Chocolate Rocky Road Cookies
A chocolate cookie with the flavors of rocky road ice cream. These are great to eat with a big bowl of vanilla ice cream!
Delecatably orgasmic! This was an amazing recipe base. Made a few changes: Melted 1c. Double choc chips W/butter Used Almonds instead, Used 1/2c. Brown Sugar + 1/2c white. Rolled 2 mini mellows inside, making a ball. Then topped it with one. These cookies came out awesome!They are like Rocky Road truffles when made this way. (Baked 7 min.)
Delecatably orgasmic! This was an amazing recipe base. Made a few changes: Melted 1c. Double choc chips W/butter Used Almonds instead, Used 1/2c. Brown Sugar + 1/2c white. Rolled 2 mini mellows inside, making a ball. Then topped it with one. These cookies came out awesome!They are like Rocky Road truffles when made this way. (Baked 7 min.)
These are pretty yummy cookies. I used the recommended 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also added about a half a package of instant chocolate pudding to ensure that they would be nice and chewy. I rolled the dough into balls around a mini marshmallow and baked them that way. When they came out of the oven I immediately topped them with a marshmallow, which melted nicely. Didn't really remind me of Rocky Road anything, not sure what it is missing, but still good!
This is a great recipe!! I changed 2 things: 1) I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar in place of all white and 2) I stirred the marshmallows into the batter. I spread mine in a BAR pan and baked for about 15 minutes. The marshmallows "toasted" just like roasting them on a campfire. :)
I have made this multiple times and they have always been great, but difficult to assembe (the dough is very stick making it difficult to put the marshmellows inside. If found that if I add the melted chocolate when it is still hot the dough does not get as sticky, they turn out just as well, the prep time is cut in half. I also added about a cup of chocolate chips to this and it was great!
These cookies are nice, but we probably won't be running to make them again. Like another reviewer, we sort of felt something was missing. They look pretty with the browned marshmallow tops, but in the end they're not out of this world special. The only thing I did differently was cut the sugar by HALF, like another reviewer. They were still extremely sweet, so I really recommend cutting the sugar down by at least half.
I think this is the lost recipe I've been looking for...my girlfriend in high school introduced it to me and her family put one marshmallow on top to cook 5-7 min, and then placed another on top of that and baked it again for 1-2 min to melt. I loved the melted marshmallow part and would always add 2 to make the total 3. It looks like my cookies were a bit thinner than the picture and always tender/chewy and moist! Thank you for posting your recipe...ahhh, the memories! I can't wait to try them again!
great cookie. for some reason my husband thinks they should be more "chocolatey"? so easy to make. ill definitely make them again and i put 3 marshmallows on each cookie immediately after they came out of the oven.
i didn't have chocolate chips in the house, so I used six squares of semi-sweet chocolate (1/2 with the butter, and 1/2 in the batter) and I couldn't keep these cookies on the table. They disappeared like wildfire. I will make these again!!!
i love this recipe. its super easy and it taste delicious. its not too sweet and it come out very moist. its a bit like a cookie cake. what i changed is i added marshmallows inside the batter by taking mini marshies and cuting them in half and folding it into the batter. i made half with nuts and half without. i prefer without nuts because cookie is more denser, chewier and you taste more the of cookie dough.
very moist, not too sweet
Mine were a little dry, and easily fell apart.
This is a great recipe, and my husband's favorite!! We put three small marshmallows on the top of each one before baking and they turned out fine, perfectly browned and stayed melted for the next three days.
Very good cookie. I used chocolate powder and shortening instead of the 1/2 c. chips and butter, because I was running low on both. Still turned out great! Highly recommended for anyone with a chocolate craving.
The chocolate does taste very good. However, for a batch of 12 cookies, I lessened the sugar. I thought 100 grams of sugar was excessive! With the amount of butter, chocolate and marshmallows, along with nuts packed into the cookie, I didn't think it needed 100 g of sugar. I changed it to brown sugar and put in only 55 g of sugar. The marshmallow that I cut up and mixed in with the batter compensates for the sweetness. I also find that the cookies are better tasting the next day, after they have been stored in a tupperware, after cooling.
Very rich and very sweet. I feel like it needs one more flavor - has anyone added white chocolate chips or caramel?
My kids loved this cookie. I made MONSTER cookies with this for an ice-cream cake cookie that my dd requested. Following the recipe exactly, I used my spring pan to cook these, 2-9 inch. Divided the dough in half, and smoothed it out before adding the marshmallows. Removed from pan after about 10 minutes. Placed in freezer, then put them back on the pan, and stuffed the middle with vanilla ice cream. No frosting required.
Excellent cookies. I took others advice and tried some with marshmallows put on just after removing from the oven and I preferred them that way. Also they are very easy to make. Definitely a keeper!
I'm not the most amazing person in the kitchen-- any of my friends will tell you that. But when I do these cookies, everyone I know falls in love. The marshmallows do melt away in the oven. I recommend taking the cookies out of the oven and placing the marshmallows on top then.
Was not what I was expecting. It wasn't much like a cookie. And the marshmallow on the top just got hard and sticky. My 6 year old didn't even like it
Excellent cookies. One of my favorites.
This recipe was on the back of I believe the Gold Medal flour back in the 70's. I've been looking for it for years. (I can't believe my mother lost it) These are some of my favorite cookies. Quick easy recipe that makes delicious cookies that always disappear.
I've been making these for years. Totally Awesome!!!
Came out fantastic. Thumbs up from the whole family. We chilled the batter for 20-30 minutes to make them easier to portion out on the tray, plus we put 3 mini marshmallows on each when there was 1 minute left on the baking time (too early they melted completely - too late and then didn't melt enough to stick).
Very, very good!!! I got so many compliments when I made these. Thanks sharing the recipe.
Good. I forgot to put the marshmallow on before I baked one of the batches so I did it right after it came out of the oven. I wish I would have done that to all the cookies because it came out better that way.
Great recipe, thanks for sharing. I made this several times tweaking the recipe each time until it was just the way I wanted it. I used 1 1/2 cups 60% cocoa chips - using 1 cup to melt with the butter and the 1/2 cup to mix in whole. I also subbed 1/2 cup of applesauce for half of the sugar - so 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup applesauce. I cooked them for exactly 8 minutes on middle rack (electric oven) and the centers were still a little soft then pressed 2 mini marshmallows into the top.
Not my favorite, but nothing wrong with it. There are so many better recipes that I doubt I'll make these again, but they were ok for something different. I did substitute 1/2 cup of white sugar for 1/2 cup of brown sugar so I had some white and some brown. I also tried another reviewers advice and rolls a marshmallow into each cookie, but it just melted away and left an air pocket in the baked cookie...kind of weird. Regarding putting the mallows on top of the cookies, I tried putting them on before baking and halfway into baking, and they did fine both ways. They ARE very thick, plump cookies, especially if you use margarine. Butter will make them spread thinner.
I liked the flavor, but would not put nuts in next time. I did add corn flakes to a second batch and that helped them. Also, one marshmallow is not enough use three or four. Otherwise if you can find the formula for cocoa powder instead of choc chips melted it would be much easier.
Ally's picture comes closest to the truth. The cookies are good, but not so good looking. They are not as chocolate as I would think they would be, but if you like a mild chocolate, these are great. Enjoyed the texture.
Delicious cookies! I read the reviews and was concerned about the marshmallow leaking out of the cookie so I did a test with two cookies, one with the marshmallow on top and the other I added after baking. Personally, I like the marshmallow baked with the cookies because it browns nicely and looks like a perfectly roasted marhsmallow. I was sure to push the marshmallow down into the cookie dough a bit so it wouldn't fall off when baking. I'm not sure if this helped, but I had great results.
Since I only had large marshmallows and knew they wouldn't fit in individual cookies, I placed them on the batter I spread onto a greased cookie sheet. I baked the cookie cake for 17 minutes at 375 degrees. The marshmallows expanded, browned, and then collapsed into delicious pools of yumminess atop moist, flavorful cookie goodness.
these were pretty good. i used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, and had to use bread flour instead of all purpose flour because i ran out. they were a birthday present for a friend and went over really well!
This recipe was quick and simple to make and a nice change from the good old chocolate chip cookies! I added an extra marshmallow on top.
Awesome cookies!!! I used salted peanuts instead of walnuts, put marshmallows in and on them.
It’s pretty hard to get a 5 star review from me but these cookies were scrumptious! I would prefer them a tad more chocolatey, hence the 4.
I didn’t like these cookies. I was hoping for something like what I used to buy in my grocery store (chocolate chip cookie consistency, but chocolate flavored with nuts and marshmallows). What I got was something that looks like it should be on “Nailed It!” A pillowy, meringue-like cookie with slightly burnt, melted marshmallow eyes. (Tried to upload picture, but kept getting error messages due to file/image size restrictions.) I still gave it 3 stars because they don’t taste bad.
These are great! I don’t like baking cookies at such a high temperature and then there’s the marshmallow that so many say melted. But they browned just perfectly. I wonder if the trick might be to make sure you don’t make the cookies too big. The sheet I had to bake longer than 7 minutes did have the marshmallows melt a bit more than the others. I plan to double the batch next time. With only 1 1/2 cups flour I should’ve planned to double anyway. Oh and the person who said to stir in the chocolate while hot...yup. I don’t know why you have to wait for it to cool. As the dough got cooler, it started really firming up the way that fudge does and I could see that being hard to stir altogether. Quick, easy and delicious!
