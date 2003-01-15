German Rocks

12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A heavy cookie with dates and nuts. Derived from Bavarian Inn, Frankenmuth, Michigan.

By Mel

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each. Dissolve the baking soda in the hot water, add it to the egg mixture. Stir in the flour and cinnamon until well blended. Finally, stir in the dates and walnuts so they are evenly distributed.

  • Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 59.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022