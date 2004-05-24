Bread Pudding III
This is a delicious yet no frills bread pudding. My mom always made this and we always really enjoyed it.
This is by far the best bread pudding I have ever had. The only change I made was once using dried cranberries instead of raisons. I also add a little more spice to mine. I found it important to pour the liguid slowly over the bread and then let it sit 5-10 minutes before baking. I bake for 30-40 minutes though. when knife inserted comes out clean. Thanks NancyRead More
This was pretty good. I tried it and thought it had too many eggs or not enough bread. Maybe next time I'll adjust the recipe next time. It was super easy to make and with a little Cinnamon-Ice Cream it was good.Read More
This is by far the best bread pudding I have ever had. The only change I made was once using dried cranberries instead of raisons. I also add a little more spice to mine. I found it important to pour the liguid slowly over the bread and then let it sit 5-10 minutes before baking. I bake for 30-40 minutes though. when knife inserted comes out clean. Thanks Nancy
THIS SO SIMPLE AND ITS WONDERFUL, JUST LIKE MY MOM USED TO MAKE! I DID FIND I HAD TO BAKE IT 10 MINS LONGER THAT STATED.
perfect...i used just scant of 3 cups of milk and used 5 slices cinnamon raisin and 5 slices regular bread. I let it soak a good 10-15 min before baking and at the end improvised by topping with a leftover bag of sliced almonds dotted with butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and brown sugar. it is fantastic. great texture! thanks.
This recipe is a family favorite, and I've made it so many times, I have it memorized. The only change I make is to soak my raisins in boiling water for 10 mins or so so that they plump up and give all of their flavor in the dish. I also don't use nutmeg, because I don't like it. This is so quick and easy, it's perfect for unexpected guests! I usually serve it by itself, but sometimes I make a hard sauce to go with it.
I took this recipe and another recipe and put the two together and made a great bread pudding. One thing soak the bread for 20 minuts. I also use white raisins they are sweeter.
Great recipe Nancy thanks! I had lost my original bread pudding recipe and this sounded good so guess what? I'm keeping this one and tossing the original if it shows up. Since I don't like raisins its the only thing I omitted but the next time I think I'll serve with some French Vanilla ice cream for extra decadence....in fact this Thanksgiving its on the menu.....
I just made this, am eating it right now, in fact! I used Vanilla Soy Milk, since I'm lactose intolerant and YUUUUMMMMM EEEEEEE!! I also left out the raisins and cut the recipe in half using 5 pieces of Canadian White Bread. I found it to be delicious!!!
Another winner!! I have never made bread pudding before and searched high and low for a great recipe!! This is it!!! Wonderful!!!
This recipe was so easy and came out so delicious. I made it for Thanksgiving, I told my mom that I will give her half, but it didn't last, I made another one the next day.
This turned out fantastic. I used thick sliced bread and Half & Half instead of milk because it was in the fridge. As others commented it took much longer than 25 minutes to cook. Just a note, I researched scalding milk and discovered that it is unnecessary. It was something that needed to be done before the pasteurization of milk. It was a process used to kill bacteria.
This recipe represents (to me) some of the characteristic best of North American traditional cooking. First, the balance of richness in the milk,egg, and butter is excellent. While your mouth experiences the bloom of a "cuisine" dessert, the knowledge that the ingredients are homely brings it down to earth. Second, however, you have the spices: cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. These are vestiges of our heyday in world trade stemming from the 1800s. Again, the proportions bring a rush while not overwhelming the palate. The relative ease of preparation and the wealth of satisfaction in the resulting dish are indisputable. I had ends of bread in the cupboard and mentioned "bread pudding" on a rainy Saturday afternoon to my wife. I then came to All Recipes and this recipe seemed to stand out among several candidates. It was my 10-year old son's first taste of bread pudding, but I felt confident that this recipe captured the essence of this dessert I'd had at mom's table many times. It was perfect. Thanks. I can see this this coming winter season as the conclusion to a stew or pot-roast or roasted chicken meal. Can't you?
My family loved this. It's great!! I made it with leftover hamburger and hot dog buns instead of bread slices. I used five buns instead of 10 slices of bread. I also let it sit for about 10 minutes after I poured the milk mixture over the bread cubes.
I also make this quite a bit because it's so easy to make and I always have most ingredients on hand. I always make it exactly as the recipe indicates and it turns out wonderful. One note of advice for anyone who has not made bread pudding before, and that's to make sure you give the bread time absorb all the ingredients before putting it in the oven. Otherwise, it'll take for ever to bake and it'll fluff up. Learned this the hard way :o)
I made this a while back and added some chopped apples as well. It was the best.
I just made this using the heals from 5 loaves of bread and it turned out perfect! It had the right amount of moistness and sweetness. I really don't see how this recipe could be improved. Delicious!!
Big fan of simple pleasures, and this hits the mark. This is just a really good bread pudding. My thoughts: 10 slices of bread is a bit nebulous. A slice of raisin bread is MUCH smaller than a slice of homemade bread. So many of the reviews jumped between adding more bread or fewer eggs, but it really comes down to consistency. When you let the bread and egg mixture soak for about 10 minutes, there really shouldn't be excess liquid. It should be like a wet sponge, well soaked without floating in a pool. I used 9 out of the 10 slices in a 1 pound loaf from Sprouts, and cut off crusts. I didn't think pouring a little bit of butter and cinnamon over that much bread made sense, but it really works...just do it. I like a casserole dish instead of a 13X9 because it seems to retain moisture better. It did take closer to 40 minutes than 25. It will rise kind of like a souffle, and have a good brown top. A little "wiggle" left in it. Be patient. After you take it out, it will probably fall. We put it in the fridge, and thought it might be too dense. However, after a 20 second nuke, it became the moist, sweet bread pudding I was hoping for. Added a whiskey sauce to take this one over the top. The boy gave it a 10 without the sauce and an 8 with, so your mileage may vary.
I combined several modifications to this recipie as suggested by other reviewers and it turned out amazing! Instead of 3 cups scorched milk, I used one 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk, and one 12oz can of evaporated milk. Then just a few tablespoons regular milk to thin it out. Also used jumbo raisins for more plump. Cooked in water bath to prevent bottom scorching, and cooked for 40 minutes.
Love it! The only change I made was I added cranberries. I did find that you have to cook it about an hour. 25min it was still mushy!
Delicious! Only changes I made were to use dried cherries since I was out of raisins and I added nuts. I also made a fruit syrup to top it with.
i've never tried making bread pudding, but i've tried eating bread pudding and this is nothing compared to restaurant bread puddings. however, this was tasty - i had to scramble the pudding and rebaked it after baking it for 25 minutes because it was too wet for me. if you're wondering, this bread pudding taste like common french toast.
This recipe is yummy, the family loved it!
I have made so many bread puddings, many from allrecipes, trying to find the perfect one. I've always been dissapointed...until this one! So delicious, exactly what bread pudding should be! I think the technique is key, tossing the bread with butter. And so important to let it sit and soak, at least 20 minutes. We enjoyed it warm, but it was even better cold the next day. Thank you!!
Kept it plain and simple! I omitted the raisins. Very easy recipe and from things that are always in house. Be sure to watch it rise in the oven, it gets puffy! Oh and I used dinner rolls from my local warehouse store and it was perfect. I'd definitely serve this for breakfast for a crowd rather than fuss with actual French toast.
My family loved this. It was very easy to prepare. I mixed the milk with all the other ingredients (other than the bread, raisins, and eggs) in a pot on the stove. I did not boil the ingredients, just heated them thoroughly. I poured the liquid over the bread cubes and then poured the beaten eggs over that, added the raisins, and tossed it all together. Avoid stirring too much, you want to have a chunky, yet soggy mixture. If you stir too much you will get gruel. I omitted one egg, added extra butter, extra sugar (brown and white), and extra cinnamon. I also added pecans. I cooked it 10 minutes longer than recipe, and served it with rum sauce.
I made this for my 87 year old grandmother and she said it tasted just like the one my great-grandmother used to make. It's really great paired with vanilla sauce. (recipe available on this website).
I'm a big fan of bread pudding, so I was excited to try this recipe. I used a loaf of cinnamon swirl bread, omitted the ground cinnamon and nutmeg, and used golden raisins. Like others have stated, I had to bake it for a good hour for it to set. I topped it with caramel sauce - a very tasty bread pudding, similar to what they serve at my favorite diner (they refer to it as "Cinnamon Brown Betty").
Just finished the first serving of this. This dish is simple comfort food at its best. I prepared this in a 9x13 glass pan. Followed the recipe as written with the only exceptions being soaking the bread in the milk mixture for 10 minutes and baking an extra 10 minutes. A wonderful snack on a cold day.
I made this for Christmas. WONDERFUL! I did add a small can of peaches in heavy cream without the juice. My DH, Mom & family went nuts over it!
I'm not so much a fan of bread pudding to begin with but if I were this would be a 5 star! I didn't bother scalding the milk and it turned out just fine I did however bake mine in a water bath. I used vanilla bean paste to up the vanilla flavor and substituted dried cherries for the raisins. Turned out great... for bread pudding.
Good stuff. I used up all the random breads that were collecting in the fridge. Nice flavor. I made the sauce from "Berry Bread Pudding with Brown Sugar Sauce" on this site the next day and it made this bread pudding much better.
This is very good, even better if you add chopped pecans. I sprinkled the top with sugar and nutmeg. Next time I will bake it in a 9" X 13" pan instead of the deeper casserole. I think the crunchy sugary top is the best part.
Yummy, easy recipe! I think it's important to know what type of bread is being used because it definitely makes a difference. I used plain old sliced white sandwich bread (the cheapest grocery store brand available). I loved this bread pudding & received rave reviews, even by a couple of people who have never had bread pudding before! It was a little eggy, so next time I may cut 1 egg out and a little bit of the milk & see how that goes. I even added 3 slices of bread. Other changes: I used a 9x13/3q glass baking dish, thanks to review recommendations. (I have NO idea how anyone could use the recommended dish size and not have it spill over.) I sprayed the baking dish with nonstick spray and used 1/2c white sugar & 1/2c brown sugar and added chopped pecans. Per other reviews, I let it sit for about 10 mins before baking to soak in. Tastes great the next few days as well! Great recipe, I'm looking forward to experimenting with different kinds of breads.
I followed the recipe exactly, except I used two cups of milk and one cup of heavy cream, and wheat bread instead of white bread. I just took a little taste of it and it was pretty darn good for a simple recipe! Not too moist, not too dry. I just might make it again!
This is a great recipe for bread pudding, the only thing i would recommend is to omit the salt. Does not do favors for the dish. I also added nutmeg and topped with a vanilla custard sauce and it was delicious.
I found this recipe to be very good. My kids even liked it which is a bonus! Thankyou.
I made this for my office Christmas party. We ended up eating it for breakfast.It was gone within ten minutes. It's really good, you have to try it.
This recipe is not bad,its too milky for me,I like my bread pudding to be more creamier,I'll stay with my original recipe.
This recipe was awesome! The only thing I added/changed was adding apples. I sauteed apples in butter and cinnamon and added those to the mixture. It's a good way to get rid of all those apples this fall. My husband loved it!
I made this tonight and it was delicious! My family and friends loved it, I made a caramel rum sauce to go over it! Going to make it several more times during the holidays! My friends would love this as a gift! :)
This pudding is strongly flavoured by the bread used, so use good bread! I used a home-made white loaf. As this recipe calls for raisins, milk and cinnamon, I figured brown sugar would complement those flavours better. And since my bread was stale and rock-hard, I soaked it for 20 minutes in the liquid before baking. I was afraid the result would have the texture of soggy bread, but it was more like a moist pudding. It turned out fluffy and creamy, with a nice crunchy top. All the raisins sank to the bottom though.
This bread pudding was just the best. The company I fixed it for were all amazed at how easy it was to make and had to have the reciepe.
This bread pudding was excellent. I have tried other recipes but this one is by far the best. I cooked it for about 30-35 minutes and poured a vanilla sauce over it after it was done.(see Grandmas Bread Pudding Recipe for Vanilla Sauce recipe) My husband said it was the best bread pudding he had tasted. Thanks for the recipe
The nutmeg is overpowering, and you need to use white bread as the recipe calls for, no substitutes,or the texture and taste will be off. I cooked longer than the time called for and was still too moist, did not like the texture and it tasted too much like french toast, not worth the effort.........not very pretty either, had to add raspberrys and whipped cream to make it more presentable.
Made this with leftover apple cinnamon bread. Wonderful!
yum. Yum. YUM. We loved this. I made it with some leftover white cake I had, and a few slices of leftover bread. I only had 5 eggs, but I cooked it in a water bath for 35 minutes and it was so moist.
Used Italian Christmas Bread the citrus peel added extra flavor. Used 5 eggs and 1/2 cup sugar baked for 45 min. Turned out very tasty. Will make again.
This was soooo good. Used part coconut milk and regular milk to give a different flavor. Also, used some old French bread. Came out delish.... I also had to bake an additional 10 minutes.
DELICIOUS! I must remember to let it cool for a bit before serving next time. it was too hot to come out of the pan properly. Made awesome leftovers for the next-days breakfast
A great, simple bread pudding.
Added nuts instead of raisins, yum!
i used challah bread and doubled the cinnamon, substituted half of the regular sugar for brown sugar, i also found this baileys irish cream sauce on another site and used it : 2 tablespoons brown sugar 2 egg yolks 1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk 1 tablespoon Baileys Irish Cream combine 2 tablespoons sugar and egg yolks in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Heat 1/2 cup milk in a small, heavy saucepan over medium heat to 180° or until tiny bubbles form around the edge (do not boil). Gradually add hot milk to egg yolk mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk. Place milk mixture in pan; cook over low heat 6 minutes or until mixture coats the back of a spoon, stirring constantly with a whisk. Remove from heat; stir in liqueur. Place pan in a large ice-filled bowl for 5 minutes or until sauce cools to room temperature, stirring constantly. Serve sauce over warm pudding. delicious!
I used splenda instead of sugsr so my mother-in-law could enjoy it also. We all love it.
I changed this recipe to about a one pound loaf of fruit bread (I used apple) torn or cut in bite sized pieces, 1/4 cup butter, melted or soft, 1 Tablespoon Cinnamon & 1/2 cup Raisins mixed altogether. Added & beat in blender: 6 eggs, 3/4 cup white sugar, 1 Tablespoon Vanilla, 1/4 teaspoon Nutmeg. I added to the blender 3 cups milk (not hot, right out of the refrigerator). I poured this all over the bread mixture. I used a 9 X 13 glass pan & baked it at 325 for 30 minutes then 350 for 20 minutes. Delicious! I doubled the Vanilla Sauce & we spooned it over!! Will make again!
Very good, but this recipe is also under Bread Pudding (by Nancy) and under step 3 in the orginal recipe is says to soak the bread for 5 minutes before putting in oven. I also use a vanilla sauce (other could be used) to add before serving.
Very moist and nice recipe. I added the mixture into a muffin tin, and they created nice single serving bread-pudding muffins. I substituted dried cranberries for raisins, as suggested by another reviewer.
When I set out to make a bread pudding I wanted one that was so perfect you didnt need to add ice cream or syrup to it at all. THIS ONE ROCKS!!! I hate raisins though so I did NOT add those, instead I added about 2/3 cup of pecans to the bread mix, they went perfectly with the dish! I also let it soak for 10 minutes before baking and used cooking spray instead of butter (it's cheaper). In less than 12 hours every single bite of this was GONE! And I have picky eaters!! I will DEFINITELY be making this again and again! I cant wait to play around with it and see what adding chopped apples and walnuts does to this! Simply WONDERFUL recipe!!! Thanks Nichele!!
Perfect! This is exactly what bread pudding should taste like - buttery, eggy, creamy and not too sweet. I mixed it all up and then let it sit while the oven preheated. I also baked it slightly longer than called for - about 30-35 minutes.
Too much egg, not enough bread.
Awesome bread pudding! It took longer than 35 minutes for me too...maybe closer to 45. I personally like it better when I replace the raisins with chocolate chips and omit the nutmeg...and definitely serve with either vanilla ice cream or a vanilla cream sauce. Deeeelish.
seems to cook longer than what's suggested. left out raisins and vanilla because didnt have. it is smelling good anyway-- Oh, this is to die for cold--tastes like an egg custard pie--oh don't eat the whole pan
Very good recipe and easy to make; my family loved it. I also added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract. Thank you
This was so easy to make and came out better than expected. My 2 quart casserole was being used for something else, so I used a cake pan. I'm making a second batch tonight!
Delicious, I made a warm rum sauce and served it with vanilla ice cream! I'll definitely make this again! Thanks!
This is a great base recipe!! I used oatmeal brown bread (because that's what I had) and brown sugar (because it goes nicely with the bread) It worked out perfectly because the proportions in the recipe are perfect!
Yummy ! I made this and added the slivered almonds like someone suggested and it was Great ! ..and it was really pretty because I fixed it in a Fiesta deep bowl and it puffed up and looked very impressive !
This was an excellent and incredibly easy- and fast-to-make recipe. I made a lot of substitutions - used vanilla soy milk instead of regular, skipped the butter entirely, used whole wheat bread and whole wheat hamburger buns and added walnuts - and it still turned out absolutely delicious. It's amazing how the cubes all melt together for a smooth pudding structure - I shouldn't have worried about what size I should cut them to start with! Anyway, next time I'm planning to incorporate some alcohol (baileys perhaps?) in the pudding for an extra flavor/kick. And definitely add more nuts.
This one was great too.I cooked in a water bath to stabilize the temp and served with Vermont Maple syrup to give that old New England touch.
This was amazing, my fiance and my dad devoured it! I had to make two batches of this over the weekend, amazing!
This is exactly what I envision when I think of bread pudding. A perfect combination of flavors and so easy to make. The only issue I had was in a part of the process. After mixing the bread cubes with the cinnamon, raisins and butter I found that most of the raisins congregated in the middle after I transfered the mixture to the baking dish. A minor issue, but next time I will place half the bread crumbs in the dish, sprinkle half the butter, cinnamon, and raisins then repeat. Also, because I lOVE the taste, I increased the nutmeg to about 1/2 tsp. I plan to experiment with flavors in my next batches by using peaches, apples, cherries, blueberries, or raspberries instead of raisins.
Simple to make. Added shredded coconut to the recipe and it turned out excellent. Bread pudding turned out moist and everyone enjoyed it.
This was pretty good. Not the absolute best, but great results for such a quick and easy recipe.
This is a good recipe, and I left a review on Bread Pudding I. Not sure why there is a Bread Pudding III when it is just like Bread Pudding I.
I never use just plain white bread. This recipe was created to use up old bread around the house. I used old buns,bread and donuts instead of just white bread. This is the perfect recipe to get rid of those dried out old buns that never freeze well in the first olace. Also, add a bit more milk. Happy baking!
First time making bread pudding...it was easy and delicious. Took advice and baked it for 35 minutes, also soaked raisins in hot water for a few minutes before using them and let the mixture soak about 10 minutes before baking. Will be making it again soon...
It's like baked french toast in HD! My first ever bread pudding. I wouldn't change a thing.
Simply delicious! better if you dont soak in all the bread cubes. Leave the top ones to turn crispy. Absolutely mouth watering!
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was easy to make and good to eat! Now that I know how easy it is to make Bread Pudding I'll make it more often! Thanks!
Easy to make bread pudding. I added an extra apple (granny) that i cut in tiny bits. I think it'll taste like real Dutch apple pie with the apple, raisins and cinnamon...It's in the oven right now!
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out delicious. Just the right amount of flavors and moistness. Just like Grandma used to make. Comforting and good warm or cold.
This is one of the few recipes that is a "regular" around here - maybe the only "regular"! This is especially meaningful, since I grew up hating bread pudding - I prefer a more solid pudding, and my grandmother made something rather soupy instead. I do tweak the recipe - I tried white bread once, and hated it. Way too bland. Now I stick to the darker breads that I prefer - honey wheat breads work wonderfully, and mixing bread types is best (IMO). I double the cinnamon, add 1/4 tsp of cardamon (my favorite spice :-) and omit the raisins (I don't like them). I also find that the cooking time is short by about ten minutes. This recipe is great as a base for other modifications, too. I tried adding honey, orange, and sliced almonds once - very good, but will try w/out the almonds next time.
I have to admit that I read most of the reviews and tried to incorporate some of the ideas. First, I sprayed the pan with PAM for baking instead of using butter to grease the glass baking pan. I was concerned about the amount of bread before I started, so I used twelve slices because I didn't want it too runny. It wasn't until I had prepared the mixture ( a few cocktails and baseball game between Tampa Bay and Boston) that I re-read the instructions which indicated stale bread, however that being said, I used twelve slices right out of the package. I also compensated using just a slight amount of milk in addition to that which was part of the recipie to compensate in case twelve was too many slices of bread. I used a combination of dried raisins and spiced apples and threw in a 1/4 cup of finely chopped walnuts (personal favorites). I still used just the six eggs and required remaining ingrediants to complete the desert. I continued to watch the game while it baked and was I surprised how it turned out-absolutely. I was amazed that baking, drinking, and baseball went hand in hand, so to speak. In any event the bread pudding turned out to be very moist, VEREY, VERY tasty, and equivalent to that which I have had in some of the best eating establishments in Des Moines. Thanks for the recipie and extra pounds THAT i AM SURE i WILL GAIN I am sure to gain. A small amount of maple syrup over the top set things off in a great fashion. BASEBALL, COCKTAILS, AND USING ALL R
Absolutely awesome! I altered it slightly...by adding 1 cup of small diced apples to the recipe. (I doubled this recipe to accomadate my family)
will make again for sure its delish.
I added more eggs than the recipe called for and soaked the raisins in the beaten eggs and vanilla for about 45 mins. to soften them up and flavor prior to baking. I also added some rum to the egg/raisin/vanilla misture. I also dusted the pudding with powdered sugar after taking out of the oven. The heat of the pudding melted the sugar and gave it a pretty look. I used a stale french baguette for the bread. Great tasting comfort food.
This was a great recipe, I used some leftover cranberry, blueberry and pumpkin bagels and threw in some chocolate chips to make it even richer. Delicious.
Wow! Some of the best bread pudding I've ever had! I used a random mix of breads I had in my bread box. Blueberry coffee cake, cake donuts, and homemade whole wheat bread. All mixed together and allowed to soak for a few minutes before cooking... delicious! Will definitely make again!
I absolutely love the basic tenant of this recipie. I did omit the raisins and used biscuits that were left over from another meal. My family, who had never had bread pudding, fell in love with this dish.....p.s. this was my first attempt at making bread pudding!!!!! A hit and will make again.
I used croissants in this recipe in place of the white bread, because I had some extras to use up. (yes decadent) I also let the croissants soak for about ten minutes before baking. Served it warm with vanilla ice cream. My husband loved it and said it was the best he'd ever had. Will make again.
Very good recipe like my moms and used homemade bread that didnt rise well so this was a great purpose to use it!
Very simple to make and delish!!! It was the first bread pudding I had ever made and even though I didn't have nutmeg it still turned out awesome! My boyfriend loved it! I would probably bake it 5 - 10 minutes longer or used 4 or 5 eggs instead of 6 but it could've just been my oven! THANK YOU for this recipe!! I will absolutely make it again and pass it on to my friends!!
This was a hit for the holidays! My Grandmother used to make this for my Father and he loves it! I scaled the eggs back a bit as a user suggested and it was perfect! Thank you =o)
Wonderful tasting bread pudding!! It could not be easier. I made this to use up left over home made biscuits and hot rolls and iced it with powdered sugar icing. Super!!
Very good. I do not like raisins so added a chopped apple. I forgot the vanilla but it really did not need it. Added a bit more cinnamon than called for.
This was a good recipe to start with as a foundation, but like most foundations you need to build upon it. It was a little bland. The bread pudding I grew up with was sweeter. I think the next time, I'll start with cinnamon raisin bread, use a little more sugar, and add some rum. I made a homemade caramel sauce to this recipe to give it some oomph! But this is a good basic recipe.
This is the best bread pudding ever!! I am not one for bread pudding either but it was the right blend of everything! The consistency was great. Wasn't too sweet and just the right amount of raisins! Just perfect! Wouldn't use another! thanks!
I made this recipe yesterday and by evening it was almost gone. It is so good, I really like the custard base. My son, who is not into puddings decided to try it and wow, he said it was pretty good.(darn, less for me)I followed the recipe and did not change a thing, I really don't think you have to. Try it and enjoy.
Can't make this too often...I ate the whole thing myself! Excellent recipe!
10 STARS! When I married my husband gave me his mother's fool-proof recipe. I have made it several times and always got "this does NOT taste like my mom's". I gave up and started looking for something new. I followed the recipe to the letter...almost? ;-) I DID cut the recipe in half for 2 people and used LESS sugar since I made a sauce for it which was the added sweetness. AND I followed the other suggestions and let it sit for half an hour AND did not add the melted butter until just before baking. (I poured it over the top of the pudding) I think that covers it? BUT...bottom line it was GREAT and I am NOT a bread pudding fan but my husband LOVED it and said "this is IT"! I guess that say's it all? THANK YOU SO MUCH for posting this.
