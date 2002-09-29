Chewy Gooey Cookies

These cookies have a slight nutty flavor without actually having nuts...great for kids who don't like them! Gooey and delicious!

Recipe by Gretchen Mapel

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the peanut butter, shortening, and brown sugar. Stir in the egg, milk and almond extract. Sift together the all-purpose flour, rye flour, baking soda and salt, add to the creamed mixture and mix until just combined. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.

  • Drop cookies by rounded teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the baking sheets before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 10.5mg; sodium 210.3mg. Full Nutrition
