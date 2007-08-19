Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

This dish was served by my mother every Christmas. It was a big hit! This bead pudding is lovely with the texture of walnuts and the taste of cinnamon. This may be served warm or cold.

Recipe by Gloria A

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine water, cinnamon, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and let simmer for about 15 minutes. Set aside.

  • Toast bread and butter each slice on one side. Arrange toast in a single layer in a large casserole dish. Sprinkle bread with raisins, nuts, and pineapple. Slice cheese and place over this mixture. Repeat layers until all bread is used, making sure enough cheese is left over for the top. Pour the cinnamon syrup mixture over everything in baking dish.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for at least 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute pinon nuts for the walnuts, if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 82.6g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 397.8mg. Full Nutrition
