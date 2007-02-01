Stuffed Crown Roast of Pork
A savory sausage stuffing accompanies this royal crown roast of a pork. It's fit for a king!
This was the easiest holiday menu ever. Roast practically prepared itself. First time sausage/pork stuffing got rave reviews! More meat than I expected (got nervous and cooked a turkey breast too, just in case!)Meat was deceiving - only 10 bones, but more than enough meat for 14 people. Butcher should have explained how much add'l meat was there in addition to the chops. All my recipes came from Allrecipes and were wonderful! Root vegetable mix, holiday baked mashed potatoes, special cranberry relish ....just wonderful. Yes, I took a chance trying new recipes on a holiday for 15 people, but I'd read each one thoroughly including reviews & comments and picked out really good recipes. It had been over 25 years since I'd attempted a crown roast...sorry I waited so long!!! Thank you everyone for making my holiday cooking so easy, interesting and successful.
I suggest 375 degrees for 2 1/2 hrs or until thermometer reads 155 -160 degress. Cover (tent) with foil and wait about 20 minutes to cut. Don't wait until it read 175 degrees or your meat will most likely be dry. Will meat is resting it still cooks.
A beautiful main course! Quite an impressive presentation. The taste was excellent - very juicy. the Dressing added lots of flavor. A treat for the eyes and the mouth!
This was a great hit this Easter and made a wonderful impression on my husband and children. It was much easier to make than I had originally feared. I had always stayed away from this particular cut because it seemed so daunting. I happened upon one in the butcher shop, however, and my husband said 'go for it'. Pork is my favourite roast and I usually order a pork loin whenever I do a pork roast, but never done up so nicely. I followed the recipe to a 't' and it was wondeful -very, very easy and as I said earlier, made a huge impression. The ONLY problem was that we couldn't figure out to cook the inside of the roast without overcooking the outsides. We ended up just leaving the inside abit raw and then cut around it, and then recooked the pinker parts. The inside was almost raw after over 3.5 hours of cooking.
'Twas a wondeerful Thanksgiving dish (we have a few who don't like turkey, the turkeys!) This is a very tasty stuffing; however, the ingredients call for parsley in two places on the list, but the directions add apples with the celery. I'm wondering if the ingredients should list apple (whatever the amount) and parsley only once. Would appreciate your advice, since I do want to keep this recipe for future use. Thank you
Stuffing was delicious I added craisons too! I cooked it seperately and then put it inside the crown roasst. That is what the butcher recommended and I am really glad I did. Internal temp of 175 is way over done. Take it out at 160 and let let sit. Perfect!
What a hit!! Move over Martha Stewart!! This recipe was easy to follow and made me look like a pro! The chops, cut by my husband, were very thick, over an inch and we still were able to cut with a butter knife, with juices flowing! It was so easy and impressive. The sausage stuffing was the "frosting on the cake" so to speak. My family fought over who was taking home the left overs.
Made this today for Christmas dinner. WAS AWESOME!! Got rave reviews from the family. It was my first time making a crown roast and it came out great. I also put some chopped fennel,onions, and carrots along side the roast. At the end of the 3 hours you had wonderful, carmelized veggies that suited the pork perfectly.
This was delux!! I used a 5 pound roast becasue I was only feeding 5 and used all the same instructions and it was perfect. I was unable to fit all the stuffing in so I just put the rest in a pan covered in foil and cooked it alondside the roast...It was a major hit!! Nice and tender.
Wonderful recipe. Was very tasty, a definite hit, and so easy to follow. It was my first time making a Crown Roast, no one would have guessed! The stuffing was superb also. I've been making this around Christmas time for the past 2 years. The stuffing is the best anytime, i often make it as a side dish too.
I like this recipe unstuffed. I like to season the roast with a rub of olive oil, Emerils, salt and pepper. Cover the bones with aluminum foil. I like to preheat the oven to a hot 450 then place the roast in and immediately turn the oven to 350 and depending on the weight (mine was 11 lbs) cook for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remember the temp will continue to climb when you take it out to rest. Most important of all, LET IT REST! Don't be afraid of this relatively inexpensive, festive and delicious entree!
Easter will never be the same boring meal again. This was a magnificient hit in my house. Beware of the center getting done. Use your thermometer and you should be fine.
This stuffing was very good. I added two boxes of prepared pork stove top to the meat mixture. I baked it in a casserole dish at 350 along side the roast. Great flavor rave reviews from everyone!
I fixed this for New Years Eve dinner and it was outstanding. My first time cooking a crown roast; The Dirty Rice is wonderful, I used Italian sauage instead of giblets. The Cerolo mustard sauce is out this world. I really impressed my company and they told me they felt like they were at a 5 star restrauant.
Don't waste your time or money on this recipe. The "stuffing" was not good. Made this for family Christmas dinner and no one ate very much, especially the "stuffing." It was embarrassing. By the way, I am a good cook.
Served this wonderful roast to 10 family members, three of whom are chefs, they could not sing enough praise. Definitely want to have a meat thermometer on hand and let the roast rest to avoid overcooking. One small addition, 1/2 cup dried apricots.
First time making crown roast, I made it for Easter and everyone loved it. The butcher seasoned it for me. I didn't put the ground pork in the stuffing just the sausage, sounded to salty to me otherwise. Wonderful combination in the stuffing with the apple, pork and sage.
Delicious!!
Awesome flavor and presentation,Holly. Thanks for sharing.
This was okay but I just don't think that the sausage filling was really stuffing. I was wanting stuffing so I ended up disappointed.
I was so excited to try this recipe because we love pork and the reviews were great. I was thinking I'd make it in addition to the turkey and dressing for our 20+ Thanksgiving guests. I'm glad I tried it beforehand because my results were not what some others experienced, and I've been cooking and entertaining for several decades. Perhaps my butcher didn't select or prepare the pork ribs properly, but my roast was not very tender or flavorful, despite reducing the cooking time significantly based on the users' reviews. The dressing was pretty tasty, but I'd add more breadcrumbs and/or apples to give it a softer texture. Bottom line--it may turn out great for you, but if preparing it for a special meal, you should test it before the big day....
Beautiful dish! This was a showstopper. Everyone loved it.
This was a hit at New Year's dinner! I cooked some of the stuffing in tin foil along side the roast. It took about ½ longer to cook than the recipe called for, but was juicy and moist and delicious! Thanks! It was beautiful to look at as well as to eat!
Made for Christmas dinner and it was excellent!
Too bad you only offer 5 stars; I would give it at least 100 stars!!
I made it for Christmas this year my first time. It’s delicious. I just added the ground pork sausage and bacon strips. Yummy! Baked it for 3 hours at 375F and it’s so juicy. Love it!
Surprisingly easy and tasted great. I did end up putting it back in for another hour. The center wasn't completely done. It was never frozen, but it was slightly larger.
I don't often make meat dishes like this, but decided to try it for Christmas dinner. We served 15 adults and 5 kids from an 18 bone crown and a double order of the stuffing. Everything went, and many compliments received!
AWESOME!
It was an easy meal to prepare and I was thrilled with the amount of meat available. I am not sure if I did the stuffing wrong but there didn't seem to be much room to add the stuffing on the roast. All in all turned out excellent, very tasty and enjoyable.
This was greeted with a LOT of enthusiasm by my family. I only made one change by adding prepackaged stuffing crumbs instead of fresh bread crumbs, a personal preference. Everything else was made exactly as the recipe indicated and we couldn't have been happier. Thanks for using simplicity in a recipe that usually intimidates many cooks!
It was a big hit at Christmas dinner. I cooked it to 165 and it came out perfectly. I cooked it on my Big Green Egg and added some apple wood for a light smoke flavor. The roast was moist and tender and the stuffing was amazing.
