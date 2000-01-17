Ginger-Touched Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
I based this recipe on Michele's Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies II, and had a WOW! moment when I added the ginger.
Great cookies but too much sugar/salt in this recipe. If you are going to take out the candied ginger, then you need to cut the salt for sure. I cut half the shortening, half the sugar, and half the salt. Then I grated in a tbsp or 2 of fresh ginger instead of a cup of candied. Really good cookies!Read More
My ginger loving mom liked these cookies a lot but she eats candied ginger alone! The texture was fabulous with a grainy exterior and soft interior. I thought the ginger was too much and I didn't even add a whole cup because it sounded like ALOT. The ginger overwhelmed the peanut butter. I will definitely try again without ginger though because I liked the texture.Read More
i love the ginger in this!!!!! i did want to have a bit more peanutbutter taste, so i used 2 cups of peanutbutter and added some extra oatmeal to make up for it, and it was fabulous!!!!!!!
I read all the reviews and took those into consideration before starting. I cut the candied ginger to 1/2 cup and the salt to half, but left the rest the same. I used a jelly roll pan to spread out the dough and made bars with it. They were fabulous. Very light, but chewy and great flavor. My kids won't touch, so more for me!!!
No doubt the *** BEST *** cookies I have ever made !!! I added the spice ginger, but omitted the crystallized ginger. Then I added chopped walnuts. WOW - these are fantastic!!!!
I love ginger, but am not a fan of gingerbread cookies, so this recipe is a big hit in our house! They baked a little flat, but then I refridgerated the dough and it baked perfect. Thanks so much Laura McB!
This recipe came out really good. I added at least 1 1/2 c of oatmeal, and I would also recommend cutting a bit of the salt. Great, unique recipe.
Nice combination of flavors with a little zing of ginger in the end.
This is a great recipe. I left out the crystalized ginger (cause i forgot to buy it:) oops) But the cookies still came out delicious.. Its also an easy one.. My 10yr made them.. Great Recipe
I also tried this version of Michele's Oatmeal Peanut Butter cookie recipe. Of course I never can leave it alone but as my favourite chef Michael Smith teaches; recipes are just a starting point. I again used all butter, all golden yellow sugar and also used 1/2 teaspoon each of cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg. I did not have crystallized ginger on hand but had wanted to use coconut so included 1/2 cup of that as well as about 1/4 cup slivered almonds. This time I rolled the dough as if I were making ginger snaps and baked at 350 degrees on convection for 16 minutes on the ungreased cookie sheet. I made half the recipe and ended up with exactly 24 perfect crispy cookies which were enjoyed by all. Probably the only thing I would change here is too use more of the ground ginger next time.
Really good, did not use crystalized ginger and cookies had very little ginger taste.
Wow, the ginger is a great addition!
Good but rather sweet. I'll keep on making these as the girls at work love them!
Adding ginger was a great idea! The crystallized ginger I bought was in small cookie pieces, so no chopping was needed. The dough is very soft so I chilled it. The only change I might make is a little less salt. Thanks for the recipe!
i would rather leave the ginger out
Seriously one of the top 5 cookies I've ever made! The ginger adds a bright flavor and balances out the sugar and peanut butter. Everyone who tried them was scared by the name, but was pleasantly surprised by the salty, sweet, ginger flavor.
Great cookies. I used coconut oil in place of shortening, chunky peanut butter, and a little less sugar of each type. Used 1 egg and egg white in place of the 2nd egg, and just 1/2 tsp salt. For the flour, I used 1 c. white W/W and 1/2 c. white flour. Upped the oats to 1 1/2 cups too, and it was a brand that is oat and oat bran mix. Used all the other items as directed, including some crystallized ginger I'd had for about 10 years, and it was still perfectly good, so don't hesitate to buy it in bulk! This made at least 3 dozen small cookies, maybe more. In between batches, I put the dough in the fridge and the later batches were a nicer color and rose a bit more. Used a melon baller and dipped it in water between scoops so the dough slipped out easily. They smell and taste wonderful, and the ginger/peanut butter complement each other, neither overpowering the other. Just try not to eat too many...they are pretty rich.
Delicious! They turned out nice and thin, chewy in the center and crispy on the outside. The ginger added a great snap (pun intended) and I loved the flavor. This is a good "grown-up" version of a childhood favorite and I look forward to sharing these with friends and coworkers.
Very Good!!!! Added currants, didn't have crystalized ginger.
I omitted the tsp of ginger. Will add dark choc bits or nuts next time.
The ginger just gives the cookie that bit of snap.
I was a bit disappointed. No one flavor stands out, just kind of bland. If I make these again, I will definitely add more ground ginger, cut back on the peanut butter, and add some molasses.
I just baked these and they are delicious cookies ! Light, crunchy and the bite of ginger is fabulous. I am a ginger lover, but did not add the ginger candies. I added a dash more of ginger powder instead. Between each batch of baking cookies, I put the dough bowl in the fridge. the cookies raised a bit more. I will make these again. I am now going to take my neighbor some to sample. She is a baker also. I will bet you she will want the recipe.
We skipped the crystalized ginger and used a cup of chocolate chips instead in one batch. Absolutely delicious both ways. Just the oatmeal peanut butter combo is fantastic!
Delicious
Delicious! I halved the recipe, and it worked well for a smaller amount. I wasn't sure about the ginger, but it was very subtle, and I'd even add a little more. The peanut butter was subtle, too, so it's nice combination that's different from the usual. Ten minutes in the oven worked perfectly. Thanks for the recipe which I'll surely make again!
My Father loved them. Great for anyone who likes peanut butter.
First off I'm not much of a sweets fan, but I can be a sucker for the right kind of peanut butter cookie. Which means it has to taste like peanut butter from the jar not the "baked" peanut flavor most traditional peanut butter cookies have and there has to be a twist. In this case oatmeal and crystallized ginger add both texture and flavor taking these cookies over the top. Taking into account the time it takes to minced that much ginger these cookies had to be five star to earn a place in my recipe box and they did not disappoint.
The recipe itself was easy enough. I don't like peanut butter cookies but I do love peanut butter so I followed the recipe as is. When the first tray came out of the oven and cooled, I found the PB taste too much for me. So I added raisins, coconut and pecans to the 2nd tray. Though others love it, I am not a fan. I feel like my distaste of PB cookies, overwhelmed the ginger flavor. My tastebuds were not going to be fooled. Anyway, others say their delish. So I am giving it four stars because I think it's a good cookie but can't give it five because I don't love it.
Added a few rice crispie, superior recipe Thanks
I added about half of the crystallized ginger and found the result to be delightful! Just enough tough of ginger to give the cookies a nice pop but not so much that it's overwhelming. Thinking of striping them with cream cheese icing...
