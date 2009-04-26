Fruit Cocktail Drop Cookies

A flavorful cookie with fruit and nuts. Great for a picnic!

By Judy Sommavilla

36
2 to 3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening, brown sugar and white sugar. Stir in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and cloves, stir into the creamed mixture. Carefully fold in the raisins, fruit cocktail and nuts, try not to crush the fruit.

  • Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to12 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 57.7mg. Full Nutrition
