German Rocks
A heavy cookie with dates and nuts. Derived from Bavarian Inn, Frankenmuth, Michigan.
This is a wonderful recipe that is totally addicting. My son gave me the recipe and he said it was being passed all around offices on the east and west coast. A good change from chocolate chips.Read More
A good, soft cookie. The walnuts and dates make it really different from other holiday cookies.
nice,sweet and soft cookies
I've been making a very similar recipe that my Mom would make every Christmas. I had been searching to find where the recipe came from and this seems to be it. In Pennsylvania, we call them Michigan Rocks. Now I know where the name comes from. The only variation is that I add raisins to match the amount of dates. I know a few people who add whiskey. One tip: Put cold cookies in the microwave (about 10 seconds or so for one cookie, 15 seconds or so for two, etc.). You'll think they just came out of the over. Fruit is so warm.
Excellent recipe!
we used cranberries instead of dates, very good
We love these cookies, but like less walnuts. I make it as written, but cut the walnuts in half.
I made no changes at all and the cookies were excellent. I love the chunks of dates and walnuts, makes it a substantial cookie. I've been eating them in the morning while I'm road when I don't have time for breakfast at home.
Very nice cookie. Soft and not too sweet. I was hoping for a denser cookie but these are very tasty. I did decrease the nuts to one cup. Really couldn’t see putting 3 cups in.
These cookies were huge hit at family outing. Hide some for yourself as there will be no leftovers.
These are great! I swapped one of the eggs for a ripe banana, some of the sugar for agave, and half of the all purpose flour for whole wheat. Turned out beautifully and were a big hit with my family.
