and decided to give this a try. It was quite good. There wasn't a whole lot of flavor in the steak, so we used a dijon mustard and spread that over canned crescent rolls (in place of the puff pastry) and wrapped the steaks. Will be making this again. Thanks.
This was very good! I didn't have sherry so used merlot and chopped the mushrooms. I also browned the filets first. I used fillo dough (brushing with butter between layers--6 layers) gathering up all sides and twist then brushed with butter. They looked so elegant and my guests loved it!
Great recipe! I never was able to get a "paste" out of those mushrooms, though, so they went into the food processor. I made these as appetizers, with each piece of tenderloin individually wrapped. When I rolled out the pastry, I cut it into 16 squares, put a dollop of the mushroom mix on each, and placed the beef on top of that. Then I then wet the edges of the pastry and pulled them to seal. Then I placed it on the baking sheet seam side down. I'd sauteed the beef pieces a bit because none of my guests like rare meat. When they were done, the beef was well done, but very tender.
Great Recipe. I also seared them in a hot pan before wrapping them, the mushroom and onion mixture can be adjusted to taste! Thanks!
Almost followed the recipe exactly! I took into account Lisa Marie's review! I seared each piece for 30 seconds in a piping hot cast iron skillet crusted with cracked black pepper and coarse sea salt. I then let them cool down and wrapped in puff pastry, topped with the mushroom mixture (inside the pastry). The hot cookie sheet worked amazingly! I also brushed with egg wash. I baked for 15 mins at 425 then 10 at 325. May take out 5 mins earlier next time as I like my meat very rare. Very flavorful & delicious!
Very fancy and impressive dinner. Made a few modifications. Used whateever red wine on hand instead of the sherry. Tasted fine. I used fresh garlic and monterey seasoning for added flavor. Also brushed dijon mustard all over the fillets. I put floor on the bottom of baking tray to prevent sticking. Also brushed pastry with egg wash before baking. Made ahead and turned out great, 25 minutes was perfect. My fillets were 5 to 6 oz. Makes a very elegant presentation.
I browned the filets for a minute or two on each side before wrapping them with the 'paste'. Everything went well, except the recommended 25 minute cook time. They were all really good and enjoyable after they were done; however, they were all WELL done. So if you like it WELL done, the 25 minutes is for you. otherwise adjust accordingly. Will make again soon, but cook half the time. And I will try to add a little bit of swiss cheese into the 'paste' as others recommended, just to give a little something extra.
Made this recipe for Valentines Day it was awesome. Great way to prepare beef with a little added elegance.
I followed this recipe as written, did not add or subtract anything. They looked beautiful! However....The meat was tough and there was NO flavor. Don't think I'll make again
I would give this a big ZERO if I could. This was our first attemp at beef wellington and followed the recipe to a T. After spending nearly $40 on steaks we were more then dissapointed.
My family really enjoyed this dish. I personally thought it was missing something, like spices. Next time I am adding a jalopeno minced with the mushroom mixture. I used red wine in the mushroom mixture and next time maybe marinate the steaks a little. I'll give it another chance.
Excellent recipe. And easy to make. I made my own puff pastry using one of the recipes on allrecipes.com, and the individual beef wellingtons turned out perfectly.
This recipe was just ok... I had trouble creating the "paste" that was supposed to come of the parsley, onion, sherry and butter mixture. The parsley was a little overbearing.
Looked cute enough, but way too much food for each person to have an 8oz fillet. Think more like 4 oz. Overall it could use more flavor, maybe some garlic or something. Not to be done in this household again.
My husband and I made this dish when my parents came to visit. We just loved it. We had made the traditional style beef wellington before and that was so huge and seems to take a ton of time to prepare. We liked this because it was simplier and you ended up getting more puff pastry with your meat which is really yummy. The only substitution that I made was using beef loin instead of tenderloin. The ternderloin was really expensive so I went down a step in meat quality.
Was amazed at how easy and delicious these were. Just wish the directions were a bit more clear.
I made this reciped for a group of people the night before Easter because i didnt want to make ham two days in a row, i tripled it and WOW, it was simple , tasty the steak was moist and i have no idea what kind of steak i used because we had frozen steaks with no labels from a fundraiser but i wouldnt fret about the pastry dough do the best you can and put the seems on the bottom. Cut the mushrooms smaller than slices and cook until its a paste. So easy and lovely to present.
I can't believe I made these and they actually came out great! I followed the recipe exactly as is...big hit! It was like dining at a fancy restaurant.
Delicious! The puff pastry is very delicate, so it's important to be careful when wrapping the steaks, but it is worth the extra effort.
I followed the suggestions, and mine still came out a little closer to rare than medium rare. The pastry was also a little underdone on the top inside. I think this was because of the mushroom mixture. I will try to make it a little drier next time and add crumbled bacon pieces. I think this would also be good just wrapping the beef in the pastry. My husband loved it and we had plenty of leftovers for his lunch the next day (we only used 2 tenderloin fillets and that made plenty). A definite hit at our house!
My family enjoyed this very much, me i guess im not a beef wellington kind of girl(lol).
Delicious! The first time I added a cooked bacon strip and crumbled bleu cheese to each bundle - the cheese is a must! The second time we did away with the bacon and it's still a winner! What an easy way to impress! I brushed each bundle with melted butter as well before baking.
Very easy and absolutely delicous. I made it for Valentine's Dinner and my husband loved it. I, too, chopped up the mushrooms and onion before sauteing. Goes very well with Bernaise sauce. I used the Blender Bernaise Sauce recipe from Recipezaar.com.
I've made both individual & mini- wellingtons before, but not for a while, & was looking for a recipe to make these for Christmas dinner. They turned out just okay with this recipe, but luckily I made a delicious sauce that made up for it. There are no spices included in the recipe and I thought the wellington by itself was very bland without spices added. Additionally, you need to let the meat rest after baking, but that is not stated in the recipe. Should rest for 5-10 minutes after coming out of the oven. The cook time of 25 min is too long, at 25 min, even with me adding some potatoes to the oven for the last 10 min, these were overcooked. The recipe does not state what temp your meat will be, and these came out closer to medium, than the preferable medium-rare. Our steaks were very thick, so these would be medium well to well with a thinner cut of meat. The size of filet, temp of finished product and resting time should all be included. Therefore, this recipe is just ok. FYI, for the sauce I sauteed garlic & baby bella mushrooms in butter, sprinkled with flour to make a roux, then added beef broth and cooked down. I added a small amount of red wine, beef (better than bouillon), salt, pepper & a little half & half. The sauce was excellent and made this meal delicious, even though I was originally disappointed with this recipe.
These were excellent! The only thing I changed was I used red wine instead. Everything else was perfect.
Fantastic! Easy and such a beautiful presentation. This recipe is a keeper.
Great Recipe: I couldn't find the right cut of meat (3" length of beef tenderloin) but my wife had three tenderloin steaks so I used these. I put these on a skewer, flat side to flat side to form a roll and seared them on all the exposed sides. The steaks were not all cut from the same tenderloin so it wasn't as even as a solid tenderloin but it worked and we made do. Then I sautéd the mushrooms and onions per the recipe in the same pan after deglazing with the sherry. I removed the skewer from the steaks but kept the steaks in the seared roll coated them per the recipe and enclosed them in the puff pastry. As per one of the reviews, I started the encroute at 425 for 15 minutes and the at 325 at 25 minutes for the medium doneness preferred by my wife. I also made an au jus and merlot reduction by reducing a half can of beef stock and a 1/2 cup of merlot for 15 minutes at medium heat in the same pan as the searing was done in. The little pieces of onion, mushroom and parsley added to the reduction. I finished the reduction with a 1/8 cup of heavy cream and let it continue on heat for another 10 minutes. Yum Yum! It can out thick, intense flavored, and just the right accompaniment to the Beef Wellingtons. To complete the menu, I served this with roasted potatoes and asparagus, roasted simultaneously with the wellingtons. I also had the Finger Lakes Merlot with it. It was an outstanding memorable meal worthy of special occasions.
This was great! So much easier than I thought it would be. Used shallots and garlic instead of onion, but other than that, followed recipe. It wasn't cheap to make, but for a special occasion it is totally worth it.
One word - AWESOME! I love Beef Wellington but never bothered to make it at home. I don't care for the version with liver so I tried this one instead and it was too die for. I don't know if it's the recipe or the fact that I used very expensive filets but the meat melted in my mouth and the flavor of the mushroom paste just made it even better!
I love this recipe because it is great to have something so easy that makes dinner feel like a very special occasion. I like to roll out extra puff pastry to make shapes to decorate the tops, and brush with a beaten egg before baking to give it a pretty golden color. I also brown the steaks first (and let them cool before wrapping).
The boyfriend liked it but however did not. Maybe it's the fact that they've got the puff pastry on it, I don't know. I thought it was bland. Will not make again.
This turned out fantastic!!! I used a few suggestions from other reviews. I used the food processor for the mushrooms and used a shallot, then cooked it in butter and red wine. I seared the steak on both sides for 2 minutes per side. I used and egg wash. Heated the baking sheet before putting the Wellington on. It really helped with the bottom not getting soggy. Cooked on 425 for about 18 minutes, it came out crisp and amazing! My husband loved it!!
Excellent and rich, served it for Christmas Eve dinner. ; reduce the per/lb expense of the meat by checking with your butcher to see if there are any chateaubriand cuts instead of fillets.
Received high praise from entire dinner party. Served with roasted spaghetti squash in butter-sage sauce and garlic sautéed string beans mixed with caramelized onions. A few tweaks I made: 1) Seared tenderloins in 500 degree pan, 1 minute per side. 2) Moved mushroom mixture (after sautéing) to food processor and added 4 oz pork pate de campagne and mixed until spreadable. Pate gave it more of a classic Wellington vibe. 3) Used egg wash on outside of pastry before baking; the pastry browned up beautifully.
I have made this a couple of times for my husband, but up until recently we had nothing to compare it to. We finally had it prepared by an actual chef in a restaurant. My husband told me that he liked mine better! I think I'll surprise him and make it for Father's Day.
Awesome recipe! I used a lot of suggestions from previous reviews but did NOT make any major changes. Everyone LOVED this for Christmas dinner ranging from picky 10-year olds to a critical 76-year old! Here is what I did based on other reviewers suggestions: 1.) I seasoned the meat with salt, pepper & garlic salt prior to searing the meat. (I did this since some reviewers stated the meat was bland). 2.) I seared the meat for 2 minutes each side on the stove. (I cooked the steak on the stove on a pre-heated HOT skillet without oil in the pan.) Tip: Do this step BEFORE cooking the mushrooms so the steaks can cool down before wrapping in the puff pastry. 3.) I used a combination of mushrooms including regular mushrooms, portabella & shitake mushrooms for a great blend of mushrooms flavors. I added 1 clove of fresh, crushed garlic to the mushroom mixture and 2 dashes of salt. 4.) Since I have 4 kids (none of who like mushrooms or onions) I followed others advice about putting the mushroom/onion/sherry mixture in a blender after cooking it. GREAT tip... NONE of the kids noticed they were eating mushrooms or onions!!!! 5.) I think the idea of dabbing moisture out of the mushroom mixture before putting it on the steaks is good, but not sure if this is really needed if you cook it long enough so the paste is thick. 6.) Definitely glad I used an "egg wash" before cooking. (An 'egg wash' means taking a raw egg, mixing it well, then brushing it onto the to
Yes,, very good. Takes a lot of time to do ...
Excellent recipe! Very easy to make. I did change the recipe slightly and use Cream Sherry instead of dry sherry. Cooking temp and time delivered perfect results.
Worth the effort. Memorable meal.
Follow directions as given. It turned out great! However next time I might increase the onion and dry sherry by at least 50% each.
I made this for my husband's birthday last year and am looking it up again to make for Valentine's day. Made pretty much as written and it came out perfect.
Back to the drawing board. After searing 30 seconds per side, then chilling, baked 425 10 minutes, 325 15 minutes. Too overdone, barely pink. Also, soggy bottom crust. I put the bundles in preheated baking pan. I cooled mushroom filling before spreading on meat. I really want to perfect this dish, but experimenting with expensive meat is scary.
Very good option using mushrooms instead of liver pate.
My husband loved this recipes. I am not a huge fan of mushrooms so I didn't LOVE it. We did put foil over the wellingtons after the bake time for another 5 min. and the steak was cooked perfectly medium. I also added garlic to the paste.
I made this tonight and followed the recipe exactly. It turned out great, except I let them rest a few minutes too long thinking they would be rare. I got a nice medium rare, but would not let them rest next time. The mushroom and onions made this dish. Next time I will use less pastry. This is delicious.
Totally enjoying. Did pre season meat and bottom is damp even with preheating oven and squeezing shrooms But oh so good.
This recipe was great and easy to follow! We didn’t like the meat medium rare, so we left it a little longer and it became a perfect medium well! I was a bit sceptical about this recipe because we didn’t sear the meat before wrapping and baking it, but it turns out that it still cooked perfectly without searing first! Will definitely make this again!
Delicious. I used red wine as I did not have the sherry, but it worked well. I am planning to try the recipe using phyllo pastry. Will report back on that one as well.
Delicioius! I seared the steaks on all sides before wrapping them in pastry. They were very good; we will definitely have these again. It made for an excellent Valentine's Day Dinner!
Excellent! I used a cheaper cut of beef and they still tasted great!
I've made this receipt multiple times; however, I've notice the response of friends when I double the sherry and mushrooms from what is documented in the receipe.
i added porcini mushrooms in the duxelle mix and wraffed it all with strips of prosciutto,then the pastry. Great recipe and will do it again
Quick, fun, easy, and adaptable. Seared and rested on a cooling rack prior to oven time with excellent results. Will make over and over, even for friends.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections