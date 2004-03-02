Jacksonville Crisps

A soft chewy cookie with lots of extra goodies.

Recipe by herb wood

Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening, brown sugar and white sugar. Stir in the egg and vanilla. Sift together the flour baking powder and salt, add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Finally, stir in the nuts, corn cereal and quick oats.

  • Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Press down slightly with a fork. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 55.7mg. Full Nutrition
