Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

What i would change about this recipe, because its the original way to do it, is use piloncillo, instead of the sugar. you can find piloncillo in the grocery store.. And if you like, add some chopped coconut on top of it. With the piloncillo , the flavor changes for better...
This recipe is different from the traditional way I've always made capirotada. But since it was so much faster to prepare I wanted to try it. I can't say I loved it. My kids wouldn't touch it and I think my husband only ate it because he felt bad for me. I would recommend more traditional capirotada recipes from other sites.
What i would change about this recipe, because its the original way to do it, is use piloncillo, instead of the sugar. you can find piloncillo in the grocery store.. And if you like, add some chopped coconut on top of it. With the piloncillo , the flavor changes for better...
This recipe is different from the traditional way I've always made capirotada. But since it was so much faster to prepare I wanted to try it. I can't say I loved it. My kids wouldn't touch it and I think my husband only ate it because he felt bad for me. I would recommend more traditional capirotada recipes from other sites.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2001
This was a great recipe. I used a "fruit Medley" mix(instead of all raisins), which is a combination of chopped dried fruits such as apricots, apples, pears, sultanas and some raisins etc.,between the layers. Everyone loved it at the dinner party. Served with a dollop of cream. You could also substitute chopped Pecan nuts instead of the Walnuts, if you felt they had too stronger flavour.(Lyn Smith)
The way I do it. I use Mexican bread called bolillo I sliced them about 1" slices butter them up, toast them up and set aside., I use piloncillo, water, canela sticks, cloves and make a syrup. I use Monterrey jack cheese and I do the layer system. I use a deep baking pan or dish. tortilla in the bottom, so it won't burn. bread, banana slices, walnuts, raisins ,apples chunks, dried plums, you basically put what you like i have to do two batches because my son does not like bananas, well then you and the cheese top that with one cup or more so you soak the bread a little with the piloncillo syrup. then start second layer. you can go a high as 4 layers. hope you like it
Made this to as dessert to go with Rick's enchiladas... Did not have pineapple so served with mandarin oranges. Also added lemon juice and orange rind to syrup.....OH YES! Ps as if not sweet enough served with whip cream.
After following the recipe to the letter, I found it had several drawbacks. First, it was very unattractive to look at, which set the tone. Second, the flavor combination was bizarre and no one wanted to touch the cheese, peeling it off. Third, the syrup was extremely heavy in taste, enough that you could almost get ill from the sweetness.This may just be an acquired taste with some people but I will never make it again, and I believe my guests were actually trying to figure out which recipe it was so they never did as well! We were very disappointed and I'm not sure how you could improve this without totally changing the recipe.
This is the exact recipe my Dad made with old bread. Out of 8 children none of us ate the ends so he would save them and he made this. Little did we know. This recipe needs no additional ingredients or toppings leave it alone. Excellent!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.