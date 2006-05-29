Cracker Jack Cookies
This is a very old recipe from at least the 30's. The name comes from the old expression meaning 'great'.
Great cookie! Chewy with a bit of crunch from the peanuts. Mine turned out a little thin, but I didn't have real butter. A friend suggested using a little less butter when a cookie recipe turns out flat. I'll try that next time. I did try the first batch without coconut (half the family doesn't like it). I added it in before I baked the next batch and was convinced the coconut is vital. It holds together better and gives it great texture. Everyone loved the taste. Thanks for sharing this recipe!Read More
Hubby liked them, said they were very good. I liked them. Baked them on parchment paper for easy clean up, for 7 mins.Read More
Yum! These are soo good! I did have to adjust the baking time and oven temp though. The first batch set off the smoke alarms! I think I finally got it right by the 3rd batch. 325 degrees for 9 minutes was about perfect. Oh, and these spread (a lot!) while baking, so make sure to space them plenty far apart! I added a bag of butterscotch chips instead of the nuts and mmmmmmmmm!
Well when I first tried these I thought they were pretty good but then I found myself going back for more and more. Positively addictive! I had to bring them to work to get the away from me. A great salty/sweet, chewy yet crunchy combo. Made just as directed. Excellent.
Try this cookie with macadamia nuts! Make sure you cook the cookies for the 12 min. until they are dark golden brown (if you want crispiness) - which to me tastes better than chewy!
These cookies were quite tasty! I made them without the peanuts because I didn't have any at the time. My husband took half of them to work and everyone at his work wanted the recipe!
Very good cookies, all I did diffrent was to add pecans. Husband said he could eat them all with a big glass of milk. They are chewy but crunchy, GREAT!!!!
The Best! I grew up on cracker jack cookies baked on a saturday morning for the coming week~ having lost my mum's recipe, I found this one. By making just a few changes I have the memories of my childhood in a cookie tin! :) I used corn flakes instead of the crisp rice cereal and raisins instead of the peanuts. Bake up a batch and bake. I put them in the freezer and then take out just how many the kids and I need to go with our tea for the day! Thanks for helping me share my childhood with my kids!
these cookies didn't yet get the recognition they deserve. my husbands comment: "perfect!"
Cookies are very good, although the added coconut only added fat and not too much flavor. I also left out the nuts, and they turned out just fine, nice and chewy!
Great recipe. I've made it a with and without the nuts and prefer it without. They were a huge hit at work! I will definitely make this recipe again and again! Thanks!
really good. Shared some with the neighbor and had to give her the recipe!
Great cookie, I omited the coconut. They came out chewy and crispy. Love this cookie.
Great cookies! The kids loved them and they didn't last long!!
This is a pleasant tasting cookie. We will add this to our list of make again cookies.
GOOOOOD! Even the batter was great. I knew before I baked the first batch they would be yummy. Left out coconut. Too many picky eaters here.
Pretty good cookie although a bit sweet for my taste. Kids liked them. Thanks!
I thought rice cereal sounded like a great idea but I didn't like the texture - they got hard instead of staying crisp. My husband liked it, so we compromised on the 4 stars.
Wow these are GOOD. .easy to make easy to eat...really easy to eat
Love to try this recipe but I'm not sure what crisp rice cereal is Is it Rice Crispies?
This recipe brings back so many memories... Amazing
