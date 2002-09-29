Chewy Gooey Cookies
These cookies have a slight nutty flavor without actually having nuts...great for kids who don't like them! Gooey and delicious!
Great recipe! I always add my own touch to a recipe! I added 1 tablespoon vanilla extract and I used chuncky peanut butter. Great!
Wasn't impressed, the balls were so greasy and they capsized if there was a marshmallow in the middle. Also, no matter what I did the bottoms came out burnt! Not a repeat!
These are excellent cookies. I used peanut butter chips instead of chocolate chips, since I'm trying to cut out caffeine. My husband loved them, and so did a friend whom I gave some to.
These are very good cookies. I didn't have any problem with burned bottoms or greasiness, as one reviewer noted. It IS tough to get the cookies off the baking sheets. Use plenty of Pam to grease the baking sheets, and be careful not to put the dough marshmallow-side-down. I used regular flour and chocolate chunks.
I used only white flour, mini chocolate chips and because of a previous review - decided to cut the mini marshmallows into 4 pieces. I didn't have any difficulty in removing the cookie from the pan. I thought they were a little salty but otherwise GREAT! Thanks for the recipe. :)
This recipe is great!! I modified it a bit. I didn't use the rye flour, just regular. Plus, I substituted white-chocolate chips instead of chocolate. Also used real butter and not the butter flavored shortening and they were still awesome. This is a great peanut butter cookie!
my friend randomly requested cookies with pb, marshmallows and chocolate. i found these and they were a huge hit. i was extra careful not to let any marshmallow touch the bottom of the cookie sheet and that prevented any burning. i also only used AP flour, and went a little shy on the almond extract.
This worked out well. I substituted chocolate peanut butter for peanut butter and then used white chocolate chips, these were a hit. Everyone loved the almond flavour. I also used butter instead of shortening...turned out great.
Delicious! Just reduce the amount of almond extract, it's a bit overpowering. The other ingredients are so nice it's a shame to cover them up.
The almond extract is just too much for this recipe. There's so much going on in the cookie that don't really mesh well together. Perhaps substituting vanilla extract for the almond. Not a fan of the rye flour. Whole wheat flour substituted well.
