Kristen's Awesome Oatmeal Cookies
This is my mothers recipe and it really is awesome! They are somewhat crispy but not cakey. You can add raisins, chocolate chips or coconut to this recipe too.
I've tried quite a few oatmeal cookie recipes, this has been by far the best one...although I used only 1tsp. of cinnamon, as I don't like them to cinnamon-y,it was the perfect amount if you prefer just a hint of spice to your cookie. everyone loved them..including my kids who don't like anything that may sound as if it has something healthy in it...the 2nd time I made them I added in a package of milk chocolate chips and 2 cups of chopped walnuts. it didn't make them to dry and they still came out perfect. thanks for the recipe I'll use from now on. :)Read More
Be alert that because there is such a high oatmeal to flour ratio that these are definitely OATMEAL cookies, with lots of whole-grain oat texture. It was a tad too much for me, not only in texture, but in flavor as well. I used butter rather than shortening and would do so again. The generous amount of cinnamon helped tame the almost too bold oaty flavor.Read More
OK,OK, I"m not a baker, nor will I ever be..but this is a keeper and a great base recipie. The first time I used shortening...they were good, but the second time I used BUTTER and added dried cranberries and bittersweet chocolate chips, and they were simply OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!
theses cookies are awesome, I've made them both with and without chocolate chips. (Of course I didn't add the cinnamon when adding chips) I used a mini ice cream scoop to drop cookies on sheets, then after 10 minutes of baking, I flattened the puffed cookies slightly with an "egg flipper", then baked for 3 more minutes this made them super chewy inside and crispy on the edges absoulutely DELICIOUS just like the bakery this way! Thanks very much for the recipe Kristen!
Okay, so here's the thing. I wanted to use butter (I don't keep shortening on hand outside the Christmas season) but I didn't want to use a stick and a half so I used the servings adjuster thingie on this site and cut it back to twenty servings which made it one stick of butter (which is half a cup). I had to do a little monkey-ing around with a few of the ingredients to make them come out even, like I used one whole egg which meant I had to eliminate the water called for in this recipe. I also used a full teaspoon of vanilla and added a half cup or so of organic raisins. Even with my adjustments (or crazy changing to round amounts), this cookie baked up fabulous and didn't seem to be affected by my changes. That's a sign of a wonderful recipe--it dosen't fall flat when you change up the recipe a bit. The cookie was perfectly cinnamon-y and it was chewy with a slight crisp on the edges. I like my oatmeal cookies soft usually but I really liked the flavors of this. I'll make this recipe again, but I'll make sure to make a custom recipe so I remember the changes I made to suit 20 servings or using one stick of butter. NOTE: GREASE YOUR SHEETS. Trust me. Otherwise, you'll have a hard time getting these cookies off of the cookie sheets. Also, 350* for eleven and a half minutes was just right.
This oatmeal cookie is the classic slightly crispy/mostly chewy cookie I remember from childhood. I made it EXACTLY as written and have the following observations. The recipe is simple enough my children are able to follow most of the instructions independently. I found the dough to be quite soft - a little wet, even; but the finished product was outstanding. I baked the cookies on ungreased parchment paper lined cookie sheets and had no problems with sticking or spreading. For the final batch I stirred in Orchard Trail Mix available at Wal-Mart, and the cookies maintained their shape and consistency despite the fairly large yogurt covered raisins and cashews in the mix. I would reduce the cinnamon to 1 tsp. in the future if I were planning to add raisins, nuts, or trail mix. This recipe has joined the gang posted on the back of my cabinet door and will be made often.
I did a double batch and it made more than 100 "two-bite"-sized cookies! Substituted butter for the shortening and added dried cranberries and mini-semi-sweet chocolate chips. I also halved the cinnamon as I was not sure how it's flavour would mix with new ingredients. Great texture and flavour. A bit too sweet...I used a whole bag of chocolate chips...next time I would cut this in half and cut the white sugar in half as well.
I added dried cranberries and butterscotch chips to these for a great "autumn" cookie. I took some to work and they vanished in seconds! The batter spread just the right amount: not too round and cakey but not totally flat and delicate either. Take them out of the oven to cool on the cookie sheet before they really look "done" if you want them chewy instead of crispy (9-10 min). Also, this recipe makes a lot...I got over 3 dozen! This recipe will become a staple for me.
Never a better cookie I did ever eat! I added ! cup each of raisins, chocolate chips and coconut. They tasted like they came from a a ritzy bakery!Thanks so much for a cookie that my husband will eat!
This recipe is properly named. They are awesome. I like them with a dash of powdered ginger and the full amount of cinnamon. My sweetie likes them with chocolate chips but I think they're better without. It makes about 42 rounded-spoonful-sized cookies and they still disappear quickly! P.S. If you're trying to sell your home, cook a few batches during an open house, the aroma is amazing! - P.s. I used butter, not shortening.
Love this recipe. Cookies turned out crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. You have to make sure you don't spread them out as you spoon or they will be too thin.
This is an excellent oatmeal cookie. I have been using this same recipe for years. The only difference is that I use butter instead of shortening. Just my preference. I also add 1 cup of raisins. I had tried many oatmeal cookie recipes but this is the BEST as far as I am concerned.
I'm making this recipe now, and i have to say, this cookie is really, really good!!! I made them tiny, tsp size, and cooked for 12 min. They are wonderfuly crispy outside, and soft inside. Great flavor. I made it just as the recipe said for the first dozen have just cooked 2.5 doz more with mini chocolate chips (added another 2T water), and they are delish!! I have my 4-6th dozen with coconut, raisins, pecans, and choco chips. They are also very soft and chewy. All this tsp sized from ONE batch. WOO-HOO!!!
AWESOME!!! I have been searching for an oatmeal cookie recipe, and this is it! I did take some of the other review ideas...used 3/4 cup of butter instead of shortening, added 1 1/2 cups Hershey's chocolate chips, an 8oz bag of cranberries and cut the cinnamon down to 1/2 tsp. I also baked them for about 10 mins then used a spatula to slightly pat them down, then continued to bake them for the remaining 3 mins. DO NOT over cook these! The tops of the cookies will look underdone but will continue to cook while cooling. These are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever made! Soft and chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside. Just the way we like them, but could never seem to get them. Thanks for the addition to the recipe book, this ones a keeper!
These are fabulous cookies! I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening. They were chewy and slightly crisp. Oatmeal cookies are my favorite, and now this is my favorite recipe to make them!
These were pretty good, I didn't read to "grease the pan" and the cookies were hard to get off.
I'm not sure what went wrong but I followed the recipe to a T. They came out flat, flat, flat and the cinnimon taste was overwhelming. I had all fresh ingredients. I have to keep looking for a good oatmeal cookie that the recipe picture indicates. That DEFINITELY was not what I got!-
Fantastic!! The perfect cross between crunchy and chewy. I added a bit less cinnamon and then about a 1/4 cup each of semi sweet and milk chocolate chips. I loved that they were just right when i took them out at 12 minutes too. . . not too hard! Mmmmm. . .
***First: 12-15 minutes is WAY OFF. ***Second: Even with chilled dough, we're talking 2-5 minutes in the oven at this temperature, unless you want charred discs. ***Third: While it's true this recipe isn't cake-like (which is why I gave it a go,) it doesn't strike the perfect balance of crisp and chew either with the instructions as they are. Taken as-is this recipe results in cookies that are pretty greasy, that get "lacey" (*very* spread out) in the oven. A non-cakey crisp/chew cookie using this recipe is best acheived using the following points: If you're going to use this recipe, cook on baking paper or a silicone mat (don't grease a cookie sheet... who does that anymore anyways?) Also: cook closer to 3 minutes at about 340F/170C for temp. You'll get a better shape to your cookies if you work with chilled dough following these guidelines. Instead of all-shortening, half butter + half shortening works better for both flavour and texture.
I have been on a long search for the perfect oatmeal cookies for my husband. I tried these ones and they were the bomb!! Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. He loved them and they passed his test. This will be my new oatmeal cookie recipe. I made as written, didn't change a thing. 1 TB of cinnamon seemed like a lot, but it wasn't.
Kristen, I don't care where you came by this recipe, I'm just glad you shared it with us. My daughter especially like these cookies and asks for them with raisins. I also shared these with my parents and my Dad actually made them for himself! Thanks again.
Very good cookie, it was everything I expected it to be. I made one batch with my daughter and they were so good we made another immediately. ohh yeah... and we didn't change a thing.
These cookies are amazing. I made them plain, and after trying one, I made another batch with raisins and another one with chocolate chips. All were just wonderful, chewy and a joy to eat. Nothing at all like my other oatmeal cookie recipes, which is why I was looking in the first place. I will never use any other recipe than this one ever again.
The BEST oatmeal cookies we have ever had. The only change I made was to add in some semi-sweet chocolate chips at the end. The chocolate cinnamon combination was exceptional. My husband and I had a hard time not eating all of these in one sitting. Definitely try this recipe... the name is so appropriate... they are awesome!
I subsituted butter for the shortening other than that followed the directions exact and the cookies were a huge hit. My daughter took some into school and one her classmates said that they were the best cookies ever.
These are fantastic! The only thing I changed was to use butter-flavored shortening instead of regular, because that's what I had, and I added a bag of cinnamon chips. I made 2 dozen BIG cookies, they're soft and chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside, YUM! A really great cookie. BTW, in response to one review, this is most definitely NOT the Quaker Oatmeal Cookie recipe, it's completely different.
These cookies came out really great. I made super tiny ones, about the 1.5" size and cooked them for 12 minutes. They were much chewier than i thought they would be, which i love, and weren't as crispy as i thought the reviews said they would be. They're definitely not cakey or puffy like which I think is better for an oatmeal cookie. I also added in choc. chips and chopped dried cranberries. yummy!
This is the best oatmeal cookie recipe I have found yet! It is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I do not add the cinnamon. We like them better plain or with chocolate chips! You must try this recipe it is perfect exactly as it is written! My brother loves my baking and he said that these were the best ones that I have ever made! Thanks for sharing!
Perfect oatmeal cookie...slightly crisp on the outside and very chewy inside!! The only subsitutions I made was 1/4 cup shortening and 1/2 cup butter, and I added a few handfuls of raisins. Cooked them on my Pampered Chef Stoneware Baking Sheets lined with parchment paper for 11 minutes at 350 degrees. I also thought the cinnamon would be too much but I added it anyway and also sprinkled the tops of the cookies with the cinnamon sugar "bear" mixture that you buy in the store. Can't wait for my husband to get home from work so he can try them..if there is any left! I got 3 dozen cookies, used heaping spoonfuls of dough and when they came out of the oven flattened them slightly, I didn't have a problem with them being flat. Very easy recipe to make.
Perfect texture - crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside. I used oil (a bit more than 1/2 a cup) instead of shortening, threw in about 1/2 cup of raisins, and baked them as bars. My family loved them, particularly fresh from the over with cold milk.
Very good! Added 1 cup raisins.
I have made them twice now, the second time I halved the white sugar and added about half a cup of chocolate chips (with raisins of course) and I hope my kids come home soon because I'm going to gobble these up in no time. Also, the smaller the cookie the better, so about a tablespoon of batter on the GREESED cookie sheet!
Great cookie! Even my kids loved it!
Just made these cookies. They are great. As someone stated before the only change I made was cutting the cinnamon to 1 tsp. I added 1 cup each of raisins, cocolate chips and coconut. All I can say is the they were a wonderful combination of a cookie, candy bar and granola bar. Very chewy in the middle and crispy on the edges.
This were ok...but nothing special. Flavour good but i did not like the texture. My cookie loving daughter screwed up her face and loudly stated..."yuck"!!
excellent!!
This was a really good cookie. My girls just loved them. I did change just a few things----I used butter instead of shortening and used half the amount of cinnamon that the recipe called for. Overall I will probably use this as my basic oatmeal cookie recipe from now on.
Crispy on the outside, chewy in the middle, highly addictive! The second batch is still baking and the first is awesome, as the recipe claims. Not strongly spiced, lots of oatmeal, delicious. A KEEPER!
I cut the cinnamon in 1/2 and will eliminate it entirely next time. Added 2 generous handfuls of raisins but I do like them and I will make them again.
Definatley the best oatmeal cookies I have eaten! I just realized though that I only put 1/2 cup white sugar instead of 1 cup and it turned out wonderful!
Did not like these at all. Way too much cinn. Over all, just didn't taste like a good old fashioned oatmeal cookie. Will never make this recipe again. Very disappointing.
ok.. I am sorry to have to do this, but this was not to our taste! I was a little worried when I saw that you only used 1c. of flour. All I can say is ACK! These cookies stuck to the pan, even with greasing, were flat and had very little taste.. I actually threw out the rest of the dough! Welp, I guess I should just stick with what I know
Okay, I must admit these are awesome. My husband claimed they are the best oatmeal cookies he's ever had (which is saying quite a lot since he comes from a family who is talented in the kitchen) and literally ate half the batch. I loved them too -- they were just the right combo of crunchy/chewy. yum.
awesome cookie came out perfect. family loved them...gone in no time.
The reason why I tried this recipe is because another reviewer stated it was like the recipe on the OLD oatmeal containers. I was making this for a friend who said he didn't like oatmeal cookies anymore because all the recipes were for cake like cookies and cookies are suppose to be crisp. The shortening really does it. I don't like oatmeal cookies myself but I am very happy to have found this recipe. I think kids old enough to cook can easily make this drop cookie recipe, thus 5 stars.
This is a great recipe. I followed it to a T, and the cookies turned out great! I added raisins to half the recipe, and after being baked, it appeared that the cookies with the raisins held better shape. It's not a cakey cookie, but not totally crunchy either. The taste really is awesome.
AWESOME! I read a couple reviews and made one sheet chewy and one sheet crunchy. Both are amazing! I mixed up the spices a bit though... 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, and 1/4 tsp allspice. I also added 1/2 cup flame raisins, 1/2 cup golden raisins, and 1/2 cup pecans. AMAZING!
a little too sweet, but other than that- great!
yum!!! i was afraid it wouldn't make enough, but i added about a cup more oats, a cup of chocolate chunks and half a cup of raisins, and they're great! Oddly enough, I was also out of cinnamon and almost out of vanilla, so i used 4 tsps of pumpkin pie spice, the little vanilla extract i had (1/4 tsp) and about a tsp of almond extract. I decreased the salt too, to 1/2 tsp, but now i think that probably wasn't necessary.
I used this recipe and added craisins and white chocolate chips. I've done this before with another oatmeal cookie recipe, but the cookies turned out more like big soft cookie balls. yeck... these were moist, chewy, crispy, easy, delicious...
Made cookies as stated and cooked for 13 minutes out of the 12-15 suggested. Cookies came out tasting good but too dry. Won't make this recipe again as I have others that are fluffier and softer.
Delicious recipe!! Nicely crispy on the outside, moist on the inside. I added cherry Craisins and chopped hazelnuts, very yummy!
This is the original Quaker Oats cookie recipe. I've used it for years, and it makes the best oatmeal cookie I've ever tasted!
Fabulous Recipe. I make them for every Holiday and birthdays. Everyone loves these cookies and they are very simple to make. Thank you for sharing!
This recipe was really easy and came out so good. I melted the butter first though, and only baked them for 10 minutes and that was perfect. Thanks Kristen, your cookies are awesome!
Absolutely delicious, especially with the raisins I added. Kinda crispy/chewy....just the way I like 'em! Even my husband, who is a self-proclaimed "chocolate chip cookie only" guy loved these. I won't use another oatmeal cookie recipe from now on!
Yummy in my tummy! I used 1/4 butter flavored shortening and 1 stick of unsalted butter. I kept everything else the same.
The cinnamon in here is great...never thought to put that in an oatmeal cookie! I added chocolate chips and it went great with the cinnamon, kind of like Mexican hot chocolate in cookie form. :)
This is the recipe off the Quaker Oats box!! I know because I still have the original I cut from the box 20 years ago. Its the only oatmeal cookie recipe to use!
the flavor of this cookie was decent. I did cut back on the amount of sugar by 1/2 cup. I thought the amount of sugar to the amount of flour seemed too much. There was more sugar than flour. Its the texture that's off. Too many oats, I think, the flavor of the oats was not the issue, just the amount of oats that effected the texture. Was a good cookie, though. I did not have any problems with the cookie turning out "flat" as other reviewers described. Would like to try another recipe to compare this to.
Very crispy, crunchy cookies. Gets better with age; not so great right out of the oven. Added 1/3 cup chocolate chips. Big hit with everyone, especially me!
This is real close to the original oatmeal cookie recipe that use to be on the back of the box years ago, without the cinnamon. Soooo GOOD!!!
The best oatmeal cookies we have ever eaten. Partly because they are so cinnamony! Thank you for this great recipe :-) My kids decided they DO like oatmeal cookies after all now...
This recipe was realy nice and crunchy and all the school children loved them.
These cookies are great. I doubled the recipe and although I normally use butter I used half margarine and half shortening. I split the dough and added raisins to one and dried cranberries to the other. I use a mini icecream scoop that equals to 1 tbsp to scoop them out and ended up with 94 cookies. I will definitely make these again
I just love oatmeal cookies. These are fabulous and very moist. I followed the recipe but didn't have enough vanilla so I used a teeny bit of almond extract instead. I will be making these again.
Good Job Kristen!! My daughter and I made this one together, and we had a great time. We recently moved to Holland, and the Dutch folks truly enjoyed the cookies!! (Lekker!!)
Very good cookie! Easy and quick too. I stored the cookies in plastic tight fitting container because we prefer a softer cookie.
Oh my these are so easy and yummy. Oatmeal cookies are my fav and these turned out perfect. They are crispy on the outside, but soft and chewy on the inside!! I added Craisins to it and the flavors are soo good!
I was looking for a cookie recipe with stuff around the house and this happened to foot the bill. A super easy recipe; great tasting cookie. I used about 3/4 cup brown sugar (that was all I had) and doubled the cinnamon ( because I love it) and they came out tasting great. It's a keeper. Thanks Ms. Hathaway
Amazingly delicious! Thanks Kristin
These were very flavorful and a hit with kids of all ages. Great with or without raisins.
I LOVE this recipe! I have made it about 5 times in 2 1/2 weeks! It is a keeper for sure. Yum!
Wonderful recipe! These are really good and really quick to make. I added raisins to the last batch and they were good too. These are awesome.
Best cookies I ever tried!!! My husband is not a sweets fan, but he gobbles them up in the middle of the night, and asks for more of them in the morning. I added craizins, chopped pecans, and english toffee bits to them - they're absolutely outstanding.
Really good...a little flat for some reason.
Excellent cookie. I will make it again. I added butterscotch chips and raisins. It was very, very good.
Really good and easy. I needed a quick cookie for a carry in and these were wonderful. I used 1 stick of unsalted butter instead of shortening and I had no problems. The first batch was flat, so I just doubled the scoop size and added 1 minute to the oven timer. I got thicker cookies that were not burnt or too gooey. Thanks for a great go to cookie!
Do not overload with choc. chips - keep it to 1/2 cup or less.
These were tasty and satisfying. Next time I might decrease the amount of oats by 1/2 or 1 cup. The cookies didn't flatten out during baking and they came out of the oven like they were put in - as big drops. Maybe that's because too many oats made the dough hold together.
Terrific! I cut back on the amount of cinnamon to one teaspoon, but that's just my preference. Thanks Kristen!
Really Good! Whenever I make them, they don't last for long. They are a perfect combination of chewy and crispy. I add chocolate chips. When kept in an airtight container at room temperature, the chocolate chips are soft and delicious.
Perfect! Exactly what I was looking for! The quintessential oatmeal cookie! I added a dash of ground cloves and a cup of raisins. I'm so happy with these!
A really yummy oatmeal cookie. I added dried cranberries and white chocolate chips like an earlier reviewer suggested and they were a big hit.
I made these for a christmas party and they went quick!!
This made a great simple oatmeal cookie that could be jazzed up however the mood strikes. The only changes I made was to omit the white sugar and use 1 1/4 cups brown sugar and I used butter instead of shortening. I added about 3/4 cup craisins and an equal amount of walnuts. Made about 3 dozen yummy cookies. Will definitely be making again.
This is just a perfect oatmeal cookie..everyone that tried them loved these oatmeal cookies. I am going to try some coconut next time I bake these..I'm sure they will be great. Thank you Kristen!
A hit at my house with all. Added 1 cup raisens and cut the cinnamon back to 1tsp. I don't like raisens so I never tried the cookies. They all said they were a "keeper". Thanks.
Great cookie! Chewy with lots of oats and cinnamon make it a winner in our home! We added mini Hershey chips, too!First oatmeal cookie our daughter didn't just pick out the chocolate chips.
These cookies are great! I added applesauce instead of water and a bit more spices and the family loves them!
These cookies are amazing!! I used 1/2 cup shortening + 1/4 cup butter, and 1/2 tbsp cinnamon, and they turned out wonderfully. Like others, mine were a little flat, but they're so delicious I don't care. And they smell fantastic! A truly perfect cookie.
I made them oversize, but they were still really crispy! YUM!
This is by far the worst oatmeal cookie recipe I have ever used. I followed the recipe exactly. Cookies were super thin and would not come off the sheet at all, even after greasing it. Super disappointed that I wasted time and money on these cookies!!
simple to make my family loved them....thanks for sharing the recipe
These oatmeal cookies were very good. I will be adding them to my recipe list. The batter, once all mixed was very wet compared to most cookies I have made but it didn’t matter; the cookies turned out perfect. I baked them for 13 minutes and followed the recipe to a T.
They were bitter and flat.
These cookies were great! I added about 3/4 cup of sliced carrot bits to the batter and the cookies came out sweet and soft. I also added a cinnamon cream cheese drizzle, which made the cookies explode with flavor.
Amazing did not change a thing except added butterscotch chips!!! A MAZ ING!!
Love this recipe! It's like a snickerdoodle with a little fiber :-) Very tastey, not too cakey, but still moist and chewy.
