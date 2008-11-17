Grandma Strojny's Mud Cookies

Wonderfully moist cake-like cookies.

By Vicki

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the cocoa and boiling water, set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, stir together the creamy salad dressing, sugar and vanilla. Add the flour and baking soda, mix well. Stir in the cocoa mixture until well blended.

  • Drop cookies by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Test for doneness with a toothpick as you would a cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 377.4mg. Full Nutrition
