Bread Pudding III

4.6
342 Ratings
  • 5 252
  • 4 67
  • 3 17
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is a delicious yet no frills bread pudding. My mom always made this and we always really enjoyed it.

Recipe by Talia

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly butter one 2 quart baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine bread cubes, butter, cinnamon and raisins; mix well and place in baking dish.

  • Beat together the eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt. Add milk, mix well and pour over bread cubes.

  • Sprinkle with nutmeg and bake for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 62.3g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 216.1mg; sodium 653.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022