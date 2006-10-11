Kristen's Awesome Oatmeal Cookies

This is my mothers recipe and it really is awesome! They are somewhat crispy but not cakey. You can add raisins, chocolate chips or coconut to this recipe too.

By Kristen Hathaway

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening, brown sugar and white sugar. Stir in the egg, water and vanilla. Combine the flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon, stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the rolled oats. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool on baking sheets for a couple of minutes before removing to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 103.5mg. Full Nutrition
