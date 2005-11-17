Chocolate Rocky Road Cookies

These are great! I don’t like baking cookies at such a high temperature and then there’s the marshmallow that so many say melted. But they browned just perfectly. I wonder if the trick might be to make sure you don’t make the cookies too big. The sheet I had to bake longer than 7 minutes did have the marshmallows melt a bit more than the others. I plan to double the batch next time. With only 1 1/2 cups flour I should’ve planned to double anyway. Oh and the person who said to stir in the chocolate while hot...yup. I don’t know why you have to wait for it to cool. As the dough got cooler, it started really firming up the way that fudge does and I could see that being hard to stir altogether. Quick, easy and delicious!