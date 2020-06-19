Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

565 Ratings
  • 5 372
  • 4 143
  • 3 40
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

This hearty pumpkin cupcake with a cinnamon-cream cheese frosting is good in the fall or any other time of the year.

By Javaru

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
146 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 24 muffin cups, or line with paper muffin liners. Sift together the flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove, allspice, salt, baking powder, and baking soda; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Beat 1/2 cup of butter, the white sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add the room-temperature eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Stir in the milk and pumpkin puree after the last egg. Stir in the flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and the tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 25 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

  • While the cupcakes are cooling, make the frosting by beating the cream cheese and 1/4 butter with an electric mixer in a bowl until smooth. Beat in the confectioners' sugar a little at a time until incorporated. Add the vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon; beat until fluffy. Once the cupcakes are cool, frost with the cream cheese icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 41.6mg; sodium 220.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/19/2022