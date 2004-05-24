Bread Pudding III

I have to admit that I read most of the reviews and tried to incorporate some of the ideas. First, I sprayed the pan with PAM for baking instead of using butter to grease the glass baking pan. I was concerned about the amount of bread before I started, so I used twelve slices because I didn't want it too runny. It wasn't until I had prepared the mixture ( a few cocktails and baseball game between Tampa Bay and Boston) that I re-read the instructions which indicated stale bread, however that being said, I used twelve slices right out of the package. I also compensated using just a slight amount of milk in addition to that which was part of the recipie to compensate in case twelve was too many slices of bread. I used a combination of dried raisins and spiced apples and threw in a 1/4 cup of finely chopped walnuts (personal favorites). I still used just the six eggs and required remaining ingrediants to complete the desert. I continued to watch the game while it baked and was I surprised how it turned out-absolutely. I was amazed that baking, drinking, and baseball went hand in hand, so to speak. In any event the bread pudding turned out to be very moist, VEREY, VERY tasty, and equivalent to that which I have had in some of the best eating establishments in Des Moines. Thanks for the recipie and extra pounds THAT i AM SURE i WILL GAIN I am sure to gain. A small amount of maple syrup over the top set things off in a great fashion. BASEBALL, COCKTAILS, AND USING ALL R