Fruit Cocktail Drop Cookies
A flavorful cookie with fruit and nuts. Great for a picnic!
I HAVE MADE THESE COOKIES FOR 25 YRS. THE ONLY THING I DO DIFF. IS USE 3 CUPS OF FLOUR AND 2 TBLS OF CINNIMON. ALSO I ALTERNATE DRY INGREDIANTS AND WET ONES INTO THE BUTTER, BROWN SUGAR AND WHITE SUGAR MIX. DO NOT OVER MIX THESE COOKIES. THESE ARE A GREAT SCHOOL BAKE SALE ALTERNATIVE AS THEY ARE FILLED WITH FRUIT INSTEAD OF PB AND CHOCOLATE. THEY ARE MY FAMILIES MOST FAVOURITE COOKIE. HOPE THIS HELPS.
I made these for a picnic. I thought that they were only ok, and I was a bit disappointed but I took them anyway. A few people asked for the recipe.
I can't believe I baked these cookies (not a huge fan of fruit cocktail), but the cookies came out rather well. Should I make them again, I'd chop the fruit up into smaller pieces.
I think it is a very good receipe especially for young children, and teens, and for older people that like to stay away from the frosting, and all the added toppings that many cookies can have.it is also good for them for it has the fruit.I usually leave the nuts and raisans out of mine and it still taste OH! so good! Kids eat them up! and they dont' know it is good for them.I recommened it for those afterschool snacks, potlucks,very easy receipe.
OMGOSH! These are absolutely the best cookies. Tasted batter before baking, and knew they'd be good. But, tasting one right from the oven, heavenly. I did not do as some chose to do, chop up fruit smaller. Keeping fruit big lets you know your biting into fruit. If smaller, then you only get the essense of flrui flavor, not true fruit. Wow! I sure lucked up finding this recipe. Love this recipe site. Wow! Wow! Wow! G-r-r-eat cookies.
This cookie reminds me of the kind my grandother made. She didn't have fancy ingredients or even the time to decorate her creations artfully but she made wonderful treats like this to make memories. My hubby is a diabetic so I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and substituted the rest of the sugar with Truvia baking blend. No other changes. They turned out perfect in spite of me. Thanks for sharing this old fashioned recipe!
I made some significant changes, so please keep in mind this rating is based on how I made the cookies, not the recipe as written. Used butter instead of shortening, cranberries instead of raisins, and instead of walnuts used 1 C coconut + ½ C pecans. I cut the biggest chunks of fruit in half -- Personally, I like the chunkier fruit. These were really good. Light and not too sweet.
My mother made these cookies for 40 years. After she passed away I found her recipe but it was just a list of ingredients without directions. I cried tears of joy making these tonight and they are perfect. Thank you so very much for sharing this.
I'm making these right now. Very easy to mix together. I did use my hand chopper to dice up the fruit a little bit. They bake up nice and puffy, very light. These cookies are tasty, I really like them. However, I think the recipe needs a little salt. Maybe a half teaspoon? All in all, very good!
I love these cookies. Tastes just like when my mom made them when i was younger. HOWEVER, not sure where 4 cups of flour came from. I tried it and its soooo dry and crumbly. I used 3 cups instead and they turned out PERFECT!! They are so soft and then the crunch of the walnuts YUM!!
These are really good cookies. Nice flavor very soft but not exactly a wow! I would make them again just more spice otherwise good stuff!
These are really surprisingly good. My boyfriend and I can eat a whole batch ourselves. I'm glad I found a way to use up the random cans of fruit cocktail I have in my pantry. My only issue with this recipe is that it's really kind of a mess chopping up the fruit (the fruit's way too big to not chop up) and mixing it into the batter is a difficult and slimy experience. I used almonds instead of walnuts. I'd try these next time with some coconut flakes baked into the batter or on top.
These cookies are soft and light. Great fruity flavor!
Pretty good; hubby really liked 'em. Like another reviewer, I also added at least a 1/2 tsp salt and substituted the raisins for craisins. Nuts are a must. This makes a pretty big batch.
Just like me grandma Barb used to make!
very close to my families holiday fruit cocktail cookies that i have made for over 30 years and that my great great grandmother made
