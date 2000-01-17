Ginger-Touched Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

Great cookies. I used coconut oil in place of shortening, chunky peanut butter, and a little less sugar of each type. Used 1 egg and egg white in place of the 2nd egg, and just 1/2 tsp salt. For the flour, I used 1 c. white W/W and 1/2 c. white flour. Upped the oats to 1 1/2 cups too, and it was a brand that is oat and oat bran mix. Used all the other items as directed, including some crystallized ginger I'd had for about 10 years, and it was still perfectly good, so don't hesitate to buy it in bulk! This made at least 3 dozen small cookies, maybe more. In between batches, I put the dough in the fridge and the later batches were a nicer color and rose a bit more. Used a melon baller and dipped it in water between scoops so the dough slipped out easily. They smell and taste wonderful, and the ginger/peanut butter complement each other, neither overpowering the other. Just try not to eat too many...they are pretty rich.