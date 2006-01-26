Chewy Crispy Coconut Cookies
Crispy, chewy, coconut, oatmeal, cornflake cookies. Wow are these good!
I made these cookies twice. The second time, I toasted the coconut first. This made them much better, and more "coconutty". To toast the coconut just spread it on a baking sheet, and bake it at 350 for 5-10 mins, stirring a few times. I also used rice krispies instead of cornflakes the second time, and I liked it much better. Great recipe!Read More
Very, very sweet & very salty. This has potential with changes. LOVE the crispiness! Thanks!Read More
Great cookies, Melissa. I made a batch in compliance with the recipe and agreed with a couple other reviewers that they had a slightly salty taste. The second batch was made eliminating the baking powder and 1/2 the salt, also added toasted walnuts and chocolate chips. Baked at 375degrees for 9 minutes. CRISPY AND DELISH! Just the way my family likes them. Thanks for sharing.
Toast the coconut at 350 degrees for ten minutes prior to putting into the mixture, add a 1/2 cup chocolate chip cookies, and add 1/2 cup more flour - perfection! The toasting of the coconut really gives it a true coconut flavor. I was also generous on the vanilla. Excellent!
I made these cookies leaving out the salt. I arranged them on a air-bake cookie sheet in 1-tsp size rounded balls, then smashed them somewhat 'flat'. I baked on a for 9 minutes at 325 degrees in a convection oven. (375 degrees if non-convection). After they had cooled, I melted 1-1/2 cups semi-seet chocolate chips and 3 tbsp shortening. (Double boiler or microwave 1 min or until melted) I then dipped the cookie 1/2 way, then layed on wax paper to cool. They didn't last very long! You can also use white chocolate chips as an option.
These cookies are awesome!! Even if you don't like coconut you'll love these! I used rice crispy cereal in place of corn flakes because I was out and they were soooo good! They really are crispy and chewy! Thank You!
Great cookies. Great flavour and texture. I doubled the recipe my first time out and am glad I did. I followed the recipe as written. These cookies spread very little so you can put them much closer than the 2" specified. The first batch I shaped as per instructions. Then I found that the dough was easy to shape into a log for slice-and-bake cookies - although you do need a good sharp knife. Thanks for the recipe, Melissa J.
Did I just die and go straight to heaven?? These cookies are extremely good. They are truly crispy. The ingredients don't stick together like in other cookie dough, but it melts together during the baking process. I used brazil nuts instead of coconut. I also added dried cranberries instead of raisins. It's going to be another favorite!!! Thanks!!!
Yum! This was a real hit with my whole family. I have done some baking in the past but I am not a pro and I made this recipe with ease. I did make a few changes in order to make them a bit healthier...I used 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup melted honey (just mixed in at same time as sugar) I added 1/4 tsp. baking soda (because of honey) and instead of 1/2 cup butter I used 1/4 cup of butter and 1/4 cup of apple sauce. I then cooked them on a lower temp. (just below 300 F) for 18-20 mins. I will definately try again with more honey and less sugar. Great recipe, thanks a bunch!
Fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out great. Definately a keeper and will be a frequent addition to our cookie jar. Next time I will try adding chocolate chips for a different variety.
I really wanted to do something different with these cookies, so I cooked them in miniature muffin tins. I filled them about 3/4 of the way full, and baked them right at 10 minutes. After they cooled completely, I removed them from the muffin tins and they held their shape perfectly. I didn't have the coconut or chocolate chips and I really wanted a chocolate taste in these cookies...so I added 2 packets of instant hot chocolate with marshmallows. I know it sounds funny, but the cookies had a good flavor. All I had was a packet of raspberry flavored chocolate chips (from Hershey PA) and I wasn't going to open them for this recipe. I'd be glad to make these again. Thanks for sharing.
My 5 yr old daughter wanted to make coconut cookies, so we found this recipe and decided to whip up a batch. And are we glad we did, they came out AWESOME! There were a few changes to the original recipe, didn't have cornflakes, subbed Rice Krispys, lightly crushed...and my 5 year old accidentally added another teaspoon of vanilla...she also insisted we toss in some semi-sweet chocolate chips, lol...With my pain in the butt tricky oven, they took about 12 min total for a nice golden brown edge, and are the promised crispy chewy cookie! My hubby is SUPER picky about cookies, and almost always has a critique of my baking, he said these were PERFECT! I give it 5 stars, even with my revisions, because without the original recipe, I'd have had nothing to play with! Thanks Melissa, awesome recipe and I'll be putting a copy in my permanent cookie recipe box.
I used half butter and half butter flavored Crisco shortening. Had no problems with crumbling... I find that cookie recipes containing all butter ARE crumbly, so it depends on what end result you wish to achieve. Anyway, these were delectable, chewy and crispy as promised. They didn't last but a night in my house! Thanks, Melissa!
I toasted 1 1/3 cups of coconut flakes in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes. I also threw in the remainder of the coconut flakes that were left in the 7 ounce Baker's Coconut package. I baked the first batch at 10 minutes because I like my cookies a little chewy. The rest I baked at the full 12 minutes for a more crispier texture. The cookies don't spread out too much. I ended up with 36 coconut cookies. They hold their round shape nicely. I could see some of the coconut flakes were lightly brown at the edges - nice! I do think toasting the coconut flakes gives this a slight "coconutty" flavor, however it is not necessary and the cookies would be just as good even if this extra step was not taken. The cookie is slightly crispy and when I tried the other batch that was baked the full 12 minutes, I found it the same- slightly crispy only darker in color. I like the texture that the cornflakes adds. The ingredients and directions were approximate. These were definitely chewy, moist and delicious cookies!
These were great! Chewy at first, they became crisp over time. Great with either texture! I used packed teaspoons & was careful to not overbake. Will make these again.
These are a great little cookie. It reminded me of a oatmeal cookie with a little more crunch. This one is a keeper for my recipe box, but I think next time I will make the cookie larger with a chocolate chip, raisin, or butterscotch chip. To me it needed something more. Hope that helps! Happy baking =)
This is just the recipe I've been looking for. I used 1/2t almond extract and 1/2t vanilla instead of the 1t vanilla. And I baked for 9 min in 325 convection oven. These are great!
THE BEST!!! From now on I'm doubling the recipe. They disappear the same day!!!! There goes my diet again!!!
I modified this a bit--only one cup cocconut and added a half bag of chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. Turned out excellant--new holiday favorite
Excellent! I've never baked anything this delicious! I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 applesauce instead of 1/2 cup of butter and they came out delicious. However, they were thinner than I hoped for and they spread a lot during baking, so large spoonfuls aren't necessary. They were somewhat hard to get off the pan because they were very sticky and soft when they came out of the oven. They also only took about 7 minutes to cook to a nice brown color. I made a batch with chocolate chips and my brother LOVED them. These are a hit with everyone, I'll definitely be making them again soon. Thank you!
They were good, not a favorite, wouldn't make again.
Yum! Only change I made was to reduce the salt to 1/4 tps (per other reviewers). Also, I didn't bother to crush the corn flakes. These are really delicious and so easy to make.
This cookie is perfectly cripsy due to the cereal (I used Crispix) and chewy due to the coconut and oatmeal. I made them because I was looking for a ranger cookie--something my grandmother made me, and this seemed closest to her recipe. I love this cookie and have been making it for 3 years.
awesome recipe......cookies turned out nice and chewy just the way my family likes them.....the are very easy to make and the only change I made, was that I added chocolate chips to the dough....we will definitely add these to our recipe box!!!!!
this is a reeaaaallllyyy good cookie recipe. i used honey bunches of oats for the cornflakes and they turned out wonderful. i will definitely make these again!
This recipe was great and the cookies are absolutely delicious! I followed the advice given in some other reviews and cut down the salt by about half. I also toasted the coconut to make the flavor a little more prevalent. After ten minutes at 350 degrees these puppies were perfect. Thanks so much for the great idea!
These were pretty tasty. I used butter flavored Crisco instead of butter, and rice krispies instead of corn flakes, and I toasted the coconut on a cookie sheet for 10 mins at 350. These do flatten out a little, but not bad, and they do have a chewy and crispy component. Pretty good!
Although i have not try the recipe, but i believe its a good proportion for ingredient, for those mentioned its too sweet, they must have used the store prepacked sweeten coconuts, my experience its good to use flesh toasted conconuts flake....:)
Super Yummy... my only problem with the recipe is that it doesn't make enough cookies at one time!!
very easy recipe to make i used 1 cup of honey nut and oats cereal instead of cornflakes and the almonds really changed the taste of the cookie but either way they are delicious
Really good cookie! I wish it would have said to add cinnamon thou. I put it in my last batch and the one's without it don't even compare. I also toasted the coconut as other reviews advice. Also I didn't have any corn flakes so rice krispie's worked just as well.
These are it! The best oatmeal cookies! Everyone at home & work loved them. The cornflake gives it a wonderful crispiness. These are definitely the best cookies I have tried on this site.
Best cookies ever! Made just as recipe stated. Had to make 2nd batch - so good!
Once again, an excellent cookie. Crisp on the outside , chewy in the middle. I took another's advice and toasted the coconut. Great! I also made one batch basic, another with a chunk of caramel in the middle, and the last with choclate chips in it. Can't decide which one is best! A winner. Would be great dressed up for the holidays!
Great recipe! I cooked each batch only 9 minutes due to burning. Make sure you store these right away. I left some out for 40 minutes and they softened up and were not crispy anymore.
Excellent recipe! Makes a big, beautiful, chewy cookie! I added pecans and more oatmeal but not the cereal. Chocolate chips would be a good addition. Needs to bake longer. Overall, it rates 5 stars.
I just made this cookies they are so good, but I made something different I added 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract and instead of one cup of crush cereal I used 1/2 cup and 1/2 of almonds. delicious ... ummmm muy deliciosas amigos!!!
I followed the recipe exactly and these turned out well. I'm sure that I will make them again. That being said, I would recommend waiting until they are cool to eat them because the cornflakes became super chewy giving the impression that each cookie had a piece of wax paper hidden in it...that was a new experience! Thanks for the recipe.
These were so yummy! I only had half of the vanilla extract on hand so I used 1/2 almond extract. Coconut almond? Delicious! I think I'll make it that way from now on!
These truly have to be the best cookies I have ever made. Thank you so much.
AMAZING, CRISPY AND HEALTHY!!!!! THE WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT!
I make this recipe all the time! They are awesome! I only use 1 cup coconut. My husband is a cookie monster and one day I took these to work and left only 4 at home. I thought I was going to divorce court!!! I told him they were for a potluck at work!!!
Everyone loved these. Be sure to use a small amount of dough for each cookie and space them, because they spread a lot! Delicious, chewy cookies!
Great cookie! You can adjust this cookie to be more crispy or chewy based on how you measure your dry ingredients. For the standard recipe make sure you level off ALL of your dry ingredients with a knife for the most exact measurement. If you decide to toast the coconut, only toast 2/3 cup and leave the other 2/3 cup moist. Toasting your coconut will lessen the moisture in the cookie. I also cut back on the oatmeal just slightly. This is perfect with French vanilla ice cream.
A big hit!!! I used frosted flakes instead of corn flakes for extra sweetness. The recipe was big enough to split into three portions, and I added chocolate chips to some, raisins to some, and coconut to the rest.
these came out so chewy and so delicious! everyone in my family LOVED them. i added chocolate chips instead of using the cornflakes, it made them perfect for kids and adults.
I did not have the oatmeal and made a couple of other changes based on comments that the cookies were too salty and too sweet. I only used 1/4 tsp of salt and 1/3 cup each of the sugars. Made like this the cookies are delicious! Crispy, chewy, and packed with flavor!
Awesome! Cook until crispy. Do not cook them soft as they will be soggy the next day.
YUMMY!!! Definitely going to be one of my favorite cookies. You can taste the salt, so adjust to your liking. I cut the amount of salt in half and I thought it was perfect. The only other changes I made was simply the addition of white chocolate chips, as others have suggested, and I did use Rice Crispies instead of cornflakes. I will try toasting the coconut next time just to see if I like it any more than I already do. THX Melissa for the recipe!
Wow! These are great. I added extra coconut on accident (doing the recipe from memory-getting old)-they were great. I love the crunchy-chewy texture. Thanks for sharing!
All the girls love these.
These cookies are the best! Even my boyfriend who only loves chocolate chip cookies ate these and kept going on and on about how good they were. We will be making these a lot!
This recipe makes YUMMY cookies. I followed it exactly as written (with the exception of toasting the coconut and adding some white chocolate chips). The one thing that was surprising was that the cookies had very little coconut flavor...but my coconut was a little old so maybe that's why. Oh well, it's still a keeper!
I used Raisen bran in place of the corn flakes - it adds the raisins we all know in Oatmeal cookies and the bran adds a nice subtle pinch of flavor all its own
These cookies are the Best! We used Rice Krispies instead of Corn Flakes, but we'll try those too. Great all around flavor, chewy and crisp just like their name...
Recipe is OK but salty for my taste. The second time I omitted the salt, toasted the coconut as the oven was preheating, and substituted rice crispies because I prefer them to corn flakes and they're not coated in sugar. I used a cookie scoop for uniform size and baking time, plus a Silpat to slide them off. The trick is to take them out of the oven when they're golden brown but not completely done because they'll continue cooking. Perfect. Cookies disappeared in hours, and I don't have children. ;) This is definitely a keeper.
I've been looking for a recipe like this for a long time. It's one of my favorite cookies. My husband likes the recipe as is, but I like to add butterscotch chips.
I have very finicky eaters at home. Both my husband and my son loved these. We have a poker game twice a week and the players were asking for more. Thank you for this awesome recipe!!
Absolutely delicious cookie with excellent taste and texture.
Oh my gosh, these are SO yummy! I just adore coconut cookies and this recipe does not disappoint. I didn't have cornflakes, so I skipped that ingredient, but they were delicious nonetheless. I will definitely be making this again! (And again and again...)
I found this to be too salty! It overpowered the other good ingredients, so it was simply the salt taste you noticed.
They had a weird texture and I wasn't to keen on the flavor, but, I had no complaints from anyone else.
By far the best cookie I have ever made!! Who thought such saisfying crunch could be found in such a chewey cookie! Even a friend said that she didn't like coconut, but she LOVED these!! I'm considering adding pecans or chopped walnuts next time. Awesome recipe!!
These have GOT to be the BEST tasting oatmeal cookies that I have EVER eaten!
These are really good cookies. I did find the dough a little dry and I wonder if I used too much cornflake cereal. I used 1 cup of crushed cornflakes and I wonder if it should be 1 cup of cornflakes crushed. It didn't really matter too much...still an excellent cookie!
Great recipe. We toasted the coconut and added pecans and white chips. will certainly make these again.
my husband told me about these cookies he had at a restaurant...when i listed the ingredients, this recipe came up...and he loves them!! used rice krispies in place of the cornflakes
Great recipe! These are crisp when you take them out of the oven but the become chewy because of the coconut after cooling. I used rice krispies instead of the cornflakes. Nice cookie for a change without nuts or chocolate chips.
These were good, I am not sure about the cornflakes, I did crush them but almost felt like they didn't belong. I will probably make these again and next time I may use coconut extract along with the flaked coconut and add some chocolate chips.
OMG!!! These cookies are super duper delicious and everyone likes them. I didn't change a thing. Maybe only used around 1,5 cup of grated coconut. Half of it I roasted and another half I left fresh. The coconut flavor is so rich and alluring. Even my mom who doesn't like sweets very much is enamoured of them. The only thing I don't understand is why my cookies are much darker than other users' ones. =S
Wow- I added a cup of chocolate chips- under baked them slightly- daughter said these tasted like Almond Joy chocolate bars! She loved them- we'll be making these again for sure! Thanks for sharing!
Not the best cookie. Not even close. Made as written. Needs something, but not sure what. Will not make again.******wait a minute!!****Update!! After these cookies sat overnight, they are fantastic! I don't know why, but they rock the next day! Change my rating to 5 stars!!!!!
Surprisingly good for such a simple recipe. I chose this one only because it two items in my pantry I wanted to use up: Corn flake crumbs and coconut. I suggest that you flatted the drops out a bit before cooking.
I have made these like a million times!!! I always toast the coconut first.
This is really one of the best cookie recipe. It is always a hit when I make them. I have also made these using bran flakes when I was out of corn flakes. They turned out just as good.
Add smarties and do not use salted butter, makes them too salty! Substituted cornflakes for Rice Krispies!
My family loved these! Used honey bunches of oats cereal instead of corn flakes. Tasted a bit buttery to me, but everyone else thought they were perfect!
Subbed Frosted Flakes as we were out of Corn Flakes. Really exceptional cookie! About the only thing we'd do different is the addition of chocolate to make these off-the-chart delicious!
Very Good. I did add pecans - since they grow here in Texas in our backyard and don't cost anything - My husband and I were very pleased with this recipe. They also freeze well. I froze half the recipe and after a few weeks they were still just as yummy as the day they were baked. Thanks.
I am a huge coconut fan, but my hubby loves chocolate. So I added 2/3c chocolate chips - they were a huge hit! I did, however, have to add 2T of water to moisten the batter a bit, though... probably because I live in a very dry climate. Thanks for the recipe - this one's a keeper!
Very good. Lovely coconut taste, and even though I didn't really crush the cereal, it didn't matter. I baked as directed and got a nice, soft cookie. Mine didn't burn or get too hard, so it works for me. Bf and coworkers gobbled them up. Thanks for the reicpe!
I made these exactly as written---except I toasted the coconut, but the dough was very dry, and unless you flatten the dough balls, they won't flatten out themselves. They taste very good, but are very crispy/crumbly because of the dry batter. I will make them again to try to fix this--maybe another egg or two or more butter?
These cookies taste somewhat like a macaroon and an oatmeal cookie put together and crisped up a bit. Yum!! This recipe is quick, easy, basic, and very adaptable-- adjust to your taste. For instance: I cut the salt a bit, used different types of cereal (honey bunches of oats, smart start, etc.), and once I even replaced the oats with more cereal because I ran out halfway through making the cookies (!)-- with no problems in taste, texture, or appearance. My husband added the coup de grace-- a sprinkling of cinnamon on top of the warm cookies right out of the oven. They were delicious!
Excellent gluten free option. Instead of wheat flour, use oat flour instead by blending oats in the blender.. Fantastic.
LOVE these cookies! I did take a couple of the suggestions posted: use rice crispies and added chocolate chips. My husband is a picky eater and he couldn't get enough of these. Thanks for sharing!
So good made me want to dance, my grand kids love them! Thanks J Hubbard
My 3 teenage boys love these cookies. They're chewy and crunchy! I doubled the recipe and they turned out great.
These cookies came out salty and no one would eat them. I don't think I'll try again. If you want to try, you should cut out salt and cut down baking soda.
I did change it slightly because I didn't want a chewy cookie at all I eliminated the baking soda and baking powder. They are absolutely perfect, excellent taste and just the right crispy texture.
Melissa, I hate you...these cookies were sooo good I just couldn't quit eating them, I'll need to find my "fat" jeans now.
We really liked these (both the first and second time I made them). I did a lot of tweaking the second time I made them (cut back the amount of sugar, used 1/2 whole-wheat and 1/2 AP flour, used 1/2 light butter and 1/2 applesauce, used Brown Rice Krispies), and will post an custom version of this recipe separately if anyone wants to see it--we liked the altered recipe as much as the original. My rating is for the original, unaltered recipe. I pre-toasted the coconut, as per some other reviewers suggestions, and this really made the coconut stand out for us. The cookies were really sweet, yummy and soft, yet had a neat crunch, as the title of the recipe suggests.
Been using this recipe for a few years now, but I've always made it a little different. I thought I'd share that difference that turns these cookies from good to great. It's simple enough, just use a whole bag of flaked coconut instead of 1 1/3c. It's a heck of a lot more and your cookies will look much different, but once that butter and sugar caramelizes the coconut you're left with a crunchy, delicious treat that people will ask for over and over again. This makes a spectacular christmas cookie!
THESE COOKIES ARE UNBELIEVABLE!!! I drizzled melted semisweet chocolate across the top (not that they needed it) and they were fantastic!!!
Great recipe! Very easy to make - I nor my roomates really like coconut but these were the best.
These turned out pretty good. I did add some choc. chips that made the cooks Really Good! The other ones were too plain.
Ohhh YUMMMMM! When I try a new dish, I like to follow the recipe exactly as written the first time around and then maybe will tweak it when making it again. That's what I did with these cookies -- followed the recipe exactly. I have nothing to change, I will save it exactly as it is and will continue to make it this way each time. The cookies came out crispy and chewy and wonderful. I wouldn't change a thing! I didn't get 5 dozen; closer to 3. Ok, I ate a LITTLE of the dough....and I made the first pan of cookies a little bigger..... No Matter! I loved these cookies!
a pretty good cookie, chewy. not enough coconut however, to my taste.
The only change is that I add rice krispies instead of corn flakes because we never have corn flakes. I make this cookie all the time and it's my hubby's favourite.
OMG these are soooooooo yummy!!! I just pulled these out of the oven and wow they are awesome! I did use sweetened coconut and added some white chocolate chips. I baked them for 12 minutes on my pampered chef stone and let them sit for about 5-10 min's when I pulled them out. I then transferred them to my cooling rack but of course had to taste one while it was still warm. Very very yummy!!
