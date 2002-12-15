Farm Macaroons

This is a recipe that we made on the farm in the 30's. It is a delicious coconut macaroon.

By Juanita

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease and flour cookie sheet.

  • In a medium bowl, beat egg whites, vanilla extract, almond extract, and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, and whip until stiff. Toss together flour, salt, and coconut in a separate bowl; fold into egg whites. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake 18 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until slightly golden. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for easy removal.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 1.1g; sodium 27.7mg. Full Nutrition
