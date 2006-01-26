Chewy Crispy Coconut Cookies

I toasted 1 1/3 cups of coconut flakes in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes. I also threw in the remainder of the coconut flakes that were left in the 7 ounce Baker's Coconut package. I baked the first batch at 10 minutes because I like my cookies a little chewy. The rest I baked at the full 12 minutes for a more crispier texture. The cookies don't spread out too much. I ended up with 36 coconut cookies. They hold their round shape nicely. I could see some of the coconut flakes were lightly brown at the edges - nice! I do think toasting the coconut flakes gives this a slight "coconutty" flavor, however it is not necessary and the cookies would be just as good even if this extra step was not taken. The cookie is slightly crispy and when I tried the other batch that was baked the full 12 minutes, I found it the same- slightly crispy only darker in color. I like the texture that the cornflakes adds. The ingredients and directions were approximate. These were definitely chewy, moist and delicious cookies!