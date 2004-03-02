Jacksonville Crisps
A soft chewy cookie with lots of extra goodies.
I liked this cookie. It's not the fancy, really involved cookie recipe...but that's what is great about it. Basic ingredients and quick with simple on-hand items. I didn't have shortening(used margarine) or nuts(omitted)and it worked great. I reduced the white sugar to 1/4 cup because I only had frosted corn flakes. Wonderful change to a basic oatmeal cookie, yet remaining simple. Multiple grains (corn, oats and wheat). I think I will also use this recipe as a base for different add-ins, different cereals,etc. I live in the high country, so I did add a little a few extra Tbs. of flour. Thanks Herb :)Read More
This is a very simple recipe. My 19month old helped to make them and loved eating them. I did use butter instead of shortning. Other than that we stuck to the recipe and they turned out awesome.
Good, hearty cookie! I used Honey Bunches of Oats w/ cinnamon clusters, for the cereal and they turned out great. I only got about 1.5 dozen from recipe (apparently I make HUGE cookies). Thanks for a good, different recipe!
these were a huge hit! i used butter flavored shortening and omitted the nuts, and it worked out fine. great flavor and texture, crispy on the edges and chewier in the middle. thanks for a great recipe!
These were really good. Really good flavor and texture. I didn't use shortening because I don't like to use it, so I used a combo of butter and light butter (all I had). They got a tad puffy but were still really chewy and yummy.
These were very good, made with Almonds instead if Walnuts. Will make these again!
