Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
This hearty pumpkin cupcake with a cinnamon-cream cheese frosting is good in the fall or any other time of the year.
I just made these cupcakes and they were by far some of the best I have had in a long time. They taste and look like they were purchased from a cupcake store. I did however read a lot of the reviews, and took all the tips into consideration. Here are the changes I made for perfection: 1. Reduced Heat to 350 and baked 22 minutes. 2. Put 1 whole can of pumpkin puree (equals about 1 1/2 cups) 3. Used 1/2 cup vegetable oil instead of butter. 4. used "heaping" spoonfuls of the spice, and left out the clove. 5. used 1 tsp salt (instead of half) 6. For the frosting only used about 2 cups sugar instead of 3. I am already heading out to the store to buy ingrediants to make these again!Read More
After following the top rated reviews I decided to make some of my own personal modifications. The result was the most MOIST, SPICY and DELICIOUS pumpkin spice cupcake I've ever had! First, I definitely replaced the butter for an equal amount of vegetable oil- BIG contributor to the moist factor. Second, I reduced the heat to 350 deg and cooked for 22 minutes, NO MORE! Third, wait for it... I DOUBLED the pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. I know it sounds crazy but it contributes to the beautiful deep color I got and the spicy, full flavor. Fourth, I DOUBLED the frosting recipe. I had a bit leftover but when I tried the original recipe AS IS, it was not nearly enough. Fifth, I added an extra egg and did not worry about keeping them at room temperature. Mine came straight out of the fridge. This modified version was STELLAR!Read More
WHY ARE ROOM TEMPERATURE EGGS SO IMPORTANT? A typical step in a buttercake recipe is to cream with fat and sugar and then add in the eggs, one at a time. This creates an emulsion. Fat and liquid by nature are unmixable, and the goal when mixing a recipe is to form a water-in-fat emulsion. A well emulsified cake batter, for example, should not be curdled or weeping liquid, which happens if cold eggs are introduced to a room temperature butter/sugar mixture. If the emulsion breaks, the batter will loose air cells. This results in a baked cake that is grainy or flat in texture, dry and flavorless, look uneven and may even sink......This is why she used room temperature eggs.
mmmmmmmmmmm SO GOOD! will definately make again! followed the recipe exactly and they are delicious. and everyone loves them. THANK YOU!
I am giving four stars based on the original recipe...my changes would boost it up to five. This is a great, basic pumpkin cupcake recipe as-is. However, as other cooks have commented, OIL is really what is needed to make a very moist and tender cupcake. Leave butter for your full-size cakes, bundts, and pound cakes (I even have certain bundt cake recipe that are all oil rather than butter.) I am not big on all the spices, so I kept it simple: 1 tsp. of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice, that's it! This will sound crazy, but I also double the salt. Why? Because something magical happens when you add a hearty dose of sea salt to a spicy cake. I make a spiced applesauce bundt cake a few weeks ago, and the recipe called for 1 and 1/2 tsp. of salt. I was hesitant but made it that way anyway. It was UNBELIEVABLY good! Now I always double my salt when using cinnamon and other spicy ingredients in my sweet stuff. As for the sugar, I just did equal parts of white and brown. And I made cake flour instead of using all-purpose. This small change alone will make your cuppies very fluffy and moist. I used buttermilk instead of whole as that's what I had on hand. Buttermilk is great with pumpkin anyway. And as a few others did...I increased the pumpkin by 1/4 cup, and then I added another 1/4 cup of sour cream. It seems like a lot of moisture, but it really makes the cupcakes super moist. I made both large and small, all turned out great.
I followed the recipe exactly, which I NEVER do, but did this time, since I was making this to put out for Bunco night, and gatherings like that require full-fat goodies. Well, they taste delicious, but I found them to be a bit dry, so next time I will use oil instead of butter and moisten them up a little more with some applesauce! Good recipe, just not the ultimate- Yet!
After MUCH searching for the perfect pumpkin recipe I think this one is close! I added a bit more cinnamon and clove and used "pumpkin pie" mix instead of puree. I also added an extra cup of the pie mix to make the cupcakes much more moist. they are perfect! Crunchy on the outside and VERY moist on the inside!
These cupcakes were so good! I did change a few things though, after reading some reviews. I replaced the butter with oil, and I doubled the pumpkin and cinnamon. I baked them at 350 degrees for 20 min. They were so moist and tasty and the cinnamon cream cheese frosting topped it off nicely. Thanks for the recipe.
we just made these cupcakes and they were fantastic (especially the frosting)! we added a little more pumpkin puree because of what other people were saying, and they turned out great, very moist. we are making them again in a few days for thanksgiving!
Before I tasted these but after I had them mixed up and in the oven, I looked over some of the reviews. “Oh, no!” I thought to myself. “Maybe I should have used more spices. Less spices. Oil instead of butter. A different baking time or temperature! Not to worry. The recipe as is, which is how I made it, is just right. The cupcakes are pretty, moist, tender, definitely spicy, with good flavor. If I have any criticism at all, it’s that if you like a fair amount of frosting, the yield is inadequate as written - were I do make this again, I’d double it. Also, as I always do, I took the cupcakes out of the oven a few minutes sooner than the recommended baking time and I’m glad I did. At 22 minutes I don’t think they could have stood one more minute without being overbaked – not a good thing, especially for butter cakes.
these cupcakes tasted a little dry and required a lot of ingredients. my guest preferred the store bought halloween cupcakes. to me that's never a good sign. will not make again.
The cupcakes taster wonderful however, they were a bit dry and I tried three times cooking them and they stuck to the paper cups. I don't know what makes them stick to the paper. I give up trying to fix the sticking part. Moving on to the next recipe
Ideal. I don't have to change ANYTHING. I make these constantly. It makes 11.
used oil instead of butter
it is difficult to rate this exact recipe bc i changed it a bit so i will rate my finished product. when i first read the recipe and started making it, i realized it is probably more of a muffin than a cupcake. cupcakes for me are light and airy and i could tell it was going to turn out thick and heavy. i fudge a lot of my recipes and i did the same with this one. i added maybe a 1/4 c more of pumpkin and a few tablespoons of applesauce since a few of the reviews said they were not as moist. i also added a little oil to thin it out and help the moistness and a tad bit more baking soda to puff it up. the cake was ok but for me it needed the frosting. now the frosting, IT ISN'T! this is icing, thin and not pipable. so just beware when thinking about decorating the cakes. also, my oven cooks faster (read: it burns baked goods faster) than others i have baked in. so i watch my time and the cakes. i adjusted the temp due to my pan. you have to feel out your oven and know what to look for for "doneness" (when you poke your cakes, if it puffs back up it's most likely finished). i don't care how experienced a baker one is, we all have different ovens and there is no exactness to time and temperature in my opinion.
I made the mistake of not reading the reviews before trying this recipe. It seems like everyone said, "These are so good, BUT I made changes." I followed the recipe and did not make any changes. The result: a mild tasting cupcake. I thought 1 cup of pumpkin was too little, and I was right because the pumpkin flavor does not stand out, nor is it spicy enough for my tastes. So it was OK, but don't give 5 stars to a recipe that you had to "fix" in order to make better.
good, but not great. i did replace the butter with oil. missing that light fluffy quality i look for in a cake. more like a muffin. I put butter cream frosting on top and of course they will still get eaten :)
Frostin was amazing!!! Everyone loved these. I loved how easy they were. I read reviews before and I followed the instructions on the temp and baking time since I have a gas oven. I baked at 350. Next time I might bake for 22 minutes. I had alot of frosting left over so next time I'll cut ingredients in half. I also added a whole can of pumpkin for an immense pumpkin flavor and used heaping teaspoons and 1/2 tsp. of spices. These make your home smell so delicious. Defintely a recipe you should make before an open house!
YUMMYYYYYYYYYYY! Super delicious! Made them for a fall potluck at work.
AMAZING!!! the only thing i would change is to use cake flour...it tasted a lot like a bread, rather than a cupcake. made these for a work Thanksgiving Party and they were a HIT!
I followed the recipe exactly. I ended up with a bland dry cupcake. I was disappointed.
I made these for a Thanksgiving potluck at work and everyone RAVED about them!!
I gave this recipe a 4 of 5 because you definitely need to make your own modifications. I made these for a bake sale and they were a hit. Thanks to the reviews I read my first batch was perfect!
This is a great basic pumpkin muffin recipe. Be careful with some of the other advice on the reviews, the room temperature of the eggs is very important when working with soft butter, the eggs won't properly emulsify with the fat of the butter if the product is cold( like trying to mix oil and water), the end result of using cold eggs is a drier tougher product. Also judge for yourself what temp you use, I have two ovens one is a regular and one is an oversized Thermadore professional, the temp in my standard Thermadore bakes cakes on 375 and the same cake needs to be baked at 325 on my professional oven, so be your own judge. I used pumpkin pie purée in lieu of standard pumpkin purée because I prefer a sweeter spicy cake.
i took some of the suggestions and they are super YUMMI! will definitely make them again. i baked them for 22min at 350! Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Icing was PHENOM! Like others said, more of a muffin. Mine needed to be tweaked to add more spices, but I'm not the greatest cook/baker so I pretty much stuck to the recipe, with the exception of using oil instead of butter and using the entire can of pumpkin puree.
I did not change a thing and these turned out great. Very moist. Baked at 375 for 23 mins.
I doubled the pumpkin and the spices, and used pumpkin spice instead of allspice - it was great! I baked them at 350 for 22 minutes and they were moist and perfectly done. The flavor of the cream cheese frosting was AMAZING! However I couldn't get it to firm up so it is a soupy consistency - still trying to work on that.
OMGosh! These were SO good. Very moist and had a nice cake texture (as opposed to a muffin). The cinnamon cream cheese frosting was a huge hit, although I doubled the cinnamon. I doubled the recipe to make standard and mini cupcakes for friends, work and home and all of them were gone within 24 hours.
I followed the recipe exactly, but did add 1/4 cup extra pumpkin. The cupcakes came out wonderfully. Tasted great, but as another reviewer stated, they do need to be eaten the day you make them, the two I had left the next day were not as good.
These were super tasty!! I substituted oil for butter and doubled the pumpkin puree. I baked them for 19 minutes at 350, and they were super moist. I took a shortcut with the icing. I bought cream cheese icing and mixed ground cinnamon in it. Tasty tasty tasty!!!
I made this recipe twice this past week. I never read any comments before I made it, so this is AS IS in the recipe. First I made them as cupcakes and they were perfect AS IS!!! If yours are turning out dry, you are overbaking them. Yes, the eggs need to be at room temperature or they won't rise right and be flat. (just put them in a dish of hot water for a few minutes in their shells, warms them up great) I love all the spices, which I always have on hand and make my own pumpkin pie spice out of when needed. the frosting was great, but don't expect it to be fluffy and pipe out on the cupcakes like the picture, because cream cheese frosting won't do that unless there is a lot more powdered sugar in it. Two days ago I made this as a cake and also turned out perfect, took to a funeral yesterday and am on here to make copies and share with people asking for the recipe. this is from a professional baker with 37 years experience and lots of customers, so try it as is and just don't overbake stuff. Also baked goods take a day to mellow and actually get moister as they sit overnight, so just make ahead and don't eat straight out of the oven and it won't be dry. I can see how a little sour cream or plain or greek yogurt in the batter would make even richer. happy baking!!
I can't believe that it was only a few weeks ago since I discovered pumpkin puree. Now I am addicted and this recipe is perfect to feed that craving!!! I followed the recipe exactly, did not change a thing. For me it was the cinnamon cream cheese frosting that just finished this recipe off. So delicious, I know I will be making these again...
I followed the recipe exactly and wish I had read some reviews before I made them. True to all the reviews I thought they were a little dry and the texture more like a bread than a cake. If I ever make these again I will definitely add more pumpkin and spices. The cinnamon in the frosting didn't really add that much flavour and made the normally velvety smooth and creamy cream cheese frosting a bit gritty.
Oooh my goodness! What a neat recipe. The 1 tablespoon of baking powder may seem like a lot, but I think it's designed to achieve a cup-cakey texture with so much pumpkin (a heavy, moist ingredient) in the batter. And boy it's a success! We iced with chocolate, to make kitties and spider webs (with black licorice and jelly beans). This will be on our regular Fall/Halloween baking list!
I followed exactly until I got to adding the cinnamon to the frosting and I added pumpkin spice instead....but OMG! These things are dangerous to have in the house. I wanted to give some to my husband to take to work and I was gonna take some to work, but I am not sure they will last until tomorrow :) Great recipe. Thank you for sharing!
These were really good. They were definitely more like a pumkin bread/muffin than a cupcake. I used the "Cream Cheese Frostin II" recipe from this site to frost them (only because I've used it before and I love it).
They're just lovely - the aroma of those subtle spices, gorgeous colour and cream cheese frosting! Do use oil instead of butter, bake at 350 degrees F for 22 minutes and add more spice. I topped each cupcake with a pecan and will add a whisper of orange rind to the batter next time.
I actually went against the trend and didn't make any changes at all. They turned out perfect as is! I'm not sure why you wouldn't use all butter, since the pumpkin adds so much moisture. They came out moist and fluffy. I did double the cinnamon (as I have a tendency to do) and kept the other spices the same. I would recommend using aluminum-free baking powder. I used a 1/4 cup measure to fill each cup so they would all be the same size. The frosting was the perfect cosistency for piping.
I made these cupcakes to share with friends for a birthday celebration and they were wonderful. My only recommendation would be if you have a gas oven to take the temp. down to 350 and bake for 25 minutes. I made one batch and cooked for 22 minutes at 375 and they weren't as moist as the 2nd batch I cooked at only 350.
The cupcakes were great, but it was the frosting that was mind-blowingly awesome! I made these for a party and they were a big hit. I did add some mini chocolate chips to the cupcakes because everything is better with chocolate.
The BEST!!! My whole family loved these cupcakes! Also, I wasn't sure if I should fill the cupcake pan 2/3 full or not, so I filled them almost to the top and they came out perfectly with none having run over. I will make these again and again!
I absolutely loved this recipe as did my family! I followed DelightfulDines revisions with a little alterations of my own. I created a cake instead of cupcakes which was a great idea. Instead of creating the pumpkin spice with the individual spices I just bought McCormick's Pumpkin Spice. I added 3 rounded teasopoons of the pumpkin spice to the flour. I also added 1/3 cup oil instead of the butter. I used the eggs right out of the fridge and I added the whole can of pumpkin puree. I baked the cake at 350 Degrees for about 30ish minutes. This is definitely one of the yummiest cakes I've had in a very long time! Can't wait to make it again at Christmas ;)
I thought these cupcakes were very good, but I did make a few mistakes (which were fixed). I halfed the recipe and used a mini cupcake pan (plus 2 regular size cupcakes because I had just a bit too much batter for my pan). I baked them for 19 minutes at 350 degrees per the suggestion of another reviewer. I should have taken the mini pan out at maybe 17 minutes because the outside crust was a bit tougher than I would have liked (but it didn't burn). However, the 2 that I baked in the regular size pan were perfect. I followed the recipe almost exactly except I didn't have any cloves or allspice, so I subbed 1/2 teaspoon of apple pie spice. Cupcakes turned out tender with a mild pumpkin flavor. However it really does make a difference to use room temp eggs if you use butter instead of oil. I made the mistake of using them straight from the fridge, and once I mixed the eggs and milk with the sugar-butter, my batter "curdled" and separated (evidently, this happens when you mix cold eggs with room temp ingredients). Instead of throwing it all out, I simply popped the wet ingredient bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds, stirred it again, and it came out perfect. Next time however, I will substitute oil for the butter as other reviewers suggested and probably can bypass this snafu in the future. So here's what I learned: 1. Bake at 350 for 17 min with mini muffin pan or 19 min with regular muffin pan 2. Use room temp eggs, but 30 sec in microwave can fix "curdled" wet ingredients.
These were AMAZING. I followed the recipe almost exactly except instead of cloves and allspice I just used pumpkin spice because i didn't have the other two. But still they baked nice, were light and fluffy, and the icing was to die for!! I will definitely be making these in the near future!! A+++++!!!
I really liked this recipe. The batter was thick and creamy. I filled exactly 23 cupcake liners half full. They baked in 25 minutes rising up and giving a nice brown top. The cake itself has a nice mild flavor and with the added sweetness of the cinnamon cream cheese frosting, it gave a good balance of flavors and overall - a pleasing treat for the fall! I would definitely make this again.
I made this recipe today. Since I am gluten free I used gluten free flour blend and added an extra egg. These were moist and so delicious that you'd never know they were gluten free. They had just the right amount of spice and the frosting is to die for! Definitely making this again!!
I love this recipe! I doubled the recipe (I wanted to use the whole can of pumpkin up!), and they turned out great! I'd recommend to NOT double the frosting recipe though!!! I have a lot left over!! I took them to my college students, and they LOVED them!!! Thank you!!!
these are pretty awesome
Great recipe, and received a lot of compliments! Thank you!!! I did change a couple of things based on some comments. First I did leave the butter instead of replacing it with oil, as some suggested. But I used 1 cup and changed a couple of other things; 1-1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1 tsp of salt, 1-1/2 cups of pumpkin. And for the frosting I used 2-1/2 cups of confectioner's sugar rather than 3. It was terrific!
I use metric system, I don't know if something went wrong when I used AllRecipe's automatic converter, but I did not care for these cupcakes at all. (And I doubt it was the converter's fault, I've never had a problem with it so far.) I'm not a big fan of too-spicy food, and I saw other pumpkin spice cupcake recipes involved a lot less spice, so I didn't put cloves and allspice, and I made my own pumpkin puree that I always make instead of store-bought can, followed everything else. They still tasted WAY too spicy-salty like. The only good thing was frosting, that was okay. If you still decide to make these and try yourself, my best advice to you will be... make only 4-6 cupcakes and NOT try it when you have guests or something.
I used pumpkin pie spice in about the same quantity as the recipe specified rather than the recommend spice combination. It turned out great, moist and delicious. It tasted like a pumpkin pie flavored cake. Lol :) thanx for sharing!
Just what I was looking for! These were so yummy! A tad on the dry side, will add some oil or applesauce next time. The frosting... out of this world! I have made so many different cream cheese frosting recipes but I have never had one that asked for butter. I think this may be the key to their super deliciousness!
followed the recipe exactly and these turned out great! the frosting was amazing too.
Very good! I halved this recipe, added more cinnamon to the cream cheese frosting & used light cream cheese instead of regular. I made miniature cupcakes & they baked perfectly in 10 minutes. I wish I would have added more pumpkin to the batter, but the spice mixture was great. Everyone likes them... Because of the cream cheese frosting they were refrigerated & we found they tasted best chilled. Over all very good, all I can say is if you're a big pumpkin fan you'll want to increase the amount you put in the batter :) I will make these again.
Didn't really care for this recipe. Cupcakes were dry (I even added the whole 15 oz can of pumpkin). Didn't really like the frosting either.
I made both the frosting and cupcake as written. Very flavorful, tender cupcakes. I thought the cinnamon in the frosting sounded like a nice touch, but it largely tasted just like plain cream cheese frosting. I frosted some of the cakes with a maple cream cheese frosting, and preferred that one on these cupcakes. Thank you for sharing the recipe, and I would make these again!
These cupcakes were a huge hit with my family & friends...I made 24 cupcakes & within 4 hours they were gone!!!
nice flavor. nothing out of the ordinary. Maybe I will try eliminating the ground ginger and adding some crystalized instead.
These are the best pumpkin cupcakes I've made. I followed the recipe exactly as followed. I'm not sure why so many altered the recipe. The ONLY thing I changed is the baking time. I set the time at 20 minutes. They're perfect!
Thank you so much for this recipe its delish!. I followed the recipe as is except i put a whole 15oz can of pumpkin, i was worried about the thickness of the batter but it was just fine at the end . I also bake for 20 min @350.
I can't give this a full five stars because I changed the recipe as others recommended. However, with those changes, this is a definite keeper! They are absolutely delicious. I baked at 350 for 19 minutes. Also, I omitted the butter and used 1/2 cup vegetable oil instead for increased moisture. I added 1 can pureed pumpkin and doubled all the spices. With those changes....PURE YUMMY!!!
The cupcakes were moist and delicious but I only had to cook them for about half the time that the recipe called for. Some of my family loved them and some thought they were a little to spice-y.
I followed another reviewer's recommendation, and added two cans of pumpkin, 3 eggs, and doubled the spices. These were so good! They were very fluffy, pumpkin-y and all good fall things. I did not include the frosting, as these were yum on their own, and my toddlers did not need the extra sugar. These were a huge hit, and I will make these bad boys again. Thanks for sharing!
OMG! The best! Thanks for sharing!
Made these to take to a meeting last night and they were raved about! Because of a lacking pantry, I used canola oil instead of butter in the cupcake recipe and all white sugar with no brown sugar. I made the frosting recipe with 1/3 less fat cream cheese and these little gems came out perfect! Thank you to Javaru!
i used vegetable oil instead of butter and they turned out GREAT
OMG!! THESE WERE AMAZING!! WILL DEFF USE THIS EVERY YEAR AND MAYBE IN BETWEEN =) THEY WERE FABULOUS EVERYONE LOVED THEM AND WERE GONE THE NEXT DAY! THANK YOU
MMMMMH!!!! These cupcakes are divine! Let me start with the icing. The highest compliment came from my husband who HATES frosting. He was practically licking the bowl after I made it. I did take the advice of many reviewers and used a whole can of pumpkin, heaping spoons of the spices, 1/2 cup oil and 2 cups of powdered sugar instead. I baked at 350 for 23 min. Perfect. The cakes were moist and delicious on their own, but the icing totally seals the deal. I will be taking them to my mom group. I did make the icing last night, and plan to frost them as I am walking out the door.
This review is for the frosting only. I had made the 4 egg yellow cake that is also on this site and was a little disappointed in it and needed to do something to 'salvage' it. This icing rocks! It made my so so cupcakes delightful. My family and coworkers loved them. The icing recipe is def. a keeper. Going to make the pumpkin cupcakes for halloween, can't wait to try them. I do know now that even if they suck the icing will rescue them!
Shut the front door!! These were perfect! I did replace the butter with oil in the mix. Left everything else just like it said. Love!
Absolutely awesome and easy recipe!
These were great! Because of prior reviews that they were a bit dry, I added 1 extra egg, 2 extra tablespoons butter, and 1/2 cup extra of pumpkin puree. I omitted the allspice and the ginger because I'm not a fan of those 2 spices. I made them into mini cupcakes -- which requires less baking time: 15-18 minutes. These were great. Definitely adding them to my thanksgiving list of recipes!
My Oh My!!! I just finished making these Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with the Cinnamon cream cheese frosting they are delicious! My son and I think these are the best cupcakes I have ever made!! We will definitely be making these again. They are wonderful with out the frosting, but with they become a decadent desert. Thank you for sharing Javaru!!!!
These were AMAZING! But I did alter the recipe so only giving 4 stars. I used oil in place of the butter and added the entire 15 oz can of pumpkin. They were moist and delicious. My coworkers loved them. The taste even better after they've been sitting in the fridge for 2 or 3 days (if you can keep them around that long)!
I love this recipe, just didn't use any pumpkin,I really do not like pumpkin, also was looking for "Spice Cupcakes"
I made this recipe this evening and it came out amazingly well! I was out of allspice, so I used pumpkin pie spice instead, but they're practically the same thing, so I figured it wouldn't matter. These cupcakes are so light and fluffy, they can barely hold up the icing!!
I loved these cupcakes. They are great for fall! The frosting is amazing.
Yummy!! I needed a quick dessert I didnt have much to work with so I came across this recipe So glad I did! I did use oil instead of butter instead of milk i used buttermilk and used 1 1/2 cups of pumpkin Excellent!! baked up beautifuly! very moist light and fluffy my guests loved it I also baked it in a bundt pan an made a creamcheese glaze super Delicious!!!
These are delicious! The recipe only calls for a cup of canned pumpkin, so I just freeze the rest of the can for a batch later on.
Left out the allspice (I didn't have any at the time) and substituted white sugar for brown and slightly reduced the amount (see previous comment for reason). They still turned out SPECTACULAR! Beautiful, delicious, light & fluffy. Perfecto!
These were amazing! I made the cakes just as the recipe stated with the only change being baked at 375 for 10 minutes, then I read that this might make the cakes dry, so I put the heat down to 350 for 10 minutes and they came out perfect! Not like a muffin...perfect cupcakeyness. (Maybe adding extra pumpkin like many people did here might make it more dense, but as is it is light and fluffy). I doubled the cinnamon in the frosting and it was so yummy. But I wish the icing was more like a pipable frosting. I will try to make it more like a buttercream by adding more sugar, but the taste is so good.
I found this entire recipe really time consuming and labor intensive for a run-of-the-mill end result. The frosting's flavor was ok but kind of too sweet and it started to run everytime it got even a little warm and didn't look near as pretty as the picture. I used oil in place of the butter so the muffin wasn't dry. I too, baked at 350 for 20 minutes instead of the higher temp and longer bake time so they wouldn't burn. I'll stick with my pumpkin bread from now on.
I followed the recipe exactly and the cupcakes were very yummy and moist. Next time I would still try oil instead of butter just to see the difference. Well, just remember I used an entire can of pumpkin puree instead of just a cup. The reason why I give it only 4 stars is the frosting. For me it was just way too sweet. For me frosting recipes with 2 cups of conf. sugar seem better. This frosting was so sweet that you didn`t taste the cream cheese anymore and I don`t like that. Mine also turned out too liquid, but I think that`s because somehow the cream cheese here in Germany is different even though I use Philadelphia too. So I don`t count that as a negative.
I burned them!
these are delicious cupcakes with a perfect blend of spices. based on other reviews i did use 1 and 3/4 cup of pumpkin. the frosting is incredible with a hint of cinnamon (would be excellent on cinnamon rolls)!
I just baked these. They turned out SO YUMMY! perfect timing and so soft. :)
They are great if the recipe is altered. I just made 24 of these bad boys :) To start, I doubled every spice. added 15 oz cup of pumpkin instead of cup. sub oil for butter. deffff ONLY PROB. THIS IS MY FIRST TIME BAKING - EVER ! AND I FILLED MY CUPCAKE LINERS TO THE TOP.. I HAVE CUPCAKES THE SIZE OF MY OVEN ;) Either way, tomorrow for Thanksgiving everyone will get extra fat... and at least they are awesome!!!!!
These were very tasty, but the cupcake itself was slightly more muffin-y than cupcake-like. I expected it to be a little sweeter. However, the frosting is DELICIOUS.
I loved these cupcakes. I wasn't sure how they'd turn out because the batter was pretty thick and they didn't rise very much but they turned out great. I used cake flour and I baked them at 350 for 20 minutes and the toothpick came out clean and the cake was tender.
I gave 4 stars because I opted to use 1/2c of oil instead of butter and 350degree oven for 20mins. I also used 1.5c pumpkin because we roasted a pie pumpkin and I wasn't going to leave 1/2c of pumpkin to waste. They aren't going to be light because of the dense pumpkin, but mine were plenty fluffy, moist and tasty. You won't need to double the frosting unless you are piping, otherwise a single batch is fine.
I'm giving this 5 stars based on the others reviews. I added oil to the batter instead of butter and 1/4 c. applesauce. They're SUPER moist. I did have to refrigerate my icing in order to get a thicker consistancy as it seemed to melt right off at first. I added cinnamon graham crackers to the top once iced. These are delic... they taste almost exactly like my pumpkin roll.
These were very good! I did use oil instead of the butter. I also added 1/4 cup more pumpkin and 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce. Instead of all the different spices I used 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice and 1 tsp. cinnamon. They came out very moist with lots of flavor! I did have one problem with the frosting. I made as directed but it was very runny so I added another cup of sugar which didnt seem to help much. The frosting will not stay on my cupcakes! Maybe I did something wrong? Either way these were delicious and I will definitely be making them again. Maybe next time with a different frosting recipe.
looove these!
These cupcakes turned out excellent. They are moist and don’t stick to the cupcake wrapper. I did add chocolate chips and baked at 350 for 20-21 minutes and got about 20 cupcakes out of the batter. Overall, really happy with this recipe and will definitely make again in the near future!!!
I made these for Canadian Thanksgiving dinner and decorated them like pumpkins. The icing was great but I only used about half the icing sugar and it was plenty sweet. I also used oil instead of butter in the cupcakes as other reviewers suggested and they were very moist. My family enjoyed these, thank you.
These cupcakes were great. I only substituted pumpkin pie spice for the spice combo here and added a bit more pumpkin, but they turned out so light and moist. I baked at 350 for 24 min.... Much better than any other pumpkin muffin i have had!
I made these for cupcake wars that our family has for Thanksgiving and I won 1st place. Absolutely delicious!!!
I made this recipe for a Little Pumpkin Baby Shower. Everyone loved it!