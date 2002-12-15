Farm Macaroons
This is a recipe that we made on the farm in the 30's. It is a delicious coconut macaroon.
I really liked these. I messed them up the first time because I didn't follow the instructions carefully enough. Make positively sure the egg whites are a ROOM TEMPERATURE! They won't get the consistency that's required if you don't. Also, unless you have a stand-up mixer, you will kill your arms. I put the mixture with the whisk attachment on my KitchenAid (on FULL BLAST) for a full 5 or 10 minutes to get the right texture. (Did I say make sure the whites should be at room temperature--LOL). Another great tool for these cookies is a cookie scoop. I don't use mine much, but it was invaluable for these. My last suggestion is to cut the amount of sugar. I used the 1 & 1/4 cup amount the first time and they were a bit too sweet (and I LOVE sweet). I reduced the sugar to a SCANT cup. Everyone loved them.Read More
I have to say these tasted a lot better than the last Macaroon recipe I used from this site called "Coconut Macaroons", but the consistency was not right. I added extra coconut to try and help it, but they were way too soft & needed probably an extra 1/4 cup of flour and 1 cup of extra coconut. My egg whites were very large, that may be part of the reason, but still I think something needs to be adjusted. The flavor was very good though, I dipped them in dark chocolate, and for some I drizzled it over the top. I have to say WITH modifications I will consider making this again, but for the recipe on it's own, I have to give it 3 stars....sorry.Read More
I was looking for a recipe that was similar to the one I used working in a bakery. This was the closest. It is a good replica to what I used to make. It comes out light and tall and not gooey like other recipes with condensed milk. I was surprised to grease and flour the pan (prepare) as I have always used parchments before, but it worked very well. The macaroons must cool completely before removing and they just pop off. I dipped them in orange flavored chocolate and they were a hit! Enough to make for my daughters wedding reception. Word of caution...egg whites must be whipped in a very clean glass or metal bowl...with no oil or yolk, to get a high peak.
I just finished making these and they taste very good. I have a suggestion for those who had a hard time with the egg whites. Apparently you have to add the sugar in a steady stream on the side of the bowl. If you just dump it in (like I did) the bubbles in the egg whites will pop and the whole thing will be ruined. I'm going to try it again the right way!
These were delicious! I upped the amount of coconut to 3 cups for more chewiness and I lined the pan with waxed paper before dropping the cookie dough onto the cookie sheets. Very easy clean-up and saved the grease and flour step. Be sure to let the cookies completely cool before trying to remove them. They'll just peel off the waxed paper.
I have made two batches of these in as many days and everyone loves them, most of all, me! I did tweak the recipe just a bit, as follows; -egg whites at room temperature -1 c. of sugar not 1 1/4 -I used unsweetened coconut -I doubled the almond extract -I added the extracts after the whites were whipped to stiff peaks -I refrigerated the batter for about 1 hr. before putting the cookies on ungreased parchment paper to bake -I got 20 cookies out of one recipe, and took the full 20 min. to bake them at 300. HOPE YOU LIKE THEM AS MUCH AS WE DO!
Very nice little cookie, but definitely not a traditional macaroon. It's good, light and very sweet. I cut the recipe in half and that made more than enough little cookies. These really didn't brown, even after I raised the oven temp. to 325. I'm not sure I'd even want them to - next time I'll put a cherry in the center and make these at Xmas time.
Wow- this was the first macaroon recipie I've ever made- and I must admit, I was a little worried..now, as I sit here munching on one of the most heavenly cookies ever, I wonder why I was worried! Crispy on the outside, chewy in the center- they turn out a little more flat than I expected, but who cares when they taste so good!!
One word..."FABULOUS"! This was my first attempt at making macaroons of any kind and they came out absolutely delicious. Shape can be improved and probably should use a little bit less sugar but nonetheless, crunchy on the outside with chewy and moist center. I whipped the egg whites in a small steel pot (took a good 15 minutes or so by hand), used only vanilla extract, and substituted creme of tartar for 3x the amount of lemon juice. I was careful to fold in the dry ingredients into the stiff egg white and sugar mixture. While baking, my spooned heapfuls stayed airy but became quite a bit flatter. So, after about 8 minutes of baking, I removed the pan and using 2 spoons, reshaped them. Maybe I will try to chill the mixture a little bit next time to see if shape holds better. Although my macaroons do not quite look like the store bought macaroons I'd say mine came out tasting nicer. I'll definitely use this recipe again!
I love these cookies...much lighter than condensed-milk macaroons, with a great consistency. I replaced 1/2 cup of coconut with 1/2 cup of coarsely ground toasted almonds and it tasted fantastic! I also toast the coconut before adding it to enhance to flavor. However...this recipe does NOT make 48 servings...I barely got half that using heaping tablespoons of batter. Highly recommended!
Very good, though a little sweet. Mine also took about 30 minutes to cook and never did get very 'golden.' Great texture, will probably cut down on the sugar a bit next time. Thanks!
Terrific recipe! The hint of almond flavoring makes it perfect. The cookies turn out moist and tender. I used a fork to spoon the dough onto foiled lined cookie sheets (shiny side down or the cookies will reflect too much heat and brown too quickly.) Then i can form it into more of a circle with the fork and make a little dent in the top for the candied cherry. Once the cookies cool completely, they peel right off the foil. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a real macaroon recipe! Freshly whipped egg whites, rather than sweetened condensed milk.. just the way I like. The only thing I changed was to decrease the sugar to only 1/4 cup - because I used sweetened flaked/shredded coconut. It's plenty sweet, although I like my desserts to be not *too* sweet. :) I baked for 20 minutes (and turned the trays halfway through), but they were barely browning. So, I increased the temperature to 350 for an additional 2 minutes, and it did the trick. I baked them on parchment paper that I had smeared with a little bit of vegetable oil (using a paper towel). After they had cooled, they came off simply. I drizzled mine with melted semi-sweet chocolate.. divine! Thank you for this recipe. . I had been searching for it.
more like meranges than macaroons, very yummy
This is soooo delish I can't stop eating them. And it was very easy to make. It held it's shape and browned so nicely. I could only find sweetened coconut flakes so I used the whole bag, about 3 cups and lessened the sugar to 2/3 cup. I also added about 1/2 cup of small chocolate chips and it is wonderful. I added the chips to the coconut flour mixture and folded in the egg whites. I will definitely make this again. Tastes better than Mounds. Also, I used parchment paper and had not problems taking these off the sheet without grease and flour or spray.
Use medium egg whites or you may find yourself with a meringue with coconut instead of a coconut macaroon.
were to sticky were not light and fluffy.
I was disappointed with these.
these didn't turn out for me they where flat and stuck to the cookie sheet i wasn't able to get them off at all the fell apart and where way to sweet!!!! i do want to make macaroons so im going to try again but with parchment paper and less sugar
Just made these and let me say, I now like coconut!!! They took 30 mins to bake in my oven, but other than that, a great cookie and very light. I also added red and green sprinkles before I baked them and they are quite cute!!! will make again!!! thanks
I made these yesterday for a neighbor's BBQ. Most of the guests were older and have a better appreciation for this classic cookie. They loved my macaroons. They turned out great, but I did use wax paper like suggested and tehy were tricky to get off the wax paper. I will try to grease the cookie sheet next time. I also used sweeted coconut and used only a half cup of sugar and they were perfectly sweet (at least to my palette) I will make these again really soon, maybe for the Mother in Law. Thank you for a great recipe!
either i messed up or this recipe is not for newbie cooks.
This is the the macaroon recipe I have been searching for! Perfect for using those leftover egg whites. Next time I will increase the coconut by 1/2 cup to try to get that "haystack" look. Mine rounded out more like a cookie.
I really like this recipe. It is not so heavy, sticky sweet like some recipes. It is lighter, more "meringuey" than other recipes. I did take another reviewer's advice and add almond extract to the recipe and people raved about them. Highly recommended!
This recipe was very easy and unlike some of the other reviewer, I did not have any difficulty getting my egg white stiff (room temp egg whites work best). Everyone seemed to love the flavor of this recipe, but it was way to sweet for my liking.
Absoloutely delicious recipe! In less than a week I've already made two batches of these, neither of which has lasted more than a day or two. The steps were easy to follow, easier than even a traditional cookie recipe. As suggested by other reviewers, I made sure that my egg whites were almost room temperature when I whipped them and added my sugar in a steady (but slow!) stream at the side of my bowl. Didn't have any problems getting my whites to whip up. Although I did end up baking them for much less time than recommended: both times my Macaroons were baked in 10 minutes or less. The cookies came out light and delicous, one of my favourite recipes yet. I would recommend this to anyone craving a quick, sweet treat! :)
Wonderful! These are always a huge hit when I bring them to potlucks. Everyone always asks for the recipe. They're not like the usual macaroon. They're lighter with less coconut. Everyone tells me that this is exactly why they love them so much.
These were so good! I baked them for about 24 minutes at 300 degrees so they would turn out a bit firmer. I couldn't find unsweetened shredded coconut, so I only used about 1/3c sugar with sweetened shredded coconut. I don't think these cookies will brown (mine came out lily-white), so if you want them to look like traditional macaroons you're going to want to toast the coconut. Very nice recipe!
Great Recipe! I had a couple of egg whites to use up, and thought I'd give this a try. So glad I did. Made a 1/2 recipe and they are not only picture perfect, but the taste is perfection. This is going into my list of favorites. Thanks for posting Juanita
the first batch came out flat on cookie sheet.so i put the secon batch on parchmentpaper and they came out great.thank u for sharing this recipe.its a keeper.we do add 3 1/2 cups of coconut.
These macaroons were awesome! The only thing I would not do again is flour my pan. The first batch stuck a little to the pan. I used baking spray the second time and they came right off. So, either baking spray or wax paper would work better than the flour. Taste, texture and overall rating is JUST GREAT!!! MAKE THEM, you won't be sorry!
These cookies are absolutely delightful and very easy to make. I took the recommendations of others and used only 1 cup of sugar, refrigerated the dough for approximately 2 hours and used parchment paper while baking. I don't know if I made them too large, though because I only got 28 out of the batch rather than the 48 the recipes said you would get. Just means I'll have to bake up another batch tomorrow cause I know these won't last until tonight. Thanks for a keeper.
Not the best recipe. It was really airy and practically hollow. I was looking for something a bit more dense. My little ones loved them though.
Delicious! Took advice from others and added less sugar. Also refrigerated 1 hr. so they would better hold their shape. Drizzled milk chocolate over them once they'd cooled. Very good!!
Turned out beautifully!!! I didnt have the almond extract on hand so i skipped it and doubled the vanilla.... will definitely make again. Thank you Juanita for this wonderful recipe :-) Happy Baking Everyone!
I tried what a previous reviewer suggested and added a candied cherry on top. The cookies turned out so pretty and they are new family favorite- I can't keep the kids away from them. These were also surprisingly easy and quick to put together- a keeper.
I had been looking for a recipe like this for a long time. These are soooooooo good. They taste very close to the ones my mom bought from local pastry stores.I used unsweetened coconut and added more coconut than the recipe called for until the dough was thick and all I could see was coconut. Very tast. Thank you.
These cookies were really good but,the recipe never told you when to add the salt,almond or vanilla flavoring.I could'nt seem to get the mixture to form soft peaks so my dough was runny and my cookies never formed or browned.I wish I knew what I did wrong because the flavor was sooo good.
These were very good. I decreased the amount of sugar by about 1/2 a cup because I used sweetened coconut shreds. I also added more coconut than the recipe called for because I wanted it more chewy rather than hard and meringe-like. I baked it for 18 minutes and then put it under the boiler for another 2-3 minutes just to brown the top. Then dipped half of it in chocolate and laced the chocolate portion with a bit of coconut shreds. Came out beautiful!
Very good recipe. I followed some of the suggestions on the reviews and reduced the sugar to 3/4 of a cup and they were plenty sweet enough. I also added a marchino cherry to the tops of some and on others melted some semi sweet chocolate for the tops. It was a very good recipe, I will definetely make them again.
I give this 4 stars because I didn't like them at all but everyone at my husband's office LOVED them! lol They were easy to make and I reduced the sugar as suggested but I don't think I should have. I also used sweetened coconut. (Yes I have a big sweet tooth) As an added touch I drizzled melted semi-sweet cocolate on top then sprinkled crumbled Andes creme de menthe candies on top!
We have rewritten step two for clarity, and added the vanilla and salt to the steps.
I was disappointed. Too sweet, didn't brown in 300 deg oven, not what I consider a macaroon. After tasting the first batch to come out of the oven, I added another cup of coconut to the rest of the batter, they needed more coconut. I used sweetened coconut as there is no unsweetened coconut available in the store. Apparently the recipe should state "unsweetened flaked coconut" because these were horrendously sweet. So, if using sweetened coconut, cut the sugar WAY back. All-in-all, save yourself some trouble and pass on this recipe. There are better ones out there.
Not quite what I was looking for in a macaroon. The flavor was very nice but they were more like a coconut merangue.
I left out the almond and added cocoa. They turned out wonderfully. Thank you.
I used a half cup more of sweetened coconut (slightly toasted beforehand), 1/4 cup less of sugar, 1/4 tsp baking powder in lieu of cream of tartar, and baked on wax paper. I topped them with melted 85% cocoa extra dark chocolate, which gave a nice dark contrast to the sweet lightness of the macaroon itself. :) Delish!
I'm not a HUGE coconut fan, but these were pretty good. It was my first time making a macaroon. These were very light and fluffy. So simple to make. I followed the recipe exactly and used another reviewers suggestion to make sure the egg whites were room temp. I made them for a baby shower so I drizzled melted pink almond bark for a nice touch. The only thing I may try different next time is to add a bit more coconut. Mine looked like white clouds. I would like them to have more of a "haystack" look next time.
I love, love, love coconut macaroons. These are great! I was worried that I didn't beat the egg whites enough, but they turned out perfect. I did switch to a smaller scoop for the second batch and decrease to 1 cup sugar. I also added 1/3 cup finely chopped almonds into the flour mixture. The small scoop is about 2 tsp. I also baked until light brown around the base and then moved them to the top rack until golden. These are fluffy and chewy and so yummy! Thanks!
Beware! These are so good, you might not be able to stop eating them. I just made a batch and already I have eaten 4, they are so yummy. They are a very delicate cookie made by whipping egg whites into a meringue type batter. The cookies are moist and soft--not crisp like a meringue cookie. Much lighter than the dense chewy macaroons made with sweetened condensed milk. I followed the directions exactly as written and they came out great. The only thing was I baked them about 10 minutes longer.
These are the best. I didn't have any almond extract so I substituted pineapple and made pina colada instead. Instead of cookies, I baked them in mini cupcake pans and took them to church and returned home with an empty cookie tin. Delish!!!
I just made these and they taste amazing..love the chewy texture inside and crispy outside...Mine did brown unlike some of the other reviews I have read but they did not turn out like this picture. They are flatter...next time I will make them smaller than the heaping tablespoon they call for so I can have more little cookies. Thanks for the great tasting recipe!
I cut back the sugar as suggested to 3/4 c and beat the egg whites to stiff peaks. They turned out very tasty. The whole family loved them.
I am sure a lot of people made these with great success. They sound great but way too sweet
Very good. I cut back on sugar to less than a cup. I also added ground almonds. Very nice macaroons that do not use condensed milk.
I made a mistake in the cooking temp when I baked these, but they were still delicious! I will make them again. I even added a little chocolate to the bottom for some added yumminess!
It became my husbands favourite, just with a little less coconut.
Maybe it was just me...but these cookies came out almost flat as a board. I found it difficult to deal with the whipped eggs two times after they were whipped. I couldn't tell what consistancy they were suppose to be at each different stage. They probably had the air worked out them.
This was my first time making macaroons. I read all the suggestions and was very nervous making. They turned out great! Using the suggestions, I did only use 3 eggs since my were large. I used sweetened coconut, increasing to 3 cups and I did toast it first. I cut the sugar to 2/3 cup, perfectly sweet. I greased & floured my pan and they came off perfectly. I used a cookie scoop and only yielded 30 cookies. They do come out quite white so I'm thankful I did toast the coconut. I dipped half in dark chocolate and they are scrumptious! This is a keeper!
These were wonderful and look amazing which is important in my cafe! A couple of hints: 1) Use an icecream scoop with the release mode to scoop out even and round macaroons 2) To make them even prettier, add a cherry to the top before cooking 3) to make them even more WOW, drizzle them with chocolate when they come out of the oven. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I was not happy with these. They came out flat and pale in color. The texture was chewy and hard. Flavor was decent. I had no trouble whipping the stiff peaks into the egg whites, however is it possible to over whip them? While the first batch was in the oven I kept the batter in the fridge hoping that would prevent the flatness. It didn't work. I may try these again someday, but for now I'm going to work on cakes. I seem to be better at that...
This was a great recipe. But, it was different from other macaroon recipes in that it was like a macaroon encased in a meringue puff. They were a hit with my husband.
Tasty but too much sugar. I used less than 1/4C sugar and sweetened coconut. That's already very sweet.
This was my first attempt at macaroons. I wanted to make something different for the cookie exchange at work. This was so easy. I bought sweetened coconut so I cut back the sugar to 1/3 of a cup.
Finally a trust-worthy coconut macaroon recipe that uses 4 egg whites! I always make a unflavored gelatin salad around the holidays that uses 4 egg yolks. I've been trying out macaroon recipes every year for many years and was never satisfied until now. This one is a keeper. I made it without making any changes or additions.
These were really yummy, but not the kind of macaroon that I'm used to. This turned out to be more of a meringue with coconut in it. I think there was too much egg white in the recipe, and/or not enough coconut.
These were OK. However, I felt there was too much egg and not enough coconut. It came out more like a meringue with coconut in it. I added a splash of lemon juice instead of almond extract and about 1 tsp of nutmeg. The flavor was good, I was just a little disappointed with the consistency.
these macaroons are worth even more stars than this scale allows! i made these for a family get-together recently, and they were gone, no joke, in a matter of minutes! FAB!
very easy to make and very yummy!!
These were a real treat. I used an airbake cookie sheet for the first bacth and would advise against it. The second time I switched sheets and with light greasing and flouring they slid right off! They had a great flavor and consistency and looked like pieces of heaven after I wrapped them for a bake sale. My first and last macaroon recipe.
This recipe is fantastic! WAY better than Coconut Macaroons III recipe from this site. I would not recommend any macaroon recipe that calls for condensed milk. It's a nifty shortcut, but you will be sorry you took it; the taste is overwhelming and obnoxious. I loved how these macaroon cookies turned out. It's true - they are more like meringue cookies, not exactly what I was looking for, but still delicious. I used unsweetened coconut and they were plenty sweet. Also, on an advice from another reviewer I added 50% more coconut to each portion hoping they would hold their shape better, but they still turned out quite flat like cookies, although I was happy with the result anyway. Melted chocolate drizzle on top - is a must.
I reduced the sugar to 1c. It might help to use eggs that are at room temperature and also, toast the coconut before hand to enhance the flavor.
this recipe is terrible. I made these to take to a reunion and while cooking they spread out on the pan and made one big flat hard waste! It almost ruined my pan!
I might leave the almond extract out next time. As it was I only used 1/8 tsp and I still felt it was a bit strong, but I'm not terribly partial to almond extract in the first place. I also had them flatten out a bit on me even though I put the batter in the fridge for an hour before cooking. The egg whites were as still as I could get them. Maybe more coconut next time? Also, they stuck to the pans a bit. I used a non-stick pan and followed the directions about butter and flour. Next time I think I'll buttering and flouring parchment paper and see if that helps. I'll try them again though. Nice and crispy on the outside, chewy in the middle.
I just made this recipe and while they taste very good, they don't look like macaroons, but more like flat coconut meringues. If I try again, I may add more coconut and maybe chill for a bit to see if they hold their shape better. I was really hoping for macaroons like you buy in the store so it was a bit disappointing when I took my first pan out of the oven and they were no where close to that. Taste gets a 5, shape gets a 3.
I screwed these up big time, yet I have no idea what I did wrong. Mine turned out flat, spread out, and easily broken. Hmm.. practice makes perfect?
I was expecting these to be chewy coconut cookies, but they were completely different. They are so light and airy, and they taste great. Everyone at the office enjoyed them.
These are sooo good! My dad now supplies me the ingredients so I can bake lots of these for him. For stiff egg whites, be sure to use room temperature eggs... they whip up better.
this recipe was Awsome, I had no problems with it, I thought that I had made the meringue to stiff, but it was perfect and then I used the spray grease with the flour in it on the pan and then I used a Icecream scoop to drop on to the pan and it cooked perfectly and did not stick to the pan at all! Thank you for this recipe it is one of my new favorites now!
You haven't had macaroons until you've tried these. What a difference homemade makes!
I have had marvelous comments from friend and family who have tried these macaroons!! They are truly "to die for" if you love coconut..they turn out very fluffy and perfect :o) thanks!!
These are tasty cookies but not your typical macaroon. The consistancy is somewhat of a combination of a macaroon and a meringue.
Fantastic recipe!
these turned out like a coconut chewy center encased in a merang outside, well whatever it was they were really yummy and a hit with all the people that tried them! I would make again but maybe cut down on the sugar a bit next time.
My daughter which is a coconut fanatic LOVES these cookies! Thank you for the recipe. They were very light and delicious. I used every suggestion in the other reviews to get them to stay puffy, to no avail. they were somewhat flattened but still very good.
I say AWESOME!! Take the advice of the others--beat the egg whites into oblivion. I also added about an extra cup of coconut to make them more moist. An excellent recipe!
Turned out reallly tasty. Followed what others said and added a bit less sugar, i also opted for 1 tsp lemon juice instead of cream of tartar since I don't have it (and I was halfing the recipe, and they turned out without lemon flavor, :) They did flatten out a little bit, but not bad. Also, I put them on a pan greased and covered with corn starch instead of flour and they came off just fine, fresh outta the oven (i like to eat them warm AND i have a small oven so i had to use the same pan twice). Only thing i'll do next time is drizzle dark chocolate on top!!!
I think these taseted great! I am looking for a thicker type of macaroon, like a bakery in town. These did deflate a little bit, but tasted very good!! Oh, I did reduce the amount of sugar to about 3/4 C and did use sweented cococut. They were still sweet. I might try to reduce the sugar some more next time.
I'm always trying different macaroon recipes and just can't find that "one" Finally found it! These are without a doubt the best I ever made! I think I went a little heavy on the coconut but I just love coconut! Oh, and I do think parchment paper works better than a greased pan!
This recipe needed more coconut and less sugar.
I made these Macaroons for a bake sale. I had my husband try them and they turned out excellent. 2 things that I had to do to the recipe is add another 1/4cup of flour and Bake it at 350. Changing the batter it was still somewhat thin, but they turned out good. I would definitely make them again.
These are very tasty. I added some more almond extract, but I do think the baking time needs to be a tad longer.
They were tasty but DEFINITELY not what i had in mind. Mine looked like what some other reviewers have termed Coconut Merengues. I was expecting what was shown in the pic, a nice chewy macaroon, they are hard as rocks today :( probably will not try again.
Excellent recipe! Not your traditional macaroon. More of a coconut meringue. Light and delicate cookie with a sweet and toasty flavor. A definite keeper! Keep your drops high and small for easier removal from pan.
These are pretty bad. The outside was hard and chalk-like. They are almost inedible. The cocunut is good, but everything else about this cookie is horrible.
These were wonderful macaroons! I did feel that the recipe calls for way to much sugar, so I cut it down to 1 cup. I also used half unsweetened coconut and half sweetened. I added about 1/2 cup of extra unsweetened coconut for more flavor. My family absolutely loved these; I will be making them again!
Wow! I have been looking for this recipe for a long time! After reading the reviews I decided to make some modifications. I added 1/2 cup of flour instead od 1/2 and cut back on sugar. It turned out GREAT!!!!!
The absolute best cookie I have ever eaten. I can not believe how easy something so amazingly delicious was to make. I was worried about whipping the egg whites so I did my research and made sure I didn't use my usual plastic bowl and instead used a glass one. They were beautiful and tasted like the ones my mom used to bring home from the bakery when I was a kid. If you like macaroons, TRY THIS RECIPE.
These are the Best!!! They looked like little fluffy pillows when they came out. Was not too happy the first time I made them, but did'nt whip the whites long enough. This time it was wonderful. Thanks
YUMM!!! This recipe was my first attempt at making macaroons and I don't think I'll be looking for another recipe. I did read the recommendations and cut the sugar down. I used 3/4c of sugar. Thank you for the recipe
