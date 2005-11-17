Chocolate Rocky Road Cookies

4.2
49 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 16
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A chocolate cookie with the flavors of rocky road ice cream. These are great to eat with a big bowl of vanilla ice cream!

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a small sauce melt together the butter and 1/2 cup of the chocolate chips, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the melted chocolate mixture with the sugar, eggs and vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt, stir into the chocolate mixture. Finally, stir in the chopped nuts and remaining chocolate chips.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto unprepared cookie sheets. Press a miniature marshmallow into the center of each cookie. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets immediately to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 69.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022