Pomegranate Ambrosia Salad
This is a traditional Southern salad that makes Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas dinner great. Kids love this stuff!
Good for what it was...but nothing incredibly special...
Alot of people in my family hate mayonaise, so I just used cool whip and it came out great.
Instead of the dressing mixture in this salad, I used a cole slaw dressing consisting of: 1/3 cup Splenda (or sugar), 1/2 teas. salt, 1/8 teas. pepper, 1/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup buttermilk, 1 1/2 teas. white balsamic (or rice vinegar), and 2 1/2 T. lemon juice. Loved it prepared this way.
sour cream or cool whip are the best dressing for this salad.
I liked it so much! I love the fruit selection in this. The mayonnaise was a little much, next time I'll try cool whip like someone else said below. :) Overall, I would serve it again :)
This is a great basic recipe. I really liked the combination of fruits. I used Gala apples unpeeled, left out the pecans, and used Greek vanilla yogurt as dressing . Delicious!