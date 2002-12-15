Farm Macaroons

One word..."FABULOUS"! This was my first attempt at making macaroons of any kind and they came out absolutely delicious. Shape can be improved and probably should use a little bit less sugar but nonetheless, crunchy on the outside with chewy and moist center. I whipped the egg whites in a small steel pot (took a good 15 minutes or so by hand), used only vanilla extract, and substituted creme of tartar for 3x the amount of lemon juice. I was careful to fold in the dry ingredients into the stiff egg white and sugar mixture. While baking, my spooned heapfuls stayed airy but became quite a bit flatter. So, after about 8 minutes of baking, I removed the pan and using 2 spoons, reshaped them. Maybe I will try to chill the mixture a little bit next time to see if shape holds better. Although my macaroons do not quite look like the store bought macaroons I'd say mine came out tasting nicer. I'll definitely use this recipe again!