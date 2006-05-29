Cracker Jack Cookies

26 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a very old recipe from at least the 30's. The name comes from the old expression meaning 'great'.

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, white sugar and brown sugar. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt, stir into the creamed mixture. Gently stir in the oatmeal, coconut, rice cereal and chopped peanuts, try not to pulverize the rice cereal.

  • Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 165.2mg. Full Nutrition
