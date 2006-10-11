Kristen's Awesome Oatmeal Cookies

Okay, so here's the thing. I wanted to use butter (I don't keep shortening on hand outside the Christmas season) but I didn't want to use a stick and a half so I used the servings adjuster thingie on this site and cut it back to twenty servings which made it one stick of butter (which is half a cup). I had to do a little monkey-ing around with a few of the ingredients to make them come out even, like I used one whole egg which meant I had to eliminate the water called for in this recipe. I also used a full teaspoon of vanilla and added a half cup or so of organic raisins. Even with my adjustments (or crazy changing to round amounts), this cookie baked up fabulous and didn't seem to be affected by my changes. That's a sign of a wonderful recipe--it dosen't fall flat when you change up the recipe a bit. The cookie was perfectly cinnamon-y and it was chewy with a slight crisp on the edges. I like my oatmeal cookies soft usually but I really liked the flavors of this. I'll make this recipe again, but I'll make sure to make a custom recipe so I remember the changes I made to suit 20 servings or using one stick of butter. NOTE: GREASE YOUR SHEETS. Trust me. Otherwise, you'll have a hard time getting these cookies off of the cookie sheets. Also, 350* for eleven and a half minutes was just right.