Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

I made this recipe twice this past week. I never read any comments before I made it, so this is AS IS in the recipe. First I made them as cupcakes and they were perfect AS IS!!! If yours are turning out dry, you are overbaking them. Yes, the eggs need to be at room temperature or they won't rise right and be flat. (just put them in a dish of hot water for a few minutes in their shells, warms them up great) I love all the spices, which I always have on hand and make my own pumpkin pie spice out of when needed. the frosting was great, but don't expect it to be fluffy and pipe out on the cupcakes like the picture, because cream cheese frosting won't do that unless there is a lot more powdered sugar in it. Two days ago I made this as a cake and also turned out perfect, took to a funeral yesterday and am on here to make copies and share with people asking for the recipe. this is from a professional baker with 37 years experience and lots of customers, so try it as is and just don't overbake stuff. Also baked goods take a day to mellow and actually get moister as they sit overnight, so just make ahead and don't eat straight out of the oven and it won't be dry. I can see how a little sour cream or plain or greek yogurt in the batter would make even richer. happy baking!!