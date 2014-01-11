Pomegranate Ambrosia Salad

This is a traditional Southern salad that makes Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas dinner great. Kids love this stuff!

By Alexis

prep:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the pomegranate seeds, pineapple, bananas, apples and pecans. Stir in the mayonnaise and salad dressing until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 41.4mg. Full Nutrition
