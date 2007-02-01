Stuffed Crown Roast of Pork

This was a great hit this Easter and made a wonderful impression on my husband and children. It was much easier to make than I had originally feared. I had always stayed away from this particular cut because it seemed so daunting. I happened upon one in the butcher shop, however, and my husband said 'go for it'. Pork is my favourite roast and I usually order a pork loin whenever I do a pork roast, but never done up so nicely. I followed the recipe to a 't' and it was wondeful -very, very easy and as I said earlier, made a huge impression. The ONLY problem was that we couldn't figure out to cook the inside of the roast without overcooking the outsides. We ended up just leaving the inside abit raw and then cut around it, and then recooked the pinker parts. The inside was almost raw after over 3.5 hours of cooking.